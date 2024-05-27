31 Products That Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

Popular items from this list:
- A beloved tightening cream because the 20,000+ reviewers who rated it 5 stars is all the proof you need.
- A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray so soap scum and shower grime buildup goes bye bye without you ever having to wipe.
- A toilet tank cleaner that’ll obliterate hard water deposits and ugly stains in your toilet’s water tank.
A beloved tightening cream
Promising reviews:
"OMG! The smell is amazing! I've had people follow me to ask what I'm wearing. The scent lasts most of the day. No need for perfume. Yes, it's a great moisturizer, but it's the scent that keeps me coming back for more." —Autm88
—Autm88
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising reviews:
"This is the best bathroom cleaner I have ever used. I love it. If I can give it 100 stars I would." —Ruben
"We cannot BEGIN to tell you what a lifesaver this is! We have two old fiberglass tubs with vinyl shower enclosures that no matter what amount of scrubbing we have done with everything from bleach to cleanser to vinegar and baking soda would NOT come clean. After I took my shower last night, I sprayed down the tub and walls. Within minutes, all the built-up water deposits and dirt and grime began to melt away in front of my eyes.
I left it on overnight, and when I got up this morning, it did not look like the same tub and shower. This product is a godsend, especially for old folks like us who have difficulty getting down on our hands and knees and scrubbing anything. More importantly, it performs as advertised.
We plan on using it as part of our weekly cleanup routine. This is truly an overnight sensation!" —Amazon Customer
A collagen-coating hair treatment
Promising review:
"Brought this product after seeing it on BuzzFeed. After first use I saw an immediate difference;
my dry/damaged hair felt soft and healthy. Would rate 6 stars if I could!" —Natalie
A TikTok-famous pink cleaning paste
See it in action on TikTok here
"I wish I could give this 10 stars. I don't think I have ever been THIS IMPRESSED with a cleaning product. The smallest amount of this stuff with nearly no work took rust that had been caked on for years RIGHT OFF." —Abbey Birk
I was in shock! Wish I had taken before and after pictures, but all of the videos and pictures you see of the results are no joke. Recommending this to everyone I know!" —Abbey Birk
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"Cured my dry skin in one day. ONE DAY. I can't believe how good this stuff is. It's absolutely incredible. It's super moisturizing but doesn't leave any greasy feeling. And it's gentle on my sensitive skin, and leaves it so smooth and glowing. I told everyone I know to buy this. I would give it 10 million stars if I could." —TrophyWifeNerdyLife
A hanging curved lounge chair
Promising review:
"OMG heaven on earth
. This is one of the greatest things I've ever owned. I absolutely LOVE this lounger. It is so so comfortable. I did add another hook (just like the one it comes with) so it hangs a little lower and makes it easier to get in and out of. If I could give this 10 stars I definitely would. GREAT GREAT FIND!!!!" —D. Green
A standing weeder
Grampa's Gardenware Co. is an Oregon-based, family-owned small business.
Made with a bamboo handle and powder-coated steel, it uses a simple lever system to made weeding easy.Promising review:
"Oh my god, I friggin' love this tool. I bought this on a whim given we bought our first house and know nothing about caring for a yard. Boy has it come in handy. Our new house had a ton of weeds in the front yard and this tool helped me get most of them out in no time. In fact, the process of yanking out the weed was strangely satisfying! I don't think anyone can say that weeding is fun but this tool made it as close to fun as you can get, especially when you see a long root along with the weed you pulled." —JG
A tub of brightening, firming and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review:
"I would give this product 100 stars.
I see a dramatic difference in my skin. This is by far the best skincare product I have ever used
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"If I could give this product 6 stars, I would.
My husband and I use it almost every day. We have three furry dogs and six fluffy cats, which makes for A LOT of hair. We were using a lint roller before we bought our ChomChom Roller. The lint roller didn't work very well and had to be replaced. We have had our ChomChom Roller for months and it still works just as well as it did when we first got it.
