30 Products That'll Instantly Make You Feel More Put-Together

A tube of Glossier Boy Brow so you can get full, fluffy brows with just a few quick swipes
Promising review:
"This magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blonde, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upwards, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better.
" — AnaMaria Glavan
A patented pet hair remover if you're tired of leaving the house covered in Fido's hair
ChomChom Roller
is a Massachusetts-based small biz creating an eco-friendly, reusable alternative to sticky lint rollers. This one uses bristles, not sticky tape, to catch lint, meaning you can clean and reuse it over and over and over again. Promising reviews:
"The best product I’ve tried for cat hair removal. I use it on my clothes, bed sheets, car seats, car floor, you name it and I’m using it.
To clean it you open it and swipe your finger through and voila — all done." — Stephania Quintero
A suede and nubuck cleaning brush because they're looking more stained than stylish
You can totally use this with another cleaner or spray if you want, but it seems like reviewers have success without! It just takes some elbow grease. Shacke
is a small manufacturer based in Baldwin Park, California creating useful travel products like packing cubes and luggage tags. Promising review:
"I am very impressed with this product. I was new to suede shoes and instantly regretted buying a gray-colored shoes once I got them dirty. Luckily I found this lovely thing. Very easy to use, straightforward packet comes with it that tells you which sides to use and when. I would definitely recommend this since you invest so much in those shoes you might as well keep them nice and clean!
" — Celeste
A hair-finishing stick to weatherproof your 'do and tame flyaway hairs in seconds
Promising review:
"I have thick, curly hair and was skeptical about using this product but it is a game changer! I will recommend this product to every single person I know. This helps keep my baby hairs flat even in Chicago winds!
" — Cait
Or an edge control gel that'll help you get the sleekest of styles
Of course, no one should feel pressure to lay their edges, unless they want to! Promising review:
"Hands down! The best edge control I have ever used and I have used a lot of them.Stayed all day!
No flakes and non-greasy! And this one is not even the strongest in the line. Love this product!" — Mrs.Washington
A gluten- and cruelty-free lengthening mascara for swipe-on lashes that rival the va-va-voom of falsies
Promising review:
"Holy grail mascara! I've used this mascara for about three years now and it still tops any other mascara I've tried.
It will transfer if you apply it to your lower lashes, so I use a different mascara for my bottom lashes, which I don't mind at all. I always get asked if I'm wearing falsies!
It's a mascara that stays wet longer, so I always apply one coat, let it get tacky, then apply a second coat for best results." — Joseph Gonzalez
A two-pack of Downy fabric spray so you can rock wrinkle-free fits even when there's no time to iron
I hate wrinkles and am lazy — two at-odds conditions. As a former Catholic school uniform wearer, this stuff was VITAL to freshening up wrinkly dress shirts that spent the after-school hours stuffed in a gym bag. The scent is light and fresh, and its wrinkle-releasing powers are nearly instant. It definitely works better on some fabrics than others (great on cotton, less great on some synthetics), but it'll improve the look of most without an iron or steamer.
A silicone-free L'Oréal moisturizing treatment for anyone who wants visibly healthier-looking hair FAST
Promising review:
"OMG!!! Most amazing hair treatment I’ve ever used in my entire life. Most hair masks weigh my hair down but since this is a water, it makes it SO soft and bouncy.
I’m obsessed and will keep buying. Holy grail.
" — Natasha
A pair of high-waisted faux leather leggings that are chic enough to take out on date night
They're available in women's sizes XS-4X and S-4X tall.Promising review:
"I purchased these faux leather leggings during a late-night Amazon shopping spree. They don't look faux at all, are well-made, and I receive compliments on them every time I wear them.
They are also extremely comfortable and fit like a second skin. They are super warm so I probably would not wear in warmer weather but are perfect for the fall and winter.
They shape well and stay put! There is no rolling or slipping down with these babies. Put them on and they are going to stay where you put them. I love them!" — Kelly C. Albanese
A volcanic stone face roller to instantly soak up excess face oil, even if you have makeup on!
Unlike blotting papers, this roller is able to be washed and reused. Mattifying and money-saving? Sign me up.
Promising review:
"I am so extremely oily. I have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and am still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-thirties. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!
