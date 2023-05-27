32 TikTok Products That Are, Hands Down, Too Beautiful Not To Own

Popular items from this list include:
- A stackable oval gem ring so gorgeous and well-made that reviewers use it as a temporary wedding ring when they’re traveling
- A buildable lipstick with a sheer, subtle glitter and a unique rosy tint formulated with pH technology so it will adapt to your own personalized shade
- A set of rainbow wineglasses to really get some adorable bang for your buck, because there’s no way you won’t use them as decor whenever you’re not sipping sparkling rosé from them
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A thoughtful face vase perfect for daydreamers
Check out a TikTok of the face vase
in action.
I purchased this because I have a lil' Friday tradition of going to Trader Joe's and buying the $3.99 "petite bouquets" (Alexa, play "Flowers" by Miley Cyrus!!) and it is the absolute perfect size for a mini bouquet. It is a treat to look at on my windowsill, 11/10 recommend for anyone who wants a bright spot in their living room! Promising review
: "The vase is very nice, with and without flowers. It looks really good in my living room!" — Amazon customer
A stackable oval gem ring
Check out a TikTok of the ring
in action. Promising review
: "I order all the jewelry from Pavoi and this was another ring to add to the collection! I’ve been wearing it every day. The quality is great and you can’t beat the price!" —Angela Israel
A decorative rainbow window film
Psst — you can read BuzzFeed's review of this decorative window film
for more deets! Promising review:
"I absolutely love this! TikTok made me buy it for my sunroof and I'm so glad I did! It's so beautiful when the sun comes through! And you get so much for the price!! If you're on the fence, buy it!!" — Amazon customer
A set of rainbow wineglasses
Check out a TikTok of the rainbow wine glasses
in action. The Wine Savant
is a New York-based small business established in 2017 that specializes in unique, quality drinkware and accessories. Promising review:
"Love these! Wasn’t ready to splurge on Estelle stemmed glasses so I got these instead. I’ve run them through the dishwasher once so far and they held up fine. Glass is thin near the top which I love in a wineglass. I would recommend!" — Tricia
A gorgeous arc floor lamp
Check out a TikTok of the arc floor lamp
in action. Brightech
is a California-based small business that specializes in home lighting. Promising review
: "I have gotten compliments on this light from someone in every single meeting I’ve been in the last few weeks. Provides very good reading light (and adjustable) and unusual, visually appealing style. Have sent the link to three colleagues who were also intrigued!" — Steve
A floral corset top
Psst — reviewers recommend sizing down if you're between sizes. Available in women's sizes 0–14 and six prints.
Check out a TikTok of the floral corset top
in action. Promising review:
"This top is so cute and I got lots of compliments on it. High quality material and zipper in the back. Great purchase!" — Connie L. Brasil
A gorgeous adjustable knot infinity bracelet
A reviewer-beloved mushroom lamp
Check out a TikTok of the mushroom lamp
in action. Promising review
: "I wanted a lamp for my desk with enough brightness to light the desk and my room, but not so much as to ruin the vibe in the evenings. This lamp has been a great purchase! I've been using it consistently for months with no issues. The quality is excellent and the glass allows it to give off a warm light without overpowering my bedroom in the evenings.
Highly recommend!" — E K
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold"I saw these in a BuzzFeed article
. My previous wireless Skull Candy buds stopped connecting to each other. I didn’t use them much so I wasn’t really on the look for a new pair. So when I stumbled across these in the article for a beyond reasonable price I ordered them right away! I am happy with my purchase! They have better sound quality than the Skull Candy set!
Pairs with an app which is awesome so you can control the various aspect of sound. The khaki color is more like gold 😍. They are beautiful, clean, and elegant. Very easy controls
." — Karree
A set of vintage-inspired glass mugs
Promising review
: "Came straight to Amazon when I saw these beautiful mugs on TikTok. I just had to have them! I’m very picky with mugs, these are perfect for me.
