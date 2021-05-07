HuffPost Finds

30 Personal Care Products Reviewers Swear By To Save Money

Stock up on these blister-preventing balms, seat cushions and more affordable personal care items.
By Emma Lord and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Waxing appointments, blowouts and scalp massages are great, but they may cost you a lot of money over time.

If you’re looking for more budget-friendly dupes, you’ve come to the right place. From battery-run hair removers to DIY gel nail polish kits, here are affordable personal care products that deserve a spot in your bathroom cabinet.

1
A gel nail polish kit
Amazon
It comes with everything you need for salon-quality manicures: a UV LED nail lamp, six gel polish colors, three bottles of base coat, cuticle oil, a toe separator, a nail file, a buffer, nail clippers, a brush, two cuticle tools and a brush duster.

Promising review: "I am a low maintenance kind of girl and have tried other gels that require more steps than this gel. This gel literally is bottom coat, let dry under light, color-dry, touch-up if needed, and top coat and dry, DONE. Takes maybe five min total after prepping nails. Prepping is filling or clipping to desired length and cleaning up cuticles. Again process takes five minutes, all in is ten minutes to do your own nails, and polish looks professional. You have the choice of matte or gloss finish. I always like the gloss. I am saving so much time and money using this package rather than going to salon." — Elizabeth Stonitch

Get it from Amazon for $37.99 (available in five styles).
2
And a gel polish remover
Amazon
If you can't get to a nail salon, you can easily take off chipped gel polish with this formula that doesn't require hours of soaking. Apply to your nail and it'll bubble and shrivel up polish quickly, saving you time and money.

Promising review: "As someone who enjoys doing her own nails using dip powder, gel polish and polygel, the most dreaded part has always been the removal of said products. I have extremely dry cuticles as is, and soaking my fingers for 15-20 minutes in acetone makes them so much worse. This product is the answer to my problems! Before putting on this product I just lightly buffed the top coat of my polish and then watched magic happen before my eyes. The product starts to chip and crack, and after about 2-3 minutes I was able to completely remove the gel polish I had on without the need for acetone! YAYYY!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $12.98.
3
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
Amazon
If you have face masks with elastic straps that don't fit, this adjustable extender can help by taking some of the pressure off your ears.

Promising review: "A small investment saves a fortune. Taking a mask on and off your ears is difficult, especially if you wear hearing aids. My audiologist recommended these because so many people were coming in for lost hearing aids. Hearing aids are super expensive. Now I don't worry. This is very comfortable. I love this product." — Amazon Customer

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $6.99 (available in eight different color combos).
4
A set of dermaplaning razors
Amazon
Remove face fuzzies with these tiny dermaplaning tools that'll gently remove fine hair. (Plus, you can totally use them for upkeep in between salon appointments!)

Promising review: "I had been getting a professional lip and chin waxing every three weeks for the past 10 or more years. I was VERY nervous about switching to shaving. After all, we have been indoctrinated with the idea that shaving will only make things worse. I did some research online, and read over and over that shaving does not make hair get darker or grow faster. Of course, unlike waxing you are cutting it off at the skin line, not pulling it out below the skin line. I finally tried shaving, and I love it. I still pluck stray hairs regularly (as I did with the waxing), and shave about every two weeks. I can determine when I need it, and I don't have to let the hair grow out to a certain length, as I did with waxing. Saving money, saving time, and looking better more consistently, What's not to like?"Deb

Get a set of three from Amazon for $4.99.
5
Or a battery-run hair remover
Amazon
Skip the wax and gently remove fuzzies from delicate areas, like your upper lip and chin, with this portable (and painless) tool.

Promising review: "I likes the painless and effortless but effective results and the fact I can do this as often as I like. No more $40 monthly facial waxings at this time of shut down for indefinite future and this was my alternative, will save me a whole lot of money!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
6
A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
Cover up dark circles and reduce under eye puffiness without caking or streaking.

Promising review: "This brightening concealer was recommended by a friend. I had just purchased an expensive pink-shaded under eye concealer at makeup store a few weeks ago for almost four times as much money, so I was curious how this would compare. The product applied smoothly under my eyes and I was able to blend it right out. It created the perfect brightening effect I was looking for to wake my face up. This has convinced me that I don't need to spend so much money on my makeup to get beautiful results." — kris10rogers

Get it from Amazon for $6.24+ (available in 18 shades).
7
A set of makeup sponges
Amazon
They work for BB cream, concealer, foundation and powder, so you can achieve professional-level coverage that'll make everyone think you went to a makeup artist when you actually did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am VERY picky when it comes to my makeup sponges. For years I would only use a Beauty Blender because, to be honest, nothing else compared or gave the same foundation finish. These are truly a game changer! They are not 100% identical to the name brand blender in texture, HOWEVER they DO give the same flawless foundation finish. I would even go as far as to say they soak up less foundation which means you aren't wasting as much product. And can we talk about this price point?!?! Save your hard earned money and PURCHASE THESE! You won't be disappointed." — Lindsey

Get a set of five from Amazon for $8.99.
8
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream
Amazon
Cracked skin is no match for this hand cream that'll lock in moisture and provide sweet, sweet relief to your dry hands.

