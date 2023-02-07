32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

Popular items from this list:
A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around.
A self-warming pet bed to keep your pet nice and toasty. (Reviewers with hairless cats say it’s great for keeping their naked bbs cozy and warm.)
- A food storage container to keep your pets' kibble fresh and out of their greedy paws.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An ultra-fluffy fleece blanket to keep your new friends warm and comfy in their carriers
Promising review:
"Best kitty blanket we've ever used. Our most recent rescue was 8 weeks old when we brought her into the house, and we ordered this blanket for her crate (we use a large dog crate to ease our new kittens into the household). She had been with four siblings, so she was used to sleeping with them, and we wanted something warm and cuddly for her. This was perfect, so we ordered two more!" —Nebraska Dude
A pet carrier with mesh sides, a top-entry design, and plenty of room for them to move around
Promising review:
"I got this for my rescue cat who needs to have some attention nearly constantly and does not like the front-loading carriers. This was super easy to clean and perfect for easing his nervousness as he could see everything going on around him.
" —Samantha
A devastatingly effective handheld vacuum for sucking up pet hair
Promising review:
"I have a 13-year-old beagle and my daughter has two rescue kittens, one of which is a Maine Coon. Needless to say there's lots of hair in my home and on my furniture. I tried a lint remover, a Shop Vac, and manual labor to get all the hair off my couches with no luck. Then I found this on a BuzzFeed article. Wow.
The reviews lured me in and the actual product sold me. I spent two glorious, satisfying hours yesterday vacuuming hair off every surface in my house and I can't believe how awesome this little machine is!
" —Jacque Jones
An anti-fungal antibacterial spray made with cooling aloe that'll treat a range of skin conditions
Promising review:
"Got a rescue lab a couple of years ago who is the itchiest black lab I've ever met, poor boy. We got most of his overall body/skin itches under control with regular baths, regular brushing, and flea treatment, but he was still constantly asking for help scratching under his muzzle/chin. I tried changing foods, keeping it clean and wiped down, oral meds, and nothing helped. A fellow K9 handler recommended this and it helped after just one application
. Thank you!!!" —Amy C.
An immunity-boosting allergy supplement because your doggo deserves relief from their allergies and skin sensitivities
Promising review:
"I rescued my puppy when he was 3 months old and from the very first day he would chew and gnaw on his little feet. I asked the vet about it and he said 'probably allergic to grass,' so we kept him out of grass. Very difficult chore. Still gnawing on feet. Saw these on Amazon, purchased them, and one bite later his biting stopped — one!!!! I know this was not a fluke because we went to Florida for a month and I forgot to give them to him (got out of routine, had them with me just forgot) and within a week foot gnawing started. One bite later foot gnawing better. These bites have helped us tremendously and side benefit our puppy's bowel movements are firm and easy to pick up and who does not love that? ❤️" —cassie's mom
An interactive cat toy to quickly replace the bin full of other playthings you've bought your kitty
Promising review:
"I rescued an older cat from the shelter and she has never been interested in toys. Not catnip mice, not kickers, not jingle balls, and only very rarely a laser pointer, which she's over within five minutes. This one had her engaged and actually playing like a kitten and every time I bring it out she perks up.
I think it is mainly the fact that it bounces unpredictably and is above her head like a bird or a butterfly would be. When I fostered kittens, this was their favorite toy as well, and they would leave whatever they were doing to play with this toy.
They'd even pull it out of the toy box and play with it by themselves, because there are little cardboard pieces on each end and enough spring that if one kitten played with one end, the other end would bounce all around for the other kitten to play with. This is a fun and enriching way to play with cats who might be tired of floor-level play.