An in-flight foot hammock
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.Promising review:
"This thing is amazing!!! I'm so glad my daughter told me about it after purchasing one for each of her three kids for long flights. I used it last Friday on a trip from NYC across the country. I am only 4'10" and have a collapsible footrest that you place your feet on, but it tips over easily and you must keep your knees bent in a 90-degree angle. This is SO much more comfortable. I actually was able to relax enough to take a one-hour nap on the flight!
I will be telling other people about this wonderful product and using it every time I fly. I'd give it 10 stars if I could." —Patricia
A pair of exfoliating mitts
Seraphic Skincare is a woman-owned small business.Promising review:
"I use a loofah everyday, so I just bought this to use once a week, not thinking it would do much if anything. Man, was I wrong!!! I read reviews, viewed pictures, and watched the videos. I assumed they all used tanning products or spray tans, because the skin in the tub was brown/black. OMG, mine was too!!! I haven't tanned in 15 or so years. It was gross. On the bright side, my skin really does feel great.
A toilet tank cleaner that'll obliterate stains and hard water spots
Promising review:
"'Oh my god! It’s amazing' was my exact thought when I took the lid off the toilet tank four hours after I poured 8 ounces (half the bottle) into my toilet tank. This product is unbelievable. Not only did it clean the tank, but somehow, it also managed to clean the streaks in the toilet bowl that no matter what I’ve tried to clean it with (and it’s been a lot of stuff that I’ve spent a lot of money on) it never comes clean. If I could give this more than 5 stars I would.
A teeth-whitening pen
Promising review:
"Hardly ever do I review but this time...sheesh! This product blew me away after only three times! First off, the ease of use. I've tried a ton a products for teeth whitening and all have been either inconvenient to use, make you wear a mouth guard, etc. This is a pen/brush! Hold it like a writing pen and twist up for the solution. The solution feeds through onto the brush, which is actually the size of a tooth and you just paint brushstroke on dry teeth as you are smiling! It dries on and you rinse off. Magical! I've seen a noticeable difference after only use this for three days!! My husband even said WOW your teeth look amazingly white.
I'm a smoker/tea drinker/coffee drinker too! My husband is a firm believer that stuff like this never works...LOL Well boy oh boy this product changed his mind instantly! He already swiped my other pen and has been using it too. We see the difference and are very satisfied. What's even more awesome is the price! Two pens for such an amazing low price. If I could give this 1,000 stars you would have earned 1,001 know what I mean?!" —Lisa Edwards
A drink cover scrunchie (from Shark Tank!)
Promising review:
"I would give these 1000000 stars if I could. They’re a bit difficult to put on with one hand but that’s my only complaint. These are genius and gave us so much peace of mind. Would recommend to literally everyone." —Alex K.
A Bissell Little Green machine
Promising review:
"Wow this carpet cleaner is so amazing! I am thoroughly impressed with how easy to use this is and how quickly it made my dog urine–infested carpet so clean and smelling fresh. On top of that, it was extremely satisfying watching all the dirt and gunk get sucked up. If I could give it more than 5 stars, I would!" —Jess
An umbrella light to provide overhead lighting
Promising reviews:
"It's just perfect. So easy to install. 10 stars." —donna spencer
"When I bought this, it was totally on a whim
. I was convinced that because it was so inexpensive, it would be a cheap piece of junk! Was I wrong! It does a great job of lighting up the table with the three different settings.
AND, if you turn it upside-down, you can further vary the brightness. (Sometimes you just want a hint of a glow, rather than a spotlight in your face.) I'm very happy with this, especially since I left it out all summer long with no issues. It was hidden under a closed umbrella, but I'm sure it got a little damp with rainwater and it survived!
