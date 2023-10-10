ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023Kitchen Tools

31 Extremely Useful Things To Buy During Amazon’s Fall Prime Day

Yes, they actually work the way they say they will. I’d call that worth the money, and they’re on sale.
Taylor Steele

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
amazon.com
The new 2nd Gen AirPods Pro — for 24% off (that's $60 off, the lowest they go for!)
With active noise cancellation, spatial audio, three silicone tips for customized fit, and over 24 hours of listening time with the included case, the AirPods Pro 2 give you a *ton* of bang for your buck.

Promising review: "First, I’d like to say I wear the 'ear buds' for about 4-5 hours every day regardless of the brand: gym, work, jogging, calls, etc. AirPods Pro were a defining product for Apple but the lack of battery life truly disappointed me. Apple did make over $12 billion in 2021 on AirPods Pro alone, just in that year. So, it’s a widely adopted and successful product. I’ve owned many others… and in my opinion, the first generation AirPods Pro set a standard for wireless earbuds. This new, 2nd generation has only improved upon what I thought was the best (for $250 ~). The AirPods Pro 2 take everything great about the first generation, refines and amplifies it, and demonstrates it proudly. I highly recommended these over every other product within the same price range. And now I have the battery life I always needed and desired!" —Justin

Price: $189 (originally $249)
2
amazon.com
Or a pair of over-the-ear Sony wireless headphones for 53% off
So you can really drown out the world with a cushy fit and top-tier noise cancellation.

Promising review: "As a music lover, I have been searching for years for the best quality headphones. I purchased these about a year ago, and came back to write this review after absolutely loving them for this long. For the many flights I must take for business, they cancel out the noise so perfectly. I love hearing the different layers of music, and I love the adjustments I can make in the app. Amazing product." —Anonymous

Price:$118 (originally $249.99; available in two colors)
3
amazon.com
A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner for 28% off
It'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, car's upholstery, couches, and more. It's got powerful spray and suction so those stubborn pet messes will be gone in mere moments. Deep clean made easy!

Promising review: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed. If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” —edina bajraktarevic

Price:$89 (originally $123.59)
4
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible Roomba robot vacuum for 45% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
So you can watch your house get cleaned without even having to get up from the couch. You can even schedule it to clean for up to 90 minutes before it returns to its dock to charge. Technology can be great.

Promising review: "So far it is amazing! It picks up SO much dirt and hair. We have three dogs and a cat and my floors are spotless. We decided to get this cheaper one to see if it was something that would work for us and I am amazed! For the first week, we let it run everyday. We made sure we picked everything up and it only got stuck one time and that was because it went behind our couch that had been moved out accident. During week two, I did the maintenance on it and it was super simple. We use it every other day and have it schedule to run just before we get home. This thing even picks up cat litter! If you are on the fence, try it. Has made my life so much easier not having to sweep everyday!" —Kathryn P.

Price:$164.99 (originally $299.99)
5
amazon.com
And a Shark vacuum for 32% off designed for people with allergies
And the included attachments (including an upholstery brush) are designed to pick up pet hair, no problem!

Promising review: "So I never write reviews but I just had to write this one. I usually use a Dyson multiple times a week on the area rug in my living room. This $500 piece of junk really wasn’t doing a great job at anything related to cleaning. So my cleaning ladies recommended this vacuum, and When it arrived I immediately vacuumed the 5x7 foot rug in the living room. In the picture, you can see what came out of that rug in less than a minute. I am amazed and disgusted at the same time but the fact is, this thing is great! Not just for the price, but generally - for any price, this is the best vacuum I’ve ever owned. It has great suction power on carpet and hardwood floors and for stairs, it even gets the tight corners because it’s so powerful. As for cleaning up hair — I have three dogs, and all the hair is gone off my rug. I used to have to do this by hand with the dyson attachment for upholstery, on all fours, etc. it would take me over an hour. I am so glad I bought this thing! The only couple of cons I need to mention is that it’s definitely on the heavier side and doesn’t fit into the areas under the couch. I used the hose but it’s very stiff so it’s kind of difficult to maneuver without having the vacuum fall over. This may have to do with how new the unit is, but it’s just something to note. Still definitely highly recommend this vacuum. It’s a no brainer." —Verenice B

Price:$149.99 (originally $219.99)
6
Amazon
A pack of Crest 3D Whitestrips (always a Prime Day must-have!) for 35% off
It comes with 44 strips total: enough for 20 regular treatments and two one-hour express treatments.

