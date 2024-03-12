Congrats, You’ve Made It Through Winter: Here Are 30 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To

Popular items from this list:
- A Taylor Swift picture book any Swiftie will get a kick out of
- A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
- A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A pair of wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are waterproof
A single charge provides over 10 hours of usage, and the rechargeable case can have them fully juiced up in under two hours. Promising review:
"These are by far the best earbuds I’ve ever used. No exaggeration. My husband had these in his Amazon cart a couple of months ago but never checked out. Well, it’s about to be Christmas soon, so I chose to get these on the sly for him. When they came in I wanted to make sure everything was working correctly before wrapping them up for Christmas. The sound quality is absolutely perfect, the noice cancellation is AMAZING! They were on low and the sound was crystal clear. I asked my 6-year-old son to talk so I could see how well they canceled out noise and I couldn’t hear him, so I told him to shout and I still couldn’t hear him at all.
My husband will absolutely love these!! Also, now I need to get myself a pair as well! Definitely happy with my purchase!" — Ashley Haley
A silicone tray so genius you'll wonder how you lasted so long without this in your kitchen
Souper Cubes
is a small biz that sells bake-and-freeze kitchen products.Promising review:
"LOVE LOVE LOVE. My freezer is so much more organized now. Gone are the days of having to defrost an entire bag of chicken broth for one cup for a recipe. I now have perfectly portioned 1/2-cup and 1-cup blocks ready to go. They fit easily in freezer bags, take up less space, and make me incredibly happy.
There was a lot of attention to detail put into the design and I particularly appreciate the wire inside the rim that holds everything steady — no more worrying about spilling all the liquid on the way to the freezer. Just a fantastic product all around. I purchased this and a cheaper version from another manufacturer at the same time but returned the other product. This one is definitely worth the added cost." — Kate
A slicker brush for breathing new life into faux fur throw blankets and fleece jackets
Promising review:
"Where have these been all my life? We purchased a couple of beautiful, charcoal-gray (dyed) sheepskin rugs for both sides of our bed. It used to feel really nice to get out of bed and set your feet onto them. But after many years and a couple of dogs, now my reaction to putting my feet down is, 'Ew. What the heck did I just step on?' Because of the dye, we can't just wash them or get them too wet. And I'm kind of lazy and forgetful. (Meaning, I've been thinking of taking them to a dry cleaner for years — but how much will that cost?) After our puppy had an accident (the worst kind of accident) on one, I knew I had to do something. I cleaned up the 'accident' as best I could, but that left the spot feeling kind of dry and crunchy. I decided to try one of these wire wool brushes. HALLELUJAH! It took some muscle to thoroughly brush each rug, but wow, not only did it re-fluff and revive the wool, it pulled up a lot of loose dirt and anything that was stuck to the fibers
." — Renee
A blackhead remover you simply glide over your face to help scrub away sebum and blackheads
Promising reviews:
"After just two days of use, this adorable little octopus has done wonders for me, smells great too.
Here's how I used it: I wore down the stick just a little to where the texture from the salt is visible, scrubbed around on my face so there was plenty of product, then I used my fingers to gently massage all the gunk away. Rinse, pat dry, and enjoy the softness. Highly recommended for people with sensitive skin like me.
" — LuckLocust
A reviewer-loved lotion made with guarana and cupuacu butter
Promising review:
"I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference.
I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, nonsticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement.
Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." — Amazon Customer
A super smart cap you'll wanna keep on hand for your next migraine or headache
Read more about migraine treatments at Mayo Clinic
.Promising review:
"I have suffered from migraines my entire life and I’m almost 50 years old. As soon as I put this pack on my head I instantly felt relief from the five-day barometric pressure migraine I’ve had. The soft design was really nice and I love that it covered my whole head and was easy to put on. I recommend waiting a few minutes after taking it out of the freezer because it was really cold." — T.
