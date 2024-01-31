30 Walmart Products That Will Simplify Your Beauty Routine

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A powder foundation with a 24-hour hold
Promising review:
"Wow! I have tried so many foundations and this one tops them all! I have oily skin and tend to sweat and this stuff looks great after a long day. I do touch-up my forehead in the afternoon. It makes my skin look smooth, doesn't cake and even does away with dark circles with no need for concealer!" — Mmc
A L'Oréal Paris True Match Lumi glotion
Watch a person rave about this highlighter in TikTok here
Promising review:
"This moisturizer is the "perfect " touch of GLOW to your skin... I use it underneath my makeup and it gives me just the right luminescent effect on my face.... it's not heavy, or sticky like. It glides on smooth and silky and after adding to my face, whatever is left over I rub onto my hands and give them a 'pick me up!!'" — Jessica
An Olive & June cuticle softening serum
Promising review:
"I used this daily for three weeks now. It is really good for my cuticles and I've noticed my nails have grown longer and are stronger." — Tina
A set of star-shaped pimple patches
They come in a pack of 32.
A Shark HyperAir hair dryer
Watch a person create a salon-quality blowout with this dryer here
on TikTok.

Promising review:
"Love it!!! Purchased because I have curly hair that frizzes when drying straight but this Shark hair dryer dried my hair smooth and didn't even become frizzy from the humidity. The dryer is slightly heavy but not enough to bother me." — Sonya
A super moisturizing shampoo
It’s intended for all hair types.
A pack of press-on French manicure nails
Check out a person add these to their haul here
on TikTok.

Promising review:
"Love, love, love! Amazingly simple and saves me the expense of getting nails applied at the salon! Frankly, these look better than at the salon!
So many compliments...medium length is perfect for French and when I want color I get the short version! They do not fall off, look exactly like your very own nails! I'm still wearing the same French set for two weeks now and they look exactly perfect as the day I applied. Highly recommend!" — MIMI5000
A color-correcting crayon
Promising review:
"This corrective stick is fantastic. I use it to cover dark circles under my eyes before I use coverup." — Valerie
A matte, long-lasting liquid lipstick
Promising review:
"Best lipstick! Hands down. Goes on smooth, stays ALL DAY! AFTER a 12 hour day of work, a shower, and WASHING MY FACE it still stays on!
This has to come off with a different cleaner, I usually use coconut oil. I have several colors." — Birdlisa58
A viral liquid blush
Promising review:
"Creamy but not heavy. Glides over cheeks. Looks natural. Doesn't dry out. Lasts. Good Price. Have used Maybelline products for many years. Never disappointed." — Geraldine
A clear eyebrow gel
Promising review:
"Keeps my brows smooth and laid in place. Love it." — Hannahxxx
A detangling leave-in conditioner
Promising review:
"Excellent! Apply to wet hair and makes combing out super easy. I love it!" — Jennifer
A tapered curling wand
Promising review:
"I LOVE this tool. I have super thick hair, that is hard to keep curl in, and I use this with a little wave spray, and I can have curly hair for DAYS! Best tool I have ever bought for my hair!" — Christa
A Dove deodorant
Promising review:
"I love this Dove deodorant! It keeps me dry, smells great, and it visibly lightens my armpits. The scent smells like baby powder. This is probably my favorite deodorant formula." — Rebecca
A Wet Brush
Promising review:
"Have been on a mission for the perfect hairbrush. This brush very softly detangles my long, thick, coarse, frizzy Black hair! It's now my go-to brush for every day — whether my hair is wet or dry." — Walmart Customer
A TikTok-viral Tree Hut sugar scrub
Promising review:
"It smells awesome, feels great on the skin, and clears out your pores." — Miley
An ice roller I use multiple times a day
Promising review:
"This ice roller is something I use daily and it's soooo soothing and relieves any eye puffiness, etc.
After any of my DIY acid treatments I also roll this over my face and it significantly reduces redness, and removes any sting. Super easy. Effective. I store the roller in the freezer and this thing is the best! It's a good-sized, beefy roller and stays cold for quite a long time. Once I'm finished rolling, if I've left it out on the counter instead of putting it back in the freezer (let's say it's been 20–30 minutes) this thing is still surprisingly COLD. It has surpassed any expectations I initially had. Highly recommend." — AnnieT303
A Bio-Oil dry skin gel
Promising review:
"I have used the new Bio-Oil Dry Skin Gel for at least two weeks and it has truly improved my dry skin around my eyes and my cheeks. My skin feels so soft and less dry, and the Bio-Oil skin gel really was easily absorbed and had a non-greasy feel on my skin, and I love the nice beautiful rose color of the gel and the soft texture." — Eric
An eyeshadow stick
Promising review:
"It does its job to give more highlight in my eye area. I do have dark dark brown eyes which are almost black and it totally enhances the shape of my eyes." — Apple
A Maybelline mascara
Watch a person's lashes build legnth and volume on TikTok here
Promising review:
"This waterproof mascara does exactly what it's supposed to. The Very Black is a nice rich and pigmented black. I like the spoolie/wand...it does a great job of separating your lashes and is perfect for lower lashes. I don't experience any midday flaking or smudging with this product.
I have very watery, sensitive eyes (especially in the morning) and also wear contact lenses, and I have had no issues with irritation...plus, it stays on even when my eyes are watery. You do need to use makeup remover to wash it off, but that's to be expected of a good waterproof mascara. This is a winner!!" — Susan
A hugely popular bronzer
It contains fatty acids and pro vitamins.
A vitamin E-infused coconut oil
Promising review:
"Best coconut oil there is!! I use this every day after showering. I have super sensitive skin so I love the fact it's all natural.
Bonus is the added vitamin E without soy added, love that!" — Crystal
A poreless putty primer
Promising review:
"I heard nothing but amazing things about this, so naturally I had to pick it up. I was thoroughly impressed with its ability to cover my pores. On my cheeks I have large pores and this does a great job of masking them.
I love that it does what I needed to do for an affordable price." — Erica
A heatless curling set
Promising review:
"Works great! Make sure your hair is not fully wet but damp. I wear it overnight and it doesn't bother my sleep at all. I have already purchased for friends and family. Also, make sure you roll the hair away from your face for optimum curls." — Leah
A nail strengthener
Promising review:
"They have exactly what I wanted and the price is very reasonable. Very fast shipping. I've been using this item for a long time and this strengthener really helps to repair my broken nails. This product for this price is a MUST buy!!
Thank you very much!" — Kumi
A skin cream
Promising review:
"OMG, this has saved my life. My dermatologist recommended it and I'm so grateful.
Finally a moisturizing cream that does its job without causing burning, itching, rashes, or no benefit at all. Only six ingredients which are heaven to my sensitive skin." — Sharon
A dewy setting spray
Promising review:
"If you are looking to set your makeup in hot weather or you have the issue with your makeup not lasting in general you need to get this product. What sets this apart is it's excellent for dry and mature skin plus it does not cost a fortune." — Kelly
A corrective concealer
Promising review:
"Love this stuff! It's not cakey or thick. It's a soft velvety texture that blends evenly and covers well. Highly recommend. It's one of the best inexpensive makeup necessities.
" — Dena
A hair sleeking wax stick
See the wax stick here
on TikTok.

Promising review
: "There's nothing like it. I need a lifetime supply." — Kylie
And a bottle of micellar water with rose
Promising review:
"I love how this face cleanser makes my face not only feel completely fresh and clean, but also extremely soft as well. I would definitely recommend buying." — Victoria
