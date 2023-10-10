32 Things To Buy During Fall Prime Day That'll Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!
Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A gorgeous area rug for 68% off
2
Amazon
A mid-century living room chair for up to 50% off
3
Some internet-famous Mellanni sheets for up to 42% off
Advertisement
4
The Samsung Frame TV — for to 33% off — if you don't want to waste wall space on a regular TV
5
Amazon
A Dutch oven for up to 60% off
6
A reclined lounge chair up to 66% off
Advertisement
7
Amazon
An 11-piece cookware set for 57% off
8
Amazon
An Echo Dot for 54% off
9
Amazon
A pristine pair of spindle side chairs for up to 56% off
Advertisement
10
Amazon
A knife block set for up to 58% off — it's made with built-in ceramic sharpeners
11
Amazon
A plush comforter for 30% off
12
Amazon
A gorgeous and reviewer-beloved Caraway nonstick ceramic cookware set for up to 20% off
Advertisement
13
A glass mushroom lamp for up to 40% off
14
Amazon
A TikTok-famous spherical ice maker for 40% off
15
Amazon
A multi-pot from our Goodful brand for 39% off
Advertisement
16
Amazon
A woven throw for 32% off for adding a touch of color to your place
17
Amazon
A retro-style toaster for 44% off
18
Amazon
A sleek shower caddy for up to 30% off
Advertisement
19
Amazon
A gorgeous king-size solid wood platform bed for 39% off
20
Amazon
An entryway bench with a rattan top for 20% off
21
An MCM-style floor lamp for up to 20% off
Advertisement
22
Amazon
A six-pack of acrylic record shelves for 27% off
23
Amazon
A vintage-style brass wall sconce for up to 24% off
24
Amazon
A luxurious rainfall shower head combo set for up to 36% off
Advertisement
25
Amazon
A set of three exposed wood shelves for 36% off
26
Amazon
A hand-carved Paulownia wood stool for 37% off
27
A book-shaped flower vase for up to 46% off
Advertisement
28
Amazon
A super-soft and breathable extra-large blanket for up to 20% off
29
A "floating" kitchen knife set for 43% off in an acrylic case
30
Amazon
A pair of ceramic vases for 33% off in a Nordic neutral color
Advertisement
31
Amazon
A laundry hamper cart for 32% off
32
Amazon
A set of three ceramic planters for 28% off