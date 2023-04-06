Shopping

31 Things That Work So Well, It'll Feel Like Cheating

Stop making life harder for yourself and score some of these products.
Rebecca O'Connell

1
www.amazon.com
A hypoallergenic makeup brush-cleaning "shampoo"
Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this brush shampoo! I was a little skeptical of how well it would clean my brushes since I'd never tried it before, but after using this I am very pleased with the outcome. It has a faint shampoo scent but nothing too overpowering, and suds like you wouldn't believe. It got all the way down to the base of the brush and gave it a really good cleaning. One of my brushes is made from boar hair (Estée Lauder powder brush) and I was worried it was going to frizz it out and ruin the shape, but it actually improved it after I had previously used baby shampoo. It's very soft and not at all coarse feeling. I also used this shampoo on my Beauty Blender, and it did a great job getting all the foundation out. All in all, I'd rate this product a 10/10!" —Katastrophe
$6.99 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A windshield cleaning mop with a long handle
Promising review: "I use this for everything from cleaning my car’s dashboard to getting dog hair off the interior walls of my washing machine. I seriously don’t know how I ever lived without this thing. I do know, though, I never will again… I’ll be buying these for as long as I’m on the right side of the grass. I love it." —Granny Em
$13.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A jet cleaner to evict all that gross brown goo lurking just out of view
Promising review: "Love this stuff. I was skeptical at first. I am a huge germaphobe and this worked well enough for me to actually take a bath at my new place with the jets on!" —Ann
$17.84 at Amazon
4
Amazon
Big ol' enzyme pacs that fight through grease, fats, oils and more gunk in your toilet
Promising review: "Before you splurge on a plumber or septic company, you HAVE TO TRY THESE. We bought our home in November and in March our toilets starting 'gurgling' and losing water when the washing machine would drain. Over the next few weeks, they gurgled more and more — when the dishwasher drained or we took a shower. I did a lot of research and none of the potential problems were going to be cheap to fix. Everything I read required having professionals come diagnose and repair our plumbing issue. I bought these and prayed for the best. I was SHOCKED. After one month, the toilets hardly made any more gurgling noises or lost water. After using these for three months now, the problem has 100% disappeared. I can't imagine the $ we saved by simply adding enzymes to our septic tank! :) Added bonus: Our 8-year-old enjoys flushing the packet down the toilet each month, LOL." —Jamie Smith
$11.98 for 6 packs at Amazon
5
Amazon
A grout pen so you can easily cover up unsightly tile grout
It works like white-out for your floors!

Promising review: "I was pleasantly surprised by how far these went. I did the entire floor of my large master bathroom plus a little of the shower with one pen. It is pretty forgiving and you have quite a bit of working time before it dries completely. This was not a quick task, but it went faster than I thought it would. I was worried the white would look too bright, but it just makes everything look so much cleaner. I'm very happy with this product!" —Jenelle
$8.99 at Amazon
6
Everneat on Etsy
An Oven Cleaning Kit
Complete with oven scrub, all-purpose cleaner, and a metallic sponge to help you get your oven into tip-top shape in no time at all. It's made in small batches with natural ingredients so it's safe for your family, pets, and home. Everneat is a Fairfield, Connecticut-based Etsy shop filled with natural cleaning products and tools.
$39.99 at Etsy
7
Amazon
A dog paw-cleaning device to keep Spot's feet squeaky clean
Promising review: "Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it! I have a terrier/schnauzer who likes to dig, a mini golden doodle who is prissy about her paws and a standard Labradoodle puppy who is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" —Rachel
$12.98+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A jewelry cleaning pen you can count on to add new shine to your gems
Promising review: "I have a 2.5 carat wedding ring and have a hard time really finding anything that gets that 'first day' sparkle back. With the Dazzle Stick, it shines again. Thank you so much!" —C.Skinner
$7.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A bumper-sticker remover to attach to your drill for quick and easy removal of bumper stickers
Promising review: "Bought a used car to get back and forth to work. Only problem being the back was covered in bumper stickers. Eleven to be exact. I don't like bumper stickers. At all. This removed all of them in 25-30 minutes total no problem. Still has probably half the wheel left so I stuck it in my garage toolbox in case I need to eradicate any bumper stickers in the future." —Prestidge Southside
$18.99 at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A jar of The Pink Stuff to clean basically anything. Scrubbing will be a thing of the past.
Promising review: "Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff. Worth every penny." —Nancy F.
$5.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A beeswax wood polish and conditioner for giving your furniture an impossibly lustrous shine p
It also prevents it from drying and fading. Use it on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors, trim, and more.

Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn-out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs who had jumped up and scratched places, and we also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were and several other areas that were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magic eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemishes. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris
$9.98 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A jar of O'Keeffe's hand cream
Promising review: "I was experiencing such painful, dry, cracking hands from the cold weather and frequent hand washing (I’m a server). Seriously, I tried every product and most products made the rash or pain worse. I put this on and the next day my hands were so much better. I’ve been using it for about two weeks and I’m happy to say my hands are no longer cracking, bleeding, or having a rash! This lotion is a life saver." —E
$8.87 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A ball of slime putty that cleans up anything with lots of nooks and crannies
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. LOL." —ZZZZZ
$6.99 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
An ink and stain remover ready to pick a fight with even the toughest of marks
Promising review: "Amodex took ink out of my expensive scrubs. A pen leaked in my pocket and made a thick glob of ink stain on the scrub jacket and a little on the pants. After using the Amodex and washing in cold water, there is no evidence of a stain and the fabric looks exactly how it looked before the stain. There was no damage or discoloration of the fabric. Thank you, Amodex. This product just saved me the $75 that it would have cost to replace the scrubs." —Michelle hammer
$18.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
Liquid plant food that's pretty much a multi-vitamin for your houseplant
This works for all indoor and outdoors plants to encourage new growth. Just add seven drops to your watering can before watering.

Promising review: "I bought this for a money tree plant that my cat ate all the leaves and completely destroyed. The first pic was a week or so after using the fertilizer as recommended, on April 7, and the second is May 4. Of course I keep away from my cat at this point. Highly recommended fertilizer!" —Beth
$6.84 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A shoe stretcher so you can avoid the horrible breaking-in period
Promising review: "I’m an adult with a tiny foot. Shoes sized 3–5 will fit in length generally, but are often too narrow. This device has made comfort possible without distorting the shape of my shoes. This also makes it possible to get to the broken-in stage quicker." —nmpayne
$16.99+ for a two-pack at Amazon
17
Amazon
A pack of anti-slip glasses sleeves
Promising review: "Both my husband with metal frames and my mother with plastic frames love these! My husband had a spot on his glasses with some numbers engraved that irritated the top of his ear. We thought this product would solve that problem and it did along with the slipping down his nose. They were instantly comfortable to wear. I decided to try them on my mother's glasses for the slipping problem and she was thrilled, too. No problems with catching on hair for either. Great idea that works!" —Nancy A.
$6.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A self-cleaning litter box
Promising review: "I love it!! I don’t have to clean daily, it’s quiet, and my kitty learned to use it from day one. I love how much easier it has made my life. I do have to check it weekly to make sure poop hasn’t stuck to the metal comb and spread the crystals around if she’s only peeing in one spot. Small parts of the crystals do come on the carpet but I just vacuum it up when I vacuum my room. It keeps the smell minimal." —Maritza I. Mar
$169.95+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals that'll prevent both under- *and* over-watering
Promising review: "I have deck rail flower boxes and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day. I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
$12.99+ at Amazon
20
Hairbrella/YouTube
A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair protected from rain and humidity
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.

Promising review: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL! Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
$39.99 at Amazon’s
21
www.amazon.com
A set of drill brushes so effective, you'll be shocked how clean your bathroom used to be
The set comes with a 2-inch flat brush, a 4-inch flat brush, and a round brush. The drill isn't included, but you can grab a basic Black and Decker one ($27.83 on Amazon) that'll do the trick.

