32 'Treat Yourself' Products That Actually Make Your Life A Lot Easier

Popular items from this list:
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A sleek time-marked water bottle that says "hydration, but make it chic"
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief when you wake up with puffy, aching eyes
Promising review:
"I have always had serious dark circles and bags under my eyes and this has really changed this for me. The results are incredible. The puffiness is gone. The dark circles are hardly noticeable.
My sensitive skin has not broken out. I never write reviews, but this was so good that I had to write a review. This actually works." — Ben
A set of energy-restoring shower steamers for days when you wake up and you just can't even
Body Restore
is a small business that specializes in cruelty-free bath products made with natural essentials. Promising review:
"I kept seeing this product pop up on TikTok so I decided to buy a pack and I'm SO GLAD I DID! These smell so good and are a perfect way to relax while in the shower. I now recommend them to everyone I know!" — Merry
A roomy duffel bag that's practically screaming "take me on a weekend road trip!"
It's water-resistant and has an adjustable long strap.Promising review:
"I recently went camping and was able to pack a lot into this bag. It zipped up easily. I love the color, it's almost a 'neutral pink' and not too 'look at me, I'm Barbie in the woods!' The shoulder strap was comfortable, the handles were comfortable, too. It was snowing while unloading from the truck to the cabin and despite this bag getting wet (and VERY cold) everything inside was very dry." — Smile Saurus
A cold brew coffee maker so gloriously easy to use that all you have to do is stick your favorite ground coffee in the filter, seal the airtight lid on top and pop it in the fridge
Promising review:
"I LOVE this product so much! I drink iced coffee on the daily but the system I had just wasn't cutting it for me. I didn't know how to brew cold coffee at home (all we have is a Keurig, and there's no cold brew option) so I would go buy iced coffee from Dunkin' every morning.
Now don't get me wrong, I love my Dunkin', but I wanted to find a way to be able to make that same iced coffee at HOME, and I think my wallet and gas tank wanted me to figure that out too. I found out about this product through TikTok and it is a GAME CHANGER
. All you have to do is put coffee grounds in the filter, fill up the main compartment 3/4 full with water (I use water from my fridge), screw the filter into the lid and screw the lid shut, shake it a little to put the coffee grounds to work, and let it do its magic for 12-24 hours! This is probably the best investment i've ever made. You need this
!!" — Carmen E.
A super absorbent hybrid scrunchie towel that dries hair faster without the heat damage of drying tools
Kitsch
is an LA-based, self-financed and woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories. Promising review:
"I ordered this because I was sick of keeping a towel on my head for so long while my hair dried
, and if I didn't have a towel, my shirt was soaking wet from my hair after a shower. For reference, I had very long, thick hair and it takes a while to air-dry — and I'm so happy I found this scrunchie! It's a lot bigger in person than it looks in the image, which is great because it covers more of your hair to help dry it.
No more heavy towels on my head or tight towel wraps.
" — Meghan
A set of eye-popping fine-point pens designed not to bleed through the pages of planners and journals
Promising review:
"I love how this pen feels to hold and it writes beautifully! I am very picky about how the ink looks from the pens I use and I don't remember having one that writes so smoothly and beautifully! I will buy these whenever I need more. I actually just purchased another package of all black
!" — Marcia
A cloud-shaped utility knife you need in your life if you're a person who gets a lot of packages
Check out a TikTok of the cloud knife
in action. Promising review:
"I love these — sturdy, sharp with retractable blade. I keep them in different rooms for opening packages or breaking down boxes to recycle. Would recommend and buy again." — Amy Yasneski
A Michael Scott/Prison Mike reversible dishwasher magnet so you always know whether the dishes are clean
Promising review
: "My whole family is a fan of 'The Office,' so when I was searching for a magnet we could use on our dishwasher, this was the hands-down winner. Does it go with my farmhouse decor? Nope, not at all. But it does get the attention of two teenage boys.
Had I gone with something a bit more my decor style, I can guarantee you it would not be as useful. I mean, we all would much rather see Prison Mike staring back at us than suit and tie Michael Scott, right? And there is only one way for that to happen...clean out the dishwasher!" — R. Funk
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds reviewers compare to AirPods
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears!" — Katlyn D Arnold
A lightweight double-sided cooling blanket reviewers living in hotter climates swear by
Promising review
: "My daughter found this on TikTok — she knew I was looking for something like this so I gave it a go. It actually works. The material is a bit weird and it takes some getting used to — just because it is NOT a blanket, but it works. The current temp here in Texas has been and will be 100+ with humidity probably forever ... this will definitely help keep you cool at night.