For just $10, it is such an easy solution
for my patio that has no electricity, and therefore, needs something battery powered." —LouiseN
A flight attendant-approved off-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising reviews:
"Omg I love this! Super comfy! Super soft! It’s literally perfect. Pretty true to size. The loose fit is so super cute. 10 stars!" —Ski
"I bought the navy blue to take on vacation after reading an article about how easy care these jumpsuits are. I loved it so much I bought the green. I take them out of my suitcase, hang them up, and they are ready to go in a few hours, no ironing needed. I get compliments every time I wear one of them." —AKSunshine
A nail concealer that hides yellowing and staining
Promising review:
"If I could give this polish more than 5 stars I would. Goes on so smooth with absolutely no streaking even with the initial application. I have trouble keeping polish on my nails; it usually chips within a day. This is the first polish that actually stays and doesn't chip and I am overjoyed with it. Everything in the ad about this product is true, I highly recommend!" —Jill
A Yonanas fruit soft-serve maker
Promising review:
"10 out of 5 stars.
Status: Legendary! It is a true marvel of science, magically producing perfect frozen yogurt from fruit, yes that's right, magic. It blew my mind how similar it is to real ice cream. If you had placed a bowl in front of me, I dare say I would not recognize its true composition of pure fruit.
I can say with confidence, this magic frozen yogurt leaves you feeling full, like you've just had a bowl of ice cream...for breakfast. Which I will admit without shame is my dream breakfast, but a breakfast I have held out on for the sheer sake of dignity, until now my friends. Furthermore, I nominate the creators of this glorious feat of engineering for the Edison Award, or an award of comparable recognition in the categories of invention and nutrition. Bravo! Yonanas inventors, Bravo! You...are...legends." —Tosh
A crate training toy so your pup is more comfortable
See it in action on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I was curiously puzzled, though not concerned, when I read the reviews prior to purchasing this holder. More than a few people stated it was hard to clean. NOW I’m curious and puzzled as to what they are putting on it??? After using mine several times, every wash it easily came clean as new
. So then I left it for a day without cleaning it, just to see if anything would become 'super-bonded' to it if left to completely dry caked on with dog slobber and leftover PB Fit. Yeah, nope! It cleaned perfectly and without any hard scrubbing.
I did NOT soak it, just ran hot water on it for maybe 20 seconds and then used a soft dish soap bristle brush for only two scrub passes. It most certainly does not deserve anything but >5 STARS!
A facial hair trimmer
Promising review:
"I love love love this facial hair remover. I use it probably every two weeks (that is usually when my peach fuzz starts to return fully and is noticeable). Super easy to use and clean! Clean out the fuzz after every use for best result. It’s oddly satisfying to see how much fuzz it removes too. Highly recommend. I really like using this versus the scrapers!" —Regan Paynter
A facial toner mist
Promising review:
"This is the best facial mist. I spray my face multiple times a day and it is so refreshing
. I can only give 5 stars but would give a 100 if available." —Patricia L.
A hydrocolloid nose patch
Promising review:
"It's gross in the most spectacular way.
The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days
. If I could give this 10 stars I would. Everyone is getting this for Christmas….maybe because it's not cheap." —Justina
And an easy-to-use post-breakout cream
Promising review:
"By far the best over-the-counter acne product I have ever bought — and trust me I have tried everything. If you have the habit of popping pimples or picking at your face, I highly recommend this product; it heals up open blemishes and pimples in under two days, which is wild as some treatments take over three months to show any difference. I'm sad I slept on this product and I wish I would have bought it sooner.
It also helps with texture and scarring. I personally use a light layer all over my face as a nightly moisturizer. The texture and consistency of the balm is perfect: It's very lightweight and it doesn't feel like you have anything on your face at all.
If I could give this product a million stars I would!
A travel harness seat
This harness is designed for ages 6 months and up.Promising review:
"This thing was amazing! 10 stars.
It fit every type of chair we encountered on our Kenyan vacation! Kept our toddler controlled and made feeding on the go so easy.
