30 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

The Apple Watch Series 7

Check out a TikTok of the Apple Watch Series 7 in action.: "Initially, I never wanted a smartwatch. Then my husband got one and I thought his was pretty cool. SO I started looking at one similar to what he had (a Fossil), but was unable to find something I liked or could even tolerate. Since I have (and love) my iPhone, I decided to look into the Apple Watch, and found this one on Amazon.I can check my heart rate throughout the day (something I need to do), and keep an eye on my blood sugar levels (since I am a Type One Diabetic and have the DexCom App on my iPhone, it also shows on my watch — how cool!).I love that I can make/receive phone calls from the watch too.. And to think that I was so very opposed to getting a smartwatch... Now, I don't know how I ever got by without it." — Sarah M.