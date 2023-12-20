30 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

A two-pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time to iron

I hate wrinkles and am lazy — two at-odds conditions. As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without an iron or steamer.