31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

1
A hypoallergenic makeup brush-cleaning "shampoo"
2
A windshield cleaning mop with a long handle
3
A jet cleaner to evict all that gross brown goo lurking just out of view
4
Big ol' enzyme pacs that fight through grease, fats, oils and more gunk in your toilet
5
A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout
6
An Oven Cleaning Kit
7
A dog paw-cleaning device to keep Spot's feet squeaky clean
8
A jewelry cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems
9
A bumper-sticker remover to attach to your drill for quick and easy removal of bumper stickers
10
A jar of The Pink Stuff to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past.
11
A beeswax wood polish and conditioner for giving your furniture an impossibly lustrous shine p
12
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream
13
A ball of slime putty that cleans up anything with lots of nooks and crannies
14
An ink and stain remover ready to pick a fight with even the toughest of marks
15
Liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant
16
A shoe stretcher so you can avoid the horrible breaking-in period
17
A pack of anti-slip glasses sleeves
18
A self-cleaning litter box
19
A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals that'll prevent both under- *and* over-watering
20
A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair protected from rain and humidity
21
A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be
22
A budget-friendly waterproof eyebrow wax to give your brows a little love
23
A pack of Affresh tablets to make sure the thing making your dishes clean is also clean
24
Silver cleaning wipes
25
An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp
26
A pair of Soulmates High Heel Protectors to keep your stiletto heels from sinking into the mud
27
A pack of Drainwigs ready to catch any hairs that might try to go down the drain
28
A set of seat gap fillers
29
A tube of Grip Clean, a Shark Tank-famous product
30
An oil dispenser with a measuring spout, thus eliminating the need to dirty more teaspoons.
31
A black car scratch remover that'll hide any minor scuff-offs