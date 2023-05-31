30 TikTok Fitness Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A longline sports bra
Promising review:
"I saw this product recommended by multiple girls on TikTok so I tried it. They were right, it's so soft, super supportive, and is great for workouts. I'm considering buying one of each color! I will definitely be buying more." —Nik
A pair of butt lifting booty shorts
Promising review:
"I’ve actively purchased other workout shorts in an effort to find others that I think are equal or better than these. So far, I haven’t. Now, when I first get these, they are a tad more snug than I like, but if I wear them for a few hours, they then mold to my body like they were custom made for me.
I hope they never stop making these, and I hope they come out with more colors, especially light ones. These are amazing."
—A.S.
A set of resistance bands
Promising review:
"I was pleasantly surprised. I actually saw this product recommended on TikTok and I had to try them. I absolutely love them. They're very durable. Comfortable and the level of stretch is perfect.
I wasn't expecting a storage bag or workout booklet. Would definitely recommend!!" —Josie Chavez
A pair of popular cross-waist leggings heralded as the perfect comp for the Aerie leggings
Promising review:
"I bought these leggings because I saw a plus size women on TikTok raving about them and thought they were cute! I read reviews and 90% of them were great so I ordered them. When I got them the next day I immediately put them on and I LOVE THEM!
They are soooo soft and comfy, and not see through at all! Definitely recommend these!" —Taylor
"I love these leggings so much and own them in several colors. This is the raspberry color. I also have black, navy, dream blue and lilac. Plus I have space dye jade and space dye blue in the style without a crossover in the front. Those are just as awesome. I'm 5'2" so the 25" inseam is a perfect fit. I wear these to workout with weights plus for cardio, yoga and pilates. I also wear them throughout the day for lounging, errands, and WFH.
They wash and dry nicely and are super comfy. They're not see through at all. Also they do not pill or collect lint ... EXCEPT for the navy color which strangely collects lint while none of my other colors do. That's annoying but the rest of the colors are great." —Christina
An adjustable weighted fitness hoop that can relieve back aches
Promising review:
"Like everyone else I saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a shot. Super fun to use
. I'll admit it's difficult to start but once you get the hang of it after a few minutes it's super easy and fun. It is a little loud but nothing unbearable. The pieces are easy to add to, and the weight is not too heavy or light
." —Richard Enriquez
A Stealth core trainer that turns exercising into a game
Stealth Fitness
is a small business that specializes in unique at-home fitness equipment.
Check out a TikTok of the Stealth core
trainer in action. Here's what BuzzFeeder Mallory Mower says about this gizmo:
"Getting a Stealth board was the very best thing that has happened to me during quarantine. Mixing the fun of games on your phone with the natural endorphins you get from exercising is, to put it lightly, genius.
I have two in my home, and my husband and I compete daily to see who can last the longest. My favorite game is the paragliding challenge; he's into the planet-blasting space adventure. Nerd."Promising review:
"Fantastic purchase to solve the boring plank exercises after a year of doing them. This has a quick, easy, simple hit-it-and-forget-it daily with a game, three minute max, and great results. Much improved core strength, reduce lower back pain, and a high five from my doctor.
Highly recommend this for those in need of core build up and help managing the time to fit this into a daily schedule." —James Corey
A three-piece workout set complete with a pair of (squat-tested!) bike shorts
Promising review
: "I was gifted this for Christmas, and I purchased three more sets immediately after because of how much I love it!
I find myself reaching for this set whenever I feel a little down about myself. Definitely gives me a boost of confidence on the days that I need it! I love how cute and simple this outfit is for literally anything. Wear it to the gym, mall, beach, lunch, anywhere!
" —ashleygee
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" —Katlyn D Arnold
"Do you sweat when you workout, or have irregularly shaped ears, and want earbuds that actually stay in for the duration of your exercise session? Just buy these." —Carl Sangree
Plus a pair of wireless sleep and workout headphones perfect for yoga, pilates and meditation
Promising review
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these. I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night.
It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality. I would recommend." —Thunder Muffin
A Renpho percussion massager you won't even know how badly you need until you're using it
Check out a TikTok of the massager
in action. Promising review: "
This machine has been such a relief for me. I have arthritis in my back as well as some other issues
. I sit at a desk all day and do not move much during the day. Fifteen minutes of this machine and the pain is gone and I feel so much better.