Promising review: "I haven't used Crest White Strips in over 5 years. Since then my teeth have stayed really white and I frequently get compliments or questions on how I get my teeth so white. I decided to get a box to boost the whiteness of my teeth. Wow, I was shocked on how much these have improved! Before the strips were really flimsy, hard to remove from the package and were really hard to keep on your teeth - the old ones would slip or bunch up. These are such an improvement! The new strips remove easily from the plastic they are on. The strips are REALLY adhesive! These will not budge! Since I've purchased I have only used about 4 times and I can already notice a difference. Other people have noticed too. I think these are well worth the money and work as good as a professional treatment, I have had friends who have done professional treatments and their teeth are not as white as mine. I highly recommend these to anyone who wants a brighter/whiter smile!" —Vanessa5o5

Price:$29.99 (originally $49.99)
7
amazon.com
A Waterpik water flosser for 50% off
Its 10 settings will ensure you get a custom (and thorough) clean. Use this for just one minute everyday for healthy gums that'll make your dentist proud.

Promising review: "Just had a dental cleaning after I had been using the water flosser for several months. My hygienist was impressed with how well my teeth and gums were doing. This is very easy to use and I was surprised at what the flosser cleaned out after I had just finished brushing my teeth." —Loretta Eckenrode

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
8
amazon.com
A Vitamix 5200 blender for up to 45% off
This baby chops, grinds, blends, emulsifies, and can even heat up soup! Reviewers say it's worth it, and on sale?? Even better.

Promising review: "Got this for a super steal on Black Friday after having broken the Hamilton beach blender I used to have. I hated that blender and as such didn’t use it unless I had to. So when it broke and it was time for a new one I wanted one that I wouldn’t hate. This blends wonderfully. Smooth and quick even for a smaller amount of liquid. Nothing gets stuck under the blades. It is easy to clean. It’s a dream. I’m already stocking my freezer with frozen fruits for smoothies, making almond milk and generally looking forward to soups and such to make the most of this mighty guy. It does take significant real estate on the shelf but it’s worth it to have a blender that doesn’t suck. The best Black Friday deal." —Kaitlyn Morar

Price:$299.95 (originally $479.95; deal only available in black and red)
9
Amazon
The Amazon 4K Fire TV Stick for 54% off (it's the lowest price ever!)
You can simply plug into your existing TV and stream all the shows, movies, and music you want at the push of a button.

Use the voice button to find shows, launch apps, search for type of movie ("Alexa find suspense thrillers") OR EVEN ORDER A PIZZA from Domino's! And with this gen, you can control your TV and sound bar right from the remote too, and it even has preset buttons to open your favorite apps in one click.

Promising review: "I recently upgraded to this remarkable Firestick, and I must say, it has exceeded all my expectations. Having previously owned the first model, which unfortunately became sluggish over time, I couldn't be more thrilled with the noticeable improvements in this latest version. It's like a breath of fresh air! The first thing that struck me was the remarkable speed of this Firestick. It operates like a well-oiled machine, effortlessly delivering my favorite content in a blink of an eye. Streaming has never been this seamless and enjoyable! The enhanced performance truly sets this device apart from its predecessor. Not only is the speed impressive, but the overall quality of this Firestick is exceptional. It exudes a sense of durability and sophistication, instantly making it a centerpiece of my entertainment setup. The sleek design and premium build are a testament to its superior craftsmanship, making it a true joy to own. In conclusion, this Firestick is a game-changer in every sense of the word. From its lightning-fast performance to its unmatched quality, it has raised the bar for streaming devices. If you're looking for an upgrade that will revolutionize your entertainment setup, look no further. This Firestick is an investment you won't regret!" —Tyler Greene

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99)You can also get 50% off the basic Amazon Fire TV Stick, which brings the price down to $16.99!
10
Amazon
A Macbook Air laptop for 25% off (it comes down to under $750 its best price ever!)
An excellent deal if your old laptop is getting a bit old and slow! This has all the features you need — 18 hours of battery life, a 13.3 inch retina display, and the user-friendly experience you love from Apple.

Promising review: "I've owned a bunch of macs since 1995. This is by far my favorite. Tried a MBP because that's what I've been used to and because of the bigger screen. After using the Air for a week, I couldn't go back to the MBP. Too big, too clunky. This MBA is simply perfect. Great screen, size, screen, speed, everything you could ask for in a laptop. No wonder it gets such amazing reviews. Yeah, this is the one to get." —James

Price:$749.99 (available in gold, silver, and grey finishes)
11
amazon.com
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Plus 2.0 for 38% off
The newer, slimmer version of the ever popular device that has *thousands* of 5-star ratings from Amazon customers. I mean, the jaw-dropping before and after photos really speak for themselves.