Stunning to look at and a pleasure to drink out of. Highly recommend!" — Margarita Harutoonian
A set of deeply charming Monet posters
Check out a TikTok of the art prints
in action. Haus and Hues
is a US-based small business that specializes in art prints, posters, and frames. Promising review
: "I like having multiple prints to choose from to decorate my room. When I feel like changing the artwork on my walls I already have other prints to put in frames. The quality of paper for these prints is very good and the colors are vibrant
. Great product for a very reasonable price." — Cajun59
A ridiculously adorable collapsible laundry basket with a floral design
Check out a TikTok of the collapsible laundry basket
in action. Promising review
: "Bought this as a laundry basket for our newborn’s dirty clothing. It’s so cute and perfect for that use. Love that it’s collapsible and can be taken in our suitcase on trips
or stored without taking up much room in our house." — Meggss
A ridiculously plush blanket
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — Amy
A book-shaped flower vase
Check out a TikTok of the book vase
in action. Promising review
: "The vase was so pretty I bought a second! They're durable and very appealing to the eye. I will be purchasing more." — kayla
An abstract acrylic coaster that adds a touch ofwhimsy
Check out a TikTok of the acrylic coaster
in action. Promising review
: "I have received so many compliments on this coaster. It doesn't absorb well but always stays clean even after condensation reaches it. I love it and will be ordering a second one to go on my desk with it.
Just a neat addition to the work space!" — ttaylor
A wireless keyboard and mouse set
Check out a TikTok of the keyboard
in action.
Psst — this takes AA batteries
for the mouse and keyboard. Promising review:
"Absolutely amazing keyboard. Colors are eye-catching and make a drab office pop with color!
I am currently the envy of the office. Ladies in the other departments are waiting on their own to come in now after seeing mine. Easy plug/play. It travels between home and office with me.
Love the keys on this as well. Sleep mode seems to pop on kinda quick, but it's nothing bad. Just push a button or click the mouse and it's on again. I have had mine for about a month now and will not be going back to any other style!" — Nikki Bell
A sleek time-marked water bottle
Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and thought it would be a great bottle for work. It is very sleek and lightweight enough to carry when you have other items in your hand.
I love the modern look and cleans very easily! The time increments really do motivate, definitely ordering again for myself and gifts. Fast delivery and very nice packaging." — Rosa
"I love this bottle for school and work! it is perfect for me. It keeps me hydrated thanks to the little time markings. It has such a simple and beautiful design!" — biblecollegegirl
A sleek, minimalist quick-drying stone bath mat
Promising review
: "I actually saw this type of bath mat on TikTok and decided to look them up. I ordered the gray one and was extremely impressed with it.
I’ve already recommended it to coworkers. It’s very absorbent and quickly dries up the water after a showe
r." — DirectorPrime
A tiny marble patterned milk frother
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A simply mesmerizing glass essential oil diffuser and humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the diffuser
in action. Promising reviews
: "It’s beautiful!! Best oil diffuser I’ve ever had. Everyone is asking me where I got it at. Gives off a lot of mist, makes my whole room smell wonderful, and it’s a great conversation piece.
Highly recommend it." — Danielle Martinez
A set of sophisticated cylindrical wineglasses
Joy Jolt
is a small business that specializes in modern and pop culture-themed drinkware and kitchen accessories. Promising review:
"I saw these wine glasses on TikTok and had to order them. They are perfect! Will be purchasing again as gifts for my friends!" — diana
"Beautiful wineglasses. I am obsessed. They are so modern and elegant. The quality is really nice. They arrived very well packaged. Definitely worth the money." — Maybeline
A gold decorative mirror
Check out a TikTok of the mirror
in action. Promising review
: "The mirror looks exactly like the pictures and was an absolute STEAL. So glad I found this. It's the perfect size for me to easily see my shoulders from just holding it an arms length away! It's super lightweight, so don't worry about it being too heavy for the nail. It came completely undamaged! Looks super vintage and great for doing hairstyles and makeup in! It can also be a jewelry dish if you're into that kind of thing." — Rhonda Farias
A square-neck balloon-sleeve dress
Promising review:
"I saw this dress from a TikTok video and instantly wanted it. It's so great and true to size!" — corrine
An absurdly adorable glass food container
The jars are also microwave- and dishwasher-safe. Promising review
: "I saw these containers for the first time on one of those aesthetically pleasing TikToks.
