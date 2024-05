31 Products That Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

A contemporary kitty litter enclosure

See it in action on TikTok here “We've got a cat who is terrible about tracking litter. He's a digger and a kicker and I swear he somehow stores litter somewhere on his fuzzy little body and dumps it in a random corner when nobody is looking. We've tried a variety of mats and boxes with lids to varying levels of success, butto curtail his efforts to spread litter to every corner of the globe (or, at least, the house). We bought it at the same time we moved into a new house, so it was a relatively stressful time for the cat. We worried he wouldn't like the enclosed space and the 'tunnel' entry so we left the doors open for the first day. Honestly, he probably would've been fine with them closed from the first moment...he is more than happy to do his business in there while it's all closed up. He still kicks like a madman, but it stays inside the 'house' and is super easy to sweep up. We put a trap mat by the entrance to catch whatever he tries to track out.If I could give it 10 stars, I would." — Philip J. Vogt