This new model has an additional heat setting (low, high, cool, and *now* medium!). Plus, the head is detachable on this version for easier storage and transportation!Promising review: "I wish I had discovered this sooner because it has saved me countless hours on blow drying, straightening, and curling my hair. I have extremely frizzy, wavy hair that has extremely kinky waves at the roots. Typically I let it air dry then spend about 30+ mins straightening and curling. If I must blow dry, it turns into a huge ball of frizz that requires even more time to straighten. I’m not skilled enough to use a round brush and blowdryer together, but that’s essentially what this tool is in one! After showering, spray in product (I love OGX Protecting + Silk Blowout Quick Drying Thermal Spray), let hair air dry 50-75%, then get to work! I use medium speed and it takes me less than 20 minutes, and I have A LOT of thick hair." —Heather R.

Price:$27.91 (originally $44.99)
12
amazon.com
A Cosrx snail mucin repairing essence for 42% off
It may seem like it would give you the ick, but is totally worth adding to your routine. No snail-like results here: Just pat it in, and you’ll be appreciating the moisture boost right away. Reviewers say it helps with acne, inflammation, peeling, fine lines, and even eczema!

Promising review: "This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this. It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" —Sarah Deeb

Price:$14.59 (originally $25)
13
amazon.com
A single-serve Keurig coffee machine for 50% off
Promising review: "Gotta love this Keurig!! Very easy to use and clean. Gives out the coffee you want every time. Like the different settings and is small enough that it doesn't take up too much counter space. I use this every day and it has never failed me." —M add

Price:$49.99 (originally $99.99; available in four colors)
14
amazon.com
A Dyson Purifier Cool for 33% off
Because it works as both an air purifier *and* a fan — complete with both a HEPA filter and an additional filter designed to remove odors and gases including VOCs. It even senses changes in air quality, and reacts accordingly!

Promising review: "At first, I was a little concerned about spending $649 not including tax to get this however, being someone who suffers from asthma, and also having 44 animals in the room, air circulation, airflow as well as proper filtration is absolutely essential. I also live in California which deals with fires from time to time so it’s very important to have a high quality filter. One thing I want to state do not buy the cheap third-party filters for the system. They will not filter as you want only buy genuine OEM Dyson filters which you can purchase from their website. You cannot get official Dyson filters on Amazon, however this product exceeds absolutely everything I was looking for it even lets you know what type of substances it is filtering with its active air purification system. This is a easy way to take your filtration up a notch. Put your money where your breathing is, you won’t regret it. Fantastic, worth every penny." —AlexanderJacobs

Price:$499.99 (originally $799.99), and shop all the Dyson deals here
15
amazon.com
An Alexa-compatible compact security camera for 43% off
To help give you peace of mind when you're not home. These allow you to see, hear, and speak to any people or pets in your home right from your phone!

Promising review: "The Blink Indoor Camera has become my home's silent guardian. It's like having an extra pair of eyes, always vigilant. Setting it up was so easy that even a tech novice like me had no trouble. Its wireless design allowed me to place it exactly where I needed it without worrying about cords.The picture quality is remarkable, whether it's daytime or nighttime, thanks to the exceptional infrared night vision. I love how the mobile app keeps me connected to my home, no matter where I am. I've received motion detection alerts that have given me peace of mind when I'm away.
This camera has truly made me feel safer in my own space, and I couldn't recommend it more to anyone looking for that extra layer of security. It's become an invaluable part of my home." —Ema D

Price:$19.99 (originally $34.99)
16
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 54% off with voice-control technology
Promising review: "We waited years to purchase one of these gadgets thinking we'd have no use for it. Boy, did that turn out to be an untruth. The Echo Dot sits in our kitchen and accepts voice commands from most of the rooms in our house. Now, we use Alexa for everything, from music while cooking and cleaning, to asking random questions while watching TV to inquire if an actor is dead or alive. The sound quality is very good, and we love all of the 'hands free' options it supports. We are very satisfied with this purchase." —doormold

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)
17
amazon.com
A heated eye massager for up to 51% off
This has so many bells and whistles it is worth the investment and *then* some — not only does it come with five different massage modes and a 15-minute timer, but it has Bluetooth music so you can vibe with your eyes *and* your ears.

