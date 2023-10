A candle you'll want to immediately purchase and light up before cracking open that hot and heavy romance novel you've been proudly reading

Evil Queen is my all-time favorite small business, let alone my go-to shop for candles. They're woman-owned and sell all kinds of candles with fun labels that'll make you want to try 'em even if the scent isn't your typical go-to. This "Smut Lover" candle is honestly one of the best things my nose has ever had the pleasure of sniffing. The label is hilarious and makes it very gift-y, but the scent, WOW! Evil Queen also has a less "naughty" book-related candle called " books > people " and it smells equally incredible. It's currently sitting on my desk as I write this and I cannot wait to light it, get into bed and read."This candle is so good, from the label to the smell. Light this candle while reading to give you a nice, cozy vibe while you read your favorite smut. For any A Court of Thorns and Roses fans, this candle gives me Rhysand vibes. It's manly and strong, and I could just sit here and smell it all day." — Caitlin Duncan