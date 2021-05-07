HuffPost Finds

32 Beauty Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

Buildable concealers, soothing scrubs and more beauty items that'll work so well for your regimen.
By Kayla Suazo and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

That dream highlighter, nail treatment or night cream does exist for your beauty routine. If you want to add more cosmetics or skin care treatments to your vanity, these amazing products will be like fairy godmothers for your eyes, lips and face.

1
A Cuccio Milk + Honey Cuticle Oil
Amazon
Nourish dry cuticles with this vitamin-rich, cold pressed oil formula that'll get them smooth, soft and hydrated again.

Promising review: "This thing is amazing! This is the best my cuticles have ever seen! I normally have pretty dry cuticles. I have been putting this in the morning and at night, and it's been just three days and I can see the results already. It's a big bottle and I really like the scent it has. I am pretty happy with my purchase." — Jennifer G.

Get it from Amazon for $8.99.
2
A NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
Sephora
Dark circles are no match for this creamy concealer that comes in 30 shades and provides medium-to-full coverage.

Promising review: "I have struggled for years with concealer and have a love/hate relationship with them. I love what they can accomplish when you have the right product and the right skills. Until now, I had not managed to get either. This actually works beautifully, even in my unskilled hands. It's easy to apply and more importantly a breeze to blend. It does not crease like so many concealers do on over-40 skin, and it hides the bluish tint under and around my eyes perfectly. Took a solid five years off my eyes!" — douglas119

Get it from Sephora for $13+ (available in two sizes and 30 shades).
3
A Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Intensive Hydrating Complex
Perricone MD
This moisturizer is a great skin multitasker: it helps smooth, hydrate and even skin tone at the same time.

Promising review: "Not I falling in love with a $179 moisturizer... Ok, listen, it's pricey and I will be upfront about it. But heavens, this has been the thing to solve my dry skin. I just moved to Colorado and the cold, dry air has sucked every ounce of moisture from my face. Not even my serums and full skincare routine could prevent the patches of dry skin from reappearing, forcing my makeup to flake off my face like a snake. I will say it's on the heavier side, so I like using it before I go to sleep so it can really soak into my skin while I sleep, instead of applying in the morning." — Kayla Suazo

Get it from Perricone MD for $179.
4
An Annatato Eyebrow Soap
Amazon
Set brow hairs in place and achieve that fluffy and full look you've been spotting all over Instagram.

Promising review: "I've never used brow soap before so I can't really compare it to any other brands, but it does the job well and really allowed my eyebrows to hold a nice shape. It completely transformed my eyebrows and gave me fuller, higher brows which looks so much better." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
A Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
Glossier
This conditioning face wash also doubles up as a makeup remover, making it easy to cleanse your skin and take off concealer, foundation or blush.

Promising review: "Love this stuff so much! Since I have sensitive skin, it's always been hard for me to find a good cleanser. But this stuff is awesome. It's so gentle and feels so nice when you massage it into your skin. Its texture is amazing and better than any other gel cleanser I've tried. I can tell that my skin has improved after using this stuff. A bonus is the subtle rose smell, which is thankfully not from any artificial fragrance. This cleanser is perfect for sensitive skin." — glitter

Get it from Glossier for $9+ (available in two sizes).
6
A five-piece curling wand set
Amazon
You'll get five different-sized, interchangeable barrels to help you create blowout-status curls and waves and save you a trip to the hair salon.

It comes with a 0.35-0.71 inch, 0.71-1 inch, 1-1 inch, 1-1.25 inch, and 1.25-1.25 inch ceramic curling barrels.

Promising review: "I bought this product for my girlfriend as a gift and she absolutely loves it! She used to only have a crimper but now that she has this wand set to curl her hair, she can do so many more styles. The different sizes of wands give for a wonderful variety of sizes to the curls that you want and they are very easy to interchange, which is a big plus in my eyes. I have had face razors that have interchangeable heads, I know not the same thing, and they can get stuck or have trouble clicking into place, but not with this. You do not have to worry about that at all, just line up the groves, twist the top into place, and bam you're done." — Hayden Bullard

Get it from Amazon for $36.99.
7
A Vivienne Sabó Mascara
Amazon
Give your lashes the ultimate lift with this mascara that's lightweight and won't flake off.