I have been doing this 3–5 times a week and notice such a difference. When I do have pain by the end of the 15 minutes I do not feel anymore pain. I should have ordered this a long time ago.
I also love that it comes with different ends so when i have a tight muscle there are smaller ends to reach that muscle." —Leanns Reviews
"I have leg pain almost daily. Best investment ever!
There is no need to spend money on the high dollar ones out there. This one works perfectly! I love the attachments and case that comes with it. I cannot speak on battery life just yet, but as long as you periodically charge it and take care of it, I can’t see why it wouldn’t last a long time. This blows my foam roller out of the water for pain relief at home
." —Stephanie
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." —Rosa
The forever staple that is the Adidas "Saturday" cap we all know and love
I love this hat to PIECES — I have it in white and black. It's easily adjustable and so comfortable on my head, and the solid colors make it easy to throw on with any outfit in the warm weather months
, particularly on days when I'm running out the door with no time to properly style my hair. I also use these to run or power walk to keep the sun off my face in the early morning
, so another perk is just how well these wash up —no matter how sweaty I get, I've run mine through the washer and the dryer, and they come out looking peachy clean.
But my most favorite thing is just how nice the shape is on my human head?? I've got a bit of a flat noggin so I appreciate hats in a more "vintage" style like this that don't just lay flat, but add some dimension.
Sorry to get so deep about a baseball cap, but I had to speak my truth. Promising review
: "I'm a sucker for good everyday/daily use hats, and this one is my favorite among all of my hats! It's breathable, and even if I wear this all throughout the day, my head doesn't feel all sweaty and stinky. I love It!" —Danica Mae Savillo
Plus a magnetic Ponyback hat so you can wear your hair up in a ponytail at any height
Ponyback is a woman-owned small business that specializes in versatile magnetic-snap baseball caps designed for all hair types. Promising review:
"I am in freaking love with this hat. All my friends tell me how amazing it looks on me. I have been wanting a nice ball cap, but since I normally have my hair up, I couldn’t find one that worked till this came along on my TikTok, and I knew I had to get it.
And I was so happy I waited till it was in stock again. I just love this hat. I wasn’t sure about the size but just went for a small/medium size since I thought that would fit, and it’s just perfect when my hair is up. I am so happy." —Naysa H
"Super comfy and love not having to worry how high my pony can be! Must have if you workout!" —Deb F
A cult-fave pair of high-waisted Free People shorts that straight up sell out every summer
I own a pair of these that I legit waited TWO MONTHS for the summer Free People started making them (that's how in demand they were, WOOF), but it was worth the wait. They're so comfy and easy to move in when I run, and so lightweight I practically don't feel them during workouts
. And I'm such a sucker for the bright, bright colors they come in. Plus a $30 price point at Free People???
Sign me the heck up. Promising review:
"I usually buy all of my athletic wear from Lululemon, but I saw these shorts on TikTok and had to try them on! I bought a bright green pair and the gray. I will ABSOLUTELY be buying these in every color! They are so comfortable and are the perfect length/fit.
Highly recommend purchasing these. They are a great price as well. :)" —Callieend
Plus a pair of fluttery running shorts to keep you breezy and chill
Promising review:
"I ordered these cause I saw them on TikTok. I am 5’10 and 140 pounds. I ordered an extra large and they are perfect! They cover everything and are not too short. I highly recommend them especially for the price!" —MagnoliaBliss
"Perfect workout shorts. They fit perfectly and they don't ride up on the thigh area while running.
The material is light and airy. I will be purchasing again." —April M
Or a pair of compressive printed bike shorts that stay the heck put during workouts
Promising review:
"I came across these on TikTok and had to give them a shot since I’ve always wanted to try biker shorts. I have to tell you, they do not disappoint! I’m 5’, on the curvier side and they fit so great. They’re thick material, comfy, and fit just as I expected.
:)" —Faith Fernandez
"Absolutely love these! I’m always hesitant and nervous buying workout clothes online but I am obsessed with these. They fit PERFECTLY — I just finished my workout and they haven’t budged. I even forgot about them because for the first time I wasn’t tugging and pulling,
just movin and groovin. You cannot see through these, very awesome also. I literally have zero complaints and I will be buying more for sure!!!!!!" —MishyGibbs
A pair of drawstring lounge pants
Promising review:
"I was so excited to find this brand on a TikTok video (LOL) that claimed to be [like] Lululemon, and they totally are! Purchased two different pairs, and will definitely be buying more. Great quality for the price!" —Jalyn
"I have bought these in almost every color and tell all of my friends and sisters to buy these too. They are super comfortable, not see through at all even when bending over, and they hit right above the ankle
. I am also 5’11” so if you are short they might be a little long on you. The pockets are slim but fit a lot. Love these!! These are my favorite to wear working out, hiking, on an airplane, or anywhere because you don’t have to constantly pull them up.
