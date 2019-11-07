A Pre-Black Friday Apple AirPods Deal You'll Want To Listen To

You don't have to slash through your budget in order to cut the cord 🎧
By Danielle Gonzalez, HuffPost Finds

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

These wireless earbuds will be a game-changer for folks who like the freedom to do what they want without worrying about a cord.
Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be a few weeks away, but you don’t have to wait that long to get a good deal. The seventh day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart includes a discount you’re going to want to listen to.

The latest model of Apple AirPods with a charging case usually retails for $159, but you can get it on sale for just $144 at Walmart right now. Considering many Apple products rarely go on sale, a $15 savings is nothing to sneeze at.

AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices and beyond via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

AirPods: If they&rsquo;re not already on your wishlist, they&rsquo;re sure to be on someone else&rsquo;s.
If you’ve been hesitant to cut the cord on your existing headphones, this deal is a great opportunity to upgrade to a pair of wireless earbuds. These wireless earbuds will be a game-changer for folks who like the freedom to do what they want without worrying about a cord.

Enjoy a distraction-free podcast during your morning commute, dance it out untethered while cleaning your apartment and make hands-free calls actually hands-free.

If they’re not already on your wishlist, they’re sure to be on someone else’s. Snag them as a gift because this deal won’t last long.

GET APPLE AIRPODS FOR $144 AT WALMART

This story was originally published on HuffPost. This article was paid for by Walmart and created by HuffPost’s commerce team. The HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

