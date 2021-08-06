HuffPost Finds

33 Beauty Products Reviewers Over 50 Swear By

Face oils, brow tint and more beauty goods that reviewers over 50 adore for their routines.
Melanie Aman and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

No two beauty routines are alike and if you’re noticing changes in your complexion, it may be time to switch things up. Whether you’re looking to boost hydration, minimize the appearance of pores or achieve the perfect cat-eye, there are so many beauty goods that’ll be great for your regimen. From face oils to lengthening mascara, here are great products reviewers over the age of 50 swear by.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A NYX tinted brow gel
Amazon
Comb, tint and set your eyebrows at the same time with this buildable brow gel.

Promising review: "Wow, I am surprised! I finally have eyebrows again. This looks so natural. My eyebrows have begun to thin. I'm in my 50s, and I look washed out with no brows. This is so easy to use and doesn't rub off. Glad I tried this before going to one of the pricier brands." — LAB

Get it from Amazon for $7.49 (available in two sizes and five shades).
2
Or a clear eyebrow gel
Amazon
It'll blend in seamlessly with gray hair and hold each hair in place.

Promising review: "I am 65 and my eyebrows are becoming sparse. Besides the challenge of finding an acceptable brow color in silver/grey, I have discovered that my eyebrows have become rather wild. I was hoping this product would keep them in place. It did. It’s colorless so there was no problem there. The product works. That’s all I hope for. Good choice." — MarloJones

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
3
A tube of rejuvenating eye cream
Amazon
Dark circles are no match for this eye cream that'll help brighten and firm dull under-eye skin. Yes to looking well-rested!

Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less." — Lynda M.

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
4
A moisturizing hair treatment
Amazon
Hydrate dry strands with this moisture-rich treatment that only takes a few minutes and leaves your hair silky, smooth and soft.

Promising review: "I am 66 years old. I have fine thinning hair. My hair now feels regular in thickness and holds a curl and actually has body. I wish for a lifetime supply. Will use this from now on." — Mortimer Brewster

Get it from Amazon for $8.97.
5
A Glossier skin tint
Glossier
Skip heavy makeup and opt for this breathable skin tint, so you can even out your complexion without layering on lots of products.

Promising review: "This is amazing on mature skin and I’m genuinely surprised the brand don’t make more of that fact in their marketing. The tint is so lightweight that it doesn’t sit in pores or emphasize fine lines, so if you have any texture to your skin it’s an absolute godsend. It also has more coverage than the videos might suggest, and I think that’s perhaps because they have for the most part used such young models — essentially their skin is so flawless that you can’t see any difference in the before and after, which fools you into thinking the product must be completely sheer — it isn’t. I love the natural slightly glowy finish which doesn’t have the aging affect of many of the current illuminating products; it’s just brilliant. BTW, I’m 53, but reckon this takes 5–10 years off." — RM

Get it from Glossier for $26 (available in 12 shades).
6
An Elta MD tinted sunscreen
Amazon
UVA/UVB protection and a lightly-tinted formula make this broad-spectrum sunscreen a top pick for year-round skin care.

Promising review: "Finally a sunscreen that doesn’t make my face itch all day! Sure wish they would bring the price down. Love how it blends in and is soft and moisturizing. I’m 59 and this goes on smooth and doesn’t ball up under my makeup." — Melony Phillips

Get it from Amazon for $34.
7
A Revlon hot air brush
Amazon
Go from wet, tangled and frizzy hair to a salon-quality blowout in little time with this cult-favorite hair styling tool.

Promising review: "First time review and it’s because I’m so happy with this dryer/styler! My hair is about shoulder length, very fine with a slight curl and now it has some gray to it. It’s also frizzy, no matter what I use. I’m 61 years old so trust me, I’ve used a lot of products! Never have I been able to get my hair to look like it did after leaving the salon, EXCEPT after using this. I watched some YouTube videos first for some pointers, and then I gave it a try. It’s easy to use, even though it’s bigger than I thought it would be. My hair came out beautiful! Smooth, soft, no frizz and lots of volume. Hope this review helps you anyone out there that have similar hair!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $44.99+ (available in six colors).
8
A L'Oréal glow-enhancing lotion
Amazon
It enhances your natural glow with a subtle highlight, so you can achieve a brighter complexion without feeling like a disco ball.