I assume alien technology at this point but eh, I'll take it." — Tehru
A heated eye massager with so many bells and whistles, it's worth the investment and then some
Promising review
: "I saw this product on one of Amazon’s must-have TikTok videos and I knew I had to get it. It was so worth it — even though price may seem higher compared to other sellers, this is for sure a good investment piece.
The quality is top notch, the strap that goes around your head is comfortable, and most importantly, the duration of each mode is long enough that it doesn’t interrupt your rest. I work a 12-hour night shift as a nurse and this technology has helped me get through the night easily" — Amazon customer
A pair of popular cushioned 'recovery' sandals perfect for anyone who is craving fashion with a side of ridiculous comfort
Promising review:
"Total comfort and instant relief from plantar fasciitis. I will order more." — mrs flores
"I have ordered several pairs trying to find the one that lives up to its hype, well this one is it. Super cushy, fits true to size
— I ordered the mauvish pink colored one and love it. I will be ordering a black pair. I have a heel spur and planters fasciitis so regular flip-flops bother me after wearing several hours, these do not.
Very pleased with this purchase and highly recommend." — leah
A copy of "Burn After Writing," a guided journal tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A sleek glass-top Keurig pod organizer to fit discreetly under your coffee machine and give you easy access to pods
Nifty Solutions
is a small business specializing in kitchen storage and baking products. Promising review:
"I used to have the K-Cup tower. I was tired of the counter space it was taking up. I ordered this and it works great!!
The coffee maker fits on top perfectly. I love how you can hold down the lever and slide the whole thing. The K-Cup drawer slides in and out easily, no issues.
My daughter saw mine when she visited and ordered one for herself too!" — Emily
A plug-in color-shifting mushroom light to give your house a glow
Promising review:
"I LOVE this night-light. It's in my bathroom and is a lovely addition. It turns off the second the lights go on which is nice that I don't have to worry about accidentally leaving it on.
Super cute and the little itty-bitty lighting element does a good job lighting, just enough so I don't have to turn the main lights on in the middle of the night." — 1Thand
An avocado heating pad with a soothing lavender scent
Promising review:
"This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy.
It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute, too!" — Kelsey
A gorgeous arc floor lamp reviewers adore for adding light to their space without overwhelming it the way other floor lamps do
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp
in action. Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
A delightfully practical Stojo collapsible travel cup (with a straw!)
Check out a TikTok of the Stojo collapsible cup
in action. Stojo
is a small business that specializes in dishwasher-, microwave-safe storage and travel products with the goal of eliminating single-use plastics. Promising review:
"I take my lunch to work and during mid day I like to use the Keurig to brew a cup of coffee. The 12-ounce Stojo cup I purchased is very practical. It is thick and durable. The plastic collar enables you to hold the cup without squeezing it or burning your hands on the hot walls of the cup.
It seals well so you don't have to worry about leaking your drink on your shirt. It even has some reasonable thermal properties. There is enough volume in the cup to allow for the 12-ounce brew plus ample creamer. It's not a stainless vacuum cup, but it does hold its temperature better than your typical gas station or coffee shop cup. Plus you have the advantage of being able to reheat your drink in the microwave which you can't do with a stainless cup.
Washes easily too. If you want a 12-ounce cup that keeps your drink hot or cold for a long time, this isn't the cup for you. But if you need something practical that will keep your coffee warm for 30–45 minutes, can be reheated in a microwave, and collapses to the dimensions of a tall hockey puck,this is a good purchase.
You'll have it for years." — ViciousCycle
A truly multi-talented set of cooling towels you can use to beat the heat
Promising review
: "I saw these recommended on a TikTok for disabled people who can't regulate their temperature in the heat, and omg, was it worth buying them. You just add cold water and it's like an ice pack without the burning of the ice. They worked great for cooling my arm after the Covid shot! Excited to use them all summer!" — Muirgen Neal
A cult-fave Mario Badescu facial spray infused with cooling aloe and soothing rosewater
Promising review:
"So, I purchased this product after seeing it on TikTok. This spray works VERY well with not sensitive skin. For me, I have not experienced ANY breakouts, nor have I experienced any rashes. Overall, it's AMAZING and I use on the daily." — GoodLife7
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower that you can use to deep clean your body
Evridwear
is a small business that specializes in gloves for work, personal care and weather use. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok make me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A facial ice roller you can stash in the fridge or freezer for relaxation and to help with all kinds of miscellaneous ouchies
Promising review:
"I was skeptical about this product. I wasn't sure how it was much different than rolling any other frozen thing on your body. I'm beyond pleasantly surprised. I've used it for sinus pain, migraines, swollen neck glands, under-eye circles/bags, inflamed acne, TMJ pain, etc.
