HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page.
A flaming humidifier that'll impress anyone who cherishes nothing more than cozy cottagecore vibes, soothing aromatherapy and hydrated air
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action. Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A rechargeable clip-on reading light to attach directly to your novel, so even if your partner wants to hit the hay you can stay up as late as you want
I purchased this lil' gadget when my son was born and slept in a bassinet in our room. I wasn't always ready to go to sleep at 8 p.m., but I did want to curl up in my bed and read — this light let me do exactly that without waking the baby. Big parenting win, if you ask me. It has three colored light options and five brightness settings, so you can set it to the perfect brightness for your eyes.Promising review:
"This little light is the best thing I’ve bought on Amazon! It’s so bright and easy to use." — Faith Chase
Or a similar light you can wrap around your neck, in case you have no interest in fumbling with a clip-on light
Promising review:
"I also ordered one of those book lights that you have to clip directly on to your book. I haven't even tried the clip-on yet because I LOVE THIS ONE SO MUCH!!
It's so versatile. It is the perfect solution for when I'm up in the middle of the night and I still want to stay in bed and read while my husband sleeps next to me. Even when I don't have to worry about disturbing someone this light is still my go to when reading. It's better than any night stand lamp because you can focus this light directly on your book or other types of hands-on projects. I had worried that it would be uncomfortable around my neck but It's so lightweight I hardly even notice it" — Linda Holloway
A pullover sweatshirt that'll become a staple in your wardrobe faster than you can say cozy
Promising review:
"I can't stop buying more and more of these sweaters. I am not joking, they are the most comfy thing ever. Make sure to wash on a cold, gentle cycle and tumble dry low so it stays softer for longer. It is the PERFECT lazy day comfy outfit. Couldn't recommend more. Going to get everyone one for the holidays." — Caroline Cycon
A 7-quart Crock-Pot slow cooker you can use to make your favorite cozy-weather foods
Promising review:
"This works amazing! I was surprised with it being so cheap but I use this so much especially during the fall and winter when I’m able to just throw everything in for a soup. Love this Crock-Pot!" — Olivia Adams
And a pack of slow cooker liners, because who wants to ruin the warm, cozy vibe they've curated with the unpleasant task of cleaning
These liners fit three to eight quarts.Promising review:
"I will never NOT have some on hand. These things are a lifesaver (and time saver).
Great quality and thickness. They don't rip easily if I accidentally scrape with a fork. Highly recommend!!" — Erin M
A too-cute lap cushion designed to hold a tablet or book
Promising review:
"I almost always read softcovers, so I cannot speak to how well this holds hard covers. However, I can say that it holds the book very well, even at the beginning and end of the book when the number of pages are super uneven.
I read a lot in bed and this is great for resting on my chest or while lying on my side. I wear glasses for distance, but almost always take them off for reading so I need my book to be only a few inches from my face. This little owl buddy let’s me set up my book in perfect spots to accommodate my poor vision while being comfortable and not having to contort my arms/pillows to hold up my book." — Rebecca T.
An incredibly soft chenille throw so you can wrap yourself up like a burrito to read a romance novel
Promising reviews:
"The color and material are perfect! Perfect fall aesthetic." — Renee
"My husband and I both love this blanket! I mostly got it for the look, but it's so soft and cozy! We've always used fuzzy blankets while sitting on the couch at night, but now we both prefer this one! It's perfectly light weight, a good size, and all over very nice. 10/10 would recommend!" — Cori
Or a plush blanket reviewers swear is just like a Barefoot Dreams (y'know, the blanket the Kardashians are always seen toting onto their private jets?)
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A light-up essential oil diffuser that'll make every day feel like a cozy rainy reading day
Check out a TikTok of the rain cloud diffuser
in action.Promising review:
"I love this thing. I have anxiety and insomnia, and I need background noise to function/sleep. This little desktop fountain is SO SOOTHING, both aesthetically and the sound of the little raindrops.
If I’m in the room with it, it’s probably on. If you love the sound of rain this is for you. Because I’m paranoid and I want this to last, I run it with plain distilled water and I have not used essential oils with it even though they say it’s fine. It’s very dry here right now, and I still only have to top up the water every few days, even with it running daily
. It’s a solid 12/10 from me." — Violet
And an adorable mushroom tea pot, because what pairs better with a good book than a cup of tea?
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom cup
in action. Promising review
: "It's so cute. It gives me so much serotonin drinking from it and having it on my desk.
