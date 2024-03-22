These 32 Inexpensive Alternatives To Popular Beauty Products Are So Good, You Will Never Buy The Pricier Version Again

Popular items from this list:
CeraVe's Retinol Serum, which lives up to the CeraVe name
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works) just do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face.
It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." — Successful SoloPromising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad!
It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
E.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter reviewers say is comparable to Charlotte Tilbury
Promising review:
"This stuff is so legit I’ve gone through three bottles
. Adds the perfect glow to your skin! Sometimes I use it under foundation, and sometimes, I use it solo with a bit of concealer. I will never not repurchase it for the price and how beautifully it sits on the skin.
This stuff is viral for a reason!!" — mapagillPromising review:
"If you like Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter, this is leaps and bounds better! Just buy it. The coverage is better and makes my skin have the most amazing natural glow!
The colors run with a more warm/yellow undertone, which worked great for me! Spend a fraction of the price and just get it; you will be happy you did!" — Amazonreview
And their Halo Glow Beauty Wand, a buildable liquid highlighter
One reviewer
says it's an alternative to the Charlotte Tilbury highlighters!Promising review:
"We saw this highlighter in a makeup tutorial video online and thought we would try it. It was an easy decision to purchase it because the price was relatively low compared to other highlighters. It is worth every penny and more!
I’ve seen this shade applied on different skin tones and it looks beautiful on everyone! Just the right shimmer, not glitter. It’s gorgeous!
" — Joyinmyheart
A Shea Moisture manuka honey mask packed with powerful ingredients
Promising review:
"Better than the expensive K18 and Olaplex.
I recently spent $70 on a hair mask because my hair has been in need of some love. I won’t name it because I don’t think I can, but I thought, 'It’s 70 bucks, so it must be good.' It was NOT. I didn’t hate it, but it didn’t do much for me. So I thought, 'Screw it, let me try something more natural and drugstore.' I saw the good reviews on this, so I thought, 'Why not?' And now I have my new favorite hair mask. So moisturizing. Makes my hair so soft. It’s VERY thick. But that’s what I wanted. If you’re looking for deep Hydration, look no further." — KirstinPromising review: "
I don't usually leave reviews, but I had to because I love this conditioner so much. I have EXTREMELY dry 4c hair. It's very picky with products. After getting to know my hair, I noticed that my hair only likes products that get absorbed into the hair right away. If it leaves a coating over it, then my hair is not going to like it. It might even feel super soft for a day, but then it gets extremely dry after. Even though this product is super thick (so thick that the cream stays in the jar when you flip it upside down), my hair absorbs everything, and it stays super moisturized for 2–3 days afterward. I used this on my hair about two days ago. Today, I touched my hair expecting it to feel dry like always, but it felt like I just moisturized it. MIND BLOWN.
It also smells AMAZING. It smells more like a fruity, sweet, and creamy perfume fragrance rather than a hair conditioner. It almost reminds me of Mon Guerlain. Literally the nicest-smelling hair product I've ever used.
10/10" — Khady Ndiaye
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip, a lip gloss that has the hydration of a lip oil
I have two shades and have already ordered a third!Promising review:
"The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price.
The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" — Courtney Calestiini
NYX's new Fat Oil Slick Click, similar to Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lips
Promising review:
"This is an [alternative] for Tarte Maracuja lip gloss. My lips always feel a little dry. I rarely use lipstick, but favor a lip crayon with a layer of lip gloss on top. This product is amazing. My lips feel hydrated and comfortable, the color payoff is better than expected, and it's fun to use (click, click!).
The color does transfer a little bit (hello, lip marks on my coffee cup!), so I need to reapply frequently, but that doesn't bother me. I bought it in four colors and am so happy with it." — Lisa Mancuso
Elizabeth Mott's cult favorite Thank Me Later eyeshadow primer
Promising review:
"For a long time my go-to primer was the All-Nighter by Urban Decay but in recent times I could no longer afford it. I struggled to find [something] comparable from the drugstore, none of them were at the level I wanted or was used to. Until I found this one! I tried this one, and it's so excellent. It truly is a [alternative] for Urban Decay.
