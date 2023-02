32 Things That Pet Owners Who’ve Rescued Pets Swear By

A pet-monitoring camera if you want to keep an eye on your pet even when you're not home

"When we first got our rescue dog he had extreme separation anxiety. The one time we tried to leave him alone behind a doggy gate, he broke through the gate and chewed a hole through our front door. He's only 26 pounds Needless to say we never felt comfortable leaving him out of his crate setup whenever we had to leave home without him again. We would try for even a few minutes at a time and he would start scratching at the door. Two years later and I had been able to keep gradually increasing his alone time out of the crate bit by bit, but I never felt comfortable going past the lawn for more than 15 minutes. I felt like he had the potential to go longer, but I was too afraid to try it out. A friend recommended this device to me and I am so, so glad I finally decided to give it a try. I was able to leave my home with my dog out of crate FOR OVER AN HOUR. I actually went to the market a few blocks away and got a soda just for the heck of it. Whenever my dog started appearing to look nervous I could talk to him through the camera saying 'good boy, good waiting' and he would calm down. I don't even care about the subscription price, $6 a month is worth it for this. My door is intact. I have peace of mind. I know that now when it's just me and our dog alone, I can leave him at home out of crate to go run an errand or whatever. It might not seem like a big deal to most people but honestly this just amazing for my partner and I (and of course our dog!)" — Twin