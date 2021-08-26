32 Home Products Under $20 That People Actually Swear By

A washable sponge

It's double-sided (one for sensitive surfaces and one for scrubbing), so you can easily wash anything from pans to plates. It's also safe to go in the dishwasher or washing machine for cleaning!Marley's Monsters is a woman-owned small business based in Oregon that sells eco-friendly cleaning goods.: "Beautiful sponges with cute fabric prints! They clean my dishes without scratches and are great for cleaning counters and appliances in the kitchen. And are washable in my washing machine! After washing in my machine they come out unscathed and fresh! Will definitely order them again for myself and to put in gift baskets." — Anne Ostermeier