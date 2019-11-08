Quick! Save 35 percent on this 58-inch Hisense Smart TV

Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are still a few weeks away, but on the eighth day of our 30 Days of Savings event with Walmart.com, we have early access to another major deal that rivals any holiday sale!

Right now, you can save 35 percent on the Hisense 58-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV at Walmart.com. Originally retailing for a whopping $428, you can bring home this smart TV for just $279.99 today!

With football season in full swing and the holiday movie marathons coming soon, this is a steal if you’re looking to upgrade your family room without breaking the bank.

And this isn’t just your run of the mill smart TV. This LED model from Hisense has 4K (2160P) resolution and comes with Android OS with a ton of apps ready to go, like Netflix, YouTube and Google Play making it easy for you to access all of your favorite shows (holiday binge-watch, anyone?).

This TV is also compatible with Google Home and has Google Assistant built in. That means, after tapping the voice control button on your remote, you can pause, play and turn your TV’s volume up with the sound of your voice! Think of it like Alexa built into your TV.

Neato Botvac Wifi Connected D3 Pro Robot Vacuum, $399.99 (orig. $499.99) : Make your h oliday cleaning a breeze by bringing home this robot vacuum. This wifi-enabled vacuum will do the work for you, easily navigating your floors and “with the Neato app on your smartphone, you can start, schedule, and monitor your cleaning from wherever you are.” Save $100 on this time saver right now!

: Make your h oliday cleaning a breeze by bringing home this robot vacuum. This wifi-enabled vacuum will do the work for you, easily navigating your floors and “with the Neato app on your smartphone, you can start, schedule, and monitor your cleaning from wherever you are.” Save $100 on this time saver right now! VIZIO 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160P) HDR Smart LED TV, $248 (orig. $428): Shop this 4K Smart TV from Vizio for over 40 percent off fast! This TV works with your Apple AirPlay and Apple HomeKit to make streaming your shows and sharing your photos and music with your friends seamless.