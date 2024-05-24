32 Brilliant Products You’ll Be Glad You Finally Bought

Popular items from this list:
- A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator
- A slim and sleek Echo Auto
- A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner, because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
A refillable roll-on sponge sunscreen applicator
Promising review:
"My children are fair-skinned and extremely easy to burn. Wearing sunscreen is not optional, but they still fight me every time. Using this product was so fast and easy they didn't even complain!!" — Jeshleigh
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain! After wasting time and energy on wadding problems, Cyndi Bray invented Wad-Free for bedsheets.Promising review:
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!
" — Amazon Customer
A slim and sleek Echo Auto
Promising review:
"From the moment I plugged it in, it interfaced smoothly with the app. It is just like having my Echo Dot in the car. I have a 2008 truck without satellite radio capability. I was immediately able to access my SiriusXM account through the truck speakers using the aux setting. I have used it every day since I got it." — Cathryn
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles that are designed to get deep into the grooves of your teeth and gums.
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say:
"I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." Promising review:
"I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out.
I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" — Jason A.
An easy-to-use bread dispenser
Promising review:
"This is making my bread stay fresher longer AND it keeps it from getting squished or torn." — Michele
A Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamp
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready.
" — Alyssa M
A belted cordless vibrating heating pad
Promising review:
"Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
An easy-to-use rose gold rechargeable electric lighter
Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok and knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite0312
.
A car seat gap organizer
Promising review:
"Fits perfectly in my 2011 Prius and the seatbelts are still easy to fasten. It offers just enough storage space for things I need at hand. I just slipped it between my seat and the console. After three days of driving it hasn't moved." — David E.
A pair of bar soap grips
Promising review:
"Very good product! I have purchased it for the second time. It allows the soap to hold well in the hand, keeps the countertop neat, and [keeps] the soap dry! This is a great invention and I love love love these little things!" — KINO
A super clever two-sided travel cup
Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
A Shark Tank-famous drain protector
Promising review:
"I used it in my bathroom sink and yes I have long hair. I kept it in for a few months and when I finally decided to pull it out, yikes! It was pretty gross!" — Jen
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." — Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
A stainless-steel chilling bowl
Bambot
is a small business making cool and useful kitchen products.Promising review:
"I have been using this chilling bowl for fruit and other types of salads to keep food cold while serving in warm weather. It has worked perfectly following the instructions for use. It is very durable, does not collect fingerprints, get sticky, or lose its chill for hours. Cleaning this bowl is easy and it doesn't scratch or collect smells." — R Geller
A stylish retractable mesh baby gate that won't throw off your home's aesthetic
Promising review:
"Out of the five baby gates we have had this one is by far my favorite! Clean look and great functionality. The hardware is adaptable to different areas and it stretches large gaps. Highly recommend!!!!!" — edward
A makeup-correcting stick
Promising review:
"Why didn’t someone think of this sooner? For years, I’ve been using Q-tips dipped in makeup remover to remove little goofs or mistakes. This is so much better and portable! Erases waterproof mascara marks around my eyes easily. Must-buy product!!" — Katherine
A Shark Tank-famous grocery bag carrier
Click & Carry
is a small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well-built and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A super cool portable sparkling water maker
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges.Promising reviews:
"Love this bottle/soda maker. I am obsessed with fizzy drinks and cannot take my bulkier at-home maker with me to work or when I travel. This maker allowed me the compact convenience of taking my fizzy drinks everywhere I go.
I can control what I put in my body and always get my flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! —Zeusboomer911
"This is super fancy with a modern look. Probably one of the fanciest mini soda makers you can get.
This product works great. Does the job of making soda water within seconds.
I used it a couple of times and am satisfied with the product. We tend to buy bottled plain soda very frequently from supermarkets, and this machine will save a lot of money over the long run.
