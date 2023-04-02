32 Cleaning Products You May Not Have Thought To Buy Until Adulthood

Popular items from this list include:
- A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets (300 sheets in all!) so you can be sure there’s soap handy wherever you go, despite how often you find empty soap containers in public bathrooms.
- A pack of nine non-scratch sponges, because you’re learning that not all sponges are created equal.
- Odor-blocking trash bags for folks who have realized investing in good garbage bags is the best way to avoid smelly messes in the kitchen.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A three-pack of antibacterial paper soap sheets
Promising review:
"I bought these to put into my bag/pocket to carry around just in case. Sometimes public restrooms do not have soap and that is extremely inconvenient. These come in super handy! One sheet is definitely enough for me and it’s so cool to watch it turn from a dry sheet of paper into sudsy soap with water added.
I 100% recommend." — mammothemeerkat
A pack of nine non-scratch sponges
Promising reviews:
"This is pretty much all I use with dishes. I find that this sponge is usually the perfect gentleness/roughness for washing dishes by hand.
It's always an exciting day when I can pull out a new sponge from the Scotch-Brite sponge bag and throw away the old one. It would be nice to have a dishwasher, but these sponges are less expensive and more fun!" — MAW
Odor-blocking trash bags
Promising review:
"I love everything about these garbage bags. No negatives, and the price is great. I put these on subscription purchase so l will never run out.They are the best tall garbage bags!" — VJ Girl
A power drill scrubber brush set
Promising review:
"So I kept seeing this item on TikTok and thought, 'heck, why not?' I love this item for deep cleaning, whether it's car mats, shoes, or the shower." — A. Givens
A beeswax wood polisher
Promising review:
"Works as incredibly as the reviews said! Super fast, no strong smelly chemicals, amazing results!
" — Michelle B
A mattress vacuum
Promising review:
"So I brought this for originally for my son who gets really bad allergies to dust. At first we didn't know what was causing this until someone told me to check our beds and furniture. Even though we change our bed sheets regularly, there will be dust left over. So I decided to give this a try and they were right! I couldn't believe much mites and dust there are.
I took my time cleaning everyone's bed and our sofa, which was easy to use and light. My son haven't had a reaction in a while for means this product works for my family!
" — Lisa
An instant stain remover spray
Promising review:
"I have a small three-tier water fountain in my patio, naturally the birds in the community have come to rely upon it for drinking and bathing. I literally sprayed this product and walked away, I actually left it on overnight, I got busy with other tasks. When I checked back all of the mold was gone, everything, with no damage to the painted stucco wall
or cement and no scrubbing. Literally spray and leave." — Mark
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
Promising review:
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A hairbrush cleaning tool
Promising review:
"This is the tool I never knew I needed. It may seem like a silly thing to spend money on when you can clean your brush out by hand but this gets so much more out of the brush! It's easy and rather enjoyable.
Who wants to brush their nice clean hair with a brush full of dirty oily hair and dust. When you really think about it makes you want to throw out all your old brushes. I will be buying these as gifts for all my girlfriends." — emmaline
A bleach-free weekly shower spray
Promising review:
"Life-changing!!
This stuff is AMAZING!!! It cleaned my shower so well and the build-up stayed gone for over a week (forgot to do it at the one week mark)" — ashley
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum, which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweep things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A foaming garbage disposal cleaner
Promising review:
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A Bissell multipurpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
.Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A jar of The Pink Stuff
Promising review:
"I used this product for my stove because it's one thing I dislike cleaning. I have used multiple degreaser sprays and they all are so toxic and don't work for me. The Magic Eraser was okay but I used several at a time and I had to scrub so hard. But this product oh my goodness, legit a miracle. It doesn't have any type of smell
. I put the paste on a cloth, clean the area then wipe it off with a damp cloth and voilà, magic!" — May
A broom and mop organizer
Promising review:
"Holds better than any rack I've had.
Nothing falls off and the hooks are a welcome addition for holding the small items. This is my second one, as I liked the first one so well." — Jami Wallis
An Oxo brush set
Promising review:
"These are magical! I've tried toothbrushes, sponges, rags, scrubbies, and everything to clean my nasty bathtub grout and these brushes worked better than all of them combined. I have arthritis and these are easy to grip and use for the duration of cleaning. They're very effective at lifting up the mold and mildew, as well as cleaning the soap scum and hard water lines. I used the littlest brush to clean around the fixtures on my bathroom sink and now it's sparkling.
I'm so happy with these!" — BrooklynBeaches
A ChomChom pet hair remover roller
Promising review:
"I have a golden retriever and the shedding is out of control. My fabric sofa is constantly covered in hair and I finally decided to try this after reading an article about popular TikTok products. The reviews do not lie, this thing works magic!! I wish I had taken a before and after picture because the difference is noticeable.
I watched the video tutorial before I tried it to ensure I was using it properly and everything he says is true, you do really have to put your arm to work with vigorous back and forth movement! However I find it's a great arm workout and it works wonders." — Joanne Ertel
A bottle of Folex Instant Carpet Stain Remover
Check out this TikTok of the Folex Carpet Spot Remover
to see it in action! Promising review:
“There are products that you love and buy again. And then there are products that you love and can’t live without. And then above that, are a few select products that you revere and hold with the highest honor. Folex is that product. I have used Folex for years and it works wonders on everything from spilt coffee, wine, and dog messes, without any chemical smells or residue.
