32 Home Products Under $20 That People Actually Swear By

There are so many ways you can improve your living space. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning supplies or creatively display books, there are affordable home goods that’ll help you get it done. From washable sponges to “invisible” book shelves, here are cheap and amazing products that’ll be great for your home.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A washable sponge
2
The Spatty
3
A set of minimalist wood hooks
4
An "invisible" book shelf
5
A hanging laundry bag
6
A wooden phone dock
7
A pack of sound dampeners
8
A set of botanical prints
9
A pack of silicone straws
10
A pan storage system
11
A Dash rapid egg cooker
12
An underwear and sock divider insert
13
A surge protector
14
A carpet spot remover
15
A set of loop hangers
16
An ombre shower curtain
17
A set of reusable paperless towels
18
A mini brush and dustpan
19
A mail organizer
20
A photo mobile
21
A flexible shower caddy
22
A "things to do around the house" pad
23
A drip catcher
24
A fish flipper
25
A pair of geometric bookends
26
A kitchen conversions chart
27
A skeleton ice cube tray
28
An over-the-door shoe organizer
29
A pair of silicone safeguards
30
A set of reusable silicone bags
31
A set of fridge organization labels
32
And a five-in-one multitool
31 Products If Your Home Has Practically Zero Storage Space