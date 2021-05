30 Personal Care Products Reviewers Swear By To Save Money

A Bevel shave system set

This grooming kit is designed for bump-free shaving and helps prevent ingrown hairs and other shaving irritations. Bevel is a Black-founded business known for their sensitive skin grooming products. Each set includes the Bevel safety razor, badger shave brush, shave cream, priming oil, restoring balm and 20 replacement blades."When I saw this shave kit it made me think of my grandfather. It used to be a running joke in the family. He would go on and on about how all of the razors out there nowadays were nothing but a gimmick and that anything more than one blade was too many. He used to say,But I'll tell you one thing... At 96 my grandfather had one of the nicest shaves and amazing skin for his age so he had to be on to something. After receiving this shaving kit I see why. Will a shave take you more time with this kit? Yes. You have to learn the exact grains of your shave area and learn to shave a bit differently.Once you get the hang of it you'll have an amazing shave and no bumps or knicks.My grandfather was rarely ever wrong, and he was right about shaving too. I'll be ordering more of these kits for my sons. I refuse to overpay for inferior shaving products any longer. This is definitely a product that will change the way you think about shaving." — Jamie