A pleated gingham skirt you'll be especially glad to have for all your dates to the drive-in movie theater
"This skirt is absolutely beautiful. I wore it for family photos. The material is thicker so you cannot see through it at all, plus it has pockets!!
There is no stretch to the waistline, however I went by the size chart and it was true to size. This piece can be dressed up or down." — T
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion your tablet into a chic mini laptop
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
A pair of retro-inspired smiley face slippers because you're never fully dressed without a smile!
"So comfy, so worth it. I have been eyeing these slippers for some time and finally ordered them
. When they arrived, they were in a vacuum sealed bag and I was concerned and confused because they felt so hard. As soon as I removed them from the packaging, they fluffed up and felt sooo comfortable. They’re soft and feel great especially with the rubber sole
!" — Natasha
A sandproof, waterproof checkered picnic blanket for all your whimsical beach days and picnics
"My girlfriend and I had a lovely picnic together at the beach using this blanket. The two of us easily fit on this mat with plenty of room for our lunchbox and other items.
It is rigid enough to not press into the sand, yet comfortable to sit on. It matches my picnic lunchbox design, which is part of why I chose this blanket. Sand was easy to brush off, and folds neatly
." — DS
A set of Barbie martini glasses that were featured in the iconic film
Dragon Glassware
is a family-owned, California-based small business that specializes in custom glassware.
: "These are wonderful. Feels great in my hand. All glass. Beautiful colors. Would also make a great gift. The Barbie logo is on the bottom of the glass. Recommended to be hand washed." — K. Scott
A handy, aesthetically pleasing kitchen measurement conversion magnet for the avid baker
Levain & Co
is a small business that specializes in kitchen conversion charts and kitchen tools.
"I bake often (following recipes on the internet) and usually have to convert some of the ingredient amounts. I’m glad I got this — super helpful, especially because it has the conversions for different ingredients.
It’s also very cute! It’s not too big either which is a plus." — Jasmine
A pair of bell bottoms that are — thank the denim gods — decidedly coming back into style
"LOVE LOVE LOVE!!! I am a big fan of flare/bell bottom jeans. I loved them back in the '90s and early '00s and I still love them. It's irritating that stores don't sell them. I don't care what's in fashion, I care about what I like and how it looks on me. I was a little apprehensive to buy these because of the elastic waist but I did it anyways, and bought two pair because I need flares back in my life again.
Once I tried them on, the elastic was out of my mind. They are a little long but that's how I like my jeans. Favorite jeans ever.
I will wear them probably every single day this fall and winter season. And spring as well. Probably summer too. Buy them. You won't regret it." — Shell
A pair of cat-eye sunglasses for an instant edge to any outfit that says, 'I'm the main character'
"I don’t like the larger shades, so these are perfect for me. The lenses are not so dark that they distort what I am looking at. I love the design look without the designer price." — Lydia Harrison
A retro-style three-in-one toaster so adorable that you might take for granted that it is also QUITE MIGHTY,
"After three previous toasters my wife finally has found one she loves, yeah!!! We live in a tiny house and this is an awesome little appliance. The hard boiled egg function is by far the simplest and best you will ever find. Very well packaged for shipping and received quickly. Perfect match for our other retro appliances." — Old school
Plus a two-slice toaster that is a whole cute-as-a-button mood
"I never could get my old toaster clean, and it was getting sad. I do not like Sad Toast. This charmer is lovely to look at, and does a great job making Happy Toast which is just the right shade of lovely brown.
A chart comes with the toaster. I find I needed to set it a little higher to get the toasty goodness I desired. Goes beautifully with my vintage Jadeite glass dishes. I feel so retro I may need to invest in a frilly apron." — Margaret C.
A plunging halter swimsuit so effortlessly adorable that it will make passersby do a double-take
"After reading reviews and seeing similar body types to mine, I decided to take the big leap and buy this suit. I'm about 200 lbs., wear a 16–20 depending on the brand. I have a VERY difficult time finding bathing suits that fit the way I want. I took the advice of other reviews and purchased the 3XL or otherwise labeled as a US 12/14. HOLY HECK, THIS ONE BLEW ME OUT OF THE WATER!!! The fit is perfect.
I'm very glad the bust area had more fabric! I may just buy this in every color." — Emma Mass
A truly delightful fringe umbrella you can get in a ton of prints
Beach State
is a small business specializing in premium, high quality beach umbrellas. Check out a TikTok of the umbrella
in action.
: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design
. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it.
The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" — Taryn
A hinge-top bread box, because it is imperative to protect the carbs at all costs
"Cutest bread box ever! Very well built, large enough for an eight-pack of hamburger buns, a loaf of bread, and a half-eaten bag of chips." — Reader
A vintage-style denim backpack to stash your odds and ends on the way to work
"I had a difficult time finding a backpack for overnight stays and day trips. I didn't need laptop storage, just a few clothes and toiletries. Ifinally found this denim backpack which is perfect. Just the right size and room for my needs.