" — Wow
Some corkscrew Goody hair pins that do the work of 20 regular bobby pins
Promising review:
"I'm a nursing student and have to wear my hair in a bun every day. I've tried all the bun makers, watched YouTube videos, and spend way too much time on getting my hair into a bun. I was able to make a pretty bun that was secure in under 30 seconds. I thought it was a fluke so I did it again, and then again. I just ordered two more packs because I know if I lose one of these, I'd have to tear the house down looking for it.
I have hair to my mid back, and three of these worked perfectly for me. If I can get my hair in bun in under 30 seconds, trust me...anyone can." — Tina
A set of adjustable clip holders for turning any bra into one you can discreetly wear with racerback tops
Promising review:
"Genius!! Why did it take me so long to find these? I was looking for a solution to hide straps in a racerback tank but these straps do so much more than just that.
Unlike the round clips that pull straps tightly to the center of your back, these straps lie flat and they have just enough give to allow the bra to still fit right and feel comfortable. Moreover, they can be used to keep bra straps from falling down all day!!! Such a great product." — MsChris
A genius reusable bag cleaner ball so when you reach into your purse you aren't greeted with mystery dirt, crumbs and sand
Promising review:
"These are THE BEST. They collect so much dirt and dust from my tote bag and keep everything clean.
Super small and easy to clean as well!!" — SueMagoo29
A plant-based jewelry cleaning solution
Shinery
is a woman-owned and veteran-operated small business that sells a line of multitasking solutions that clean your jewelry while you wash your hands. Promising review:
"I was pretty skeptical about this product, but I did the simple hand wash, and not only was my diamond super sparkly, but my hands were also super smooth. It's my new 'must-buy' for girlfriends." — Chris Voelker
A pair of pull-on Levi's jeans that feel great and will definitely pass the squat test
They're available in standard sizes 2–28 with short and tall lengths available in select sizes, and 19 colors. This is included in Prime Try Before You Buy
so you can give it a trial run if you're a Prime member!Promising review
: "I’m going to call this my holy grail jean.
I typically buy designer jeans — over $150 a pair. These fit better, don’t stretch out throughout the day, and don’t have that weird bump where the button is
, which is great since I don’t usually tuck shirts in." — Christine Moseley
A bottle of nail and cuticle care oil you apply like a clear coat of polish
I started using this stuff recently and my nails look presentable for basically the first time ever. It's no one-time-use miracle — you have to be consistent about application. But if you are consistent, you'll be able to maintain happy, hydrated nails and cuticles with pretty minimal effort. Fun bonus: It smells absolutely delicious. Promising review:
"I wish I would have taken pictures. It was an instant difference.
I wear disposable gloves all day in a factory job. My nails were peeling because they were always wet. Now, about three weeks since I started using it, they’re not peeling…at all. I will always have some on hand." — Aly
A miraculous multi-use Maybelline concealer with a built-in sponge applicator
Promising review:
“I love this concealer!
I am pale and the brightener has a slight pink undertone, so it works well to cancel out any darkness under my eyes, but also works as a concealer too. It doesn’t feel dry under my eyes.
I always have a hard time finding a concealer that I love because most make my under-eyes look dry/cakey even though they seem well moisturized before. I love how well this conceals but still feels so lightweight!" — Lover of All Things Beauty
A six-pack of seamless bikini-cut undies for a lightweight layer that's comfortable and won't show any annoying panty lines through leggings
Promising review:
"I was SO impressed with these! I generally buy a high-end brand to wear to the gym and these are just as good at half the price! I will be buying more of these for SURE!" — JodieP
A lightweight BB cream so you can combine skincare and skin coverage in one easy step
Promising review:
"Loved how it fully cover my blemishes without the caked on feeling. It always made my skin look moisturized and glowy." — Melinda Phillippee
Some adhesive '70s-themed nail wraps in bold autumnal hues— all you have to do is peel, stick, file and finish with a topcoat
Pretty Fab Nails
is a Florida-based Etsy shop creating bright and bold nail wraps to upgrade your at-home manicure game. Promising review:
"These nail wraps are so cute! This is my second set from this shop, the first was a learning curve for me but once I got the hang of it, this set was easy to use and ended up looking great. Love the fun designs from this shop, the price, and the super fast shipping.
" — Ellen
A three-pack of trusty stain-removing pens
Promising review:
"This product works great and the three-pack is a good deal, whether you want to label each one for a specific use or share with members of the family. It is easy to use and doesn't take long to dry. I keep one in my purse and of course it is a must-have when traveling.
" — DeeNicole
A mini wallet emergency kit printed with the city skyline of your choice
Anne Cate
is a Cleveland-based, woman-owned small business creating minimalist keepsakes to commemorate your favorite locations, with over 100 hand-designed skylines depicting cities and colleges from around the world! What you'll get:
Inside your mini wallet, you'll find a hair tie, lip balm, floss pic, sewing kit, bandage, emery board, safety pin, earring backs, makeup wipe, two bobby pins, two mints, deodorant wipe, stain remover wipe, tampon, hand sanitizer, and pain reliever.
It's also available in a variety of styles and in a mini dopp kit
version.
A battery-operated fabric shaver to rescue well-loved sweaters and leggings from the horrors of pilling
Be sure to pick up two AA batteries
! They're not
included.Promising review:
"I LOVE THIS. I have seen this product all over TikTok and have been thinking of getting it for a while. It is the best thing ever. It removes all the little fuzz balls on my leggings or sheets.
It helps me relax honestly. I recommend." — Kayla foulk
A chic protective satin-lined head wrap with an adjustable front knot and hidden drawstring
Grace Eleyae
founded her eponymous small business after a bumpy car ride in 2014 left her chemically-straightened hair broken. The Black woman-owned brand has grown into a full line of protective hair care products that are both fashionable and functional. Promising review:
"I loved how comfortable this turban felt on my head. I saw some people complained about it not staying on. I can't speak for them, but it did stay of my head overnight even after wild sleeping. The turban stays securely on my head from the beginning (much better than my bonnets). I also feel they look nicer than a bonnet." — L
An air-dry leave-in cream so you can get touchable, crunch-free curls and enjoy less frizz without tools
This cream helps define your natural texture, and works best on those with wavy, curly, or coily hair!Promising review:
"I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel-drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed.
It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
A cotton dickey collar if you're looking for an easy way to dress up your favorite crewneck sweatshirt
Promising review:
"It’s a good value, fits nicely in the 'V' of a sweater. The underarm straps are comfortable and a nice addition to the dickey of the old days.
The length is long enough for a deeper V sweater but would not work for a button down cardigan sweater. For the money, don’t hesitate to give it to try." — Duffy
A pack of DressWeights because your outfit keeps losing battles with the wind
Dress Strong
is a New York-based Etsy shop run by Christina where she sells the holy grail product: DressWeights. The adhesive is strong but removable, so they can be used again and again!Promising review:
"Today was so windy, so I decided to try out the dress weights, and they worked great! My skirt didn’t blow around much at all when I was outside; it stayed where it was supposed to." — Abry Hookie
These high-waisted palazzo pants that make it easy to trick people into thinking you tried really hard on your outfit
They're available in women's sizes XS–2X regular and XS–XXL short in 31 styles.
Promising review:
"I’m so impressed by these! The quality is amazing. I love the material. Not sheer at all and super comfortable.
I purchased them to wear for work but they would be super cute dressed up with heels and a bodysuit for a night out. I’ll be ordering in more colors as they are already a staple in my work wardrobe!
I purchased the color Mocha first and it’s exactly like in the photos — kind of a warm gray color. Highly recommend." — Skylar
A hydrating tinted lip balm for a buildable pigment you can use on lips, cheeks and lids
Sustain Yourself
is a woman-owned small biz that started as a college side hustle. Since then, it's grown to include a brick-and-mortar location in Minneapolis that provides low-waste beauty and self-care alternatives using simple, plant-based ingredients.
I wear this tinted lip balm almost daily. It's the perfect "no makeup" makeup tool to apply before a video call or when heading out on some casual errands. On my lips, it's delightfully hydrating yet doesn't feel too oily or heavy when I use it as a blush or subtle eyeshadow. Honestly, the zero waste packaging is just a happy bonus. Highly recommend, especially for those like me who don't wear a ton of makeup, but don't want to look like a ghost when they talk to their boss, either. I originally got this from Plastic Free Pursuit
, so go check them out for other low waste beauty finds like this one!