31 Carry-On Products If Checking A Bag Is Not An Option

A plush microfiber makeup-removing cloth

: "Okay, so I know there’s a ton of reviews for how amazing this thing is, and I really thought it was going to be super overhyped. But seriously — THIS THING IS AMAZING! Usually, I have to really scrub to get my mascara off, and I’ll typically lose an eyelash or two in the process, but I wet this down and wiped my face once, and everything was off my face and on the towel. And I mean wipe, there was no scrubbing.I’m in total shock. I have literally never once had a cream, oil, cloth, or otherwise that so effortlessly wiped off my mascara before. There’s got to be some magic going on here...my face thanks you." — anonymous "I was skeptical. But for less than $10 I tried it.I thought about wipes but I would need so many and the package is a little bulky. I got this, used it for the first time, rubbing in circles like the directions stated. I even used micellar water after to see if any makeup was left...NOTHING!! My face felt super clean. This thing is amazing!!" — volvomom