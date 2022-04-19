Shopping
32 Products You’ll Be Happy To Have On Hand For Your Wedding Day

Take this as a sign to buy a clear umbrella for your outdoor wedding.
Heather Braga
Though weddings are a day of happiness and love, there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes. From getting the whole bridal party to be photo-ready to ensuring the groom stays hydrated and free from sweat stains, nailing your nuptials really does take a village. That, and a late-night order of wedding-hack products from Amazon Prime.

Whether your wedding’s a week away or you just started planning, these 32 items are sure to make your special day run a little smoother. (Literally, there’s a $9 anti-chafing stick you’ll want to write your own vows for.) Though teeth-whitening strips and undereye patches may not be the sexiest thing around, being prepared for your special day will keep you calm and stress-free as you walk down the aisle. To make sure you have everything you need on hand, here are 32 wedding day items you’ll want to say “I do!” to.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Heel protectors that'll prevent you from sinking into the grass
Promising review: "I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a 'mushy' grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic. My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies. Plus, everyone loved the look of them. " —J L D

Get them from Amazon for $11.99+ (available in sizes 2XS—M).
2
www.amazon.com
A jewelry cleaning pen to revive your engagement ring
This seemingly average little cleaning pen is filled with a high-performance formula that cleans jewelry like nothing I've ever experienced. It contains micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer that will make your gems so shiny they'll nearly blind you. I've used it on my diamond rings, but it also works wonders on my cubic zirconia earrings. My best friend actually introduced it to me on *her* wedding day when she used it to ensure her ring was perfectly sparkly before her ceremony.

Promising review: "The center stone of my ring (an oval white sapphire) has been cloudy since shortly after I got it. I have to use a lot of hand sanitizer at work, which gets under the stone. This product was easy to use. The little brush gets under the stone really well (much better than a toothbrush). My ring looks like new." —FintanCat

Get it from Amazon for $7.98.

Check out my full review of the Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stick.
3
Amazon
Clear, waterproof Band-Aids just in case anyone develops a blister
Promising review: "These work great, are fairly waterproof (one to two hand washings) and stay on really well otherwise." —Jason W. Barron

Get a box of 30 assorted sizes from Amazon for $5.70.
4
www.amazon.com
Suede leather heel grips that'll help prevent blisters and heel chafing
Promising review: "These are really a lifesaver. I bought the most adorable pumps that became incredibly painful and cut into my heels after about an hour. I thought I couldn't wear them again, and these were my last hope. I put them in and what a difference!!! They have some padding — which I definitely needed — but not so much that they make the shoes too small. They are nice and large so they wrap all the way around the heel. They can also be trimmed as needed. The adhesive is really strong, so it is a good idea to expose just a little bit to get them into place. The leather is very soft and doesn't snag anything. I love these things!!" —G.G.

Get five pairs from Amazon for $10.52.
5
Amazon
Anti-skid pads with a rubber adhesive that'll make it easier to walk down the aisle
Promising review: "I used this product on the soles and heels of some shoes that were too slippery to wear. Since applying, I have worn the shoes several times with success and no slipping when I walk. The product was easy to cut and so far has adhered well. The thickness is not noticeable when walking." —Ruth Hall

Get three pairs from Amazon for $9.99 (available in two colors).
6
Amazon
Foot petals to provide extra cushion for the balls of your feet while you're dancing
Promising review: "I am the kind of person who buys heels because I think they are adorable, and then never wears them because after a few steps around the house my feet hurt so badly that I can't deal with wearing them for a few hours. I took a chance and wore heels on a night out DANCING a few weeks ago and put the petals right under the ball of my foot because that is usually where it hurts the most. I cannot even explain what a difference these petals made. Just having that small amount of cushioning under the ball of my foot made it feel like I wasn't wearing heels at all! I finally took the cover off of the adhesive and installed them in a pair of heels (I used to like swapping them but now I know I'm going to buy more so there is no need). The darker gray color goes perfectly inside of my black heels. THESE THINGS MAY HAVE JUST SAVED MY CLOSET!!!" —UAstudentn

Get a set of three from Amazon for $14.99.
7
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A minimalist glass tumbler that looks super cute, to remind you to stay hydrated
Promising review: "I saw this product on TikTok and automatically liked it! I love that it comes in so many different colors and the top is wood. I drink lots of water and needed a cup I could take with me everywhere. I could also put iced coffee in it too. I love that it came with two straws a clear one and white. I will be purchasing another one for my husband and also one for my mom in different colors!" —Rose

Get it from Amazon for $15.99 (available in 26 colors).
8
Dress Strong / Etsy
Dress weights you can attach to the inside of your gown to keep you covered
Dress Strong is a small business based in New York that sells practical weights to prevent dresses and skirts from flying up in the wind.

Promising review: "Today was super windy, so I decided to try out the dress weights, and they worked great! My skirt didn’t blow around much at all when I was outside; it stayed where it was supposed to." —Abry Hookie

Get them from Dress Strong on Etsy for $15.
9
Native
Floral, clear deodorant to keep you smelling good
I personally use Native because it's free of parabens and aluminum and actually prevents me from sweating through my clothing. You'll pat yourself on the back for throwing one of these into your bag for the day.

