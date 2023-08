A pair of bell bottoms that are — thank the denim gods — decidedly coming back into style

"LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! I am a big fan of flare/bell bottom jeans. I loved them back in the '90s and early '00s and I still love them. It's irritating that stores don't sell them. I don't care what's in fashion, I care about what I like and how it looks on me.Once I tried them on, the elastic was out of my mind. They are a little long but that's how I like my jeans.I will wear them probably every single day this fall and winter season. And spring as well. Probably summer too. Buy them. You won't regret it." — Shell