Promising review: I absolutely LOVE this mascara. I have very sensitive eyes and am highly devoted to my trusted brands. When a friend suggested this mascara I was curious, as she loved it. For the price point and how good it looked on her eyes, I thought 'why not.' Holy moley. I'm in love. It makes my lashes longer, — looks like I'm natural but better — and has a thinner formula so it looks like I have a billion gorgeous lashes, and looks the same all day long. I cannot recommend this enough. It doesn't rub during the day and give me that black eye look. It's wonderful. Must buy. — Katherine Ochsman

Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in two colors).
8
And a L'Oreal Conditioning Primer
Amazon
It provides a great base for your lashes, so mascara will actually stay on and give them a fuller appearance.

Promising review: "This stuff is amazing! Whenever I use it I always get asked if I have lash extensions on! My lashes are naturally short so that says a lot about this product. I originally got a sample tube of this in a makeup box and promptly fell in love with it so bought the full size tube. It's easy to use and isn't clumpy or messy. I have no idea how it works, I just know it does! I will be keeping this on hand at all times! Buy it, you won't be disappointed!" — Nicky

Get it from Amazon for $6.74.
9
Glossier Balm Dotcom
Glossier
Get a moisturized pout with this lip balm that leaves subtle tint and hydrates with castor oil, beeswax and lanolin.

Promising review: "I love, love, love this product! My lips feel so hydrated and soft and I especially adore the tinted balms! Gives your pout that perfect hint of color without being overpowering." — Jennifer S.

Get it from Glossier for $12 (available in eight shades/scents).
10
A Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
Beauty by Earth
Get a gorgeous, sun-kissed glow without going to a tanning bed or sitting outside on a nice day.

Promising review: "This is the best on the market! It’s so hydrating and keeps color for a long time. I love how it doesn’t streak and has a very pleasant smell. The application is as easy as it gets for self tanner. I’ve purchased about 5 bottles so far and will continue to purchase! I would definitely recommend trying this out!" — Maddie

Get it from Beauty by Earth for $30.99.
11
A ColourPop Lippie Stix
ColourPop
With rich pigments, full matte coverage and amazing hydration, your lips will look so good and pop against any outfit you're wearing.

Promising review: "I have never gotten so many compliments on a lip color before. It's a perfect brick-ish red that compliments everything. The Lippie formula, as per usual, is great as well. Lasts all day even after meals." — Georgianna P.

Get it from ColourPop starting at $7.
12
A No7 Day Cream with SPF 30
No7
This nourishing day cream quenches thirsty skin and acts as a shield against environmental damage and sun damage.

Promising review: "Love this product. Have used it for close to twenty years. It keeps my face soft and moisturized. I may not use make up everyday, but this cream is a must." — Sis

Get it from No7 for $24.99.
13
A BH Cosmetics neutral eyeshadow palette
BH Cosmetics
It's filled with 42 creamy matte and soft shimmery neutral shades that'll complete all your makeup looks.

Promising review: "The perfect combination between shimmers and mattes. Highly pigmented, buttery shadows with hardly any fall out. Love it for every day casual wear and to glam up." — Ana L.

Get it from BH Cosmetics for $28.
14
A Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream
Meow Meow Tweet
Arrowroot, baking soda and clay will help minimize odor and leave your underarms smelling like fresh flowers. This formula also comes in a refillable glass jar!

Meow Meow Tweet is a small business known for their vegan skincare, deodorant and zero-waste haircare products crafted in small batches.

Promising review: "I have never in my life found a natural deodorant that actually works. This stuff is the best. Also, plastic free packaging? What could better? Thank you, thank you, thank you. I am going to buy this forever. Thanks for making a great product!" — Rae

Get it from Meow Meow Tweet for $14 (available in three sizes).
15
A REN Skincare Overnight Balm
Ren Skincare
Lipids from linseed and olive oils penetrate the skin while you sleep, so you can wake up with a more hydrated complexion in the morning.

Promising review: "This little product is a game-changer. It is the silkiest balm, of any kind, that I've ever used. It absorbs completely. In the morning, my skin is so silky soft. I've only been using it for about a week, so I'm interested to see what the long term results will be. Love the product and the company!!" — Hilary M

Get it from REN Skincare for $49.
16
An Elizabeth Mott eyeshadow primer
Amazon
Your perfectly blended smoky eye won't budge, thanks to this eyeshadow primer that'll prevent creasing, flaking and smudging.

Promising review: "So let me start by saying I have used nearly every eyeshadow primer available. From high-end to low — Mac, Lorac, Urban Decay...they don't hold a candle to Thank Me Later. I have very oily skin. I use this primer and my shadow lasts a full eight hours or more. I could get maybe five or six out of the other brands, if I'm lucky. I got this as a sample in my Ipsy bag, and I had to buy the full-size product straight away! I couldn't be happier with my purchase. Thank you Elizabeth Mott for finally making a primer that lasts! I love this stuff!" — Melissa Mae

Get it from Amazon for $13.48.
17
A silicone face mask brush
Amazon
Apply your favorite face mask with this flexible brush that'll feel smooth on your skin and help you avoid a big mess during self-care time.