If you have any eye problems, chat with your doctor before using this.

Promising review: "I purchased this hoping it would help my migraines and it definitely did. I wish I had taken before and after pictures because after having this massage mask for a few weeks it has also improved the dark circles under my eyes. it has two or three pre-downloaded songs that are relaxing. the remote is nice but the buttons on the mask serve as the same functions. I put this thing on and I am passed out within 10 minutes LOL highly recommend" —Sh0ppingN0w

Price: $49.39+ (originally $99.99; available in three colors)
18
amazon.com
An XXL Philips airfryer for 57% off (the cheapest it's ever been!)
Promising review: "Had this air fryer for a few months now and I am really impressed! it is really easy to use. It is well constructed, doesn't feel cheep and I am shocked as how easy it is to use and how well it works. The non-stick surfaces help significantly with cleanup. Consider your counter/storage space as this is a sizable unit. Another great product with the Phillips name on it!" —ANTHONY W.

Price:$149.95 (originally $349.99)
19
amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper for 40% off
Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer

Price:$23.99 (originally $39.99; available in three colors)
20
amazon.com
A water filtering straw for 50% off that'll remove 99.9% of waterborne bacteria
Promising review: "As an avid outdoor enthusiast and traveler, the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter has become an indispensable companion on my journeys. This ingenious device has revolutionized the way I access safe and clean drinking water during hiking, camping, travel, and even emergency situations. With its remarkable filtration capabilities and portability, the LifeStraw has truly transformed the way I stay hydrated and prepared in any environment." —Mrs Sunshine

Price:$9.99
21
amazon.com
A Renpho percussion massager for up to 55% off
Promising review: "My husband bought me a massage gun for Christmas. I opened it, and it had been used (yuck) so I said, let's return it. My daughter in law got one for Christmas as well. We put an end on each one, and we compared them. Mine was from Sharper Image/Costco, hers was this model Renpho. Mine in comparison was not powerful, did not go as fast, and just didn't do much for me. They look similar but they were NOT. So I returned mine, and I ordered this Renpho. Due to the holidays, there were delays with the shipment. I was soooo disappointed because I was looking forward to trying it on my aching feet with plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING for my feet, nothing works and I am always in pain. It came, and I opened the box to find an UNUSED, BRAND NEW massage gun with all the attachments. I tried it out and I thought wow, that feels AWESOME. But the true test is how do you feel the next day right? You cannot always walk around with a massage gun in your hand. The next day, I felt AMAZING. AMAZING. I used it on my hubby's back too, and he said he felt so much better today as well! In addition, this one is way QUIETER than my original massage gun. It's just really a quality piece. You won't be disappointed in this one. It really is what it says. I know it is hard to choose from all the models on the internet, but this one is the real deal. It's worth the money if you have pain." —L Johnson

Price:49.99+ (originally $89.99; available in three colors)
22
amazon.com
An oil-absorbing Living proof dry shampoo for 30% off
Promising review: "I have thick, long hair and it’s annoying to wash. I’ve tried every dry shampoo out there over the years, and until trying Living Proof, I just assumed none of them really work. I’ve been using this stuff for the past 3+ years and will never use anything else. I wash my hair about 2–3 times a week, and this gets me through between washes. It actually makes my hair feel clean, not greasy at all, and it smells amazing!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$21 (originally $30)
23
Amazon
The Kindle Paperwhite for up to 33% off
The newest version has a larger display, adjustable warm light options (key if you use your Kindle before bed like I do), plus all the features you know and love (glare-free screen, waterproofing, super lightweight for reading on the go, weeks-long battery life!). If you love to read, the convenience of a Kindle can simply not be beat!

Promising review: "Best purchase this year. I didn’t think I would use this very much because I love reading physical copies of books so much, but I read my Kindle everyday and LOVE IT!! I love that it’s backlit so I can read at night, and it keeps a charge for at least a week. Absolutely recommend!" —Sydney Lucas

Price:$94.99+ (originally $139.99+; available in two storage sizes, with or without lockscreen ads, and in three colors)You can also get 25% off the newest version of the basic Kindle — it's the lightest and most compact one — for $74.99+ (originally $99.99+; available in two colors).
24
Tushy
A Tushy bidet attachment for 30% off
One BuzzFeed Shopping editor raves: "This is the bidet I use and 100% recommend to my friends, family, and to you, dear reader. Installation was pretty simple; from start to poop it took about 15 minutes. The sensation is...interesting...to say the least but you definitely get used to it. In fact, I recently moved apartments and it's taken me awhile to hook up the bidet (I'm a procrastinator, OK?!). Oh how I've missed my bidet during this time (and I'm sure my butt feels the same way). But seriously, I cannot stress how life-changing getting a bidet is."

