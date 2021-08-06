33 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

No two beauty routines are alike and if you’re noticing changes in your complexion, it may be time to switch things up. Whether you’re looking to boost hydration, minimize the appearance of pores or achieve the perfect cat-eye, there are so many beauty goods that’ll be great for your regimen. From face oils to lengthening mascara, here are great products reviewers over the age of 50 swear by.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A NYX tinted brow gel
2
Or a clear eyebrow gel
3
A tube of rejuvenating eye cream
4
A moisturizing hair treatment
5
A Glossier skin tint
6
An Elta MD tinted sunscreen
7
A Revlon hot air brush
8
A L'Oréal glow-enhancing lotion
9
A Maybelline eyebrow tint
10
A multi-use body oil
11
A Glossier Ultralip
12
A bottle of CND cuticle oil
13
A NYX buttery gloss
14
An Olaplex hair treatment
15
A pack of dermaplaning razors
16
A bottle of lightweight primer
17
And an eye primer
18
A vitamin C serum
19
A pack of acne patches
20
An anti-dandruff shampoo
21
A lengthening mascara
22
An Embryolisse cream
23
A winged eyeliner stamp
24
A pack of pore-tightening face masks
25
A setting spray
26
A hair scalp massager
27
A Maybelline concealer
28
A vegan squalane oil
29
A Coty setting powder
30
A set of flexible curling rods
31
A pack of oil-blotting sheets
32
A stick highlighter
33
And a MakeUp Eraser
Skin Care Products With Niacinamide