But my love for Folex grew so much deeper when I dropped a 32-ounce jar of salsa down the stairs. My husband took one look and declared that the stairs were ruined and would need to be replaced. I took a look, grabbed the Folex and said, 'We’ve got this.' If you have children, pets or are very clumsy with your canned goods, you need this bulk-size jug in your arsenal of cleaning supplies.” — Carobnty
A pack of stain-removing, nontoxic cleaning cups
Promising review:
"I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen, lucky. I would highly recommend, keeps everything running correctly and clean
." — Lauren
A set of microfiber cloths
They're great for windows or any glassware, too!Promising review
: "I couldn't get my windows clean using cleaning solution, newsprint, and a lot of elbow grease. There were always streaks and dirt left behind. Enter these things. One quick cleaning, and I do mean quick, and my windows are now cleaner than any windows I've ever cleaned.
It's simply amazing. We were all standing around in utter shock and delight before running around trying the cloths on other stuff: the TV, the picture glass, etc. I know it sounds corny, but I couldn't wait to get up this morning, because I woke up in the middle of the night excitedly thinking about trying it on the car today. They are truly, truly amazing." — Xena the Warrior Mama
An overnight tank cleaner
Promising review:
"According to the instructions I was supposed to use the whole bottle but being that it was so big and that I had two toilets to clean, I only used half. I was pleasantly surprised. The toilet tank is from the 1960s and I doubt it's been cleaned within the last few decades
. In the 'after' photo you can see that there is still some rust left over but large chunks fell off the sides and can be seen on the bottom of the tank." — Nicole
A handheld allergen vacuum
Promising review:
"I used this on my 9-year-old mattress...I'm not a slob, I wash my sheets and mattress protector weekly. I recently noticed I have a dust mite allergy Wow did this vac pull out some of that gray powder: dead skin, mite poop, mite parts. I was surprised how much it pulled out of the mattress.
I probably spent a good 30 minutes with double to triple passes on the mattress while also cleaning the carpet around bed as well as my pillow." — M. Cassie
A drip dry cleaner
Promising review:
"This stuff is incredible. There's no smell, it's a super easy application, and it gives instant results. You could see the dirt dripping down the chandelier...gross.
I will definitely be buying this again. I recommend putting plastic underneath with a sheet or paper towels on top to absorb the drip. I’ve attached before and after one application photos (seen above)." — kmw
A scratch-free scraper
You can scrape off grime, grease, labels, stickers, dried-up food, candle wax, and so much more!Promising review:
"This is the greatest cleaning tool invented! I love it! I had tried every tip to get rid of the hard-water buildup around my sinks and this little gizmo gets rid of it in a breeze. Everyone should have one. So simple and so brilliant." — Debra J.
A microfiber dusting glove
Promising review:
"Do you hate having to dust around things? I know I do. This glove is ideal — you can just wipe away dust while easily maneuvering around odds and ends in your way.
Because it’s your own hand inside the glove it’s also easy to maneuver over oddly shaped things like silk plants or blinds. I absolutely recommend this!" — Katherine Wise
A length-adjustable pet hair broom
Want more info? Check out my coworker's FURemover Evrilholder broom review
. You'll learn a thing or two AND enjoy some very satisfying hair-removal photos!Promising review:
"I saw this on TikTok and thought it was worth a shot.
I have two dogs and a cat, and being one with a dust and dander allergy I have to vacuum often but the vacuum can’t always get in deep enough. This actually works and I was shocked at how well it does.
I brush the carpet a few times and vacuum it up and the carpet even looks better!! I highly recommend this to everyone- especially pet owners." — Theo Ackerman
A Goo Gone kitchen degreaser
Safe for use on tile, ceramic and sealed stone surfaces *and* even safe for food prep areas!Promising review:
"The tops of my cupboards had been cleaned maybe once in 15 years. They were disgusting with grease and dust that I thought I’d never get off. Goo Gone Kitchen Degreaser worked a miracle for me! The cupboard that was directly above the oven took some elbow work, and all others were as simple as spray, and wipe. The tops of my cupboards look new again!
" — JC
A dryer lint brush
Promising review:
"Works perfectly for scrubbing the stuck lint out of the insides of your dryer. Everyone who owns a dryer should have one of these. They're basic safety equipment. Clean that lint, and reduce fire hazard and make the machine more efficient.
They're long enough, strong enough, and just flexible enough without being too flexible." — Winged Wolf
Scrubbing Bubbles / https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie8Pubca84E
A Scrubbing Bubbles toilet cleaning stamp
Promising review:
"I was sooo skeptical and confused about how they’d work but the gel solidifies and with every flush, suds wash through with the water and it really makes a fresh difference
. Also the scent is light but really nice and fresh! I recommend these 100%! They’re super interesting but they do the job." — Janet
A cooktop-cleaning kit
This set comes with a 10-ounce bottle of cooktop cleaner, one cleaning pad, and one scraper.Promising review:
"As soon as I used this stuff, I couldn't believe it! We had a new stove that I didn't clean for months and assumed the burnt pea juice (my enemy) would just be a new stain forever. However, after one application, it was basically gone.
I used the scraper that came with it and did one more small application on just that spot, and it was gone! Every time I use this it looks like my stove could be brand new." — Christi Lambertson
A box of washing machine cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"Our new LG washer gets a stinky smell every so often so I bought these tabs. I put one in a month on the clean tub setting and it eliminates the odor.
I just made a T-chart with a permanent marker on the box for the months and add an X when I put the tab in for the month. This way I don't miss a month and my washer runs great." — akkeber
And finally, a snail soap dispenser
Promising review:
"We named him Herbie; we use him for hand sanitizer, and he’s absolutely wonderful!!" — G.