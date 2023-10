32 Outdoor Halloween Decorations To Make Your House The Spookiest On The Block

A sound- and touch-activated creepy doll that'd be soooo happy to welcome trick-or-treaters

Holly is actually on pivoting wheels, which will let her fully turn and move around . If she bumps into any walls or objects, she'll back up and turn around. I wouldn't leave her outside 24/7 because she's not meant for that, but bring her out to roam your porch, sidewalk or driveway on spooky nights. And feel free to rename her, like many reviewers did — at your own risk, that is.: "When I first brought Victoria to my office for a month-long Halloween celebration, she was a little shy at first. After a few startled screeches from passersby, however, she came out of her shell and gained enough confidence to follow around my coworkers — even referring to some of them as her mommy. Precious." — Gina