Promising review: "My hands suffer every winter with not only dryness, but also cracking around the fingertips. I've tried many creams, lotions and paint on products that would work temporarily, if at all. I saw a commercial for O'Keeffe's Working Hands Cream and read many, many reviews on the the product. I've tried it and all I can say is that it's a miracle. The dryness has left my hands and my fingertips are well on the way towards healing....and this is after only two days of use. I wish I had found it years ago. It would have saved me lots of pain, agony and money." — Desert D.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99+ (also available in two-packs and 12-packs).
9
And O'Keefe's Healthy Feet foot cream
Amazon
Rub a little bit of this formula onto your dry heels and toes. You'll love the feeling of baby-soft feet again.

Promising review: "Significantly cuts down on the dry skin on my feet and subsequently saves me money on visits to the nail salon. I don't need to get pedicures as after because this cream keeps my skin so soft and hydrated! It took a couple of nights in a row of application to see a significant change in the dry skin, but keep applying and you will see a difference." — Kathleen M.

Get it from Amazon for $9.38+ (also available in multiple packs).
10
A memory foam seat cushion
Amazon
Give your butt great padding and relieve pressure from your tailbone with this work from home essential.

Promising review: "I have been working from home for six months. I am one of the lucky ones that have an area for a home office, that being said it was not prepared for me to be there ALL THE TIME. Biggest issue was my behind going numb during zoom calls. Read some reviews and decided to try it out. SUPER comfy! I did have to adjust my height and get used to it, but that wasn't a big deal. It also helps because I have a Cubii and it provides support when I am peddling away. I have not had any of the issues I had before and it saved me lots of money because now I don't need a new chair." — Gena R.

Get it from Amazon for $34.95 (available in two colors).
11
Eden BodyWorks' Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme
Eden BodyWorks
Define and hydrate curls with this formula, which is ideal for wash 'n gos, twist or braid outs. Avocado oil, aloe, coconut oil and shea butter will leave your hair super soft.

Eden BodyWorks is a Black woman-owned business that specializes in natural hair products for 2A to 4C hair. From deep conditioners to nourishing masks, you'll find so many essentials for your hair care routine.

Promising review: "This curl defining creme is really good, and I consider it a must have. I have 4a, high density, low porosity, coarse hair. This gives my hair great definition and moisture. I think it works best as a part of the LCO method. Personally, I dampen my hair with water, apply this creme, and then follow up with a little bit of apricot or sweet almond oil. It doesn't mix well with products from other brands or other products in general other than oil, but that's not a bad thing considering you don't need anything else. Would definitely recommend this over curl-defining cremes from other brands." — Crh

Get it from Target for $8.49 or from Eden Bodyworks for $9.25.
12
A streak-free anti-fog spray
Amazon
Spritz it onto eyeglasses and sunglasses to prevent them from fogging up while you wear face masks. Note: This spray is formulated for glasses with non-antireflective-coated lenses, so be sure to check your glasses before applying.

Promising review: "I have tried everything to keep my glasses from fogging with my mask and this product is by far the best. I'm sorry I waited so long to purchase it. I live in the Florida Keys and do a lot of diving and snorkeling and it works fabulous for my dive mask also. I would highly recommend Optix 55 fog gone. Great price, also I think this bottle will last a very long time." — Bebe

Get it from Amazon for $8.55.
13
A big foot file for dry, calloused and cracked heels
Amazon
It'll gently slough away dead, dry skin from your heels and toes. This gentle tool can be used on wet or dry feet, and it works great on cracked and calloused areas.

Promising review: "This is the perfect tool to invest in to maintain soft and healthy feet in between pedicures. It has saved me lots of money because I'm able to space out my pedicures more often now. I've found the best results are when I use it after I shower and then I moisturize when I'm finished. I would recommend going easy the first couple times because it's difficult to know how much callus/skin you're actually removing in the moment. Highly recommend though!" — Nikki Moody

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
14
Or a popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
Amazon
Apply the two bootie-shaped masks on your feet for an hour, wash your feet and then over the next few days enjoy watching dead skin on your feet peel away.

Promising review: "Will definitely buy these again! LOVE the results! Works exactly as they say it will. Saves huge money on repeated pedicures. Once our feet start peeling we usually do a hot bath and scrub with pumice to speed up the process. Baby feet at the end." — Nonna Ria

Get it from Amazon for $25.
15
A Bevel shave system set
Amazon
This grooming kit is designed for bump-free shaving and helps prevent ingrown hairs and other shaving irritations.

