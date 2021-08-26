HuffPost Finds

32 Home Products Under $20 That People Actually Swear By

Washable sponges, "invisible" book shelves and more affordable home goods reviewers love to buy.
Sally Elshorafa, Colin Gorenstein and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

There are so many ways you can improve your living space. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies or creatively display books, there are affordable home goods that’ll help you get it done. From washable sponges to “invisible” book shelves, here are cheap and amazing products that’ll be great for your home.

1
A washable sponge
It's double-sided (one for sensitive surfaces and one for scrubbing), so you can easily wash anything from pans to plates. It's also safe to go in the dishwasher or washing machine for cleaning!

Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned small business based in Oregon that sells eco-friendly cleaning goods.

Promising review: "Beautiful sponges with cute fabric prints! They clean my dishes without scratches and are great for cleaning counters and appliances in the kitchen. And are washable in my washing machine! After washing in my machine they come out unscathed and fresh! Will definitely order them again for myself and to put in gift baskets." — Anne Ostermeier

Get it from Marley's Monsters on Etsy for $12+ (available as a single or a pack of three).
2
The Spatty
This inexpensive tool helps you use products like jams, makeup and crafting supplies down to the last drop. No more throwing out almost-done containers of anything!

Promising review: "You don't know how many times I've wished I had a small spatula to get the small amount of liquid foundation in the bottle that just would NOT come out, no matter what. I tried turning the bottles upside down and tried scraping the makeup out with anything that I thought might help get the last little bit from the bottom of the bottle. I ordered two sets of these, one for my makeup drawer and another set to use in the kitchen. Thank you for this wonderful product! I love them!" — mtnluci

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
3
A set of minimalist wood hooks
Hang up grocery bags and other small accessories in your entryway, so you can easily grab them when you're heading out the door.

Get a pair from Amazon for $16.99 (available in black walnut and beech wood).
4
An "invisible" book shelf
Your books will look like they're floating above your couch or bed, when IRL, they're neatly stacked on nearly-invisible baby shelves.

Promising review: "These are my favorite decorating item ever. Purchased four years ago in medical school and they have held up over many moves." — Susan Giampalmo

Get it from Amazon for $17.98+ (available in five sizes and multi-packs).
5
A hanging laundry bag
Tidy the mountain of clothes on your floor and keep them in a convenient location if you're sharing a dorm room or staying in a hotel.

Promising review: "This hanging cotton canvas bag is a definite lifesaver for my bathroom floor. Instead of having to pick up laundry and collect it before going to the wash, we now can strip down before a shower and basketball — throw our clothing into the hamper. We have an older top-loading washer and this bag holds one full load of wash, which is great for saving space since we no longer need to keep a basket out for collection. This bag has been completely filled with jeans and the metal frame and hook have not bent or warped from the weight, so it will hold up to heavy laundry." — Z

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in black and white).
6
A wooden phone dock
FaceTime friends and fam, watch TikTok videos or stream a TV show at your desk without picking up your phone.

Promising review: "I love this charger. I have it set up in my home office. Looks sleek and high quality. Matches the color/grain of my desk. I am probably going to buy more of these to place around my home." — GadgetFreek

Get it from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors).
7
A pack of sound dampeners
Stick these to cabinet doors, so you don't wake anyone up if you need to grab a snack or drink in the middle of the night.

Promising review: "These work very well to dampen the sounds of my idiot roommates slamming cabinet doors at all hours of the day. Just make sure you're wiping down the part of the cabinet they'll stick to before applying them. The adhesive is good and should hold for a while." — LMA

Get it from Amazon for $6.50 (for a sheet of 100).
8
A set of botanical prints
Just place these beauties in frames and you'll easily transform the boring wall above your couch into a colorful print gallery.

Promising review: "Good quality. I loved being able to purchase these and put them in frames for a fraction of the cost of other look-alikes. Took some digging to find frames that were good-looking and a good price, but I found them. Love my botanical wall." — Mon

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (for four 8x10 prints; also available with frames).
9
A pack of silicone straws
Sip on any drink from iced coffee to smoothies with these flexible, reusable straws that'll help you cut back on using plastic.

Promising review: "I originally started out using the stainless-steel straws — but I lived in this relentless, looming anxiety that I would chip my tooth on them, to the point where I dreaded using my straws. Which defeats the point! I give 5 stars all around, they come with simple plastic bag to take them for travel AND a cleaner utensil. They're super low maintenance, because they give you the proper care and cleaning tools. They also donate to the Oceana campaign effort to save the ocean!" — Amy Marquez-Vincent

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $8.95+ (available in two colors and a 20-pack).
10
A pan storage system
Stack pans horizontally or vertically with this shelf rack that'll fit perfectly in a kitchen cabinet.

Promising review: "This rack is perfect. I put my largest skillet on the bottom and smallest at the top. I did not secure the rack with the screws that came with it so I can easily move it if I rearrange my pots and pans area. Even without securing it to the cabinet, it works perfectly and doesn't shift when I remove a pan. I also appreciate the color: Others I have seen are shiny silver, which I did not want. I will be buying another one of these for our cabin. I have already recommended this rack to friends." — CustomerO

Get it from Amazon for $16.87+ (available in three colors).
11
A Dash rapid egg cooker
This eggcellent device heats up to six eggs at a time for a seamless, no-stove-involved breakfast.