I'm always craving any sort of liquid so I do drink it pretty fast, but I just keep a refill close. The cup makes it worth the trip to refill." — PoisonedTendrils
An oversized knit cardigan in an array of gorgeous colors, ideal if you're someone who waffles between being too hot and too cold
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." — Anonimous
A "Cup Cozy Pillow," an absolute essential for achieving peak comfort goals in your living room
Cup Cozy Pillow is a small business that specializes in family-friendly snack and drink organizers. Check out a TikTok of the Cup Cozy Deluxe Pillow
in action.Promising review:
"This thing is great! I’m home on maternity leave with my new baby and spend most of my time on the couch under a sleeping baby. This product makes it easy for me to keep my drinks, remote, etc close by even with dogs running around
. It’s a little more expensive than I would have liked but it works and I love it so money well spent!" — Amber
A set of cylindrical wineglasses that'll feel like a major upgrade from the ones you somehow inherited from your older sister
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — diana
Or a "Book Club" mug, in case you prefer to sip on hot tea or coffee while you mentally escape into a whole new world
I have this mug and it's one of my favorites. It's from Rifle Paper Co
, a woman-owned small business, and it is covered in stunning classic novels. It's an absolute must-have for any book lover. It is, however, worth noting that it cannot go in the dishwasher or microwave! If you love this design as much as I do, you should also check out this beach towel
and this notepad
featuring similar styles (yes, I have both).Promising review:
"Love this mug! I am a Jane Austen fan and I cannot wait to curl up with my book and hot chocolate in such a cute mug! Ah thank you!" — LexiAmazon customer
A fuzzy three-piece loungewear set reviewers have praised as being delightfully similar to Skims (apologies, Kim K!)
Promising review:
"This is by far the best money spent on clothing! I love this outfit, it's so comfortable! I will say the tag was a bit itchy on the top piece so I had to cut it off, but otherwise 20/10. This outfit is what I treat myself to on my self-care days and relaxing moments.
Personally, I don't think I'd wear it out and about, but around the house it is just so perfect! And what I look like in my own house doesn't matter, but my comfort definitely does!" — Wendy
A candle lamp warmer that'll help you bring the coziest of vibes to your living space without fretting over open flames
Check out a TikTok recommending the candle lamp warmer
. Promising review
: "This was perfect for my wife and me. She especially loves to have the scent of candles throughout the day, but because of our pets, we can't have lit candles. We tried this with both a jar candle and a glass bowl with some wax melts, and it worked perfectly for both.
One of my wife's favorite features is the on/off switch on the cord, rather than having an ugly button or knob on the lamp/light itself. It's really a statement piece, like a desk lamp with a pretty wooden base.
Overall, it works well for what it is and is well worth the money." — Scott Rarden
A candle you'll want to immediately purchase and light up before cracking open that hot and heavy romance novel you've been proudly reading
Evil Queen is my all-time favorite small business, let alone my go-to shop for candles. They're woman-owned and sell all kinds of candles with fun labels that'll make you want to try 'em even if the scent isn't your typical go-to. This "Smut Lover" candle is honestly one of the best things my nose has ever had the pleasure of sniffing. The label is hilarious and makes it very gift-y, but the scent, WOW! Evil Queen also has a less "naughty" book-related candle called "books > people
" and it smells equally incredible. It's currently sitting on my desk as I write this and I cannot wait to light it, get into bed and read.Promising review:
"This candle is so good, from the label to the smell. Light this candle while reading to give you a nice, cozy vibe while you read your favorite smut. For any A Court of Thorns and Roses
fans, this candle gives me Rhysand vibes. It's manly and strong, and I could just sit here and smell it all day." — Caitlin Duncan
And a decorative jar filled with 135 matches (you can strike 'em on the bottom!) so you can stop hunting around your junk drawer for that lil' matchbook
Promising review:
"Beautiful to display and the matches work great! I’ve bought other decorative matches and the striker or matches haven't worked well — this one is perfect!" — Sarah
Or a set of three flameless flickering candles you can control with a remote
Check out a TikTok of the flameless candles
in action. Promising review
: "I bought the gold glass candle set. It's almost iridescent gold and looks very elegant. The flame actually moves back and forth.
I have mine set to come on in the evening and go off after four hours. The remote allows you to control the brightness of the candle, set a timer for auto on and off, and you can control how bright you want the actual candle inside the glass. I love them and plan to buy the gray glass set for my bedroom. Buy them, you will love them!" — Tammy B.