It's a mousse texture but dries down quickly, so easy to spread and it lasts SUCH a long time. I have oily lids, so this is truly a lifesaver. And the tube has so much product! A little goes a long way a pea size is perfect to cover the entire lid area. Truly love this product I don't think I'll ever switch. 10/10." — Marissa Olmedo
Maybelline's Cheek Heat gel-cream blush
BuzzFeed Shopping writer Emma Lord
says, "I'm a Glossier Cloud Paint stan, so I'll continue to buy it, but I love this affordable alternative, too! It spreads on super easily and can either go on sheer or build for a bolder effect. I got the Rose Flush
shade and enjoy it for everyday wear since it's so easy to squirt a bit on my fingers, swirl it into my cheeks and be on my merry way. It lasts all day and looks super natural to boot!" Promising review:
"Throw all your other blushes away. This one is creamy, not greasy, takes just a dab, and lasts all day. What more could you want
? The only thing that would make it better is if it were free or they sold in like beer in the six-pack. Knowing makeup companies like I do, I will order several more because they will soon discontinue the BEST blush ever made, regardless of how well it sells. Am I not right? Clinique had an excellent crème blush similar to this one for YEARS, and then one day....POOF!! GONE!!! So try it and then buy some extras 'cause you know tomorrow it'll be gone." — Velma Martin
Or E.l.f. Camo liquid blush if you're a fan of Saie's Dew
Promising review:
"Pretty colors, pigmented, easy to use and the perfect [alternative] if you’re looking for a cost-efficient Rare Beauty [swap]." — Meg AdamsPromising review:
"For the price?? Best blush I've tried
, lasts all day and has such a pretty color; a little bit goes a veryyyy long way. you really only need a dot for a natural look" — Leah
A Sol de Janeiro fragrance mist in scent Cheirosa '68
Promising review:
"I finally received my new body spray yesterday and was in complete shock at the resemblance to Baccarat Rouge 540
. This body spray is so delicious. It is definitely a Baccarat Rouge 540 [alternative]. There were so many reviews that said how much this body spray resembled the very pricey perfume, and they were all correct. I absolutely love Baccarat Rouge 540, but it is so expensive compared to other perfumes like Chanel, so I opt not to purchase it regularly. This body spray is a wonderful substitute for overpriced perfume. Today will be my first day wearing the spray, so hopefully, it will have great longevity throughout the day as well. Regardless, I would still purchase it again moving forward." — TinaPromising review:
"I opened up my package as soon as I got it, sprayed it, and could not believe how IDENTICAL it smells to the baccarat rouge. It’s literally the exact same. It’s a very warm-smelling undertone of vanilla with the top scents of Brazilian jasmine and “sun musk,” just like the description on the bottle. I would definitely recommend this as an [alternative] for the Baccarat Rouge 540 if anyone were looking for one" — Rachel Jackel
Or a bottle of Fine'ry Jungle Santal perfume
Promising review:
"This fragrance is fantastic!! It changes and develops richer woodsy scents on me. Very similar to La Labo Santal 33 but much less expensive... lasts all day too!!" — Eufy cordless vac
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind concealer
Promising review:
"I have extremely dark under-eye circles. Honestly, that is the only reason I wear makeup, to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, is not drying, and is not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." — BrittneyPromising review: "
Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers, and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes
. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles, so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky, and covers the circles.
I love it!" — Lynnette Smith
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment for an intense at-home mask
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach and the like. And btw, This is the same brand that makes the Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
so many people swear by (and it looks damn cool).Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit at first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!), but lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus, you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BBPromising review:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I had never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy, was I wrong to doubt this product; it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful
. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
The Revlon One-Step hot air brush (now with an upgraded motor)
Promising review:
"I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too than the Chi or DryBar dryer." — Kristy CPromising review:
"Where have you been all my life? Omg, this dryer was AMAZING!!!!! I don’t understand why I didn’t know about it sooner!!!! My hair is thick and curly and hard to control. Usually, I need to air dry for at least an hour; then it takes 45 min to blow it out. Usually resulting in my arms being exhausted and my hair burned. BEST DRYER EVER! And I have spent $$ on a dry bar dryer. Never again. I need to buy a backup just in case.
LOVE" — Brian Halpin
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks
Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.Promising review:
"I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them, but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the Skin 1004 zombie mask, and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?!
Let me tell you, this mask is just straight-up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately, but a few hours later, when I looked in the mirror, I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too, but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice-weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results, in my opinion.
And it's super funny. A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell, which I was worried about, but I didn't notice a smell, and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't use scented lotions, lip balms, etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."
— Dana Dane
E.l.f. Poreless Putty primer, which is infused with squalene
Promising review:
"So close to Tatcha, it's scary.
