31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp

You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner."I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." — LadyMeow