Promising review: "I thought my hard water stains would never come off my shower doors, but I bought this awesome brush set, and it's amazing! I’ve tried all the hacks — drier sheets, clean erasers, lemon, vinegar — nothing works like this brush! I used Zep shower cleaner with it! In the picture, the side on the right is the part of the door I cleaned, and I still have to clean the left side." —Traci D.
$18.95 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
A budget-friendly waterproof eyebrow wax to give your brows a little love
Promising review: "I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.
$4.99+ at Amazon
23
Amazon
A pack of Affresh tablets to make sure the thing making your dishes clean is also clean
Read our review of Affresh cleaning tablets!

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I am amazed!" —Sheila
$8.99 for a 6-pack at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Silver cleaning wipes
Promising review: "It is very uncommon for me to write a review but this product is amazing. My family's silverware had not been polished in the 15 years since I married my husband. The only time I ever polished anything before it was messy and smelly and took forever. Therefore I didn't have any interest in polishing something that we weren't using. I decided to try these wipes because the price was reasonable. They are easy to use and do a wonderful job! The silverware looks silver! I used four wipes to polish a service of eight, and it took me about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this product!" —Kehrli
$8.25 at Amazon
25
Amazon
An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp
You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner.

Promising review: "I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." —LadyMeow
$12.72+ at Amazon
26
Amazon
A pair of Soulmates High Heel Protectors to keep your stiletto heels from sinking into the mud
Promising review: "I purchased the narrow pair to wear with some high heels to my friend's wedding as a maid of honor. I also purchased some for the bride. These are amazing and did not pop off once! Everyone was asking me how in the world are my heels not sinking into the grass. They didn't notice the clear protectors until I pointed them out. This invention is genius and I definitely did not sink into the grass! Totally worth it, especially if you have expensive heels that you do not want to ruin! As for the bride's expensive shoes, they were definitely saved!!!" —swt caroline
$9.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A pack of Drainwigs ready to catch any hairs that might try to go down the drain
Promising review: "I didn't even think about my shower drain being such a problem with hair. We have a relatively new shower and the drain was starting to be slow, but not really a problem because the pipe has a long drop. I was watching Shark Tank and thought maybe I need to check this out. Wow, there was a lot of hair to clean! Three long-haired girls in the house! I started using this and it pulled all sorts of hair out. We change it about once a month. Easy to pull out and no breaks or rust. I keep buying!" —Kindle Customer
$6.99 for a 2-pack at Amazon
28
Amazon
A set of seat gap fillers
Promising review: "I have bought about six of these for myself and friends/family. Cell phones, wallets, keys, change, and everything else doesn't fall through. I will not have another car without it. I was in a friend's car, and my phone dropped through the seat. He got a Drop Stop the next day." —kellen
$24.99 for a 2-pack at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
A tube of Grip Clean, a Shark Tank-famous product
It'll cut through grease, oil, ink, odors, and more — without relying on harsh artificial ingredients. It's made natural ingredients like coconut and olive oils, so even those with sensitive skin can use it regularly suffering from dry, cracked, or irritated hands.

Promising review: "I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" —Nick
$11.50 at Amazon’s
30
www.amazon.com
An oil dispenser with a measuring spout, thus eliminating the need to dirty more teaspoons.
Promising review: "I use a lot of olive oil and I have no clue where this gem has been hiding! I love this. All you do is fill it up by pressing the buttons on the side and bam it fills up. Easy to use and I can measure how much I need. Totally worth it. I recommend.😀" —JW
$8.87 at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A black car scratch remover that'll hide any minor scuff-offs
Promising review: "Easy to apply with a little elbow grease. Does a very good job removing swirls and light scratches. I used the black/dark paint version and it worked very well on my Kia Stinger. Left a nice polished looking surface and filled in the small imperfections. It even improved a deep scratch I had on the side and made it less visible. It completely removed a mark where a rubber bike handle had rubbed against the car and dulled the paint. Works as advertised and is really pretty easy to apply." —AudioJunkie
$15.56 at Amazon