I bought this and the Tatcha to compare. The smell from the Tatcha is nicer as is the packaging but otherwise, this is about the same texture, consistency, and performance. For the price, it is well worth it!
" — Amber GirlPromising review:
"Normally my makeup goes on great, but then once it dries it's super crusty and shows my pores, but this made everything so smooth and my skin has never looked so healthy. Even after I took my makeup off my skin felt moisturized which is a hard thing to do with my dry skin. I saw the hype all over social media about this primer and I never believed it, but finally decided to take the plunge and test it out and now I'll never go with out it." — Taylor Kessinger
E.l.f.'s Power Grip formulated with hyaluronic acid
Promising reviews:
"I got a little sample of the Milk Hydro Grip primer, but when I went to buy it...$36 for a relatively small bottle! I wanted to find a good alternative, so I bought this. It is PERFECT! Nearly identical formula. I have sensitive skin and this did not break me out. It really does help keep makeup on all day and makes your skin look smooth
. I highly recommend this." — Allison
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion, a fan-favorite
Promising review:
"I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream
(it helps with my wrinkles). I mixed it, and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy it if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than Drunk Elephant." — raegan kuballPromising review:
"I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and is not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power, too. Recommend." — ggvega
BuzzFeed / Maitland Quitmeyer
CeraVe's Skin Renewing night cream
It has new packaging just FYI if it looks different when you order it — I just make sure my order is sold by and shipped by Amazon! This is my all time fave, never-be-without night cream and I always
make sure to keep at least one extra jar on hand, because it's sometimes sold out!Promising review:
"I’ve been using the same cream for over seven years. Every other cream would break me out, not moisturize my skin enough, or just make me too oily. I got this because I’ve been breaking out and I’ve been trying to find something to calm my skin down. The first night I used this, my skin improved!! Redness/bumps reduced, my skin was soft. I have very sensitive, oily, acne-prone skin and this did not irritate my face at all. I wake up, and my skin is soooo soft. My skin texture has drastically changed in just a week. My makeup applies so smooth, and my pores even look better. My new go-to!" — MelodyPromising review:
"I used to work in cosmetics. Two big name brands. The CeraVe line is an excellent product. No perfumes. Simple and effective ingredients. My dermatologist recommended this line to me recently. I'm thrilled with it. It's a perfect night cream.
Spending a lot of money on the high-priced lines is 100% unnecessary. They do not work any better. You are just getting duped by deceitful marketing ploys." — ClaudyLA
Maybelline Tattoo Studio pencils
Promising review: "L
ove this eyeliner, and I think it's way better than the Urban Decay one I was using." — itsmedbPromising review:
"You don't need a high-end eyeliner from Urban Decay or Bobbi Brown. I have oily lids, and this is smudge-proof, and lasts all day. I use it to tight-line my eyes, and it glides on like silk. This will be my go-to eyeliner from now on :) Thanks, Maybelline for saving me money!" — Jenny
NYX Brow Glue, an extreme hold eyebrow gel
Promising review:
"I would use hair spray to hold my eyebrows, and throughout the day I would sweat through it, and it wouldn’t last. I tried this because the price was great and I’m glad I did. This product is awesome. I’ve had it on my brows for a nine-hour shift, and they are still in place! It doesn’t dry and get flakey
, nor does it feel uncomfortable on the skin. Lastly, I use brow powder, and this does NOT affect the look of the powder nor does it smudge it. I will FOREVER buy this product." — ShelbyPromising review:
"OK, I was skeptical as I love my ABH Brow Freeze. But a friend did my makeup and used it, and I was really impressed. So, I got some and played with it on my own. It is so much smoother to glide through my brows. I work it through back and front, then again with a clean spoolie. I LOVE the results. It also washes out really well (even if I don't use a makeup wipe)." — Miss Jordan
And NYX's Micro Brow pencil
My ABH brow pencil just ran out and instead of replenishing it, I bought this instead! The shade I wear (taupe) is pretty much identical and I'm loving it so far! BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jordan Grigsby
(pictured on the right above!) loves it too!Promising review:
"Like many other people, I used the Anastasia Brow Wiz
for a long time. I really liked it but $25+ for an eyebrow pencil is absolutely ridiculous so I started looking for an alternative and found this. I usually get the Brow Wiz in the shade Soft Brown, and I bought this pencil in the Taupe shade, and I love it. I did a quick swatch, and I see absolutely zero difference. The design is also the exact same, and the Nyx one lasts much longer throughout the day.