Promising review: "I mix this with my regular foundation it gives my 60-year-old face a fresh, dewy and natural look. Highly recommend for mature ladies." — rmvandee

Get it from Amazon for $11.44 (available in three shades).
9
A Maybelline eyebrow tint
Amazon
Treat your arches to a little color with this peel-off tint that's easy to apply: just brush it on, set, peel and you'll have filled-in brows.

Promising review: "I'm so glad someone came up with an affordable product for people like me that have a very thin line for eyebrows due to YEARS of pulling them out. In my childhood years I had (what I thought) was 'thick' full eyebrows. I spent years pulling them out to have a thin brow (wish I still had them). Now that I'm older (I'm 53), they stopped growing back where I NEEDED them to grow and only grew where I don't want to grow. I can't afford microblade so this product adds a brow to where I have NONE and darkens the fine line I have. I do have to leave it on twice as long as it's recommended. I just wash my face around my brow area and it will last for at least 48 hrs (some times longer) for me. I'm sure it does better for someone that actually has brows and just needs areas to be darker and fuller. I love it." — Robin Thomas

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three shades).
10
A multi-use body oil
Amazon
Say goodbye to acne scars, stretch marks and uneven skin, thanks to this gentle oil that quickly absorbs into your skin.

Promising review: "Bio-Oil is the BEST skin product on the market. I use it as a twice a day — morning and before I go to bed. Small lines have disappeared. My skin is very smooth and seems to glow. A doctor recommended this to one of my friends who told me about it. I have bought several bottles as gifts. Be patient. It will take a few months for you to see notice the changes. I am 71 years old. No one paid me to write this." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.92+ (available in three sizes).
11
A Glossier Ultralip
Glossier
This nourishing lipstick will add a pop of color to your lips without drying them out. It's cruelty-free, vegan and available in a bunch of pretty shades.

Promising review: "This product does everything Glossier says. Goes on easy, moisturizing but not oily, sticky or greasy. No lip liner needed (unheard of at my age, 59). Beautiful buildable color. I am a G10 and bought Ember and it is perfect." — Susanne

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in nine shades).
12
A bottle of CND cuticle oil
Amazon
Brush onto your fingernails once a day to help strengthen brittle areas and condition cuticles.

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. A friend recommended a nail strengthener they saw on QVC. It was quite pricey and I wanted to make sure it was worth it so I read the reviews. One of the comments said just buy Solar Oil. Since it was much more affordable than the QVC stuff, I tried it. I bought it in February. This size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
13
A NYX buttery gloss
Amazon
Apply this rich and creamy gloss to give your lips a subtle shine that doesn't feel sticky.

Promising review: "I like the buttery feel, and that this Butter Gloss lasts longer than other regular lip gloss and is more moisturizing than other glosses. I still use a nourishing rosehip lip oil beneath it for added moisture. I am 50 and my lips are thinner, more wrinkled and dryer than my younger lips. Overall this provides more moisturizing and longer lasting gloss than other lip 'glosses.'" — elemental em

Get it from Amazon for $4.97 (available in 31 shades).
14
An Olaplex hair treatment
Amazon
Revive your damaged and thirsty strands with this amazing hair treatment that'll come in handy between salon visits.

Promising review: "For the price of this small bottle I had very high expectations, and it truly delivered! This is not a hair conditioner. As it says on the bottle, it is a 'hair bonder.' I am 55 years old and I dye my gray Asian hair every 3–4 weeks. This makes my hair very frizzy and dry-looking no matter how much I condition. After using this twice — I washed my hair first, towel dried it, applied Olaplex, left it on for 10–15 minutes each time, did a quick rinse, towel dried it, and then blow dried it — the result is just amazing! No more frizz and fly-away hair. That was two days ago and still looks good." — SusannaF

Get it from Amazon for $28.
15
A pack of dermaplaning razors
Amazon
If you're finding more peach fuzzies on your face, these razors can help remove unwanted facial hair (goodbye painful tweezing).

