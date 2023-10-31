31 Products That’ll Make You Feel Like You Can Tackle Even The Grossest Of Cleaning Projects

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A stain and odor eliminator to clean up those tough messes you've already used so many products on
Rocco & Roxie Supply Co.
is a family-owned small business named after the family's pets Rocco, a Labradoodle, and Roxie, a former shelter tabby cat. They make a variety of pet supplies, including cleaners, treats, grooming tools, accessories and toys.Promising review:
"I have an elderly dog who has occasional accidents and a cat with chronic bladder issues. Without this product, I’m pretty sure I would’ve burned down the house. On fresh accidents, it works with just one treatment. It removes the stains, and more importantly, it completely removes the odors. On older, setting stains, it completely removes stains and odors after several repeat treatments. I’ve tried so many products over the years. Hands-down, this is the best.
" — SR Kelly
Or an odor-eliminating spray that doesn't smell like chemicals, but like freshly squeezed oranges
Promising review:
"I have a cat who has forever had a fun little habit of peeing on the floor. Carpets, an idle sock, you name it - he will at some point pee on it. I have tried every enzyme and pet odor eliminator there is and this is simply the best. I will not purchase any others. First, I absolutely love the smell. It just smells like oranges.
If you like the smell of oranges, you will like this. Second, it actually works. It’s the only product I’ve found that fully removes the urine smell and I do believe it actively reduces my cat's urge to re-pee on whatever beloved household item he’s tarnished.
Third, this makes a great general floor cleaner. I mix this up with a bit of hot water and use it to mop my floors. It does a great job and leaves my place smelling fresh. Seriously, if you have a pet who likes to pee on your things, this will be your new best friend." — E G
Or a nontoxic carpet cleaning solution you can put into the carpet cleaner machine you already own
Sunny & Honey
is a family-run small business making cleaning products designed for pet owners who want keep their homes stain- and odor-free. Promising review:
"A true sensory experience while completing a mundane, laborious chore! The scent from this cleaner was pleasing versus the harsh chemical smell from the other brands out there. Yet, it was able to remove old stains that had been in the carpet fiber for well over seven years.
This surprised me as I had just accepted that those stains were there to stay. Plus, it's concentrated so I just used over a bit of the recommended amount. Now the carpet looks great with no grainy feel to it when you walk on it with bare feet; although I did vacuum afterwards. Just as importantly, the carpet does not have the unpleasant odor that has lingered and would rear its ugly head from time to time!
Thanks to Amazon for carrying this and making it easy for me to locate on the site!!!" — Marie J.
Or a beloved Folex carpet cleaner ready to tackle (and defeat) those unexpected and seemingly permanent messes
Promising reviews:
"I purchased this cleaner since the reviews were so great. No regrets since it did exactly what it said. Coffee, dirt, and wine stains removed
, just like that! It’s easy to use and oh-so-fast too!" — empowered
"I just removed makeup from my favorite white shirt and my white pillow cases!!!!!!!!!!!! It doesn’t bleed the stain further down on cotton and removes on carpet just as well!
They are both mind-blowing and easy to use! I love spending my money on products that do what they say they are going to do! No regrets.
Stop wasting money and effort on everything else!" — JRreview
Some reusable pads that you can just attach to the Swiffer mop you already have
These are machine-washable so you can pop them in when they get dirty and they'll be ready for your next cleaning sesh!Promising review:
"I love my Swiffer mop, and with two dogs I need to use it every day on the kitchen floor. I was bothered by the wastefulness of disposable Swiffer pads and these pads have solved that. The microfiber ridges are perfect for deep cleaning — and I simply toss them in the washing machine when they're dirty. No more expensive disposable pads for me!" — ann collins
Emergency Stain Rescue stain remover to put all your other cleaners to shame
Check out a TikTok of the "Emergency Stain Rescue"
in action.
The Hate Stains Co. is a small business that specializes in fast, powerful and nontoxic stain removing products. Promising review:
"I've tried Shout wipes, stain removal pens, and all the other tricks in the book. This removes organic stains from sweat better than anything I've tried thus far. I followed the directions, got the fabric wet, sprayed it on, and left it to chill for an hour.
