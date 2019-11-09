Verizon Media may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and product availability are subject to change.

Walmart Walmart 30 Days Of Savings

HuffPost Deal alert! Walmart offers Google Home mini, Frozen combo for $25

Holiday season is super-short this year. With Thanksgiving falling so late in the month, there are six fewer shopping days between Black Friday and Christmas. Panicking yet? Don’t be.

We’ve teamed up with Walmart.com to get you first dibs on the very best holiday savings right now—meaning you don’t have to wait till Black Friday to snag great sales. You can do it this second!

Every day in November, we’ll have new deals on Yahoo Shopping—designed to make it easy to please everyone on your holiday list. From the season’s hottest toys to the best electronics to the coolest kitchen gadgets, we’ve got you covered.

Ready to jump in? We found this oversized T. Rex for...(drumroll please)...30 bucks off! Bestow it on dino-loving kids—and watch them go wild.

When released from her “holding base” this massive (32-inch!) creature—an escapee from Jurassic Park—is nothing but fun. Kids control it with the handle on top, making it bend and chomp (so look out!). The light-up eyes change from green to fierce red—and the mouth glows red, too.

Also included is Jurassic Park’s Owen (aka Chris Pratt), with his jeep—clearly no match for this monster on the loose.

Shop it: Imaginext Jurassic World Jurassic Rex Escape, $50 (was $80), walmart.com

Keep scrolling for perfect picks to help you score super savings now—so you can sleep late on Black Friday.

HuffPost Deal alert! Walmart offers Google Home mini, Frozen combo for $25

Remember those Little Golden Books from childhood? Disney has brought them back, and created this clever pairing to turn story time into something spectacular.

Part One is the Google Home Mini—a smaller version of Google’s smart speaker, which can be used to do all the usual stuff (turn on music, turns off lights, add to your shopping list) but has a special mission here. Part Two: a Little Golden Book of Frozen II, the current obsession of a large portion of the U.S. child population.

As you read little ones this book (and other select Disney Little Golden books), Google Home Mini will back you up with music and special sound effects at just the right time—cued by your voice. (Just say, “Hey Google, let’s read along with Frozen 2.”)

It will make you World’s Most Popular Aunt—or provide you with a great gift for parents of small kids. And the whole thing is only $39. If you’ve been meaning to get yourself a smart speaker anyway, this is a boon.

Shop it: Google Home Mini (Aqua or Chalk) + Frozen 2 Book, $25 (was $49), walmart.com

HuffPost Five early holiday deals at Walmart

This 43-inch LED TV is only $228—that’s more than 50 percent off the $500 list price. (Need more than one? Now’s the time!)

This beauty blends seamlessly into a room, thanks to its slim profile. It’s got a nice crisp picture—with four times the resolution of full HD. And it operates with a Universal Guide that puts the content from all your apps and devices into one place. Translation: It’s easy to use and won’t drive you crazy!

“Awesome sauce!” says one enthusiastic reviewer. “I am 100% pleased with every aspect of this TV...”

Shop it: Samsung 43″ Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV with HDR UN43NU6900, $228 (was $500), walmart.com

Walmart Five early holiday deals at Walmart

With holiday guests turning your house into a bed and breakfast, morning coffee is more critical than ever. Keep ’em busy and entertained making custom drinks for themselves (and you) with this home cafe.

The Ninja Coffee Bar is like a toy-with-benefits for grownups. It can do anything Starbucks can do, right in your own kitchen. Brewing (without wasteful pods), frothing, adjusting intensity for iced coffee—and makes a delicious, magnificent cup—or carafe—every time.

“I’m in love,” says a coffee aficionado. “So excited about the Ninja coffee bar! I can have my regular coffee, an iced coffee or an espresso with just one machine. No hauling out multiple appliances. The stainless steel carafe stays cool so I can set it on any surface. I can use my to-go mug directly. It brews super fast, and piping hot!”

Considering cost-per-use, the Ninja Coffee Bar—on sale now for a shocking $99—pays for itself faster than you can say “oat milk latte.”

Shop it: Ninja Coffee Bar System CF097, $99 (was $180), walmart.com

Walmart Five early holiday deals at Walmart

Admit it: The little kid inside you still wants a Barbie camper. This is a universal feeling that crosses generations. Unscientifically speaking, everyone wants a Barbie camper.

If you’re lucky enough to have someone to buy it for, this Barbie DreamCamper Playset will deliver epic delight. Loaded with adorable accessories, the rolling RV folds out to create a play space more than two feet long—roomy enough for four Barbies (sold separately) to sleep under the stars.

“After a year of begging from my 8 year old I gave in and bought this for her and I’m so glad I did,” says a happy camper. “It’s awesome and comes with so many accessories and add ons. She loves that it can be a regular driving camper and with the push of a button it turns into a fold-out palace as she calls it. She loves the pool that you can actually add water to.”

Shop it: Barbie DreamCamper Adventure Camping Playset with Accessories, $65 (was $94), walmart.com