Price:$47.99 (originally $69; available in two colors)
25
amazon.com
An Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush that's 50% off
Promising review: "Amazing clean. I was at first hesitant to spend that much on a toothbrush but it’s worth every penny. It works at least 10x better than my $20 Oral B electronic toothbrush. The motion sensing is very cool and helpful. After just one brush my teeth feel almost like they do after a professional cleaning as opposed to how they felt after brushing with my cheap electronic toothbrush." —Anne E La Perla

Price: $99.99 (originally $199.99; available in three colors)
26
amazon.com
A Jackery portable generator for 29% off
Because no one has ever been upset about being too prepared. It won't add significant weight to your pack, and it can charge up to 6 devices (it has regular outlets as well as USB-A and USB-C ports) so you'll never have to fret about a dead cellphone in the middle of nowhere or having to sleep on hard ground because you can't inflate your air mattress.

Promising review: "Bought this for a camping trip. I was nervous because I wanted to be able to blow up air mattresses and I didn't know the power draw of the blower motors. This unit will handle draws up to 300 watts, and shuts off if you exceed that. When it arrived, I charged it up fully, then did a test run on two queen-size air mattresses. I used the unit to inflate and deflate each. One motor only drew 145 W, and the other drew 95 W. After inflating and deflating each, I still had 94% charge remaining. Wow! Then, when our trip was rained out, we went to visit friends and needed the mattresses after all. This time, without recharging the unit again, I inflated three queen mattresses, then deflated them without any problem. When completed, I still had 82% of power remaining. Again, Wow! Then, back at home, I decided to run a test on something bigger. I plugged in my shop vac and turned it on. Well, that didn't fly, but it did test that the Jackery will turn itself off when you exceed its handling capacity. :) Overall, it was a good buy for my purposes." —JMG

Price:$199 (originally $279)
27
amazon.com
An oscillating Lasko space heater for 29% off
Because the colder it gets outside, the colder it's bound to get inside. Control its temperature and oscillation with a super handy remote. And don't worry, it has overheat protection to prevent any mishaps, even if you accidentally leave it on for too long.

Promising review: "This is one of the best space heaters I have ever purchased. It's small, but powerful; great for a bedroom. Very quiet." —Michele McCoy

Price:$49.99 (originally $69.99)
28
amazon.com
An immunity-boosting Zesty Paws allergy supplement for up to 30% off for dogs with skin sensitivities
Promising review: "Absolutely the best product. It saved my itchy goldendoodle! We tried changing food, Benadryl, medicated shampoo, fish oil, everything you can imagine... nothing worked long-term. He was itching his face so badly he would make himself bleed. Had sores and scabs all over his face and neck. I bought these because they had good reviews and I was desperate. It changed his life! He no longer scratches AT ALL! His coat looks great and all of his sores are healed. He’s the happiest he’s been which makes me a very happy momma. He is also very picky and never eats treats... he eats these every time so that’s an added bonus!" —Darcie Nation

Price:$14.67+ (originally $20.97+; available in several quantities and for specific ages).
29
Amazon
A TP-Link Wi-Fi extender for 33% off to boost your service throughout the whole house
Promising review: "My neighbor is gracious enough to share her Wi-Fi but I don't get a great signal throughout my place... This was the perfect fix and super easy to install. Almost plug and play. I downloaded the tether app and connected the network to the extender then logged on to the new network and now have full signal through my place on every device I have on the network. 👍 All you need is the password to the desired network OR access to the router and you're in." —Bradley Martinez

Price:$29.99 (originally $44.99)
30
Amazon
A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off
Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$355+ (originally $455; available in six colors)
31
amazon.com
A pack of three motion-sensing night-lights for 33% off
For if the sun setting in the afternoon has made hanging out outside difficult. These battery-operated lights can also be used indoors; they easily stick to walls and mirrors, so they're great for use in bathrooms.

Promising review: "I purchased this product to place in the bathroom and hallways. In the bathroom, this prevents us from having to turn on the light for those late-night visits." —Amazon Customer

Price:$19.99 (originally $29.99)