I would recommend this product if you are into carbonated water." — LiveWithTech
A set of stiletto heel caps
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a mushy grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies, and everyone loved the look of them." — J L D
A fast-acting mold and mildew remover
This can also be used on mold and mildew stains outside of your home!Promising review:
"We've been struggling with mold/mildew stains in our shower and front load washer for quite some time. Nothing bought at the grocery store or hardware store would work. We found this product and used as directed and wow, what a difference! This is the only product that has helped remove those stains. Highly recommended!" — David B. Neely
An adjustable measuring spoon
Promising review:
“Ingenious! What a great idea to have one adjustable measuring tool. It comes apart into two parts when you need it to for cleaning inside. Measurement marks are notched in, not painted on, so no worry of fading.” — Lee
Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal
Promising review:
"Wow, OK, so this is the coolest thing ever (y'know, as far as cleaning goes). It's super easy to use and works SO well!
I've only ever used DIY methods to clean my disposal and just assumed it was working. I decided to buy this because I noticed that flies were starting to hover around my sink. So glad I did! After using this, I saw something silver in my drain that caught my eye and omg, it was my garbage disposal. I've lived in this apartment for three years and legit didn't know it was silver down there — and I clean it regularly! Absolutely incredible. Let me tell you, that sink was sparkling. Highly recommend." — Lindsay S.
A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners
Promising review:
"I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out!It was very simple to use and it really works!
I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." — Shari Schmidt
A bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) and immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite = gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but that is a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca
The Nori Press for anyone with no space for an ironing board
Nori
is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut hoping to make your life easier with this all-in-one travel iron and steamer.Promising review:
“I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use.
The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to everyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry-cleaning for me.
Thank you, Nori!” — Elizabeth M
Seamless bra liners made from a cotton and bamboo blend
Promising review:
"This is one of those things that I wish I'd found years earlier. I've suffered from mortifying stress-induced under-boob sweat for most of my adult life. Also, I'm a lifelong Seattle girl who gets upset when it's warmer than 65° outside. So when I stumbled upon this product, I was curious enough to buy a small pack. And yes, I've come back for MORE! For real, I won't put on a bra without one of these liners now. It absorbs all the moisture from heat and stress. And because it's a really soft bamboo/cotton mix, my skin is finally not feeling tortured under there!
To the makers of this ingenious life-changing product: thank you thank you thank you! Sincerely, all the grateful ta-tas you've helped to care for" — Niko
A rechargeable fridge deodorizer
Promising review:
"I love how little space this deodorizer takes up. I’ve had a few different brands and types, but all were fairly bulky. This charged fast, and I love that I only need to recharge monthly. My fridge hasn’t smelled once since I’ve started using." — Amazon Customer
A set of stackable starfish-shaped sand cup holders
Island Genius
is a small biz making fun and unique products for the whole family to enjoy in and outside of the house.Promising review:
"If you are going to the beach these are a must have. Keeps sand off your drinks, easy to clean and travels easily in a beach bag." — Patti
A can of fire extinguishing spray that's easy to store in your kitchen
Promising review:
"I bought one for beside the grill, one for beside the stove, one for the laundry room, and one for the car. I think the intuitive, easy-to-use design is fantastic. We already have the muscle memory for using a spray can.
In an emergency, it's so much easier to grab this and use it, and turn a small fire into a non-fire. I don't have time to remember a three-step method of fire control when my bacon has gotten out of control on the stove. I'm not a firefighter! I'd really like to have one in every room. Think about it. Isn't it better to immediately contain a small fire than deal with a big one? This could save your life, and your house.
" — K. Zander
A stainless-steel odor absorber
Promising review:
"Just made a dish involving onions, shallots, and garlic. Normally my hands would smell of onion and garlic for two days, no matter how much soap and water scrubbing I did. I did a quick wash with soap, then rubbed this all over my hands and fingertips under running water. Completely eliminated the odor from my skin. I've had one of these under my sink for years and sometimes forget to use it. Then every time I do, it's sort of 'Eureka!' all over again. I may be a slow learner, but at least my hands don't smell. If I wash my hands, then use this, I've never had it fail to work
." — CKB