When I came back, I was dumbfounded. I can't believe I didn't have this sooner, I'm about to buy a gallon!" — Mark, the solid 7 out of 10
A shower door cleaner that will make your glass so shiny that you will have to take caution to stop your pet from running into it face first
Promising review:
"This product completely removes soap and hard water stains from clear glass shower doors. I spread it on with a soft scrubbing pad — a little goes a long way — rubbed in circles, and rinsed with clear water (I used a pitcher and poured it across the glass) — twice. No streaking, no smearing, absolutely clear. I will be buying again." — Sallie Cwik
A pumice cleaning stone reviewers repeatedly call magic and once you see the results, you will understand why
Promising review:
"I’ve been trying every toilet bowl cleaner on the market. Tried different brushes, flush tank tablets, even poured coke into the toilet bowl hoping it would get rid of the dreaded ring. This stone works! It’s very satisfying to use and you see the marks being erased. Be aware that it is a soft stone and it wears down as you use it. But omg!! What a difference it makes!! I cleaned 3 toilets in my house and the stone is good for more. Will wait to see how quickly the rings come back. This product is a keeper!" — Anikar
Or a disposable Clorox toilet cleaning wand that comes with scrubbing pads preloaded with cleaner
The starter kit comes with the wand, storage caddy and six refill brush heads.Promising reviews:
"I’m so glad I purchased this Clorox toilet wand. Extremely easy to use. I love how great it deep cleans my toilet. Reaches areas the my normal toilet brush didn’t.
The soft scent is just perfect!" — Liza Love
"I bought this wand to clean the toilet but found it also works great for showers and tubs.
I love that I don't have to bend so much. Super easy to use! I still hate cleaning bathrooms, but this makes it so easy." — Michele McAmis
Happy Earth Boutique / Etsy
And a pack of all-natural toilet fizzies designed to make cleaning even the grossest toilets a little more manageable
Happy Earth Boutique
is a small business based in New Jersey that focuses on sustainable, nontoxic cleaning and personal care products.Promising review:
"Miraculous product‼️ So ingeniously effective from natural ingredients, essential oils, and baking soda. Love the fizzing!" — Aurora Kangaspuu
A ChomChom roller to remove all the pet hair that is still on your couch even after you've vacuumed
Promising review:
"I opted to buy the ChomChom in the hopes of at last having something practical that will help us remove black cat hair from upholstered and carpeted areas of our home. I've used several things over the years, but nothing really worked 'as advertised.' The ChomChom made short, easy work of cat hair removal! No electricity, no big complicated two- or three-part device...just a well-designed, efficient roller that gathers up hair as one rolls it back and forth and deposits it in a closed compartment
that's easy to clear out for dumping into the trash. Now, if someone could explain to me how one small cat can continually produce and shed so much hair, I'm all ears." — Marilee
Or, a pet hair-removing carpet rake with a magnet-like rubber head to attract the massive amount of hair lodged in your carpet
The handle is incredibly versatile and can extend from 36–60 inches to prevent people of all heights from straining their backs while de-furring their home.Promising review:
"Just get this, now. We added a kitty to our family a year ago, and I was starting to feel overwhelmed with the nonstop hair. We have beautiful hardwood floors, and sweeping or vacuuming just seemed to provide a temporary fix. When this amazement came, I did a test run on a hall runner that I vacuum often. The amount of hair that came off terrified me!!!!!
For days, I walked around from room to room just sweeping everything. It’s almost a miracle. Love, love, love it!" — Pcelica063
A TikTok-famous O-Cedar mop and bucket set to help you achieve those shiny and sparkly floors you've always dreamed of
Reviewers say the wringing system is a total game-changer. All you have to do is press the pedal down with your foot, and it'll spin away excess water (like in the GIF above). Another plus is the mop head, which has a unique triangular shape for getting into hard-to-reach corners and can be cleaned in the washing machine!Promising review:
"OK, I am like, obsessed with this mop. It is just extremely well designed in almost every way. The handle is extendable but collapses pretty small, the mop head is removable and can be put in the wash, the mop head is triangle shaped so it fits in corners, the spin pump is easy to use and gets water out super efficiently.
The only small thing is that the mop bucket doesn't have wheels. But it's so forgivable given everything else." — Rex
Bissell's Little Green cleaner that has a cult following of parents, pet owners and clumsy people
It comes with a tough stain tool, HydroRinse self-cleaning hose tool and a trial-size Spot & Stain with Febreze Freshness formula
.Promising review:
"This vacuum is amazing. I first heard of it on TikTok where people were using it to clean their stairs, mattresses, car seats, etc. and from the videos, it already looked amazing, but considering how dirty my dining chair cushions were, I was a little bit apprehensive and skeptical. I purchased the item and used it on my chairs for the first time and the results were SO AMAZING. I posted photos for reference (above) of how dirty my cushions were before the cleaning and after the cleaning!