I thought to myself, 'I need these to be my best organized self.; When I came to Amazon and saw how much they were, I was appalled. Because, quite frankly, why would I spend that much on ONE little container? I was so curious as to why it was so expensive, I went ahead and bought one to see what all of the fuss was about.
When I got the package, and took that sleek heavy duty bad boy out, I knew immediately why it was on the higher side. It’s sleek, durable, adorable, and excellent quality. It’s microwave safe, which is nice. It’s also dishwasher safe, which is even nicer.
I realized that I do, in fact, need these in my life. I plan on purchasing more of them and I definitely recommend giving them a try!" — Ally
"Absolutely love this! It is beautiful, well-sized, and leakproof!
It fits in my bag so much easier than traditional Tupperware. The rubberized portions make it so much easier to take out of the microwave without burning your hand. I also received many compliments on the design and look
." — svs2016
A satin pillowcase
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the Kitsch satin pillowcase
in action. Promising review:
"I'm really liking this pillow. I woke up today with nice wavy hair, not dry tangled hair.
I've been trying to grow out the layer of hair on the top back of my head and it's been so stubborn! Keeps getting tangled and breaks here and there from bleaching and dye damage, but with this new pillow I notice it doesn't tangle, which means it can grow right without rubbing and tangling/pulling!
So I'm excited to see what happens by the end of summer! Also the pillow is soft and is so much more prettier in person! 😍😍😍💖💖💖" — Amazon customer 🌷
A gorgeous handbag tea cup set
Check out a TikTok of the handbag tea set
in action. Promising review:
"I have never seen anything like this and fell in love immediately. I host a 'power of the purse' event every year for a charity and I think this is going to make the perfect volunteer gift! It’s thick glass and shined up nicely. It’s classy decor but then practical for drinking tea.
It’s such a great idea! Thank you so much!!" — Tasha
A truly delightful retro-style fringe umbrella
Beach State
is a small business specializing in premium, high-quality beach umbrellas.
Check out a TikTok of the umbrella
in action. Promising review
: "This umbrella is exactly what my family was looking for as our everyday beach umbrella — large diameter, high quality, and cute retro design
. It is a higher end umbrella but still slightly less expensive than the other big name designer beach gear company that we were considering. It is easy to pop up and stays standing, and we’ve had many compliments from other people at the beach asking where we got it.
The customer service from the company was excellent. Would definitely recommend these umbrellas!" — Taryn
A squiggly mirror
Check out a TikTok of the squiggly mirror
in action. Promising review
: "This mirror is so cute! I'm pretty sure most of us don't have thousands to spend on the full length Ultrafragola mirror
but this is a great purchase to get a little of that vibe into your home. The mirror quality is pretty good, I don't look distorted when I look at myself. It's a little smaller then I hoped but it's exactly as expected for the price. I keep it as decor on my nightstand and it's so cute
." — veronica
A chic minimalist fruit bowl/colander
Check out a TikTok of the colander
in action. Promising review:
"Absolutely love this fruit bowl! The bottom comes off for drainage, and it’s super easy to clean. It looks great on the counter and fits a decent amount of fruit! Great find, and I would recommend this product!" — Faith Reviews
A set of gorgeous chip-resistant stoneware bowls
Check out a TikTok of the bowls
in action. Promising review
: "These are awesome! Perfect thickness (not too thin and not too thick). I love the wavy appearance. Matte black has a sort of sheen to it and it's just lovely. These look amazing on my open shelving in my black walnut kitchen.
They are LARGE, too. Awesome pasta/salad plates." — C. Mah
A crinkled "paper bag" vase
Check out a TikTok of the paper bag vase
in action.
Psst — you can snag that bubble candle
in the pic here
!Promising review
: "This vase was a lot cuter than I expected. Has good weight to it, and looks exactly like a crinkled bag. Packaged and shipped super securely, a great buy." — Vivian