I wear a 12-14 and get the XL." —Kjh98
A wirefree, medium-impact crisscrossing strap sports bra
Hi hi, that's me above because I read all the reviews about these being an excellent comparison to Lulu and I personally *love* this bra, particularly for indoor workouts and for running outside in the summer heat. I feel super secure without feeling constricted, and the straps are super comfy in the back.
I've owned mine for over a year now and it's held up magnificently! Promising review:
"So I saw these on TikTok and decided to buy one. I LOVE THEM! I think I ordered every color available in my size.
I work out almost 7 days a week on average and these are perfect. I do bootcamp style classes and my girls stay put lol, you know what i mean! I waited to review until I have washed them several times and they have held up great!!!
Only thing is I wish the padding was stitched in or left out. It's a pain to wash." —AM
A progress-tracking jump rope that's not only durable and designed for ease of use
Promising review:
"It should come as no surprise in 2021 that I bought this thanks to a TikTok influencer, and honestly, I'm glad I did. I wanted a way to exercise that was both fun and did not include going into a gym
(where literally no ones wears a mask), and a jump rope seemed the perfect solution. I love the counter — that was the draw
— but it also counts your calories and the amount of time that you've spent jumping to track your progress. I will say jumping rope is not as easy as I remember as a child, but I'm excited to continue using this product and get better and better at it. Definitely worth the purchase." —Nicole Osti
A four-pocket FlipBelt destined to become any runner's best friend
Psst — it's also machine washable and dryable!
Check out a TikTok of the FlipBelt
in action! FlipBelt
is a small business that specializes in fitness products and accessories. Promising review:
"Love love love my FlipBelt. I cannot stand arm bands so for the past year, I have been running while holding my phone (I know, awful). I was running with my coworker and she suggested I get a running belt. Having run a couple of half marathons in the past, I have used running belts but they tend to bounce around and just be an annoyance. I happened to stumble on the FlipBelt on Amazon and had to give it a try. It fits my iPhone 7 that has an OtterBox on it, and did not budge once during my six-mile run.
At the four-mile mark, I even tried adjusting it because I thought there's no way this thing is staying in place so well, and it was still in the exact same spot as when I started my run. I also noticed I was able to run faster than usual and I think it's because I was concentrating on holding my phone with its massive case on it.
If you're in between sizes, I suggest going a size down. Can't wait to wear this for my upcoming half-marathons in the fall!" —kel07
A pair of absurdly comfortable, delightfully funky mesh sneakers that reviewers swear by for everything
Promising review:
"SOOOOO COMFORTABLE. I bought these because I saw a video posted on TikTok. Never did I imagine that they would be this comfortable. I have received so many compliments on these sneakers, and I'm actually looking to purchase another pair in lime green." —awesome game
"The shoe is very comfortable and multifunctional! It’s great to walk and run in and it’s GREAT for my Zumba workouts.
It’s comfortable for my high arch and gives right amount of support. They are comparable to the Nike cross trainers and AirMax shoes but not $100-$200 or more."
—Kindle Customer
A U-shaped neckline workout set
Promising review
: "LOVE IT. Material is thick and squat proof. This is one of those 'TikTok made me buy it' purchases 😂. I’m so glad I did. Received tons of compliments. Get it, sister. You will not be disappointed." —Amazon Customer
An acupressure mat and pillow set to help relax tension and relieve stress after a workout
Promising review:
"Honestly a friend sent me a TikTok video on this item. I was like for 20 bucks I'll try it, and oh my god, I have lower back problems and 20 minutes lying on this spiking mat helped relieve pressure
. I work remotely and am sitting down for 8 to 10 hours a day, so tension builds up and this totally worked. So many ways to try using the mat." —Arlington Ink
A truly multitalented set of cooling towels you can use to beat the heat
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people whom can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" —Muirgen Neal"Great for intense workouts
. When they first came in, I was disappointed with the texture and didn’t think they would be absorbent. However, I decided to try it out one day when I went to personal training. I was shocked at how absorbent it was and how it stayed cool and it dries super fast! These are now my go-to gym towels."