Highly recommend. Would not recommend letting them play unattended, as there are wire hooks on the end to hold the cardboard pieces." —LeftyLeBrandt
A purring cat toy if your rescue kitty is suffering from anxiety
Promising review:
"My 3-year-old male rescue kitty has gone through a lot of change and anxiety in his short life (which began as an abandoned kitten on the streets). I saw this online when searching for my fur babies’ Christmas gifts this year and thought 'Why not give it a shot?' Let me tell you just HOW MUCH he loves his new cuddle buddy! He sleeps with it for EVERY nap and evening slumber now, and even pets 'him/her' like it’s his own baby! I watch him fluff, gently stroke, and pull his new stuffie close to his chest before drifting off to sleep...and (not to be cheesy), it warms my heart to see how much it comforts him and how much he loves/cares for it. Sooo recommended for cats of all ages." —Jennifer
Or a plush Snuggle Puppy for your pups who need a friend who can stay close by awhile
Promising review:
"My rescue lab, Maggie, showed no interest in any toy until Snuggle Puppy arrived! She carries SP to her bed, to the couch, all over! Wherever Maggie goes, along comes Snuggle Puppy! But the best thing is the reduction in anxiety when we confine Maggie to a crate in our absence.
The beating heart in the sturdy Velcro pocket on Snuggle Puppy’s underside soothes our super anxious dog! It is amazing! So happy that we learned about Snuggle Puppy." —Alimelo
An adorable and basically tear-resistant stuffed duck so your rescue puppy has someone to keep them company
Promising review:
"I rescued a little wild Chihuahua from the mean streets of San Diego two and a half years ago. He came into my home totally untamed and scared out of his little mind. He immediately became very attached to my golden retriever's Duckworth and confiscated it. Papi is very rough and can demolish a stuffed animal in 30 seconds or less. However, Duckworth is an extremely well made toy and he has yet to tear the new one apart several weeks later. These are his stuffed animal of choice and almost every picture I have taken of him has his Duckworth right next to him.
And he's become a very good boy!" —Michelle DeSalvo
A mounted brush that'll satisfy your cat's ceaseless demands for scritches
Promising review:
"As a newer cat parent (I adopted my two rescue kitties in November 2019), this accessory caught my eye. I have a full time office job, and wanted a cat toy that my girls could use and enjoy when I'm not around. To introduce the toy to my cats, I loaded it with catnip and placed it on the floor for them to inspect. After they lost interest, I mounted it to the coffee table leg using twine and sat back to watch. They weren't big fans at first, mostly sniffing it and pawing at it. After a few days I caught them using it as intended: brushing up against it with the sides of their faces in total bliss. My fluffy girl Emma would give it a passing snuggle then flop over and try to cuddle it. I would say it was a great success, and it gives my girls additional self-guided enrichment options.
Worth the money if your cats will use it." —Ashley Wade
An automatic water fountain to encourage your picky cats to stay hydrated
Promising review:
"I adopted a 6-month-old kitten from a rescue group and I noticed that he did not want to drink much water from his bowl. I discovered that he loved to drink lots of water if I turned on the faucet. This fountain was the perfect answer. He absolutely loves it and is drinking lots of water now.
My other cat also loves it. Neither have went back to their bowl of water since I put this fountain out. The fountain is very quiet and holds a lot of water. It is cute and does not take up a lot of space. I highly recommend." —Lostie4ever
A doggie doorbell if you want to add "doorbell trained" to your rescue's résumé
Promising review:
"My deaf rescue puppy figured this out in like two weeks. Much, much fewer pee accidents.
Problem now is getting him to not hit it for play, just for pee." —D.Givens
A food storage container to keep your pets' kibble fresh and out of their greedy paws
Promising review:
"So I rescued a feral cat after months of befriending her. She is the sweetest and so grateful. One thing though, she has not forgot her times of hunger. She will literally tear bags of cat food open when she has a full bowl just to eat a few pieces. Shreds of paper and random cat food pieces no more! Thank you for this mobile fortress for feline food.
It's purrrrfect." —Christa Franklin
A bag of Pill Pockets so you can disguise icky medication that your dog immediately sniffs out
Promising review:
"If I could give this a 20-star review I would!!! I have eight dogs and all of them are a major pain to give pills to. I have a rescue bulldog who is on regular medication for life and giving her her daily pills has been a pain in the butt. I have to open her mouth and shove the pills down her throat, which is terrible for me and for her. The only other way I've ever tried is wrapping it in cheese or putting it in a piece of hot dog. And 90% of the time they chew through it and spit the pill out and then I'm resorting back to shoving it down their throat. I saw these as a suggestion on Amazon and I thought I'd give him a try. I will never be without them ever again.
