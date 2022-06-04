32 Weird Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Dad Feel Like A Kid Again

When it comes to Father’s Day gifts, it’s the thought that counts.

But what if those thoughts are really weird? Well, maybe a weird gift is what’s needed for Dad.

HuffPost Weird News is on the case. We’ve polled all the dads in one particular house ― mine ― to come up with this list of the year’s weirdest gifts for the world’s weirdest dads.

Certainly, there is a dad dying to wear a kilt while grilling. Maybe another would love to stick a camera down his ear canal to see all the wax. And, of course, no middle-aged curmudgeon would turn down a neon sign of the middle finger.

So, don’t worry. When it comes to weirdness, we’ve got your back.