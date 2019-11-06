HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Yulia Reznikov via Getty Images Learn more about yourself with this early Black Friday deal that'll spark plenty of family conversation starters.

Whether it’s seeing how your aunt’s beloved mac and cheese is made, or downing 12 grapes on New Year’s Eve for good luck, the holiday season is always a chance to see the return of some of your favorite family traditions.

You might not have ever thought, however, about why those traditions continue year after year.

If you’ve ever wondered about the whys when it comes to how your family does the holidays, you might have considered finding out more about where your family is from and how the traditions of the past have made their way into the present.

You wouldn’t be alone in your curiosity, either. Searches for DNA test kits have recently risen in recent years, according to Google Trends data, as people want to learn more about where they come from and in turn, who they are.

Whether it’s a human DNA testing kit or a dog DNA testing kit, these tool have become a way for people to reconnect with their roots or discover more about their furry friends.

One of the most popular human DNA testing kits is the 23andMe DNA Health + Ancestry Kit, which has been a holiday bestseller for the past few years. And right now, the 23andMe Personal Ancestry + Traits Kit With Lab Fee Included is on sale for $79 from its usual $100 at Walmart.

With a swab of your saliva, the kit can trace your ancestry to a group from 1,000 years ago, how much Neanderthal DNA you inherited and your likelihood of having certain characteristics like hair color.

This particular kit has over 800 reviews on Walmart and a 4.1-star rating.

If you’re not necessarily into the kit for yourself, it could be a great gift for your grandmother who’s always going on and on about old family traditions or for a cousin who’s starting to become curious about your family roots.

Finding out the results could be the perfect way to spend a wintery night, surrounded by family, with the chimney on and cups of hot chocolate around.