The only improvement I'd like is slightly larger outside side pockets. It can be done, but it's a struggle to get a water bottle in them." — jayares
A mini tabletop fan so you can stay cool literally and figuratively while plugging away at your desk
"Got this for my office, as our HVAC is temperamental. It has two speeds to choose from, and I find both not overly loud. It gives a decent breeze and helps fight off the heat and stuffiness on the days that the AC is not up to par
. It's a good compact size, and I love the retro styling. It fits perfectly on my desk. I kept going back and forth as to whether or not to buy it. I'm so glad I did! It's been a lifesaver many times over.
" — bvegan
A vintage-esque Disneyland sweatshirt for anyone who'd rather be at Thunder Mountain
: "Ordered one for me and my boyfriend since we’re taking a trip to Disney in June. These are perfect — just the right price, thick enough to keep you warm, but you won’t be too hot in this, so I love them." — Emily Ramos
A set of three classic KitchenAid mixing bowls in a timeless pistachio color
: "My only regret is I didn't buy these sooner! I love the handle on the top, the rubber bottoms, and the easy pour design. The green color is so cute as well! Just buy them!" — Jessica
An outdoor tulip chair to add a sweet nostalgic touch to your porch and an excellent lounging spot
Crosley
is a US-based small business that specializes in retro-style record players and furniture. Check out a TikTok of the tulip chair
in action.
: "I love these chairs. They are very sturdy and I love how they look on my porch. Also, they remind me of the chairs that were on my grandparents' front porch in the 1950s and '60s." — Tina A. Smith
A cherry-embroidered cardigan so cute that you'll never take it off
Promising review:
"Super soft, high quality sweater with real buttons!! It’s a '50s style cut so perfect for high waisted jeans/pencil skirt or with a black tank top and skinny jeans with wedges. Very good quality!!" — April
A set of vinyl coasters to give your coffee table a delightfully retro touch and protect it from condensation
: "I absolutely adore these!!! They are so cute and definitely do the job! They keep the surface free from water rings and make me giggle!" — johnny williams
A cute, lightweight faux throwback microphone reviewers use for everything from decor to cake decorations to Halloween costumes
: "Cute little faux microphones. They look like the old style ones, but only have the microphone 'openings' on one side. They worked well for our lip sync contest!" — Laura H
A quick-heating Fellow electric kettle that's as handy as it is beautiful
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and having to heat it up again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
A cute little retro-inspired clock to give your wall a chic upgrade
: "Love this wall clock! It has a beautiful shape and the sweep hand is really nice (unlike the type that tick, tick, ticks). Best item I’ve bought in a long time. $20 — a deal for real!" — Ellen B.
Plus a sweet little bedside alarm clock worth buying for reasons beyond aesthetics
"Small, cute, functional clock. It’s simple and user-friendly. Great for travel or to use at home.It emits no ticking sound, perfect for those who need silence at night, and has a standard beep alarm.
I’ve used it as a bedside alarm clock and have found it to be accurate. I’ve used it simply to display in the living room as well, because it looks great anywhere! It’s only downside is there doesn’t seem to be a light/glowing hands to determine the time in the dark if needed, which can be helpful if you’re using it as a bedside alarm. Otherwise, it’s a great clock." — Kinsey Maneval
An oh-so-sweet reusable bowl cover to inspire you to make all your coziest meals
Stacy Kitchen Decor
is a California-based, woman-owned Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in handmade reusable kitchen towels, aprons and bags.
"Love this bowl cover! It fits perfectly and looks so beautiful. It’s also sturdy, as I’ve washed it by hand and all the daisies are intact. I also appreciate the seller's prompt communication." — Nicoco
A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs reviewers love to use for everything from coffee to yogurt parfaits
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A velvet accent chair reviewers say is super easy to assemble
“This chair is the cutest and is really comfortable too. Dusty pink color is exactly like in picture and fabric is super soft. Easy assembly — took probably 10 minutes. It shipped really fast too!” — Amazon customer
A decorative ceramic lips holder for your jewelry or makeup to add a little retro pop to your vanity
"I love this as I’m getting into my super pink era. 💅🏼 It’s a nice weight and not easily breakable. It holds a lot of knickknacks too, from lipsticks to trinkets. I also think it’s really cute. Going to get a number of these to put around my home." — Agusta
A retro-style pixel art game Bluetooth speaker so beloved by reviewers that a ton of them are gifting it to loved ones
"Sound quality and durability is very good! I like the ability to change the artwork on the cover,
the ability to change the brightness of the image, the ability to change the volume of the startup/connect/disconnect, the auto-shutoff and auto-sleep mode toggles, and the ability to set a number of alarms (available on the app only, sadly, not out of the box). There's surprisingly a lot you can do with such a seemingly simple device, and it's made more than a great replacement alarm clock for me, which is initially what I bought it for.
Highly recommend if you've got the extra coin to spend on something cute, fun, and practical!" — Soul Breaker
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman that'll serve not just as a sweet accent but also give you some sneaky storage
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A set of Coca-Cola pepper and salt shakers that'll remind you of your favorite diner
: "I was very impressed and happy with this purchase. The bottles are well made, the cap screws on and off with no issue, and the holder is well made and looks excellent with our retro theme." — Ashley