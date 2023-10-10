ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

32 Things To Buy During Fall Prime Day That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Gorgeous finds that’ll make a big impact on your space, but (thank you, Prime Day sales) a much smaller impact on your bank account.
We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

1
Amazon
A gorgeous area rug for 68% off
Promising review: "Love this rug. Pretty shag carpet with nice geometric design. I would buy over and over. Looks like it cost twice the price." —Lil' Lulu

Price:$92.51 (originally $290)
2
Amazon
A mid-century living room chair for up to 50% off
Promising review: "I was hesitant about purchasing a chair online without being able to sit in it first, but I decided to trust all the positive reviews and give it a try (free returns always help make the decision easier). I’m so glad I did. This chair is beautiful and so comfy! The fabric is a thick, sturdy tweed, with a gorgeous shade of gray. It even has hints of cream and brown, which look lovely next to our brown leather sofa. The chair is deep and soft, so you just melt right into it when you sit down. I love to curl up with my dog and a good book and just relax here for a few hours. I like that the pillows are removable as well. It changes the feel of the chair in a good way. You can feel cozy and warm with them on, or stretch out and lounge with them off." —CupcakeBaker

Price:$294.15+ (originally $584.13+; available in two colors)
3
amazon.com
Some internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
They're made from a super-soft and moisture-wicking microfiber fabric over 250,000 5-star reviewers (wow!) love for being cozy and sleeping surprisingly cool — at an unbeatable price! You just might want to ditch your expensive sheets for these babies after the first night.

Promising review: "I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." —J. Marshall

Price: $29.72+ (originally $50.97+; available in sizes twin–California king, plus sheet sets with deep pockets for taller mattresses and 40 colors and patterns).
4
amazon.com
The Samsung Frame TV — for to 33% off — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV
Promising review: "After months of research, we finally decided to get the Frame TV for our newly renovated kitchen and this did not disappoint! We mounted a media box behind the TV in the wall so everything is sleek and cordless. The picture quality is amazing and I simply adore the art subscription, there are SO many beautiful choices. On top of that, I can easily upload family photos. This TV is well worth the money." —Lindsey

Price:$997.99+ (originally $1,497.99 for the 55-inch)
5
Amazon
A Dutch oven for up to 60% off
This 7-quart pot can be used for simmering, braising, baking, and slow cooking! Just a heads-up: Washing it by hand is recommended!Promising review: "Heavy but durable! Easy to clean, and food comes out amazing. I use it for just about everything. I want to buy more in different colors!" —Nate clinch

Price:$49.99+ (originally $125.99; available in select sizes and colors)
6
amazon.com
A reclined lounge chair up to 66% off
Promising review: "It was better than I expected! I thought the faux leather would look a little cheaper but everyone who came over asked if I got it at West Elm! It’s not the most comfortable chair just because it’s low but it’s a perfect accent chair." —Anna D.

Price: $99.99+ (originally $289.99; available in five styles).
7
Amazon
An 11-piece cookware set for 57% off
The 11-piece set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 10-inch sauté pan, a 2-quart saucepan, a 3-quart sauce pan, two fridge storage lids, two silicone lids, and two removable handles.

Promising review: "Very cute set of pots and pans. They are compact and store well; the removable handles are genius. Good quality. I haven’t really had food stick, and they wash easily. Very happy with this purchase!" —Amazon Customer

Price: An 11-piece set for $59.89 (originally $139.99; available in various colors and set options)
8
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 54% off
Promising review: "I’ve always had an Echo Dot, but I love this version better! The sound (specifically bass) is louder, and Alexa recognizes your voice faster with this version." —Faith Adjei-Sarpong

Price:$22.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)
9
Amazon
A pristine pair of spindle side chairs for up to 56% off
Promising review: "These were cheaper than any other chairs we found online. Excellent quality. Sturdy, attractive, and easy to put together. We absolutely love them and they work perfect for our dining room." —Tessa

Price:$130.91+ (originally $295.20; available in eight colors)
10
Amazon
A knife block set for up to 58% off — it's made with built-in ceramic sharpeners
This set includes a 4½-inch paring knife, a 6-inch utility knife, a 6-inch serrated utility knife, a 7-inch santoku, an 8-inch chef's knife, kitchen shears, eight steak knives, and a sharpening knife block.

Promising review: "We got these knives 12 years ago as a knife block set for our wedding, and the steak knives needed to be replaced. These were identical but enhanced! Perfect weight, and great serrated teeth on these knives. I'm very happy with the purchase." —Ashley

Price: A 15-piece set for $91.99+ (originally $219.99; available in various style and pack options, apply coupon before checking out)
11
Amazon
A plush comforter for 30% off
Promising review: "This is our second one of these comforters. Our first lasted four years and is still in pretty good shape, but I wanted a new color. I am so impressed by the quality and price of these. I ordered the extended queen size this time, and it is perfectly roomy! Definitely recommend. They aren't super hot, and we even use ours in the summer." —Cassie T.

