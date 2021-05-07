32 Beauty Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

That dream highlighter, nail treatment or night cream does exist for your beauty routine. If you want to add more cosmetics or skin care treatments to your vanity, these amazing products will be like fairy godmothers for your eyes, lips and face.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A Cuccio Milk + Honey Cuticle Oil
2
A NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
3
A Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Intensive Hydrating Complex
4
An Annatato Eyebrow Soap
5
A Glossier Milky Jelly Cleanser
6
A five-piece curling wand set
7
A Vivienne Sabó Mascara
8
And a L'Oreal Conditioning Primer
9
Glossier Balm Dotcom
10
A Beauty by Earth Self Tanner
11
A ColourPop Lippie Stix
12
A No7 Day Cream with SPF 30
13
A BH Cosmetics neutral eyeshadow palette
14
A Meow Meow Tweet Deodorant Cream
15
A REN Skincare Overnight Balm
16
An Elizabeth Mott eyeshadow primer
17
A silicone face mask brush
18
A Maybelline Highlighter
19
A Clove + Hallow Facial Oil
20
A set of colorful nail wraps
21
An Act + Acre Cold Processed Hair Cleanse
22
A Glossier Lidstar Eyeshadow
23
A sheer mineral sunscreen
24
A Dr. Teals Foaming Bath Soap
25
A Good Juju Herbal Scrub
26
A volumizing dry shampoo powder
27
A Glossier Stretch Concealer
28
A nail strengthener
29
A Fanola No Orange Shampoo
30
A gentle acne treatment
31
A Benefit Cosmetics brow pencil
32
And a Glossier highlighter