An ice tray for making the perfect spherical ice balls your heart desires
Promising review:
"This ice tray set is aGAME CHANGER
. Worth every penny. I hit a wall with my ice trays always breaking, being hard to get ice out of, and emptying too quick. I splurged on this set and am really impressed. I already have a bin (which it comes with) full of ice and two backups freezing. And the little scoop is fun as heck. Highly recommend if you don't have an ice maker!" — Kascidy Badon
A vitamin C showerhead
Promising review
: "I don't usually write reviews and that's just being honest, but I saw this on TikTok so I went ahead and made the impulsive decision to buy it and OMG it's changed my life. If you think your house has horrible water pressure, try this out.
I had a pretty fancy showerhead before because of aesthetics but the water pressure was so crappy that I wasn't able to use the showerhead properly since it was a 2-in-1 type. I've had a regular shower head before that. This however, although it doesn't look great, feels great with high water pressure that doesn't feel like a thousand pins sticking at you." — Kim Lee
A delicious popcorn seasoning salt
Promising review:
"I am a person who will make myself sick eating buckets of popcorn (I have no self control). This has by far been my favorite 'TikTok made me buy' item. My at-home popcorn is now my favorite thing to make and I don't need to go the theater for popcorn. Very much worth the purchase and this will last me such a long time." — S Martinez
A set of checkered makeup pouches
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. 100% recommend." — angelina
A scalp shampoo brush
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A bedside water carafe set
Promising review:
"I saw this carafe in a BuzzFeed article. This is definitely something I needed that I didn’t know that I needed.
I live in a two-story house with the kitchen on the opposite end which makes me groggily navigate the stairs at night. I usually have a water bottle on my nightstand but decided I could upgrade.
This carafe is a little smaller than I’d like but for the price, it’s really perfect and no-frills. It’s simple but functional. I guess you could use this for mouthwash too but it’s perfect for bedside water. I love that the cup covers the top when not in use so that the water stays clean.
I would not hesitate to purchase this item again." — TheJadeMermaid
A Taylor Swift picture book any Swiftie will get a kick out of
BuzzFeed editor Heather Braga
is the proud owner of this book:
"I have this book (as pictured above) and by that I mean the second I saw it available for pre-order I added it to my cart faster than you could say "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." As the parent of a 1-year-old, I have many Little Golden Books in my home. However, this one is just STUNNING. I'm a big fan of Taylor (obviously) but was really enamored by how beautiful the pages are. I was so excited to read this lil' biography with my son and teach him a little more about someone I adore. (Which it does a great job of doing in a pared-down way!) It's a short book, looks cute on my desk, and is a hit for bedtime story time. What more could you want???"
A bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks
is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy. Promising review:
"Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alright, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles.
(Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." — John Blake
A reviewer-loved knit beanie for keeping your head warm and toasty
Promising review:
"OMG this hat is comfortable and soft. It’s so warm and cozy. It fits and looks amazing on my head. Buy this hat now!" — Halyna
A hair and body fragrance mist
Promising review:
"It smells fresh and clean. Exactly what I was looking for. I bought some expensive Dolce perfume, but this body mist is stepping on necks. TRUST ME. No need to layer this scent unless you want to." — Noel
A liquid lip tint so you can make your kisser pop with long-lasting, highly pigmented color
Promising review:
"My go-to lip stain forever. I will never buy another stain product.
This is the best formula I have ever used, and the colors are highly pigmented." — Tracie Higgins
Crayola Globbles — a super squishy and fun fidget toy adults and kids alike will enjoy playing with
Promising review:
"My 15-year-old asked for these after seeing them on TikTok.
I got them as a stocking stuffer thinking they’d be tossed aside. Unbelievably he and his 17-year-old brother have spent time laying in the floor, tossing them up to the ceiling, and waiting for them to fall so they can catch them. I never expected them to get this much use. Bonus is they’re off their phones and in the family room with us
." — Amazon Customer
A white-noise sound machine
I'm used to falling asleep to noise at night. I grew up in a house located right next to a busy service road and highway (when I say right next to, I really mean right next to). But back in August, I went to Los Angeles for a week with some friends and one of them brought a white noise machine that she turned on every night in our hotel room before bed. I'm someone who can never manage a good night's rest when I'm on vacation, but that week...I got some of the best sleep I had EVER gotten. When I got home, I immediately ordered myself a white noise machine and now it's something that I need to have on all night. I just find it so soothing? I like that it prevents my room from being too quiet, while also preventing me hearing potential noises in my apartment hallway. And this one is small and so easy to bring on the go — I'll definitely bring this on any travels I have coming up in the next year.
A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend that'll be SO delicious
My colleague Emma Lord
loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair."
A snack bowl you can attach to your Stanley Cup
Psst — lots of reviewers say this fits their Stanley cup and the cheaper alternative versions of it, like this $29 Simple Modern tumbler
. Promising review
: "If using this snack holder on my Stanley is wrong, I don't want to be right. Now when I sit at baseball tournaments all day, I don't have to keep reaching into snack bags and coolers. We all get the snack we want and never have to carry more than a cup.
I do get some odd looks but if they had one, they wouldn't be judging anymore. Sits very sturdily on my tumbler but comes off easily when I'm done with it." — Abby
A pair of buttery soft cross-waist leggings
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these leggings. As a plus-size girl it’s hard to find really nice leggings on Amazon, but these are so great! They did not move much during my workout; they are squat-proof, and they are so comfortable
. I will order the next pair a size down because they were a little bit more roomier in the waist than I anticipated. Can’t wait to buy more colors!" — Lillian Williams
A stainless-steel water bottle you can bet will put any other water bottle on the market to shame
It’s available in 21 colors and four sizes.
Promising review:
"I have had so many water bottles, but I love this water bottle most out of all of them, from the GORGEOUS colors to the long-lasting cold water. I also love that there is a straw for when I want to sip and one where I can chug my water. I also love that all the spots where your mouth touches are covered.
If you're looking for a new water bottle, I would get this one." — Amazon Customer
A wondrously cool lip stain masque
Promising reviews:
"I didn’t know what to expect when I received this product, but I have to say I am pleasantly surprised! I absolutely love it!
I put it on as soon as it arrived. I kept it on for almost a minute and when I wiped it off with a damp cotton ball, the color was beautiful. It’s true to its word about the 12-hour stay power. I put a little lip balm over it and enjoyed eating, drinking, and talking. It didn’t come off!
If you like lip stain? Get this product! It’s a keeper. I will be ordering all of the shades." — Brandy
A nail concealer to help cover up yellow tones and staining and give the illusion of polished nails
Promising review:
"As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" — Unbiased Independent Reviewer
A mini belt bag that'll become your new go-to accessory
Promising review
: "I purchased the charcoal gray and it’s just the right size for my phone, lip balm, and a few other things for when I’m walking. Good quality material too and it’s super cute!" — Kathryn
A milk frother
Promising review:
"Best frother that I've ever used...very comfortable to use and powerful, too.
Got this to replace another branded one that zonked out on me after only a couple of months. Love love this frother. I use it to 'blend' my morning coffee with coconut oil
. This frother is more powerful than my last. The stand is a nice little bonus to keep the frother off the table and from rolling off the counter. The handle is very comfortable to hold. The back (if the label is facing you), has an index finger rest. I highly recommend this frother." — N. Duong
A pair of Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Promising review:
"I hate jeans. I find them to be uncomfortable. But I love these jeans!! They are very comfortable and stretchy. I sit at a desk all day and I am so comfortable, almost like I'm wearing leggings.
These actually look and feel like denim. My butt looks really good in them. I am 51 years old. Very highly recommended. I'm here to write my review and order more in other colors.
My only problem is I now have to clean out my drawers of all the other jeans I have wasted my money on." — JENNIFER MORTON
An oversized pullover
Promising review
: "I, a 16-year-old girl, got a medium to have an oversized fit. For the people who came here from TikTok: IT'S AWESOME. The material is so soft, and it’s a great price to put together that mini pleated skirt and collar outfit. I ordered the navy blue to see how it would fit first, and I’ll 100% be ordering other colors." — abby
A silicone unicorn mold for whipping up a magically wonderful egg or pancake breakfast
Promising review:
"My 5-year-old is in the year of unicorns and mermaids, she is absolutely obsessed. And she's also very picky eater. She loves having her eggs shaped like unicorns. This thing is so easy to use and easy to clean!!" — Allison