Promising review: "Just used this amazing little razor on my face for the first time and I am hooked! I am 58 years old and battle the peach fuzz especially on my lip and chin....this was super easy and effective! The exfoliation alone is fantastic! Grab some of these for your beauty arsenal!" — Cisami

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $4.99.
16
A bottle of lightweight primer
Amazon
Your makeup will stay in place all day, thanks to this moisturizing primer that's made with collagen and green tea extract.

Promising review: "I won! This primer not only has a pleasant, light and delicate smell, but it actually works very well too. I have a really oily T-zone and and really dry aging skin everywhere else. Somehow this primer seemed to do whatever my skin needed to keep the makeup in place. I live in a very humid, sub-tropical climate so finding a primer that holds up in nearly 100% humidity is amazing! I had two events to attend two nights in a row and they both lasted too long! My makeup looked as good at the end of the night as it looked when I first put it on and set it that morning. It also made my skin feel so soft. I've been wearing it most of the time without adding any makeup and it really improves the look of my 64-year-old skin. Try it. I think you'll be as pleasantly surprised as I have been." — JustJan

Get it from Amazon for $15.50.
17
And an eye primer
Amazon
This lightweight primer will prevent smudging and oily skin from getting in the way of your favorite smokey eye look.

Promising review: "This stuff ROCKS! At the end of a hot Texas day, my lids are still as fresh and dry as they were at 6 a.m. And it only takes a pinhead-sized drop to cover one entire lid from lashes to eyebrow, with enough left to cover the lower lid area as well. It's creamy, but dries very quickly. Awesome!" — ShortieTX

Get it from Amazon for $13.48.
18
A vitamin C serum
Amazon
With 51,000+ 5-star reviews and a formula that's like a fairy godmother for skin (it brightens, softens and helps minimize hyperpigmentation), you'll be glad you added this serum to your regimen.

Promising review: "This serum is just as amazing as everyone says it is. I am 67 years old, and I have light melasma on both of my cheekbones. I have done *everything* to get rid of it. I wear SPF 50 to 70 on my face 365 days a year, and I've done that for decades. I also drink a lot of water. It looked as good as it was going to get. Now, my skin looks even better and the melasma has never been lighter. Overall, my skin tone just looks very even and smooth. Every morning when I look in the mirror at my face, I marvel at how smooth it looks for my age. This is such a terrific product. I just finished my first bottle and I'm on to my second one!" — Rabid Reader

Get it from Amazon for $19.99.
19
A pack of acne patches
Amazon
They'll help conceal pimples and prevent you from picking at them during the healing process. Plus, you'll be really satisfied to see all the puss drawn out from blemishes!

Promising review: "These are the best. I’m 65 years old and still experience frequent breakouts. Pop on one of these and your zit heals in half the time. The package has several different sizes so you can use really small ones for average pimples or on small places like the tip of your nose. It also comes with big ones for those zits that look like a light in the middle of your forehead. They’re practically invisible so you can wear them during the day." — Terry L. Burgess

Get 40 round patches from Amazon for $8.49.
20
An anti-dandruff shampoo
Amazon
Remove annoying flakes from your scalp ASAP with this gentle shampoo made with anti-fungal ingredient ketoconazole 1%.

Promising review: "This is without a doubt the best dandruff shampoo ever. I am 50 years old and have had very bad dry scalp and dry skin on my face and ears all my life. I have tried everything on this side of the moon without any success until now. This stuff truly works and is amazing. I literally put it on my face and even on my ears where I’ve always had problems with dry skin, and after even the first use I saw amazing results — no more itching no more flaking. I can actually wear a black shirt now with confidence; no flakes to worry about . I truly highly recommend this product and the only downfall I can think of is where was it when I was a teenager and had to endure many embarrassing moments. Thank you so so much for this shampoo. It’s worth every last penny!" — stacy

Get it from Amazon for $10.29.
21
A lengthening mascara
Amazon
Add drama to your lashes with this mascara that'll boost volume, provide additional sculpting and not smudge.

