32 Affordable Gifts With Over 10,000 5-Star Ratings That'll Please Everyone On Your List

A set of Bluetooth earbuds with a whopping 230,000+ 5-star ratings
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 4-plus hours with each full charge). The earbuds are also sweatproof and waterproof so they can use them during workouts or runs, and have a built-in mic so they can chat on the phone. Promising review:
"Excellent sound quality and easily to pair with many devices. I have four other pairs of earbuds and these are the best I have found.
I use earbuds every night to listen to movies on TV so as not to disturb the wife while she sleeps. These are fantastic for that. I also use them during the day to listen to music while walking or biking. The best earbuds at an incredible value.
Everyone who needs earbuds should have at least a pair of these in there possession. Awesome quality in the best earbuds I have found online!" — Michael1
The cult-favorite hydrating Cosrx Snail Mucin Power Essence that has over 44,000 5-star ratings
Promising review:
"This product is everything everyone says it is and more. If I could recommend one product that is the key to glass skin, it would be this.
It gives an immediate glow, and makes the skin look so supple and healthy. The texture wasn't off-puting for me, but it is a bit slimy and stringy when you first pump out the product. It absorbs pretty quickly and doesn't leave a sticky residue, and it is unscented. Can't say enough good things about this product and the brand. You need this product in your life!" — Sarah Deeb
A hilarious little screaming goat sure to leave their friends and coworkers in stitches
It comes with the infamous goat and a small book with fun facts about goats. The goat is 3 inches tall and comes with a battery already inside. Promising review:
"I spend about 90% of my day silently screaming at the computer because, well, welcome to customer service. Since this little goat arrived, I no longer look like I am practicing for my appearance on 'Jerry Springer.' I just push the little goat. He screams (but not in a disruptive way). I smile. I am no longer annoyed." — Gab
A bottle of L’Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water treatment to smooth and add volume to their hair
adore this product.Promising review:
"This is the holy grail of hair products. Seriously I need gallons of this stuff! I put it on my hair for 10 seconds and could feel while still in the shower that my hair felt amazing! I usually have stringy ends and after using this, my hair was soft and silky!" — Sky T Block
A jar of cleaning putty that'll pick up crumbs in their keyboards to dust in their car's air vents
This won't stick to their fingers, so there's no worries about any messy clean-up after using it. Promising review:
"It works exactly as promised, I detailed my own vehicle with it and it will pull up EVERY grain of dirt/sand/trash from every corner of your vehicle surfaces." — Yvonne L. Edwards
An awesome skull ice mold tray for the friend who loves a spooky touch
Promising review:
"These are awesome! Love to use these with friends when you have a few drinks. I would recommend filling these with purified water for a clear, transparent skull. Look great and adds something different to your drinks." — Jesse is kool
A tube of Essence Lash Princess mascara to give them instant volume and length
Promising review:
: "I have to be honest, for a 'cheap' mascara, I did NOT have high expectations. These, however, exceeded my expectations and went MUCH MUCH farther. I had been buying a certain $25/tube brand (rhymes with truepique) and I like these just as much!! I’m saving a TON of money
and like my lashes just as much." — Liz
A set of Crayola Globbles that'll bring a smile to both kids and adults
Promising review:
: "My daughter is 4 and plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved! The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room which was pretty entertaining! None of these have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!
" — Heather Hambrick
A trusty car vent dip clip so they can say goodbye to sauce spills
Promising review:
"Very useful! I love that the cup is removable so if you have one of those giant Chick-Fil-A ketchup cups, it can sit within the holder without the added cup, but a smaller sauce like from Wendy’s can sit inside the additional cup so it won’t fall through." — catherine
A convenient portable charger so they'll always have a juiced-up phone battery
This has three USB ports to charge three devices at a time, and it holds enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 8s nearly four times — so it's OK if you forget to charge this all the time, too. Promising review:
"I love this portable charger! I didn’t think it would be a good idea, because normally your portable chargers die within the first charge it does. I have charged my phone over four times and haven’t had to charge it!
That is including just leaving it in my bag for weeks until I need it again. It will not disappoint! I love it!" — MacMak
A four-pack of matte hair claws that'll hold even thick hair
Promising review:
"I will admit I bought these from seeing them on TikTok and I needed new clips for my thick hair. I am not disappointed and beyond glad I got them. The colors are gorgeous and they stay put without hurting my head.
I'm very impressed." — Jessica
An electric lighter just perfect for your family members who adore a cozy candlelit night in
Promising review:
: "I’m not sure about battery life because it’s rechargeable. My daughter has one, it’s been over a year and she’s never charged hers. I will NEVER go back to the traditional, long flame lighters
. This thing is AMAZING! It’s worth the money. I burn candles every day. This will be an awesome gift for any candle-loving person. Very easy to use." — JMR
A Maybelline lip gloss to keep their pout juicy and hydrated
Promising review:
"I keep going back to buy more colors. This is THEE gloss.
You can throw it on alone and it has enough pigment to look great even without lip liner. I’ve never had a gloss wear this well without being sticky.