Best vacuum I've ever used. I even bought a second one!" — Davina
A Rubbermaid electric power scrubber that's small but mighty
I was recently influenced to purchase one of these, and I can tell you it genuinely works. I wasn't really expecting it to do much, but when I used it in my shower, I could see the water stains getting lifted immediately. The grout cleaner attachment
is especially helpful for the awkward corners of my shower that I couldn't seem to reach with any other brushes. It really takes out most of the work and allows you to get a deeper clean without as much elbow grease.Promising review:
"In my kitchen especially, the detailing on my cupboards and floor molding were starting to look like they could grow a garden in them. I saw a review for this tool, took a chance, and just completed two cabinet doors in 20 minutes that would have taken me forever by hand (toothpick, toothbrush, etc.). Love it!!! I learned not to press on it; the circulating bristles don't require any pressure.
Just let them do the work. Can't wait to attack the baseboards and feel clean again." — Ms.Mac
A pack of melamine sponges that work on household surfaces, cars, shoes and really anything that you need to clean
Reviewers say they're an excellent alternative for the Mr. Clean Magic Erasers
, and much more affordable!Promising review:
"As good as Mr. Clean Magic Erasers but half the price. They clean so many surfaces better than anything. We use them at the bar and clean our chalkboards, metal sinks and ice wells, beer coolers, FRP backsplash walls, and even graffiti in the bathrooms comes off more easily with these than other cleaning products. I took one home and cleaned my shower faster and more easily than with bottles of shower cleaner
. Highly recommended." — Stephen Brandau
A wine stain remover so you can finally actually enjoy drinking red wine with friends
It works on both fresh and dry stains, with no need for bleach or phosphates. It also works on coffee, blood, ink, fruit punch, sauces, red medicine and pet accidents. Plus, it has a fresh citrus scent! It can also be used on hard surfaces to remove latex paint or graffiti and degrease surfaces.Promising review:
"I fell in love with this product some 15 years ago and I am so very happy that it's still available in the same wonderful formula as ever. It has a fantastic citrus scent. This takes care of any stain so fast and efficiently, it's become a party trick. I have seriously poured red wine over a white comforter to demonstrate how great it is to a friend once.
It is a miracle in a bottle! We use it for all sorts of cleaning on materials around the house, and one bottle has lasted us years! This is definitely a product every home should have." — Melanie N
A 100% natural oven scrub that will restore your oven to first-bought freshness
It also comes with a metallic scrubber!Everneat
is a small Etsy shop based in Fairfield, Connecticut, that specializes in natural cleaning products.Promising review:
"This stuff is MAGIC! One application and it took 15 years of yuck off my oven that refused to come off with other oven cleaners! The product does most of the work so you really don’t have to scrub for hours.
Highly recommend this stuff!" — Traci Hutchinson
A natural tub and tile cleaner designed to dissolve soap scum, hard water stains and mineral deposits while making your house smell like eucalyptus
Promising review
: "I have an old shower/bathtub. I tried name brand shower cleaners and bleach to try and clean the soap scum off the tiles and tub. I had no luck and I would cough and get sick because of how strong the smell was. I thought I would try this to save my lungs. I sprayed my entire shower and left it for about 15 minutes. I came back and rinsed off the walls and they were shiny! I've never had such a clean shower.