Promising review: "I am 68 years old and have been using makeup for 52 of those years. I have tried many mascaras over those years, from inexpensive to very expensive. I cannot say that I have ever been really happy with the results. I had reached the point where I thought that, it does not matter the cost, they are pretty much all the same. This changed my mind. I put on two coats and it made my lashes look so thick. If I did not know better, I would think that I had on false eyelashes. I used baby shampoo, as I always do and I always lather with the baby shampoo twice, to remove the mascara and it came off easily. I will look no more for a new mascara. I cannot imagine a mascara better than this." — Piaget

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
22
An Embryolisse cream
Amazon
Pamper your skin with this cult-favorite moisturizing cream, which is very nourishing and doubles up as a makeup primer.

Promising review: "So far I am loving this lotion. I put in on every morning under my makeup and it leaves my face perfectly moisturized all day long. I also noticed I use less foundation because it’s so moisturizing. I don’t believe there is any miracle moisturize that will ever get rid of our crows feet, laugh lines, neck sagging etc. but this moisturizer helps reduce the look of these problems as long as they’re not deep surface. I’m 68 years old and never was someone who was a 'sun worshipper' and, fortunately, stopped smoking in 1980 after smoking for 15 years. Those two things do a lot of damage to your skin, so to all young women reading this who are doing these two things, take it from me, if you want to retain healthy, youthful skin stop these too harmful habits. Use sunscreen when you are in the sun and use moisturizer now. Embryolisse seems to be a good place to start!" — Janet Cahill

Get it from Amazon for $16.
23
A winged eyeliner stamp
Amazon
Create the perfect cat-eye look with this stamp that'll make it look like you got your makeup done, when IRL, you just did it yourself.

Promising review: "I am a 50-year-old woman who is ridiculous about trying out new makeup trends. I have been wearing my eyeliner winged since my teen years, and although I have gotten pretty good at applying my wings, I always seem to have one thicker than the other, or at an odd angel, most likely due to my eyes not being perfectly even. So when I saw a review of this product, I thought, what the heck, I will try it. Well, ladies (and guys who wear liner), this winged liner set is one of the best purchases I have ever made in the cosmetic world. It is so simple and I can't believe how quickly I was able to give myself the absolutely, flawless wings! If eyes could fly....worth every penny." — Molly A. Kasdan

Get it from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
24
A pack of pore-tightening face masks
Amazon
You'll briefly look like zombie while applying this face mask, but it'll be worth it, because it'll help tighten your pores and give you baby-soft skin.

Promising review: "At 60 years old I have tried SO MANY products...anything short of surgery to lift and tighten my face. Around the age of 57 my pores became larger and larger. I tried product after product and spent hundreds trying to find that fountain of youth. There is nothing like going into a store with sales people younger than my grandchildren telling me what I'm doing 'wrong' with my skin care regime. They had never seen a wrinkle in their lives. I thought I would give this face mask a shot. I mean what did I have to lose? Immediate results! I couldn't believe it! My pores were small; my face was different and in a good way lol. I can't believe my skin looks so good. I'm so excited. I had to write a review. I don't think you'll be sorry if you decide to try this. I know I sure wasn't!" — Judi Bragg

Get a box of eight masks from Amazon for $20.90.
25
A setting spray
Amazon
Keep your makeup in place all day (including matte looks!) with this quick-drying, oil-free formula.

Promising review: "I have combo normal to oily skin and this really works for me. As a 58-year-old woman living in hot and humid Texas, I need something either under my makeup or instead of makeup that controls shine and doesn't accentuate wrinkles. This really does the job! Will purchase again." — Kristy

Get it from Amazon for $5.97.
26
A hair scalp massager
Amazon
Treat yourself to a soothing massage in the shower and help break down scalp buildup at the same time.

Promising review: "I notice a difference in using this for about a month, twice a week. I am 58 and have had thinning hair for a very long time, this brush seems to be thickening the spots where I have hair, I see why so many people are very happy with it." — J. G.

Get it from Amazon for $5.86+ (available in three colors).
27
A Maybelline concealer
Amazon
Diminish dark circles and puffiness with this cult-favorite concealer that'll seamlessly blend into your under-eye skin.