—Felicia
A cropped workout tank with a padded built-in bra so versatile you'll want to pair it with everything
TBH, this crossed my radar because of Stephanie Buttermore
, a popular YouTuber who shares stories of her gym routines on Instagram.Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and was hesitant cause I’m used to buying, like, cheap $5 crop tops, but thank you to whoever on TikTok posted these because I’m gonna end up buying backups and every color.
They’re so cute but still laid back and can be used from day to day going out or working out. They make the girls look great too without having to wear a bra underneath. A little pricey but so worth it." —Amy
A pair of delightfully breezy Allbirds sneakers reviewers absolutely swear by in all directions for comfort, versatility and style
Check out a TikTok of the Allbirds
in action. Promising review:
"Just spent a week in Paris, and these were the most comfortable shoes for hours of sightseeing and trekking around the city every day!
My feet were happy, and they looked so cute with jeans and casual skirts, and were easy to keep clean, too. My new favorite shoes!" —Jessica G.
"I wear my Allbirds to gym workouts. They are light, sturdy, and come in fun colors. Liked them so much, I bought a second pair." —Penny N.
A stick of Body Glide anti-chafing balm you can apply between your thighs or under your bra
I swear by this to the point where if I can't find it in the morning of a run, I just won't go out, LOLOL. My boobs chafe SO BADLY under my sports bra bands,
no matter what kind I'm wearing, but putting on a tiny bit of this before I leave works like a charm. Absolutely no more friction and no more going "OW OW OW" in the shower because my literal boob wounds
were stinging.Promising review:
"This was a TikTok buy and it was worth it. Highly recommend it. It does the work. Long lasting and not sticky at all." —EBATL
A pair of "TikTok made me do it" textured leggings that gained their viral fame for a reason
Promising review:
"As a millennial mom, I’m halfway on the TikTok bandwagon without shame. So when I saw these leggings come up again and again, I decided to trust the sea of people who rave about these leggings and purchased them.
I usually buy my athletic wear at lesser prices but occasionally have spent this same amount for something I really liked. And TikTok did not let me down! These leggings are very soft and comfortable to wear and for my nearly 5'9" curvy frame. What I really like is the material pattern stretches over the curvy parts of me really nicely without looking like it’s obviously stretching beyond looking good. These leggings make me feel great, don’t ride down below my waist and belly when I’m doing actual exercise.
I started off with black and now want a couple of different colors to add to my athletic wardrobe." —Brianna Storch
A compact rolling desk bike
This desk bike is also height adjustable so you can get your perfect fit with the tray, and has "whisper quiet" pedaling, eight resistance levels, and a way to track your mileage, RPM, and other stats. Promising review:
"I saw this in TikTok and bought it. No regrets! I’ve used this almost daily since I got it. I’m moving way more than I did before.
The tabletop part is a little loose but that might be from me leaning on it too much. It wasn’t originally like that. I haven’t looked into tightening it. This is 10 out of 10 recommended for someone who's looking to move more!!
" —Amazon customer
The Apple Watch Series 7
Check out a TikTok of the Apple Watch Series 7
in action.Promising review
: "Initially, I never wanted a smartwatch. Then my husband got one and I thought his was pretty cool. SO I started looking at one similar to what he had (a Fossil), but was unable to find something I liked or could even tolerate. Since I have (and love) my iPhone, I decided to look into the Apple Watch, and found this one on Amazon. Although the price was rather off-putting, my husband and I decided that, with all of the health benefits the watch has, I should go ahead and order it. Well, since getting the watch, I've worn it all day, every day, and I simply think the watch is AMAZING!
I can check my heart rate throughout the day (something I need to do), and keep an eye on my blood sugar levels (since I am a Type One Diabetic and have the DexCom App on my iPhone, it also shows on my watch — how cool!). The watch encourages me to stand up a couple of times an hour, which is great, since I work from home and sit at a computer for eight hours/day.
I love that I can make/receive phone calls from the watch too. In the week that I've had my watch, I've found that I use my watch more than I use my iPhone
. And to think that I was so very opposed to getting a smartwatch... Now, I don't know how I ever got by without it." —Sarah M.