The smell is amazing and subtle. All I smell is tea tree and it didn't affect me at all. The price is also a good deal since the bottle is pretty large. It came with the sprayer separate and the bottle sealed so it wouldn't leak in the box. I highly recommend this." — Amber Erwin
A plant-based Puracy spray that may as well be magic with how easily it can remove dried-on stains from sweat, oil or deodorant
Puracy
is a small biz based in Austin, Texas. It was started by two best friends with the aim of making plant-based cleaning products that are gentle enough to use around children. Promising review:
"With a little one, a dog, and an outdoor-loving family, I am constantly doing laundry. I have tried other natural stain removers and none really do the job. They get out some stains, or need to be washed within 15 minutes and retreated, which isn't always a reality in our home. This, however, is amazing! I haven't met a stain this can't handle! It has to soak for a long time, which makes laundry easy and allows for flexibility. Also, it has no odor, no residue, no damage to clothes
. It is amazingly easy to use and does an amazing job. I have gifted this to a few friends with babies just because it really is that good!" — Trixie L
A set of three power scrubber brushes to attach to your drill
The company that created this brush is a small business founded in 2007 by a former electrician who suffers from carpal tunnel syndrome and needed a way to clean without causing himself harm. These brushes fit with any drill, but if you don't have one, you can grab one here
.Promising review:
"Of all things to clean in the house, the bathroom has to be my least favorite!! I would scrub and scrub and scrub to try and remove calcium deposit stains and soap buildup. It was like my workout for the day! Well after using my new Power Scrubber Drill Brush Attachment, OH MY GOSH!! I am obsessed!! I had so much fun using it. I seriously did not wanna stop cleaning.
I did not work up a sweat this time and it was amazing to see the calcium deposit stain wash away along with the soap buildup. Seriously though, the different attachments came in very handy depending on where I was operating the drill. The angled corners of the tile walls were cleaned perfectly with the circular brush. Also, the circular brush was awesome for the drain too. The big scrub brush was spectacular on the bathtub itself while the little scrub brush worked well with the grout lines in the tile. The attachments were easy to put on and take off the drill.
They were also easy to clean, dry and put away for the next time. The price was WELL worth the product. There truly is no reason not to make this purchase to make cleaning fun again!!" — Soul-ga Girl Michelle
A mold and mildew removal gel that you simply layer on, leave for a few hours and wipe clean
Promising review:
"The caulking in my shower had turned black with mold. I had been too sick to take care of things like that for over a year. I used this and within one application it is bright, shiny, white again!
If this hadn’t worked, I was planning to remove all the caulking and start over. This saved me hours of work. There are some things that make you satisfied every time you look at it. This is one of them." — Planetary Drive
A bottle of Dawn Powerwash with so many uses: greasy tools, cupboards, obviously dishes and more
The bundle comes with one spray bottle and three refills.Promising review:
"My daughter told me about this, but I thought it was just like the regular Dawn dish soap. When she finally showed me how it worked, I couldn't believe I was washing dishes without it for so long.
It's amazing for all the caked-on baking dishes, and it cuts through grease like magic. And it even worked when cleaning my stove, cabinets, and cupboards. It makes all the caked-on grease and grime disappear. I 100% recommend this product." — Maria Kerr
A bleach-free weekly shower spray that doesn't require scrubbing
Promising review:
"Holy cow! The only thing I'm mad about is that I didn't know about it sooner! I have three teenage daughters. My shower sees body oils, creams, hair dye, etc DAILY. Scrubbing once a week wasn't enough. The girls didn't always remember to use the daily shower spray. This stuff WORKS! I can see the difference after two uses two days in a row. Could see a change on day one. I think one more use will have my tub looking like I scrubbed with bleach for an hour!" — Jon W.
An oven cleaning spray so when the cheese off of your frozen pizza melts onto the bottom of the oven you don't have to live with it forever
Promising review:
"I did the overnight clean, and sprayed it with the baking racks in the oven not thinking too much about it, got up the next morning and looked in and at first was a little disappointed, it didn't look like it had done anything. So I grab my sponge and start to wipe up just the window and holy cow, I couldn't believe how much grease it had removed.
I do have to do my oven again because I had left the baking racks in when I sprayed, and I need to get to where those were, but it also did a great job on the baking racks, and you couldn't smell any fumes. Will definitely buy again and recommend it to anyone!" — Jennifer M. Hettel
A tub of iconic cleaning paste The Pink Stuff that can clean all the dirt and grime off any surface
Former BuzzFeed writer Britt Ross
has this and says, "Check out yours truly using it three ways on TikTok
! After seeing countless videos on cleaning TikTok that raved about The Pink Stuff, I knew I had to try it out on my stained, grime-coated sheet tray. I mean, if it could make a dent in that, I'd probably believe in magic. Well, I started scrubbing one corner as a test, and lo and behold, the difference was nothing short of DRAMATIC
(check out the photos for proof!). And I didn't even have to scrub very hard, though as someone with minimal upper body strength, I doubt any force I could physically apply would even constitute as heavy scrubbing. At any rate, it worked so well that I tried it on a pair of dirty tennis shoes and a blue stain that had been singed onto my toaster oven for months, and, yup, it worked.
