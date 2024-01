30 Walmart Products That Will Simplify Your Beauty Routine

A Maybelline mascara

Watch a person's lashes build legnth and volume on TikTok here "This waterproof mascara does exactly what it's supposed to. The Very Black is a nice rich and pigmented black. I like the spoolie/wand...it does a great job of separating your lashes and is perfect for lower lashes.I have very watery, sensitive eyes (especially in the morning) and also wear contact lenses, and I have had no issues with irritation...plus, it stays on even when my eyes are watery. You do need to use makeup remover to wash it off, but that's to be expected of a good waterproof mascara. This is a winner!!" — Susan