Promising review: "So neat and fun to use! I used it the next morning after the delivery, and I cook my eggs only in the Dash Go. It cooks every egg so perfectly, and they come out so fluffy every time. It cooks a variety of egg dishes, and you can cook vegetables and some meat like fish. Very wonderful kitchen gadget, and I highly recommend you make a dash to buy the Dash Go Rapid Egg Cooker if you love eggs! You will not be disappointed!" — Tonya

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in seven colors).
12
An underwear and sock divider insert
Place this storage solution into a drawer if you want to organize your messy pile of socks and underwear.

Promising review: "I got this organizer for my daughter's drawers. I was so tired of putting her clothes away and barely closing the drawer because she had so much stuff packed into it. These organizers fit in her drawers perfectly. They came ready to go. All I had to do was zip the bottom to make it stable and put it in the drawer. I used one in her underwear drawer and the drawer looks so wonderful and organized. The compartments are a good size. I was able to get two pairs of underwear into most of the compartments. This is a sturdy organizer and a well-made product." — Kari and Kevin

Get it from Amazon for $10.88 (available in three sizes and seven colors).
13
A surge protector
With six pivoting outlets, you can power up multiple devices like computers, lamps and more without unplugging one to use another.

Promising review: "I love that I can choose whether each plug is front-facing or turned to the side — makes for great cord management. I also love that the design uses the TOP plug on the outlet. So many I found use the bottom plug and all those reviewers complain that the weight of the adapters/cords pull the thing out of the wall. Finally, I like the versatility of being able to screw it into the outlet center point if you need the additional stability, but also that you don't have to do that if you want something more easily removable." — Susan B.

Get it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in black or white).
14
A carpet spot remover
Spritz this formula on upholstery and blot instantly to remove wine spills, mud tracks and pet pee stains.

Promising review: "I had terrible rust and oil stains all over the seats of my car. I tried other cleaners to get them out, but they actually made the stains darker. I took it to the dealership to see if they could get it out and they flat out told me no, so I gave up and lived with it for almost five years. Then I tried this after it was recommended by a friend. I sprayed it on and literally watched the stain run right off my seat. It was amazing! I thought I was going to have to pay hundreds of dollars to replace the seats in my car because nothing else would work. This stuff really is awesome!" — Brittany

 Get a bottle on Amazon for $12.38.
15
A set of loop hangers
Slide in scarves, ties and more small accessories into this compact organizer that'll be great for your packed closet.

Promising review: "This is such a great way to store my scarves. I can fold them neatly and they are not wrinkled when I pull them out to wear them! I have used other types of scarf hangers and all my scarves ended up very wrinkled and disheveled looking." — luvnlifevt

Get it from Amazon for $9.97+ (available in three colors).
16
An ombre shower curtain
Create a chill ambiance in your bathroom with this textured ombre shower curtain. It comes with rust-resistant rings and is machine washable if it gets dirty.

Promising review: "Shower curtain is beautiful and looks EXACTLY like the photo in the description. I'm quite pleasantly surprised by the quality, especially for the price" — SI801

Get it from Amazon for $15.89+ (available in 17 colors).
17
A set of reusable paperless towels
Saged Home / Etsy
Wipe up spills with these reusable, paper-free towels that are washing machine-friendly and help cut down on waste in your home.

Promising review: "I adore these! I had bought some cheaper paperless towels that did not hold up particularly well to washing and were not very absorbent. I replaced them with these! I absolutely love the variety of patterns and they’re extremely high quality, soft, thick and durable. They'd be great for use in the kitchen for mopping up spills or wiping surfaces. They arrived quickly and in package-free shipping materials. I highly recommend investing in these." — Sarah

Get a six-pack from Saged Home on Etsy for $16.50+ (available in five colors and in a 12-pack or 24-pack).
18
A mini brush and dustpan
Sweep up coffee grounds, crumbs and even dust with this chic-looking brush and dustpan set for basically any room at home.

Promising review: "I hung this on my kitchen wall to brush crumbs and whatnot off of my counters. It is exactly what I was looking for in size, appearance and function. Would 100% buy again." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $10.75.
19
A mail organizer
Your mail and keys will finally have a designated spot that's not your desk or kitchen countertop.

Promising review: "Really good design and the price is right! I’ve been looking everywhere for a simple mail holder that had a somewhat thin profile and one that could mount to the wall (or in my case, a wooden panel)." — Brian

Get it from Amazon for $13.99 (available in four colors).
20
A photo mobile
Creatively display postcards, photos and prints without taking up much wall space.

Promising review: "There was no assembly required, which was a pleasant surprise. I have small Christmas ornaments hanging from this and it looks great." — Michelle R

Get it from Amazon for $15 (available in three styles).
21
A flexible shower caddy
It'll be easier to grab shampoo, conditioner, soap and shaving essentials without anything falling on you. Just hang it up on your shower rod and you'll be good to go.

