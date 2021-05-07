30 Personal Care Products Reviewers Swear By To Save Money

Waxing appointments, blowouts and scalp massages are great, but they may cost you a lot of money over time.
If you’re looking for more budget-friendly dupes, you’ve come to the right place. From battery-run hair removers to DIY gel nail polish kits, here are affordable personal care products that deserve a spot in your bathroom cabinet.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A gel nail polish kit
2
And a gel polish remover
3
A soft silicone ear-saver and mask extender
4
A set of dermaplaning razors
5
Or a battery-run hair remover
6
A Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
7
A set of makeup sponges
8
O'Keeffe's Working Hands hand cream
9
And O'Keefe's Healthy Feet foot cream
10
A memory foam seat cushion
11
Eden BodyWorks' Coconut Shea Curl Defining Creme
12
A streak-free anti-fog spray
13
A big foot file for dry, calloused and cracked heels
14
Or a popular Baby Foot exfoliant foot peel
15
A Bevel shave system set
16
A super-soft MakeUp Eraser
17
A scalp massager
18
Organix's Locking + Coconut Curls Decadent Creamy Mousse
19
A detangling brush
20
A dual hair dryer and brush
21
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil
22
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
23
A bottle of Elizavecca hair treatment
24
And an easy-to-use root touch-up
25
A nail polish ring holder
26
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
27
A "Bug Bite Thing" suction tool
28
A teeth-whitening pen
29
A tongue scraper
30
And a blister-preventing balm