Recently I had my bulldog spayed and she came home with kennel cough and gave it to all my dogs, who now all need medication. Not one of my dogs has chewed through it and spit the pills out; they all swallow it instantly. Seriously the best product ever made!!!!!!
" —Rachel
A pooper scooper that'll scoop the dang poop so you don't have to kneel down to pick it up
Promising review:
"I was extremely excited to receive this product. I currently have two of my own dogs, one is 42 pounds and another is 80 pounds. I also work for a rescue so as you can imagine, there is lots of poop to pick up. This product is helpful because you don't have to carry anything additional to put the poop in. And the scooper part works great through the grass and dirt to get the poop off the ground. It was way easier than my previous one, where I was constantly having to bend down to get something or carrying an additional trash bin to place it in after it was picked up. I would recommend this product for anyone who has dogs. I have well over four in my home at all times and this has helped in so many ways to keep the yard tidy." —I Williams
And on that note, a pack of pee pads because your puppy is still working on their potty training skills
Promising review:
"We do dog rescue and have quite a few older, incontinent dogs who require having pee pads down. We also took in two puppies to get ready to go into rescue foster care. Our local farm supply store carries the pee pads sporadically, and we purchase on a regular basis. So I thought I'd try the auto ship on the extra large size pee pads, and they are great. Just as thick as the name brand, and the puppies have potty trained themselves. They keep the floor dry, are very absorbent, and show up at my house on a scheduled basis.
Very pleased with this find." —Regina Everette
A broom for pet hair to loosen the fur trapped in your carpet
Promising review:
"Don't hesitate! We rescued a dog who sheds. I'm shocked he's not hairless. I was sweeping five times or more a day. This broom has been a life-changer. No flying hair, no re-sweeps. One swipe and everything is trapped. The handle is short when you get it but extends. The broom is two-sided also: bristles for sweeping and a flat side for many uses. I've reordered my mom-in-law one. Shared this on my Facebook page and at least 10 friends have bought one also. I'm buying my hairdresser and my son's teacher one. I am floored how absolutely amazing this thing is. I'm upset I have lived this long without it.
Get one today. Five stars! Goes under couches, corners, cabinets, chairs, tables, you name it! Don't think, just click, and you'll be bragging to your friends too." —Bama Mom
A heating pad if you're now the proud parent of a litter of kitties and need to keep them warm
Promising review:
"We rescued a week-old kitten back in April. Got this heat pad, since kittens cannot generate their own heat at that age. It works well, provided a great amount of heat, and got warm quickly. It has a timer so you just need to set a reminder to adjust once the times runs out (if you need it the pad to provide heat for more time). And the cord was great and sturdy; so I didn’t have to worry about her chewing on it has she got older and more curious/playful with her surroundings. It was a smart purchase and I’m thankful we got it." —Cristina
A crate for creating a relaxing retreat for your pet
Promising review:
"We bought this for our Brittany Spaniel rescue dog a couple of years ago. He had been used for breeding and had previously spent his whole life living outside. He wasn't used to being inside, so even after neutering, we needed to keep him somewhat contained while we were gone because he tended to get into things, counter surf, etc. We purchased this in the large size to give him plenty of room to move around (he's medium size — 40 pounds), which has been perfect. He adapted very well to it, and often goes in there on his own just to chill. The crate is well made, and folds up quite easily. We always take it with us when we travel with the dogs. Would recommend this to others." —KevanPDX
A slow feeder bowl so you can stop your dog from inhaling their meal in a minute flat
Promising review:
"I have two rescue dogs who adopted me. My oldest who is now 14 would race through his food as if he was scared someone was going to take it from him. To slow him down, I tried multiple products, various bowls, etc., and nothing worked until this bowl came along. Before food would disappear within seconds of hitting the bottom of the bowl. It now takes him 20+ minutes to eat all of his kibble or prepared meals that he is served. To make things even for both dogs I purchased a second bowl that was different for my youngest who was not having any issues with devouring his food; he took it as a challenge and now they know which bowl belongs to them. Even if I try to switch it up, they won't have it. To the person who came up with this, brilliant idea." —Zach
A joint support chew with glucosamine, an anti-inflammatory ingredient
Promising review:
"My rottie mix was a rescue from an abusive situation. The shelter vets said he got around OK but would never be whole. Immediately after I adopted him I started him on this along with good food, healthy supplements, and daily exercise. A year later we visited his old shelter and they didn't think he was even the same dog.