Promising review: This caddy is amazing. NO RUST! OMG. Can't begin to articulate how nice that is. I was concerned a bar of soap wouldn't work on this (all of the pictures showed liquid soap), but I was wrong. Fits just fine on the lower shelf, in any of the three spots that are available." — H H

Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in three colors).
22
A "things to do around the house" pad
Delegate tasks (take out the trash, clean the bathroom etc.) between you and other household members, so you can keep your living space neat.

Promising review: "These help me be so much more productive at home and it helps my husband to see how much I do each day as I can cross them off. The grocery list is very convenient too." — Bailey

Get it from Amazon for $9.40 (available in 14 colors).
23
A drip catcher
If there are water puddles and splashes around your kitchen faucet, this small piece of fabric will quickly absorb them.

Two Lilacs Studio is a woman-owned small business based in Oregon that designs fabric goods for the home.

Promising review: "LOVE these splash catchers! They save me from having to chase the puddles that form around the base of our faucet before they start creeping over the counter. So reasonably priced, made well with neatly finished edges and packaged with gift-ready care." — Alina

Get it from Two Lilacs Studio on Etsy for $12+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
24
A fish flipper
It has slots for lifting, flipping and transferring fish fillets, so you don't have to worry about them breaking apart in a pan while you're cooking.

Promising review: "This is my go-to turner when I'm cooking for anything — not just fish. I'm pretty particular about turners, which sounds odd, but if they aren't thin enough at the edge, it's hard to get them under the food. Metal is important so it's not floppy and the length is great because it can hold larger pieces of food. Worth it." — Mary Schumann

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
25
A pair of geometric bookends
These cute decor pieces hold books and double up as a spot to show off other cool things, like dried flowers and photos.

Promising review: "Great looking bookends for a great price. They do the job and the geometric design is so pretty to look at! These are a perfect addition to any room, no matter the decor scheme." — Kathleen

Get two from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in two colors and four-packs).
26
A kitchen conversions chart
It'll be there for you if you're whipping up a recipe and need to figure out how many teaspoons or tablespoons you'll need for a cup and vice versa.

Tahoe Wood Designs is a small business based in Nevada that sells custom laser cut and engraved home goods.

Get it from Tahoe Wood Designs on Etsy for $9.99.
27
A skeleton ice cube tray
You'll get skeleton ice cubes that'll look cool with your favorite beverages and not melt quickly.

Promising review: "The silicone mold is rigid enough to hold its shape but flexible enough to pop out the finished product without damaging either the ice or the mold. The level of detail is pretty impressive." — David M

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
28
An over-the-door shoe organizer
Keep flats, sneakers and sandals in this over-the-door hub that'll help free up closet space and neatly store footwear.

Promising review: "I am so excited about this shoe holder. It is a first step for my family to get organized! This shoe holder helps keep everyone’s shoes off of the floor and hidden behind a door!" — amynannis

Get it from Target for $18.
29
A pair of silicone safeguards
These flexible gems cover pots to contain spills while you cook on the stove.

Promising review: "Love this product! It does exactly what it is designed to do. It really works, has prevented many boil-overs for me. I can now make my oatmeal, pasta or chicken broth without any worry of a messy spillover. I no longer have to stand near the stove to watch for the boil-over point, I can do other things or get distracted while this marvelous invention takes care of whatever I am simmering or boiling. It is a great value, you get two of them and I gave one to my son who cooks. It is also easy to clean, you can pop the yellow flower off for easier cleaning." — Hey Mom

Get a 2-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
30
A set of reusable silicone bags
Swap plastic bags with this reusable one that'll help keep food fresh longer and work great for sandwiches, snacks and more.

Promising review: "I've tried a LOT of reusable bags as there are a lot of options out there all using a variety of materials. The fabric ones just get gross over time. The vinyl ones are hard to clean and aren't usually dishwasher-safe. There are other silicone ones that need a separate rod to close them that you can easily lose. This one is the most simple and easy to use. No separate pieces to lose. And if they get gunky they are very easy to clean." — Megan A.

Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in a variety of sizes and colors).
31
A set of fridge organization labels
Picture opening your fridge and finding exactly where the condiments, snacks and produce are in seconds. They are available in many color, font and size options.

Organise Life Designs is a small business based in Australia specializing in home and pantry labels.

Get it from Organise Life Designs on Etsy for $1.52+ (available in small, medium and large).
32
And a five-in-one multitool
It's a spatula, turner, slotted spoon, solid spoon and a cutting tool in-one, which will save you so much time (and kitchen space) when it comes to cooking.

Promising review: "Give it a cap and a costume, this is the only thing I need in the kitchen! I am often looking for tools that can replace the other 30 I have collected in my kitchen. I have used this to flip grilled cheese, stir red beans and rice, strain Brussels sprouts and taste sauce. I use the flat edge to cut onions that were too large once in the pot and scrape the bottom of the pan. The uni-tool feels nice in my hand, has held up fine in multiple dishwashings, and has allowed me to toss a few kitchen tools that have become obsolete." — Hiawhatha

Get it from Amazon for $12.05.