Very lightweight and packable, a vacation must-have!" —Kireme1
A one-shoulder bikini with a side tie
Promising reviews:
"I give this 10 stars. It fits so perfectly. I will be ordering other colors for sure." —Koku P
"I was hesitant to buy a swimsuit online, but I’m so glad I did! This fits true to size and is honestly so comfortable.
I was pleasantly surprised by how think and sturdy the fabric was,
and so far it’s held up great to wear and wash
! I’d definitely recommend this one." —Margaret
A Sun Joe pressure washer
Promising reviews:
"So much better than gas! I rate it at 1,000 stars
! I would buy this 100 more times! I use this every week!!!" —Trigger the Digger
"Great product at a good price. Used this power washer to wash my stucco house for pre painting. Unit worked as advertised. Fairly quiet, but yet powerful sprayer.
Great customer service and would highly recommend this product to anyone." —Boy Wonder CTS
A splurge-worthy Donna Karan deodorant
Promising review:
"This deodorant is HEAVEN! I have LITERALLY tried every single drugstore deodorant there is to help control my perspiration/odor, but to no avail. They would work for a few hours, and then completely fail me. I live in Louisiana, and it gets VERY hot here, so I needed a reliable deodorant with all-day protection. This was DEFINITELY it. Initially, I hesitated a few weeks to buy it because of the price, but I eventually bought it. Best decision ever! The smell is lovely, soft and not overpowering, and I am protected/fresh ALL day long.
I tried to get this type of success with Suave Clinical Strength, but it doesn't begin to compare to DK. If you're thinking of purchasing this, don't hesitate. It works wonders. I wish I could give it 6 stars." —Classsy
A time-saving mandoline
You can also use it for julienne- and matchstick-dicing! Just feed your ingredients through the tube, push the lever, and your slices will come out on the other side. Promising review:
"I LOVE this product! The reviews were interesting when I was choosing one to buy, and I don't have any of the issues that some people stated, such as 'hard to clean' or 'hard to slice'. I have been using this for a few weeks now, and it's make slicing ANY of my veggies a breeze
. I ultimately chose to buy this one because of the 30+options for slicing. I love that my hands are safe, it's super simple to slice large quantities of veggies in very little time.
If you clean it right after you use it, it's so incredibly easy to clean. The unit seems very stable and well made overall. Exceeded expectations for sure! I give this product 10 stars!" —AJ
A professional-level pet grooming kit
See it in action on TikTok here
. Promising review:
"Whoever invented this, thank you!! This is a dream come true. I own five lion head bunnies and they are furry. I’ve been grooming them myself at home for the past two years and it was hell until I bought this. Just to give you an idea of how much hair is on one rabbit, I fill up two vacuum canisters every time. It use to stress me out just to think of how long (2.5 hours) it would take with one rabbit. Now it’s 45 minutes if that. And no cleaning up the floor or hair all over the place.
I'm so happy I purchased this! It's totally worth every penny and if I could give 10,000 stars I would. Buy this. It will make you happy." —Maribel
A contemporary kitty litter enclosure
See it in action on TikTok here
!Promising review:
“We've got a cat who is terrible about tracking litter. He's a digger and a kicker and I swear he somehow stores litter somewhere on his fuzzy little body and dumps it in a random corner when nobody is looking. We've tried a variety of mats and boxes with lids to varying levels of success, but this is by far the most effective thing we've bought
to curtail his efforts to spread litter to every corner of the globe (or, at least, the house). We bought it at the same time we moved into a new house, so it was a relatively stressful time for the cat. We worried he wouldn't like the enclosed space and the 'tunnel' entry so we left the doors open for the first day. Honestly, he probably would've been fine with them closed from the first moment...he is more than happy to do his business in there while it's all closed up. He still kicks like a madman, but it stays inside the 'house' and is super easy to sweep up. We put a trap mat by the entrance to catch whatever he tries to track out. We've seen a dramatic decrease it litter around the house...like, almost none. I didn't think it was possible with this cat.
If I could give it 10 stars, I would." —Philip J. Vogt