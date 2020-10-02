Woof — it’s been a long week.

If you feel like you’ve been working like a dog — or the cat-astrophic news cycle is making you want to claw up your furniture — let us offer you the internet equivalent of a big pile of catnip: hilarious tweets about cats and dogs.

We shih tzu not.

Each week at HuffPost, we scour Twitter to find the funniest posts about our favorite four-legged furballs being complete goofballs. And yes, they are sure to make you howl.

So shoo your kitty off your keyboard and enjoy some very good tweets. And if you want some more, no need to beg. Check out last week’s batch right here.

So sit, stay and enjoy a few minutes of animal-based hilarity. Think of it as some much-needed kibble for your soul.