He does still have a little stiff-legged gait in his rear end but can run and play with the best of them. The dogs love the soft chews and eat them like treats." —Ralph Jelomono
A Bissell Little Green machine because your living room looks like you're running a doggy daycare out of it
Promising review:
"So we rescued a new dog and she had a few accidents in the house and this has been a lifesaver to say the least. It has removed every stain and cleaned every spot where she had the accident or spilled anything. It worked amazingly.
I highly recommend this to everyone! A must have for every house with pets and kids." —Jyllian Long
A self-warming pet bed to keep your pet nice and toasty
Promising review:
"I have bought so many pet beds in the last 35 years for all my rescued cats and dogs. I like to be able to wash the beds regularly and give them back to my pet thoroughly dry by the end of the day. So many beds fall apart in the washer, despite gentle cycle and laundry bag, and the stuffing turns into awful weird lumps making bed not very comfy. I washed this bed as soon as it arrived, because of manufacturer chemicals on any pet bed. It held up well in the washer and I was even able to run it through the dryer on gentle cycle in the laundry bag and this is the first pet bed not made with that crappy paper bottom that scorches and tears up with a little dryer heat. My dog loves the bed; it's puffy and comfy and didn't get weird lumps after wash and dry. I'll be buying more of these in the future for my cats.
One of the best made and comfy small pet beds I've found in three decades!!! :D" —J. Hyde
An automatic pet feeder if you want to regain your freedom from your furry overlords
This automatic feeder can hold up to 12 meals depending on the size of each portion (you can choose from 1/8 cup to 4 cups).Promising reviews:
"We purchased this feeder for our rescued cat Simon, who is an overeater. When found, he was close to starvation and has never adjusted to a normal eating pattern. We found programming the feeder a bit difficult and called the 800 number for help. They were extremely patient, and took us step by step through the process. We have had this for a month, and it is a godsend! Simon often naps on a chair next to his feeder. He knows the sound of his kibble landing in the metal bowl, and makes a mad dash for his meal if he is somewhere else in the house. He receives seven small meals a day between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. He is less frantic about food now, and we are freed up from feeding multiple times a day.
" —BMoney
A pack of Burt's Bees cat wipes for reducing dander and keeping your cats fresh and their coats shiny
Promising review:
"I rescued my cat last year and slowly found out he was most likely an outside cat. I'm trying to introduce to him how I groom. I've still only been able to cut a few nails, but my concern was his coat. I have foam shampoo I used with a wipe, but I know this is going to be difficult, so I ordered these and they work really well. He even looked like he felt better! They are super soft, and have a light scent. I didn't even use the foam. I would recommend these to anyone." —December
A Wobble Wag Giggle ball with an internal noisemaker and six pockets so your pet is occupied for hours
Promising review:
"I've had my rescue boxer/pit mix for a little over two months. She's got a whole bin of toys she won't touch. I don't know exactly what it is about this ball, but she absolutely loves it! She plays so long, she gets out of breath, stops long enough to catch her wind, get a drink, and is right back at it. I don't know if it's the weird noise it makes when it rolls or what, but it's so nice to see her playing! The box says it's not a chew toy. My Bella has been chewing on it but because of the shape she can't get a good enough grip on it to cause damage. It has a few small indents so she can pick it up and carry it around. This will be great to keep her occupied while I'm at work. Whoever designed this is a genius!