Promising review: "I'm an esthetician and have never used a brush like this but decided to try it out. I was a bit skeptical about how it would feel since it is one piece (silicone) instead of bristles. My mask went on perfect and smooth and I didn't have to waste any of the mask either. PLUS! You won't have to worry about a bunch of mask getting stuck in your bristles, definitely purchasing more for my new job!" — Tamar Yacoubian

Get a set of two from Amazon for $3.80.
18
A Maybelline Highlighter
Amazon
A swipe of a brush will give your cheeks a glowing tint that'll stay in place all day long.

Promising review: "This is such a creamy feeling highlighter in the pan. It looks so nice and dewy on the face. And it’s affordable which is what made me buy it. It does get a little fragile after some time but that’s because of how buttery and creamy the formula is, but the color is so pretty and i really love this highlighter." — Esme

Get it from Amazon for $5.84 (available in four shades).
19
A Clove + Hallow Facial Oil
Clove + Hallow
Four ingredients (argan, black cumin seed, organic rosehip and squalane oils) work together to do a little bit of everything for your skin, including increasing moisture and regulating oil production.

Promising review: "Where do I begin?! I’m a 41-year-old woman who is recently dealing with adult acne. I have tried so many different products, paying ridiculous amounts of money and I was at the point where I’d try anything and I’m glad I gave this oil a shot. It truly is the only product that helps my acne. Not only helps with my acne but controls my oily skin. Weird, you would think putting oil on your face would make it note oily. Nope this everything oil is amazing!! My skin had never felt/looked so good. This will be my go to product from now on!" — Shannon R.

Clove + Hollow is a woman-owned cosmetics line based out of Atlanta, GA that specializes in high-quality, vegan products.

Get it from Clove + Hallow for $28.
20
A set of colorful nail wraps
Pretty Fab Nails / Etsy
If you want a fancy at-home mani, these pretty wraps will give you salon-quality nails in minutes. Just peel, stick, file and you'll be good to go!

Pretty Fab Nails is a small Etsy shop that specializes in darling nail wrap designs, stickers and nail tools.

Promising review: "I wanted to wait to review these nail wraps as they just kept going! I bought these thinking I would be happy if they lasted the weekend... I finally removed them last night after 26 days! I followed the application instructions (swipe nail with nail polish remover beforehand), and finished with a top coat, making sure to cap the tip of the nail too. When wearing these nails, I bathed, I swam, and they still lasted! One set will be enough for two applications for short nails. I would definitely purchase these again!" — Charlotte Wilkinson

Get a set from Pretty Fab Nails on Etsy for $5.99.
21
An Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
Act + Acre
Wash away scalp buildup with this gentle plant-derived formula that'll leave your strands soft and moisturized.

Act + Acre is a woman-owned business based in New York, NY known for their sustainable beauty goods. Their ingredients are internationally-sourced and locally made and external product packaging is 100% recyclable.

Promising review: "Finally, hair care that tends to my dry scalp while also adding life back into my sad hair! Somehow the shampoo manages to be clarifying and nourishing at the same time. Life is coming back to my hair — my natural wave is more pronounced, my hair is voluminous and soft. I am truly blown away. The conditioner is very balanced and doesn’t seem to leave a heavy residue like so many conditioners do. If you currently use products with sulfates and silicones, your hair might go through a transition period, but it’s so worth it :)." — Dolce S.

Get it from Act + Acre for $28.
22
A Glossier Lidstar Eyeshadow
Glossier
It glides onto your eyelids and provides a shimmery look so perfect for spring and beyond.

Promising review: "A beautiful, sheer shimmery tint for eyes that adds some brightness but looks really natural. The products and customer service have been amazing. Do not hesitate to try it, it does not disappoint!" — Kerry

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in six shades).
23
A sheer mineral sunscreen
Biossance
This formula, which contains squalane, zinc and SPF 30, doesn't leave a streaky residue and protects your skin from damaging UVA and UVB rays.