Bevel is a Black-founded business known for their sensitive skin grooming products. Each set includes the Bevel safety razor, badger shave brush, shave cream, priming oil, restoring balm and 20 replacement blades.

Promising review: "When I saw this shave kit it made me think of my grandfather. It used to be a running joke in the family. He would go on and on about how all of the razors out there nowadays were nothing but a gimmick and that anything more than one blade was too many. He used to say, 'If you have one good blade it'll do you better than four cheap ones. Don't waste your money.' But I'll tell you one thing... At 96 my grandfather had one of the nicest shaves and amazing skin for his age so he had to be on to something. After receiving this shaving kit I see why. Will a shave take you more time with this kit? Yes. You have to learn the exact grains of your shave area and learn to shave a bit differently. With that being said, the investment of time and investment of money in the initial kit is so worth it. Everything is high quality. Once you get the hang of it you'll have an amazing shave and no bumps or knicks. You'll wonder why you spent so much money on four or more blades when you can get much better results with just one. My grandfather was rarely ever wrong, and he was right about shaving too. I'll be ordering more of these kits for my sons. I refuse to overpay for inferior shaving products any longer. This is definitely a product that will change the way you think about shaving." — Jamie

Get it from Bevel for $89.95 (there is also an option for a $59.95 monthly auto-ship) or Amazon for $78.24.
16
A super-soft MakeUp Eraser
Amazon
Wipe makeup right off your face with only a little water and gentle scrubbing. It has two sides — one that can wipe off makeup with water and a light scrubbing, and another side that sloughs away dead skin.

Promising review: "This did exactly what it claims to do, I use some warm water on a little part and my whole makeup comes off, even mascara! I used to always buy makeup wipes and this has saved me so much money. I just throw it in with the laundry and it’s perfect. I’ve been using it for over 6 months now and it hasn’t failed me at all, it’s worth the money!!" — Sharmin Rahman

Get it from Amazon for $20.
17
A scalp massager
Amazon
If you're done dealing with dandruff and buildup from hair products, this small tool will help exfoliate your scalp whenever you shower.

Promising review:"I cannot explain how good this feels when you're using it! It relaxes you and for sure is better than just using your fingertips to shampoo your hair. It actually goes down to the roots and makes sure that it gets into all the spots it can to clean your hair. I can tell you right now that my hair has never felt smoother than after I started using this product. I would definitely recommend this!" — Romie Patel

Get it from Amazon for $7.98+ (available in three colors).
18
Organix's Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
Amazon
If you have thirsty curls, this creamy mousse is packed with coconut oil and shea butter to give your strands a major hydration boost.

Promising review: "I've FINALLY found 'the one'! I've tried hundreds of products (including wasting tons of money on 'professional' products) for curly hair and none hold a curl like this! My curls are soft yet the hold is amazing. I used to have to diffuse my curls and then use hairspray to lock them in place, not anymore! Just put the product in, scrunch and go! It smells wonderful too! I usually never write reviews but after 30+ years of searching for the perfect curly hair product, I found it! Forget the more expensive brands and buy this! You will not be disappointed." — Robert Lyden Newquist

Get it from Amazon for $6.97.
19
A detangling brush
Amazon
With an easy-to-hold handle and soft bristles, you can easily detangle your hair and prep it before styling. Reviewers with 2C hair (mix of wavy and curly hair) through 4C hair (coily hair) say it has worked well for them and you can use it on wet or dry strands.

Promising review: "My daughter has a lot of hair that tangles very easily. Lo and behold, this brush does as it promises. IT WORKS! My daughter went from dreading getting her hair brushed to doing it herself. She is five and says, this brush is relaxing. I highly recommend this product. It will save you time, money and sanity. It should say NO MORE TEARS FOR PARENT AND CHILD." — Nicole W.

Get it from Amazon for $12.88 (available in five colors).
20
A dual hair dryer and brush
Amazon
Dry and style your strands in minutes with this hair tool that'll give you a professional-level blowout.

Promising review: "So I finally caved and tried this dryer for the first time last week. I started out with pretty wet hair and product in it. About 90% of the way into the dry, I thought it was OK, but then everything came together. My hair was straight, smooth and styled in about 10 min tops. I couldn't believe it. I immediately called my friend who told me to try it with my hair almost air dried. WHAT? So I did it the next time and again...WOW! This time I dried my hair in about three minutes...not as straight and smooth as the first time but pretty darn close. This dryer is a GAME-CHANGER. I can't believe the amount of money I'm going to save on blow outs!" Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $41.49+ (available in four colors).
21
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
Amazon
Give your brows a little definition and shaping, thanks to teardrop tip and spoolie brush that'll help fill in sparse areas.