I have some fine lip lines and it doesn’t bleed. Bonus that as it wears off, it leaves a nice bit of color without any weirdness and my lips just feel moisturized. Excellent price point that makes it fun to keep trying more colors. I just ordered my fourth and love them all. I can’t remember the last time I was this excited about a beauty product." — Natalia
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a card game guaranteed to have everyone cracking up
It's recommended for ages 8 and up! Each person takes a turn flipping a card face-up on a pile in the middle while saying the words “taco,” “cat,” “goat,” “cheese,” “pizza” — in that order. If the card in the middle matches the word being spoken, the players race to slap their hands down on top of all the cards.
. Promising review:
"Oh my…super fun game. Laughter all around. Gave to my son as a little extra something in Christmas stocking, he’s 18.
I could tell he was thinking, what is this? But when we played as a family over the holiday, we had so much fun and laughed a lot, great memories will be shared over this game for a long long time!! Later, same day after playing, he told me he thought it wasn’t going to be fun at all but now it was the best stocking stuffer ever;-). He and college roommates have the best time with this game
. My oldest daughter has since purchased the game as well. Great fun! Buy it!" — Horse Girl
A detangler brush for styling tight 3a–4c curls without pain or discomfort
Promising review:
: "This is a holy grail. I have 4c low-porosity hair that is easily tangled and matted at any time. I’m also tender headed so I dread wash days. I used this to detangle wet hair before my wash and during my conditioning process. I’m amazed! This cut my detangling sessions down from an hour and a half to 20 minutes. I was also able to blow dry my hair to stretch it for styling because it was already so well detangled! Worth every penny." — Trina R.
Peripera's Ink Velvet Lip Tint that's so pigmented that they'll only need one swipe
Promising review:
"Very pretty color. Lasts a long time, doesn't smudge when dry, and when I think I need to reapply, I can just put a new coat over it and looks good as new. Love it!" — Shawn
A bottle of Mike's Hot Honey they can pour on almost everything
Promising review:
: "I was a skeptic, but now I AM a believer. This mixed up honey is absolutely fabulous. I ordered three bottles more after my initial order. Why? Because it is really good on everything. And I mean EVERYTHING. Soft pretzels, toast, biscuits, waffles, cereal, yogurt, ice cream, and definitely pizza. Gives everything in your kitchen a small kick of sweet heat flavor without burning your mouth.
I have told many of my friends about this magical elixir and they all agree — this is the BEST specialty honey any of us have ever had
. Don’t hesitate to buy it. It is absolutely wonderful stuff. I most HIGHLY recommended!" — Jeff R. Clow
An Elizavecca Milky Piggy carbonated bubble clay mask that'll be a fun addition to their skincare routine
Promising review:
"I love this stuff! I received some for a gift and then purchased it for my daughter from Amazon. It feels like a clay mask going on, and then starts bubbling and turns to a thinner substance when it's done. I feel like it is very gentle on my face. My skin feels amazing after I wash it off.
It feels like I used moisturizer, even though I did not. I hear that these masks are very popular in Japan." — LizaB
An LED ring light so they can say goodbye to dark and grainy selfies
Promising review:
"I just received this a few days ago and I have used it so much. It has improved the quality of my photos and added brightness to my videos. It is still operating on the initial charge from when I first fully charged it. It is USB rechargeable, which is a must for me. Very light and easy to stick into my work bag pocket or side of my purse. I was not disappointed. Highly recommend to anyone wanting to get ride of those harsh shadows when taking selfies, photos in low light, or videos on their phone
." — Connie
A Carhartt beanie, aka the perfect finishing touch to any look
Promising review:
"This is the warmest, best hat ever. I've never really worn hats, living in California, but have had to go to Minnesota and other cold places recently for work, and it keeps my head SO WARM. It's soft (I hate even the tiniest bit of scratchy feeling) and the purple sage color is muted and elegant
and lovely. I don't think I will ever buy another kind of hat again!" — Lia
A Korean exfoliating mitt that will have their body softer than a baby's bottom
Promising review:
"I have always had skin issues. Itchy, flaky skin, lotion won't absorb, no product really helps remove the gross dead skin in high-friction areas. These changed my life!
Remove dead skin with ease, and aren't as coarse as those gloves you see in big box stores! I'm significantly less itchy, lotion absorbs better, and I feel better when I wear tank tops or even less! These things are a lifesaver.