I will say, if you want your sheet trays to look brand spankin' new, you might need one of those cleaning scraper tools
to get every last bit off, but as far as general stain removal goes, consider me a FAN."
Danielle Healy / BuzzFeed
An all-natural scouring paste that will quickly become your go-to when it comes to cleaning
Humble Suds
is a Denver-based Etsy shop creating plant-based cleaning solutions that are safe, effective and come in cute packaging (bonus!).
BuzzFeed writer Danielle Healy
has this and says, "Shortly after moving in to my current apartment, my partner and I went to store something on the top of the kitchen cabinets only to find them caked in a thick
layer of grime After going at it with regular multipurpose cleaner (with little success) we broke out the scour paste as a last-ditch effort and OH BOY did this miracle product deliver (pics above).
After handling all that grossness, it's had no problem with day-to-day messes like soap scum and burnt-on food. Plus, it smells delightful and comes in minimal, low-waste packaging!"Promising review:
"Buyer beware: don’t buy just one!! Learn from mistake, and buy at least two jars because this stuff is INCREDIBLE.
I used it on my textured shower floor and it was EASIER to clean, required less scrubbing, than any other product I’ve used, including CLR
. If you have black matte bathroom fixtures, this is the stuff you need. My shower and sink drains look brand new. My other favorite part about this scour paste, is the fact that I don’t need to use any paper towels. Just a wet rag to wipe it all down at the end. I will be buying more jars for myself and to give to my friends because this stuff is absolutely amazing. You won’t regret it!" — littleashleyshortcak
A bottle of Oh Yuk jetted tub cleaner because idk if you've heard, but those jets can get DISGUSTING
It only takes 15 minutes to clean — just run the water, pour it in and turn the jets on!Oh Yuk
is a small, family-owned business based in Minnesota that specializes in chemist-formulated cleaning products for home appliances, from dishwashers and washing machines to hot tubs and jetted bathtubs. Promising review:
"This stuff is great! We just bought a house and my hubby cleaned the jetted tub twice with a strong bleach solution. I bought this product based on the reviews and tried it after. Look at the crud that came out of the jets. Now our tub is all sparkly and clean!" — Becky
A window blind duster brush that has three blades making it easy to clean two blinds (top and bottom!) at once
Included are five reusable and washable microfiber cloths, which can also be used for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like air conditioners and car blinds.Promising review:
"I love this product!! It works fantastically! I am a housekeeper for several private homes. My least favorite job: cleaning window blinds! I have used about every method there is, but the job is still very time consuming. The main reason it takes so long is you must clean each and every slat separately to do the job right. Not anymore! With this product you can clean two slats at once, and it cleans them the first swipe!
The microfiber is the key to getting all the dust, and the design of the product makes it super easy! PLUS, this tool can be used on different types of blinds because it is flexible! I have used it on wooden shutters, plastic vertical patio door blinds, and horizontal metal 'mini' blinds.
Additionally, the microfiber 'sleeve' that fits on the tool is washable, and it comes with five of them, so it's a real value — being reusable, and with so many to use, it should last a long time before they all completely wear out! This product deserves 10 stars!" — Sandy D
A slim cleaning brush to get into all those nooks and crannies in which no rag has ever gone before
Promising review
: "This is an amazing set of brushes. Don't be fooled by the low cost. The brushes are soft and long enough to get into tight spots but firm enough to hold up. They work amazing in those hard-to-clean aluminum window runners and sliding doors. I've used them to clean enclosed fan blades, refrigerator vents, etc. They wash easily and with a bit of TLC they hold their shape.
Always nice to find something so simple and inexpensive that works so well." — CNJ
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets that clean the nasty you can see, but also the nasty you can't see Just place one where you would put a normal dishwashing pod and marvel at the results.
Promising review:
"This stuff is the real deal. We have had multiple service calls to the house for this dishwasher — no help at all. Cleaned the filter, tried running the water to heat it first… nothing worked. Dishes were still coming out dirty and smelly. We were prepared to give up and replace our dishwasher. As a last ditch effort, I ordered the Affresh pods, and used two of ‘em. Hallelujah!!! Finally, dishes are coming out clean again. These pods saved me THOUSANDS!
So simple and easy to use, I could not be happier." — M