Promising review: "Best under eye concealer ever. I am 67 years old and have tried them alI. I wouldn't go out without applying this concealer. It blends nicely with my foundation and has never caked. The sponge applicator is soft and makes application quick and easy. I will continue to use this product and hope, like many products I've used over the years, that it doesn't get discontinued." — Morty

Get it from Amazon for $7.98 (available in 17 shades).
28
A vegan squalane oil
Amazon
Formulated to feel like your skin's own oil, this gentle formula helps your skin stay supple and retain moisture.

Promising review: "I'm, well, a senior citizen and have used many products and many moisturizers over the years. My daughter introduced me to this product. I love it. Frankly, I've thrown out almost all other moisturizers. I use this product for my arms, my legs, my feet, my hands, my cuticles and my face. Oh, yes, and when there is still some left on my hands I run it through my hair, just enough to help tame my frizz. It's light; it absorbs quickly. Fragrance free is a plus for me. If you like a heavy lotion feel, then this product isn't for you. I've tried squalane from other suppliers. This one is the best." — mcmorgan

Get it from Amazon for $32.
29
A Coty setting powder
Amazon
Regulate your skin's oil production and smooth the appearance of blemishes and fine lines. Plus, you can layer it on top of makeup!

Promising review: "I'm 51 years old, and I've been using Airspun powder since I was in my twenties. I've tried other powders, but I always come back to Airspun because it's always been superior to anything else I've tried. It has a soft, fine texture that applies so smoothly. It sets your makeup fabulously and helps to minimize pores. I love the iconic Airspun scent. Try it, you won't be sorry." — Elizabeth Deck

Get it from Amazon for $5.72+ (available in seven shades).
30
A set of flexible curling rods
Amazon
Use these flexible rods on dry or wet hair, go to sleep and wake up with amazing curls that don't require hot styling tools.

Promising review: "I love these rollers. My hair is very thin and the hot rollers and dryer that I have been using further destroyed my hair. These rollers are easy to use. I put a little water on each section, roll and usually wait two hours. My curls are great and stay all day. I am 70 years old." — The Sutherlands

Get 42 rods from Amazon for $12.99.
31
A pack of oil-blotting sheets
Amazon
If you have oil-prone skin, these blotting sheets will help soak up excess oil on your cheeks, chin and forehead.

Promising review: "At 68 years old, I am making my first purchase of 'oil blotting' papers. I must say I was skeptical. But, I was quite pleasantly surprised that the 'papers' do remove the oil that causes the shine. Admittedly, I handle things awkwardly (probably using more 'papers' than necessary). However, the product does work. And work well." — John R. Spencer

Get a pack of 100 sheets from Amazon for $6.95+ (available in three styles and multipacks).
32
A stick highlighter
Ilia
Heat from your fingers helps this natural-glow highlighter blend seamlessly into your inner eye corners and cheekbones, so you can add a subtle shimmer to your complexion.

Promising review: "As a mature woman, I appreciate the ability to control the amount of 'glow' that I want to highlight without the shimmer. Easy to use, store, and carry in one’s purse." — Greta L.

Get it from Ilia for $34 (available in four shades).
33
And a MakeUp Eraser
Amazon
Take off stubborn makeup by wetting this cloth with water (that's it!). No more scrubbing or using a bunch of products to get the job done.

Promising review: "I'm impressed. The Makeup Eraser removes my makeup easily and completely. I wear waterproof mascara, water-resistant foundation and fairly heavy eyeshadow and brow powder. I was tired of using up cotton pads and remover liquid to get my makeup off at the end of the day — it was time-consuming, expensive and not always effective. This cloth and some warm water solves the problem. I'm 60 years old and I try not to subject my skin to undue pulling and stretching. The Makeup Eraser requires only a gentle circular motion and maybe a little extra wiping right at the eyelash edge. My face comes out makeup free and gently exfoliated, ready for moisturizer. What a great product!" — A. Hawley

Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in nine colors).

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
Skin Care Products With Niacinamide
shoppingBeautyskin care beauty productsmature skin