Most gross and satisfying, while scrubbing, I noticed the water turning gray in the tub as I scrubbed away all those dead skin cells. My allergies aren't half of what they were a week ago, and I can use all those cute soaps and lotions! I feel great. I'd buy these a million times more. I had no idea how much body soil I was retaining. I feel great after a shower and for once, I feel truly clean." — Rachel Anschuetz
An Amazon Fire TV stick, truly a gift that'll keep on giving
Promising review:
"I love it! It’s my first Fire TV Stick and since I lost my remote for my LED TV this replaces it. Best purchase in awhile
:) Fast response and the sound is great! Oh, and Alexa responds so well on here! I enjoy being able to whisper to her at night to go to Hulu, Netflix, YouTube, Disney, etc. LOL so my hubby can keep sleeping! I feel like whispering to her is faster than me click click clicking..." — Melody
A lightweight and breathable sleep mask that'll have them drifting off into dreamland
Promising review:
"This eye mask is fantastic! I love that it's cotton, so it's very comfortable and breathable
. The back strap adjusts to fit your head so it stays put when you roll around at night, and there's a soft wire in the nose piece so that the mask can adjust to the shape of your nose to provide maximum blackout coverage. You can't beat the price for this eye mask — great quality and super comfy." — Paula
A handheld electric milk frother for anyone looking to up their coffee game
It's battery operated; just run it in soapy water for easy cleaning. Promising review:
"Best thing I’ve ever bought. I kid you not. I use this everyday to make my matcha drinks. It is a lifesaver and saves you so much time. Don’t think you’re lazy for buying it because it’s so worth the money I promise you." — Neg neg
A mini Lodge cast iron skillet that's the perfect size for any little future chef
Promising review:
"This thing is amazing! Just like our big Lodge cast iron skillets, except smaller. Much smaller. Comically small. Pictures don't do it justice. Got this as a stocking stuffer for my wife. Literally. She got a good laugh out of it.
But besides that, it is a great little skillet for a single egg (from a hummingbird preferably) or some popcorn on the grill (three or four kernels). Just buy it!" — CollierCatMan
A s'mores ChapStick collection to keep their lips soft and moisturized in the cold weather
Promising review:
"My mom and I are ChapStick fans, so I bought us each a pack of these. The marshmallow is clear, the chocolate is brown, and the graham cracker is tan. The color isn’t too extreme, but it will leave a little bit of tint on your lips. The flavors are DELICIOUS. Graham cracker reminds me of Golden Grahams cereal and chocolate is just perfect. I love the marshmallow best because it tastes slightly toasted." — Elle Ardi
Some aesthetic highlighters with beautifully soft colors, perfect for color-coding their planner like a boss
Promising review:
"I am absolutely in love!! The shape of the highlighter itself makes it so easily glide over the paper
. Super smooth. The colors are sooooo beautiful!
It’s not often where what you see is truly what you get. I am very satisfied :)" — Sung Han
An attachable aerator that'll allow them to taste all the flavors they may have been missing in their glass of wine
This attachable aerator deposits oxygen into your wine, which improves taste and allows aromas to expand. Promising review:
"I bought this for my Dad who really likes his wine. He didn't think it would do much to the taste of the wine so I had him try some cheapish wine without this aerator and then had him try it with the aerator and the taste was like night and day. He's tried it on some of his better wine and while it does change the taste a little, it wasn't as drastic as the improvement on the cheaper wine." — Kayson
Britney Spears's long-awaited memoir, "The Woman in Me," perfect for your family's resident pop culture fanatic
Promising review:
"Britney finally having the space to tell her own story is a highlight of 2023. While over the past few years many wrongs have been made right (or at least as right as possible), this book takes things a step further and offers perspective on events going back over two decades. I easily read the entire book in one sitting, even though it is close to 300 pages long, because growing up with Britney and watching everything she had gone through hearing what was going on behind closed doors felt like reading a letter from a friend. A lot of the book is absolutely devastating, and the fact that she manages to stay resilient through it all is a true testament to her character. I wish nothing but happiness for Britney, whatever she chooses to do with her future now." — Nicole Lynn
A skin spatula for your skincare-obsessed friend or family member
Promising review:
"I never write reviews but I could not pass this one up. After my last pregnancy, I started developing cystic acne; my skin was congested with oil, whiteheads, blackheads, you name it. I hated the texture of my skin. I impulsively bought this and tried it the day it was delivered. I was amazed at how well it extracted all the gunk I could and couldn't see lurking under my skin.
I use it every night to cleanse, then apply my serum and moisturizer. I am finally happy with the way my skin looks
and posted a selfie without a filter for the first time since I can remember! Just try it! (All photos
were taken in natural light. No filters on ANY of them! I'm still in shock!)" — Marlena H.
A bug bite suction tool I'm sure your "one-with-nature" friend would appreciate
Promising review:
"Oh. My. Goodness!! Where has this been all my life?
I have always been a bug magnet — I can be in a group of people, and I’m the only one getting bitten. This morning, I went to a plant nursery and forgot to put on bug spray. On the 10-minute drive home, I could feel the welts rising on my calves from all the mosquito bites. The first thing I did when I got home was open my brand new Bug Bite Thing and get to work. By the time I finished treating my eight mosquito bites, the itchiness had reduced from distressingly distracting to a relatively minor irritation. Now, an hour later, I am completely itch-free!! I’ve not only found my saving grace, but everyone’s stocking stuffer this year.
The product sounds too good to be true, but the relief is *real*!" — Philip J. Priest
A Trader Joe's sea salt, garlic and onion seasoning to give the gift of a flavor explosion
Promising review:
"This seasoning blend is just stupidly delicious. My favorite use so far was for making homemade gluten-free bagels. They. Were. AMAZING. I thought I made enough bagels for the a few days, but my family ate them all in 24 hours. This is really fabulous sprinkled on scrambled eggs, too. My nearest Trader Joe's is over an hour away, so happy to be able to order this here." — Callie