A '30 Rock' Reunion Is Sort Of Happening And We Want To Go To There

NBC via Getty Images Alec Baldwin, Tina Fey and the rest of the "30 Rock" will return to NBC for a one-night-only special.

There ain’t no party like a Liz Lemon party, ’cause a Liz Lemon party is ... happening at the NBC upfronts?

Putting Kabletown and the rest of the sitcom’s jabs about corporate synergy over the years to shame, the network announced on Tuesday that it is reviving “30 Rock” for a “first-of-its kind all audience upfront event” to unveil its new slate of programming.

The prerecorded hourlong scripted special, which will air ad-free on NBC at 8 p.m. July 16, will reunite original cast members Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer and more in character for a new chapter in the long-running series, as they help usher in a 2020-2021 TV season. “Saturday Night Live” director Oz Rodriguez will be at the helm of the special.

“We’re all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC,” said “30 Rock” creators Fey and Robert Carlock said in a statement. “To quote Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone.”

The special, which will also be rebroadcast across USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Syfy and CNBC, as well as NBC’s forthcoming online service Peacock, will also feature famous faces across NBC’s brand.

As the coronavirus pandemic has effectively stalled the fall television schedule, the upfront presentation will be different this year, as the networks have been scrambling to respond amid production shutdown.

“At NBCUniversal, we’re excited to produce an upfront that reflects a new reality and celebrates our relationship with viewers and advertisers alike,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, advertising and partnerships, NBCUniversal. “Historically, this event is about the future of programming; this year, it’s about the future of our industry — a future where we can meet audiences wherever they are, with the stories that move them. As the old saying goes... when life hands you Lemon, have her host the Upfront!”

The special arrives on the heels of the well-received “Parks and Recreation” reunion fundraiser, which netted $3 million for Feeding America’s COVID-19 Relief Fund, according to NBC.

And if there are blank spaces to fill on the schedule, might we suggest they just air “MILF Island” or at the very least “Queen of Jordan” instead?