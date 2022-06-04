32 Weird Father's Day Gifts That Will Make Dad Feel Like A Kid Again

When it comes to Father’s Day gifts, it’s the thought that counts.
But what if those thoughts are really weird? Well, maybe a weird gift is what’s needed for Dad.
HuffPost Weird News is on the case. We’ve polled all the dads in one particular house ― mine ― to come up with this list of the year’s weirdest gifts for the world’s weirdest dads.
Certainly, there is a dad dying to wear a kilt while grilling. Maybe another would love to stick a camera down his ear canal to see all the wax. And, of course, no middle-aged curmudgeon would turn down a neon sign of the middle finger.
So, don’t worry. When it comes to weirdness, we’ve got your back.
Scuba Diving Monkey Table Lamp
He Wants A Pacifier Jumpsuit
Pen Holder That Looks Like A Person's Rear End
Matt Branscombe for Big Mouth Inc.
Middle-Finger Neon Sign
Bigfoot Branding Iron
World's Greatest Farter T-Shirt
Tees2urDoor.com
Portable Ball Pit
Grill Kilt
The Snactiv
Snactiv.com/
Scratchy Back
Theremin
Lawn Mower With Lights
Bong That Looks Like A Coffee Cup
Gin That Changes Color
ScapegraceDistillery.com/black
Ear Cleaner That Includes Camera
Giant Baseball Hat
NogginBoss.com
Transformer Rubber Ducks
The Wine Nook
Notorious B.I.G. Coolers
Towable Rubber Ducky
WowWaterSports.com
Joystick Coffee Mug
BigMouthInc.com
Beer Holster
11 Talking Satchel Paige Bobbleheads
Home Icee Machine
IScream-Shop.com
Kitchen Sink Cufflinks
Robotic Weeder
Tertill.com
Electronic Sinus Relief
Smirking Espresso Cups
Silky Sleep Mask
Replica World Cup Trophy
Dishcloths Meant To Guilt Dad Into Doing The Dishes
Code Reader To Figure Out Why Car Isn't Running
Innova.com