Price:$24.49+ (originally $34.99; available in six colors and in eight sizes)
12
Amazon
A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off
Promising review: "My cream set arrived over the weekend and I’ve had a chance to cook a few meals already. I am quite honestly stunned — I didn’t know cookware could be so delightful to use (and look at!!). The nonstick aspect is second to none which obviously makes cooking easier (and healthier since I use less oil than I otherwise would) but it also translates to the easiest cleaning ever. A splash of soap, water, and a sponge and it is ready to go for the next meal. I add about a tablespoon of olive oil to the pan prior to turning on the heat and the cookware seems to reach ideal cooking temps within a minute or two at low/medium heat settings. My favorite thing so far is the Dutch Oven because I’ve been able to bake bread at 450* in the oven and it turned out beautifully. 10/10 would recommend - already consider this to be a staple in our household!" —Matthew B

Price:$355+ (originally $455; available in six colors)
13
amazon.com
A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off
Promising review: "The quality is very nice and we are happy with this purchase. The lamp is a frosted white glass when off and then a warm yellow glow when it's turned on." —Tiffany CA

Price: $25.99+ (originally $38.79+; available in eight styles)
14
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
Promising review: "Our small freezer doesn’t have an ice maker so these are the PERFECT addition. Super easy. Just dump water in up to the line, snap them together and throw into the freezer. Soon you have your first batch of all the spheres. I twist slightly to get the top to separate and then give the lower a little twist and dump. It is that easy. I had some silicone trays that were super stubborn - these are a dream! Dump them into the bin that comes with them and fill up again! They are a great size for everything and large enough that they don’t melt too fast. I even make iced coffee with them. Everyone in our house is loving this ice! The bin and scoop are just bonus! This set is worth every penny!" —JnKBos

Price:$17.99+ (originally $29.99; available in three colors)
15
Amazon
A multi-pot from our Goodful brand for 39% off
It includes a stock pot, steamer, strainer, and glass lid so you can whip up a wonderful pasta dinner for the whole family with ease.

Promising review: "I cooked for many, many years and never used a spaghetti pot. My husband watched a cooking show and thought we needed one. We use all the time now. Good quality. Lightweight. Easy to use." —Cathy Mitchell

Price:$30.60 (originally $49.99), and shop all of the Goodful deals here
16
Amazon
A woven throw for 32% off for adding a touch of color to your place
Promising review: "I simply love this lap blanket! I bought two. One is on our recliner as a lap blanket and the other is in the middle of the bed as a decorative blanket accent. I have a king size bed, but after I put the comforters and decorative pillows on, I lay one of these in the center. It breaks it up. I will probably purchase more as gifts! The price is perfect for a quality made lap blanket. This is incredibly soft and so pretty. It gives a light, airy feeling." —Dee

Price:$33.99 (originally $49.99; available in 13 colors and clip the coupon for an additional 15% off this price!)
17
Amazon
A retro-style toaster for 44% off
Promising review: "I get so many compliments on the look of this toaster! Not only is it stylish and cute, but it also works great. Would absolutely recommend." —Brittany Bryant

Price:$27.99 (originally $49.99; available in three colors)
18
Amazon
A sleek shower caddy for up to 30% off
Promising review: "I’ve tried other organizers that would have worked well but would not stay adhered to the shower wall. No problem with this one! It fits securely over the area where the showerhead comes out of the wall. I’m very pleased!" —SandyB

Price:$23.99+ (originally $33.88; be sure to apply the $6 button before checking out)
19
Amazon
A gorgeous king-size solid wood platform bed for 39% off
Promising review: "I’ve assembled dozens of beds, dressers, and nightstands from Ikea and Amazon. Out of every piece of furniture I’ve assembled this was the highest quality and easiest. The added tool they give you is a really nice touch. The hook and loops on the slats keeps them very secure. The hardware and the wood goes together so easily. The wood also smells really nice. For the price, looks, and ease of assembly, this is a really nice value." —EricP

rice:$146.71 (originally $239.56)
20
Amazon
An entryway bench with a rattan top for 20% off
Promising review: "I have had this for a couple of months and everyone who sees it comments on how cute it is. It provides perfect natural elements. It's small, which is perfect for my space. Highly recommend." —Laura Mees

Price:$127.99 (originally $159.99)
21
amazon.com
An MCM-style floor lamp for up to 20% off
Promising review: "Easy to put together. Sturdy. It has a foot switch to turn on/off. I’m super happy with purchase." —Jenny

Price:$52.99 (originally $65.99; available in eight styles)
22
Amazon
A six-pack of acrylic record shelves for 27% off
Promising review: "The shelves are exactly as pictured. They are perfect for displaying vinyl. They were easy to hang. They are able to hold larger records. Red (Taylor’s Version) is four vinyls and it is no problem for the shelf. They have held for about two months without any issue so far." —Ty

Price:$16.79 (originally $22.99)
23
Amazon
A vintage-style brass wall sconce for up to 24% off
Promising review: "This is really elegant and it was easy to install." —Edward A.