Promising review: "I LOVE this. It is moisturizing but not greasy, no white cast at all and is easy to put on. Some mineral sunscreens are hard to spread around. This one is amazing. It’s the only one I’ve tried that I can stand to wear every single day. It’s also reef safe and non toxic, and budget friendly?! I will use this forever. I’m so happy they came out with a jumbo size!!! I highly recommends I loved it so much I bought my mom and sister one as well." — Katelyn

Get it from Biossance for $30+ (available in two sizes).
24
A Dr. Teals Foaming Bath Soap
Amazon
Relax in this bath soak that contains soothing eucalyptus and spearmint oils.

Promising review: "I would say that this is my all-time favorite bubble bath, but the fact is, since I found it, I haven't tried any other. I am sure there are others just as good. The bubbles are plentiful and sumptuous and cleansing. They don't dry out my skin like others have (though I cannot go so far as to say they moisturize). The scent is pleasant and soothing. This potion assures me a luxurious, relaxing bath time that will aid my transition into a good night's sleep." — Oakley

Get it from Amazon for $4.878.
25
A Good Juju Herbal Scrub
Three Region Photography / Good Juju
Formulated with high antioxidant oils, calendula petals and primrose oil, this scrub gently exfoliates impurities from your skin.

Good Juju is a woman-owned company that sells skin care products free of compounds and unnecessary chemicals. You'll find bar soap, toners and more soothing goods made with responsibly-sourced ingredients.

Promising review: "Skin feels amazing after using this! I’ve tried a few different exfoliating scrubs over the years and this by far is above them all. Can’t wait to be 100 years old looking 30 because of this!" — Kayla Bynum

Get it from Good Juju for $22.
26
A volumizing dry shampoo powder
Amazon
Greasy strands are no match for this dry shampoo powder, which quickly absorbs oil and gives your hair a fresh, "I just washed this" appearance.

Promising review: "It makes my bangs and roots look fresh again. And I love that this is a powder and not a stinky aerosol spray. That also means that this lasts MUCH longer. I use it every other day when I don't wash my hair since I have very oily roots. I've been using it for almost a month and barely any is missing out of the bottle. A little goes a long way." — Rachel G.

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
27
A Glossier Stretch Concealer
Glossier
It's made with elastic waxes that'll move with your skin and not make your cheeks, forehead or chin look cakey.

Promising review: "This concealer makes me look like I got eight hours of sleep when I'm working on four. Where all other concealers have caked in the fine lines now appearing under my eyes — thanks, 30s — this stuff just glides over them and conceals them too. Total magic." — herhere

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in 12 shades).
28
A nail strengthener
Amazon
Say goodbye cracking and peeling, because this liquid treatment will get to work on brittle fingernails.

Promising review: "I love this nail strengthener!! When my nails were destroyed from gel polish, this easily made my nails more stronger and longer in about three months! The proof is in the pictures! This stuff is AMAZING." — Cierra Lewis

Get it from Amazon for $17.95.
29
A Fanola No Orange Shampoo
Amazon
Tone down unwanted orange hues in your hair, so you can achieve that vibrant, just colored 'do from your last salon visit.

Promising review: "I was skeptical but now I’m a believer! My hair is naturally dark brown and bleaching always leaves it very brassy. I tried purple shampoo with no avail but this really seems to help tone down the orange. Now, it does not lighten of course but it really takes my hair to a more true honey-beige shade." — KH

Get it from Amazon for $11.13.
30
A gentle acne treatment
Kate Somerville
It clears up pesky pimples that typically pop up overnight and is formulated with the highest level of sulfur allowed for acne.

Promising review: "I have spent hundreds of dollars trying to find something that helps my new, adult, cystic acne. THIS STUFF IS PERFECT. dab a little on before bed, severity is gone, if not resolved by the AM." — Allyson

Get it from Kate Somerville for $26.
31
A Benefit Cosmetics brow pencil
Sephora
Fill in your brows and give them a bit of definition, thanks to this pencil that'll easily glide on and blend with tiny hairs.

Promising review: "I really like this product because it's very easy to use and looks very natural. I'm not really good at putting make up on especially when it comes to putting eyebrows but this brow pencil helps me a lot. Good for beginner. I bought 10 of these and still using them. A must try!" — AlexisMatias

Get it from Sephora for $24 (available in 12 shades).
32
And a Glossier highlighter
Glossier
If you're ready to give your skin a dewy glow, this highlighter stick will get the job done and it's available in three different shades.

Promising review: "Haloscope is fantastic. I use it on my nose, cupid's bow, eyelids, brow bone and cheekbones. It offers the perfect amount of dewy highlight that's not glittery. It's also super easy to apply and blends very well." — AO

Get it from Glossier for $22 (available in three shades).