Not to mention, when I used it on my face, it leaves my skin feeling tight and wakes me up in the mornings. It also stays cold for forever but never sweats or leaves water behind. It's like magic
. I also bought one for my mom who suffers from nerve damage in her arms and legs. I think it'll really help when she has bad pain days." — Jessica McRee
A cloud-shaped magnetic key holder for an absurdly cute storage option for keys
Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A plush velvet vintage-inspired ottoman to give you some sneaky storage
Another bonus? If you flip the lid over, it has a wooden base, so you can also use this as a teensy snack table. I recently got one of these for my new apartment to stash my candles and candle accessories in and it's pretty much become my favorite piece of furniture. I use it to prop up my feet during work hours and sometimes if I want to eat on my couch I'll use it as a tray. It's also sturdy enough to sit on, if I ever want to have guests over and need an extra chair. It was RIDICULOUSLY easy to set up — I had it done in less than 10 minutes, and probably didn't even need the directions. It also just looks so darn cute (and comes in so many colors that I'm tempted to buy another!). Promising review:
"I was using a small foldable step stool in my bedroom to reach the top shelves of my wardrobe. But you know, those things aren’t pretty. It wasn’t be bringing me joy, just begrudging utility. This ottoman brings me joy. It’s pretty, it’s lightweight so I can move it easily to use it as a step stool, and the storage capacity is perfect for things like my nightly moisturizers, my Kindle and journals
, and other little miscellaneous things." — Monica N.
A teensy mini waffle maker to churn out adorably-sized, perfectly cooked waffles in mere minutes
Promising review:
"At first, I laughed and thought it was too small to really do anything. I was so wrong — it's an amazing little waffle maker!! Can cook almost anything on it! I have cooked eggs, waffles, and French toast." — S Peterson
A set of Glamnetic's press-on nails for anyone who's short on time or money
Promising review:
"I saw these all over my TikTok FYP and was so curious to try them. The Mariposa nails
are the first ones that I have tried and they are absolutely beautiful, and just after two days I have gotten so many compliments.
The glue holds super well and the application process was super simple. I don't think that I will ever get acrylic nails again, as a set like this would likely be three times the price.
" — Leslie and Paige
A pretty pastel mug warmer to keep your tea and coffee warm
Promising review
: "I researched so many coffee warmers and am so glad I decided on this one. It definitely keeps my coffee hot, no matter how long it takes me to drink it. I also like that it has three settings.
As you drink down your coffee, you can lower the heat because it keeps the coffee very hot. I like it so much I ordered a second one for another part of the house." — hottytoddy
A handy car steering wheel tray so you can take your lunch hour in your own private suite
Promising review:
"I often times like to enjoy my lunch at work in my car, I just like having my own personal space but I’m always dropping my food on the seats and floor of my car. This product is super nifty and I am guilty of discovering it via TikTok of course, but it’s great!" — Bella W
A moody hand jewelry display to turn organization into an art form
Promising review:
"It’s sturdy, it’s cute, and it’s the size of a small hand, so it's great for rings and bracelets. Wish I could find something similarly cool and stylish for holding my necklaces and earrings but I’m happy with how this looks and how it’s working. It looks exactly like the picture and it’s solid throughout, so no tipping or anything. I’m very happy with it!" — Indy Prince
A massage ball you can use on yourself or other humans to help relieve muscle tension and ease sore muscles
Promising review:
"Amazing. Seriously, buy this. It is the best back massage I’ve ever had. I have trouble with my wrists and hands and can’t massage my husband’s back for very long. This is small and easily fits in my hand. I can give him a great massage without pain. He massaged my back with it as well and it’s phenomenal! I would definitely buy this again and I’ve recommended it to my family." — Mifflinpartyofthree
A set of Globbles, which are about to be your new favorite stress-relieving fidget toy
Check out a TikTok of the Globbles
in action. Promising review:
"Bought a six-pack for my neurodivergent family. We are all either ADHD or autistic. I struggle with compulsive hair pulling and bought these to help keep my hands busy. They are the perfect size, more satisfying than a stress ball, clean easily, fun to hurl at the wall or ceiling, and so far have lasted very well.
I did test the durability of one and did break one when I pulled it as hard as I could —the inside looks something like shaving cream and didn’t smell or anything. But if you have a kid who is an aggressive chewer, perhaps keep an eye on them." — Amazon customer