Price:$88 (originally $115.99; available in 13 finishes)
24
Amazon
A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off
Complete with a faucet hose, plate, and trim because getting all sudsy now means you can replicate the feeling of being under a tropical waterfall — with no airfare required.

This set includes: a 10-inch rain shower head, a shower mixer valve control, a brass handheld shower head, a stainless steel shower hose, shower head arm, and a brass shower bracket holder.

Promising review: "This rainfall shower and hand held provide a luxury spa experience in the privacy of your own bathroom. They are made of substantial, high-quality materials, and look and feel 'high-end.' The rainfall shower is amazing with perfect pressure combined with beauty. It encourages standing for long, relaxing showers just enjoying the water as it falls over you. The hand held is magic for sore muscles or just to enjoy the massage like water. The diverter is easy to use.The price for such high quality products is more than reasonable." —linda33

Price:$127.66+ (originally $199.36+; available in four sizes and five finishes)
25
Amazon
A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off
Promising review: "Perfect for our baby's nursery. These were easy to put together and very sturdy. They are small but definitely worth it for what we needed them for." —Tanner Ori

Price:$31.98+ (originally $49.97+; available in five colors)
26
Amazon
A hand-carved Paulownia wood stool for 37% off
Promising review: "One of my best buys all year. I hunted high and low for a wood stool that can also function as a table. I love it." —Lynn E.

Price:$80.52 (originally $126.99)
27
amazon.com
A book-shaped flower vase for up to 46% off
Check out a TikTok of the book vase in action.

Promising review: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." —kayla

Price: $12.99+ (originally $23.99; available in five colors).
28
Amazon
A super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 20% off
Promising review: "It is huge! Love that. First blanket I’ve bought that doesn’t look too small for my king-size bed. There is no fear of being a cover hog with this blanket, since there’s plenty to share." —Angela Gibson

Price:$127.20+ (originally $159; available in 15 colors)
29
amazon.com
A "floating" kitchen knife set for 43% off in an acrylic case
Each set comes with 13 professional chef knives, kitchen scissors, a peeler, a two-stage stage knife sharpener, and an acrylic knife stand.

Promising review: "I love these knives! I saw them on a TikTok and decided I had to have a set of black knives and they exceeded my expectations for sure. Super durable, and very sharp. And they aren’t an eye sore in the kitchen." —Emily S.

Price: $39.98 (originally $69.99)
30
Amazon
A pair of ceramic vases for 33% off in a Nordic neutral color
Promising review: "So happy with this purchase! I had to share, they are SO beautiful. The attention to detail is gorgeous. I was so pleasantly surprised with how beautifully designed the packaging is too, such a luxury feel. These are for me but they would make a perfect gift! You can tell this new brand has put so much care into all parts of the product, from the material and details on the vases to the beautiful packaging and cute thank you card!" —Kitty

Price:$36.99 (originally $54.99)
31
Amazon
A laundry hamper cart for 32% off
Promising review: "This cart was the perfect solution to my laundry needs. I have a small space for laundry. This cart makes it easy to move my clothes from the bedroom to the laundry space and have a place to fold and hang my clothes from the washer and dryer. This is hands down one of the best/smartest purchases I've made to make a chore better and be organized while doing it. Highly recommend." —Amazon Customer

Price:$85 (originally $125.09)
32
Amazon
A set of three ceramic planters for 28% off
Promising review: "This planter is a fantastic find for both plant enthusiasts and those looking to add a touch of elegance to their living spaces. Its luxe and minimalist appearance is a standout feature, exuding sophistication and charm. The black ceramic finish adds a modern and sleek aesthetic, making it a versatile choice for various decor styles. I picked up the 10-inch planter to house my 5-foot birds of paradise, and it works perfectly when stuffed with rocks. One of the most appealing aspects of this planter is its great price point. It offers excellent value for money without compromising on quality or style. It's very sturdy, too. In addition, the planter was packaged well, arriving in perfect condition. This planter is a winning combination of aesthetics, affordability, and durability." —Dalton Onifer
Price:$45.99 (originally $64.25)