" —Heidi
An ear treatment that'll clean your poor pet's ears of buildup and help prevent inflammation
Promising review:
"I had been struggling with our rescue cat's ears for the last year. The vet was not much help and just said it was because she had really dirty ears. I searched her issue on Google this last time for another remedy. It brought me to a page where they recommended this stuff and after seeing the reviews I said why not, I've tried everything else, maybe this will help. And IT SURE HAS! After the first day, there was a noticeable difference in her left ear (the worst one)! I'm doing it for the 14 days because of how bad it was. I'm on the 10th day and they are definitely almost completely free of the gunk! This doesn't smell or bother her in the slightest bit! And it is legit super easy to use: just apply, massage and wipe extra! Ugh just so happy!" —Stephanie Bains Brooks
A durable chew toy to withstand a play session with even the most vigorous chewer
Promising review:
"My 8-month-old hound dog with bionic jaws, who has destroyed $400 of toys in the three months since I rescued her, has not destroyed this. The rope even remains unshredded.
We play with it in the park. She marches around with in in her mouth and plays tug with humans and canines. She also likes to play fetch with herself and this ball. And, like many dogs, she shakes her head back and forth quickly while holding the rope. The ball is too big for her mouth, but she tries to grab it. She is entertained and so am I!" —Mary G GTG Owner
A pet-monitoring camera if you want to keep an eye on your pet even when you're not home
Promising review:
"When we first got our rescue dog he had extreme separation anxiety. The one time we tried to leave him alone behind a doggy gate, he broke through the gate and chewed a hole through our front door. He's only 26 pounds Needless to say we never felt comfortable leaving him out of his crate setup whenever we had to leave home without him again. We would try for even a few minutes at a time and he would start scratching at the door. Two years later and I had been able to keep gradually increasing his alone time out of the crate bit by bit, but I never felt comfortable going past the lawn for more than 15 minutes. I felt like he had the potential to go longer, but I was too afraid to try it out. A friend recommended this device to me and I am so, so glad I finally decided to give it a try. I was able to leave my home with my dog out of crate FOR OVER AN HOUR. I actually went to the market a few blocks away and got a soda just for the heck of it. Whenever my dog started appearing to look nervous I could talk to him through the camera saying 'good boy, good waiting' and he would calm down. I don't even care about the subscription price, $6 a month is worth it for this. My door is intact. I have peace of mind. I know that now when it's just me and our dog alone, I can leave him at home out of crate to go run an errand or whatever. It might not seem like a big deal to most people but honestly this just amazing for my partner and I (and of course our dog!)" —Twin
A pet hair remover for anyone who's tired of getting fur all over their clothes
Promising review:
"This thing is basically the best ever. I have four rescue cats of my own and often I have a foster cat as well, so I get hair all over my stuff. This takes care of it quick and easy, and can be used on floors and jeans for super easy removal.
My sister came over a few weeks ago and found it in my bedroom. She immediately grabbed it and asked all about it. I told her to give it a try (my current foster cat sleeps at the end of my bed and makes a huge mess), so she did a quick stripe through the worst of the fur and literally gasped
. She is now obsessed and even talks to random strangers about it.
She 'ChomChom'd' my entire bedroom because she found it so enthralling and fun and has had several of her friends purchase them. I've had mine since 2017 and it is still working as well as when I first bought it.
I use it pretty quick and rough, so I am surprised it help up so well!!!" —Leena
A snout soother so your pup's snoot stays soft, moisturized, and oh-so boopable
Promising review:
"Our pup's nose looked terrible when we rescued him; his nose was cracking and bleeding and it just looked awful. Within one use of this the peeling at the top of his nose started looking better. After about two weeks of daily use his nose looks 110% better!
I highly recommend this product and I will be getting the paw salve for his paws as well!" —Shannon Alsayyed
An air purifier that'll cleanse the air and suck up pet dander
Promising review:
"This product is amazing. We do cat rescue...so I'll just leave it at that. It immediately changed the smell in our home. No more smell, unless it's immediately after someone uses a box.
Air just smells cleaner, more fresh. We started with one and bought two more!" —M. Otto