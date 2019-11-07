A Pre-Black Friday Apple AirPods Deal You'll Want To Listen To

HuffPost and Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

HuffPost These wireless earbuds will be a game-changer for folks who like the freedom to do what they want without worrying about a cord.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday might be a few weeks away, but you don’t have to wait that long to get a good deal. The seventh day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart includes a discount you’re going to want to listen to.

The latest model of Apple AirPods with a charging case usually retails for $159, but you can get it on sale for just $144 at Walmart right now. Considering many Apple products rarely go on sale, a $15 savings is nothing to sneeze at.

AirPods easily sync to all of your Apple devices and beyond via Bluetooth, and can play, pause or skip with a simple double-tap motion. For a true hands-free experience you can summon Siri with a quick, “Hey, Siri!” voice command.

HuffPost x Walmart AirPods: If they’re not already on your wishlist, they’re sure to be on someone else’s.

If you’ve been hesitant to cut the cord on your existing headphones, this deal is a great opportunity to upgrade to a pair of wireless earbuds. These wireless earbuds will be a game-changer for folks who like the freedom to do what they want without worrying about a cord.

Enjoy a distraction-free podcast during your morning commute, dance it out untethered while cleaning your apartment and make hands-free calls actually hands-free.

If they’re not already on your wishlist, they’re sure to be on someone else’s. Snag them as a gift because this deal won’t last long.

Want more deals? Check out these other major savings at Walmart going on right now:

We’ve spotted a 14-inch HP Intel Laptop for $400, marked down from its usual $600. It’s the perfect gift for your college student who needs a new computer or an older parent who wants something easier to use than a tablet.

Another gift your college-bound student might appreciate? A new microwave for their dorm. This Hamilton Beach microwave is on sale at Walmart right now from $55 to $40. It comes in black, white or red.

This Philips Norelco Electric Shaver is normally $130, but you can get it on sale for just $80 and is guaranteed to be a gift he’ll actually use.