So glad I found this product!" — Dianna B
Essence's Lash Princess mascara with over 170,000 5-star reviewers
Promising review:
"OK. So I’m a mascara snob! This is better than Dior Show, better than Better than Better than Sex. I’ve ordered this repeatedly about 14x and you won’t be dissatisfied, I PROMISE
. I use micellar water to remove my makeup on little cotton squares. EASY. Take a chance. $4.99 vs $40 for Dior. You can’t go wrong." — john t dowellPromising review:
"I can only praise this mascara! It’s easy to put on, you control how dramatic you want your lashes. No smudge. Very easy to remove and the BEST part is the price!! In my opinion this is better than Better than Sex. Definitely love and will buy again.
" — Mayra Zambrano
LilyAna Naturals Eye Cream to deflate your under eye bags
Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
Internet-famous makeup sponges
Promising review
: "Don't hesitate, just buy these. I was using the Real Technique sponges
for years and bought these on a whim after seeing several TikToks praising these. I love these sponges and the price.
I apply liquid foundation with a damp sponge and these work better than Real Techniques. They are dense but soft and 'bouncy.' I wash mine between each use and these hold up very well and much better than the RT. Very happy with my purchase and the price. Will definitely continue to buy." — chris
Bedsure's satin pillowcase to help maintain hair and skin health
This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases and several of these and actually, the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them, too!Promising review:
"I ordered these pillowcases just to see if they could compete with Blissy. Well, they can. I have washed them three times, and they came out great. They seem to protect your hair and skin. So, I’m very happy with them." — EMcPromising review:
"This pillowcase has been an absolute game-changer! It feels incredibly luxurious, and the impact on my hair and skin has been remarkable.
Since I've started using these satin pillowcases, I've noticed significantly less hair breakage and fewer tangles. My hair feels smoother and healthier than ever before. But the real magic happens with my skin. When I wake up, my face has no more sleep lines or creases. It's like I've discovered the fountain of youth! I can't believe the positive difference these pillowcases have made in my daily beauty routine. They're a small investment that yields big results. If you want to wake up feeling and looking refreshed, do yourself a favor and grab these satin pillowcases. you won't regret it!
" — Ventus
Juno & Co.'s Clean 10 cleansing balm
Use it on its own or pair it with Juno & Co's reusable makeup remover pad
($8.99
)!Promising review:
"BEST PURCHASE I'VE MADE THIS YEAR!
I was just going to take my mascara off with it, and I ended up rubbing it all over my face, lol! It’s like all the Tiktok reviews etc, say…perfect makeup remover.
Buy this now, and you will throw away what you’ve been using. My face feels so clean." — MichelePromising review:
"I had fallen in love with the Elemis Cleansing Balm but couldn’t justify the cost. I tried this, and love it!! It melts my makeup off and also has a wonderful citrusy scent, just like the Elemis balm. I’m now buying my second one and will keep buying it!" — Stephanie D Peters
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust for a gorgeous shimmer
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!Promising review
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks, in a set of three minis
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review:
"Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like.
Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." — Michaela
A Briotech spray to help soothe inflammation
BTW, people also love this for helping heal piercings.Promising review:
"It works just like my Tower 28 spray.
Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" — Andrea BentonPromising review:
"Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture!
It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" — BK
A bottle of professional-grade callus-removing gel
Promising review:
"As many folks have said, have all the things you need (gloves, phone, showerhead, etc.) at hand when you apply this freaking miracle. I have heels like a busted can of biscuits, and I don't have much faith in any product. Any trip to the salon is basically worthless for my calluses. So I soaked my feet and dried them. Applied the gel and waited. Rinsed and started using my rasp. I have NEVER seen so much skin come off.
And it just kept coming. I rinsed and put lotion on, then slept in thick socks. My feet are so soft! Game changer.
" — VR
Naturium Phyto-Glow lip balms
Promising review:
"It all started in November of 2022, on a trip to NYC, when I lost my Summer Fridays lip balm to the M line subway floor (RIP Vanilla Beige). As I was set to start school soon and simultaneously step away from my job, the funds were looking rough, and I couldn’t justify repurchasing a $24 lip balm. After a nearly year-long period of mourning, I was ready to consider an alternative option and stumbled upon this gem. Let’s just say I’m a big fan; similar feel on the lips, nice vanilla flavor, and less than half the price (depending on where you purchase it).
Definitely recommend trying it out if you need a good lip balm. I will be purchasing some of the tinted options, too." — Ciara