A two-piece lounge set worth investing your hard-earned dollars on
Promising review:
"This is a cute and comfortable two-piece set. The fit was as expected, and these pieces could easily be worn for travel or just lounging around the house. They washed up nicely, but I wouldn't recommend putting them in the dryer due to possible shrinkage." — H. Brien
A set of velvet pillow covers you'll love for the way they'll feel oh-so-soft on your skin
I have these velvet throw pillow covers! I break them out during the holiday season when I want to re-theme my living room to look a bit more festive. They hold up very well in the wash, really are extremely soft, and look great on display!Promising review:
"This is the second set of these I've purchased (bought two different colors to change out when one set is in the laundry), and I completely love them. They are so soft, easy to put the pillows into, and they come out of the laundry looking brand-new. Get a couple of different colors and switch out for holidays, or when desiring a quick easy decor change. I highly recommend them." — Melanie Mastin
A Fellow electric kettle that'll heat up faster than you can think "I could go for a cup of coffee right now"
Fellow
is a small business that sells at-home coffee products.Promising review
: "We waffled about getting this kettle. Surely the cheapie electric one we had would do the trick for amateur pour-over enthusiasts? No. Wrong. This is superior in every aspect.
The temperature-holding feature is amazing — no more heating up the water, forgetting you started, and heating it again. Definitely more consistent in temperature, creating more consistent cups of coffee." — Emily A.
And snail teabag holders that'll prevent your tea bag string from slippin' into the lava
Promising reviews:
"These little critters are awesome! I like using them on the edge of my tea cup when I make hot tea. I just wrap the teabag string around the snail and it keeps everything from falling back into my tea.
I like that each one has a different color and I keep them all handy to grab." — KA7DRE
A set of "Loops," magically designed ear plugs that blocksout distracting or irritating sounds
Each set comes with a carrying case and several sizes of silicone tips to get your perfect fit!
BuzzFeed writer Emma Lord
is a fan: "I recently used these at Taylor Swift's Eras tour, and could not swear by them more. I had what I fondly describe as the literal worst seats in the stadium (behind the stage in the 300s, help, LOL), and not only did these block the WALLS of noise from my beloved fellow Swifties, it funneled Taylor's audio so I could hear the music more clearly.
The few times I pulled them out I couldn't hear her as well, and the noise was quite overwhelming. It made the concert a calmer, more enjoyable experience."Promising review:
"Got these to use at night while sleeping, and I would definitely recommend and rebuy. The noise cancellation is just enough where I can sleep comfortably.
My concern before buying was that they would block out too much noise, and for safety reasons, I wanted to still be able to hear any alarms or alarming noises. That doesn’t seem to be the case. I can still hear the important stuff, but am able to sleep because the snoring that I usually hear is majorly cut back."
— PB Mom
A pair of horizontal glasses, so you can be able to lounge at the same time as you read
Promising review:
"I saw these on a couple of TikTok videos and immediately bought them. They are literally the best thing I’ve ever bought.
I was scared they wouldn't fit over my glasses but they do just fine. I use them to read, watch TV, and scroll through my social media all while lying down.
Such a great buy!" — Kivy
A three-in-one convertible "reading chair" you've likely seen bubble up on your FYP
Check out a TikTok of the reading chair
in action. Promising review:
"Amazing reading chair/lounger. If you're one of those people who needs to change positions often while reading, this chair is the bomb.
I leave a charging cord in the arm for my phone and headphones, slide out the foot, and grab whatever book I chucked under there. I can lay down, recline, sit straight, etc. with ease.
The foot stool part, being collapsible and held up with thin bars, did kind of sink a little after awhile but nothing that makes the chair feel broken or look lopsided. It's a solid little guy and I plan on picking another one up eventually for another room I like to read in.
" — Calvin Andrews
A curtain of twinkle lights to help you transform your space into a cozy nook
Promising review:
"I saw a few pictures online of fairy lights with sheer curtains
and loved the look. These lights in particular are perfect for what I was looking for. It gives off a warm cozy glow, and really adds a nice touch of oomph to the room." — NG
An arc floor lamp that'll add the perfect amount of light to your space without making it as bright as the sun (yikes)
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp
in action. Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
A drawstring jumpsuit perfect for anyone who wants to lounge and read a book most of the day
Promising review:
"Originally, I wanted a comfy outfit for air travel and bought this before my last trip to Mexico. As soon as I put it on, I fell in love with it. I now live in it.
It's comfortable and fits perfectly. I will be purchasing more!" — Meg Fanslow
And an oversized hot pink tee Swifties and book lovers will not be able to contain their excitement over
Bookshelf Tees
is a woman-owned small business that creates book and pop culture–themed apparel and stickers. I personally placed an order as a gift for my bestie and cannot wait to finally give it to her! I also ordered a sticker
for myself and it's so freakin' cute. I'm going to have a very hard time not ordering a shirt for myself from here in the very near future.
A color-shifting mushroom light because you're a fun guy
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom nightlight
in action. Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on, which is nice because I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand