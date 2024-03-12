Congrats, You’ve Made It Through Winter: Here Are 30 Inexpensive Things To Treat Yourself To

A white-noise sound machine

I'm used to falling asleep to noise at night. I grew up in a house located right next to a busy service road and highway (when I say right next to, I really mean right next to). But back in August, I went to Los Angeles for a week with some friends and one of them brought a white noise machine that she turned on every night in our hotel room before bed. I'm someone who can never manage a good night's rest when I'm on vacation, but that week...I got some of the best sleep I had EVER gotten. When I got home, I immediately ordered myself a white noise machine and now it's something that I need to have on all night. I just find it so soothing? I like that it prevents my room from being too quiet, while also preventing me hearing potential noises in my apartment hallway. And this one is small and so easy to bring on the go — I'll definitely bring this on any travels I have coming up in the next year.