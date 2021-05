32 Beauty Products So Good, They Could Seriously Be Magic

A five-piece curling wand set

You'll get five different-sized, interchangeable barrels to help you create blowout-status curls and waves and save you a trip to the hair salon.It comes with a 0.35-0.71 inch, 0.71-1 inch, 1-1 inch, 1-1.25 inch, and 1.25-1.25 inch ceramic curling barrels."I bought this product for my girlfriend as a gift and she absolutely loves it! She used to only have a crimper but now that she has this wand set to curl her hair, she can do so many more styles.I have had face razors that have interchangeable heads, I know not the same thing, and they can get stuck or have trouble clicking into place, but not with this. You do not have to worry about that at all, just line up the groves, twist the top into place, and bam you're done." — Hayden Bullard