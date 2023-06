31 Products That Reviewers Say Deserve More Than 5 Stars

And an easy-to-use post-breakout cream

"By far the best over-the-counter acne product I have ever bought — and trust me I have tried everything. If you have the habit of popping pimples or picking at your face, I highly recommend this product; it heals up open blemishes and pimples in under two days, which is wild as some treatments take over three months to show any difference.It also helps with texture and scarring. I personally use a light layer all over my face as a nightly moisturizer. The texture and consistency of the balm is perfect:If you’re also a fan of pimple patches (if you're not definitely invest in some!), this product is perfect because it heals up open pimples after you take off the patch, and since it heals blemishes there's no mark afterwards!! Thank you so much Hero Cosmetics. You have saved my skin! I'm no longer afraid to get a pimple or freak out if I wake up in the morning with one thanks to this product." — MayLe