Promising review: "I saw this product being touted on television and decided to try it. I had been using a $24 eyebrow pencil and simply could not find an even replacement until I ordered Maybelline’s Total Temptation Eyebrow Pencil! My eyebrows have thinned over the years and it’s been difficult finding a reasonably priced pencil that fits the bill. This pencil is very easy to use, looks very natural and stays on until I wash my face at night. I absolutely love this product and I’m saving money! Double win!" — Melissa

Get it from Amazon for $5.98 (available in four shades).
22
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Take your lashes to new heights with this affordable mascara that'll make them look fuller, longer and a little more dramatic.

Promising review: "Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of over 35,000 positive reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I spent all of this ridiculously hot pandemic summer wearing it, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
23
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
Bek O'Connell / BuzzFeed
Restore your strands with this repairing mask packed with collagen ingredients and protein extracts.

BuzzFeed editor Bek O'Connell, who swears by this hair treatment, said: "This repairing hair treatment works just like a hair mask. You wash your hair, and then apply the treatment to your hair and let sit for 5–15 minutes. It's in a little squeeze bottle, which is a huge plus because I hate having to scoop product out of a jar while I'm in the shower. The scent is nice without being overwhelming. After rinsing this out, I can feel a noticeable difference right away. My hair, once unruly and dry, now feels like silk. I can't stop touching it; it feels like I stole someone else's hair. My fuzzy puff of hair has relaxed into loose waves and each strand just feels considerably healthier." Read more of her Elizavecca Hair Treatment review here (it's No. 1)!

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
24
And an easy-to-use root touch-up
Amazon
It only takes 10 minutes to apply, but you'll get root coverage for a couple of weeks.

Promising review: "This is my go-to product to save me money so I don't have to go to the salon every month. Buys me a couple of months in between professional coloring. This is really easy to apply and I never have a problem matching whatever shade the salon uses on my hair." — Amanda Scott

Get it from Amazon for $5.97+ (available in 17 colors and in packs of two).
25
A nail polish ring holder
Amazon
This sturdy ring will safely hold a polish bottle while you paint your fingernails (goodbye dripping and spilling).

Promising review: "Cards on the table — I felt ridiculous bothering to purchase a Nail Polish Ring Holder. But this has so improved my self-manicuring skills, it's been a life-changer, and probably saved me a lot of money on manicures. If you have self-polishing struggles, if you've ever ruined your duvet by spilling a bright yellow nail polish bottle (not that this is from personal experience or anything) — this is a must." — Franimal

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in 21 colors).
26
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Your applicators, brushes and makeup sponges will get a deep clean with this formula that won't leave them greasy or damaged.

Promising review: "Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo. Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." — Lily

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
27
A "Bug Bite Thing" suction tool
Amazon
It suctions onto insect bites from chiggers, mosquitos and flies, plus it helps minimize itchiness, redness and swelling. No more applying anti-itch cream when you get bit by annoying bugs.

Promising review: "I found this on a random ad and though 'there's no way this will work.' Boy was I wrong! How has no one thought of this before? I've used it on bites immediately after the bite and days later. It works every time. The itching is gone after one use, and it doesn't involve using chemicals. And overtime, it saves you money instead of buying itch cream every summer!" — clp4916

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in two colors).
28
A teeth-whitening pen
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Get your pearly whites back in shape with this pen specifically made for sensitive teeth. It'll help lighten annoying stains from coffee, tea and wine.

Promising review: "That is my human face making that awkward look at my teeth! grimace up there. I am very vigilant about using teeth whitening toothpaste twice a day, but it's truly no match for my tea/dessert consumption, I suppose. I used this pen maybe five times over the course of a week in between the before and after on this (you're supposed to use it more often than that, but I am lazy and forgetful). It didn't irritate my gums and all, it doesn't have a weird after taste, and it's also just, like. FAST. I wasn't expecting to see results so quickly." — Emma Lord

Get it from Amazon for $16.99.
29
A tongue scraper
Amazon
Say goodbye to odor-causing bacteria and soft plaque with this stainless steel tool that'll remove gross gunk from your tongue.

Promising review: "I have been through multiple tongue cleaners that are plastic, and they have two things in common: they miss spots on the tongue, and they BREAK. This one gets ALL the tongue and are solid and easy to use and WILL NOT BREAK. It really is stainless steel! I've already ordered a second one for my travel kit. Buy this tongue cleaner and you will be happy and save money. I rarely write reviews, but this tongue cleaner merits my taking time to tell others." — Colorado

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $13.75.
30
And a blister-preventing balm
Amazon
If you're breaking in a pair of sandals, sneakers or hiking boots, this balm will act as a shield against blisters.

Promising review: "Good value, great product. Had been using the Band-Aid Blister Protect. Cost was totally outrageous. Product served the same protection for much less money." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.