Promising review: "I have been using Native for two years now, usually get it directly from the website and am so happy to see it on Amazon. It is the BEST deodorant I have ever used and I’m a SWEATER. I never stink, even after a long kickboxing or spin class. Plus it’s easy on my sensitive skin. Highly recommend!!" —Suzanne Makula

Get it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in four scents).
10
Amazon
Or Pacifica Beauty Underarm Deodorant Wipes to freshen up instantly
Promising review: "These work really well. They serve as a deodorant in addition to a wipe. The smell is a nice vanilla/coconut scent. I wouldn't mind if it was slightly less scented, but it's in no way overpowering. I'm one who goes for unscented or mild scents only. I was concerned the wipes in the package would dry out quickly, but I've had this in my tote all summer, out in the heat, etc and they are still moist and functional. It's mostly natural product and cruelty free so it checks all the boxes for me. Would buy again." —AvidReader

Get them from Amazon for $8.55.
11
www.amazon.com
A clear bubble umbrella you'll want in your photos
Promising review: "My outdoor wedding had a 90% chance of thunderstorms. We were unprepared and had to order 12 of these umbrellas the week of. They came in time and we didn’t even end up needing them because the weather turned our perfectly fine. With the help of lots of prayer it didn’t rain until the very end of the night. We took some pictures with the umbrellas because we had them. They held up nice and they are very sturdy. Great quality umbrellas. Definitely recommend. They look great in pictures too." —Mirillie

Get it from Amazon for $28.
12
Amazon
Gold under-eye collagen masks to reduce any over-tired eye bags
Promising review: "These eye masks are absolutely amazing! I have hereditary dark circles under my eyes, as well as slight bags from being a mother of four. Eye creams do absolutely nothing for me, and I gave these a try just on a whim, not really expecting much. But they really work! The results aren't permanent, but I put these on for about an hour in the evening while I relax and watch TV, and my under eyes are much lighter and less puffy. I absolutely love these eye masks, and I will never be without them again." —Kate Johnson

Get a pack of 12 pairs from Amazon for $12.99.
13
Sephora
Benefit Cosmetics Porefessional Super Setter spray that'll make your makeup stick
Promising review: "I have used multiple setting sprays in the past but this one is by far the best. The spray is not sticky and the mist is very fine and feels great on my face. I would 10/10 recommend to anyone looking for a new setting spray and anyone who wants their makeup to last all day — even under a mask!" —KCris406

Get it from Sephora for $32.
14
Amazon
A pack of three Tide to Go pens no bride or groom should be without
Promising review: "I bought these to keep handy in my purse and car for when we went out of state to elope! Little did I know I would need them to save my wedding day! On the five minute drive to our venue, I opened a teeny mini 7.5 oz Diet Pepsi...while fully dressed. It exploded all over my white dress! I literally used two of these Tide pens to get the dark soda spots off. When I say that 25% of the front of my dress had soda splatter on it I'm dead serious. In the five min drive I got 99% of the stains out (except for a spot underneath that wasn't visible). These Tide pens saved my wedding day and photos!!" —Stephani

Get it from Amazon for $9.15.
15
www.amazon.com
A handheld steamer that'll take the wrinkles out of your clothes in a snap
Take it from someone who was the bridesmaid in charge of steaming everyone's dresses for them during my friend's wedding — it is an invaluable tool/skill come wedding day.

Promising review: "I LOVE this thing!! I bought it as an alternative to an iron (who has time to take out a big ironing board and heat up an iron in the morning??), and it was perfect. Some reviews, I believe, say it runs out of water easily, which I have not found to be true. I have used this steamer on all kinds of clothes: sweaters, dresses, blazers, light blouses of all colors; it works very well on everything. Super easy to use and very easy to travel with as well." —AJ

Get it from Amazon for $19.97.

Check out our full PurSteam Garment Steamer review.
16
Amazon
Crest White Strips you can pop on for 30 minutes to brighten smile
Promising review: "I ordered these before my wedding and used them for about a month and noticed results within the first week. I get compliments all the time about how white my teeth are. I was nervous only certain parts of my teeth would whiten but that wasn’t the case. Highly recommend this for a cheaper whitening alternative compared to the trays." —Sydnie Wood

Get a box of 22 strips from Amazon for $46.95.
17
Bride Bikini / Etsy
A personalized denim jacket, if it gets a little breezy
I had a similar jacket made for my wedding day and was happy to have it for my after party. I threw it on over a basic white dress and was nice 'n' comfy after a long day of being fully dressed. Bride Bikini is a small business based in Phoenix, Arizona that sells custom bridal apparel.

Promising review: "Wasn’t sure what size to get so I messaged the shop and they were super helpful on sizing! Definitely size up!!!!! Love this jacket so much it’s perfect!" —Brooke

Get it from Bride Bikini on Etsy for $59.99+ (available in women's sizes S–4XL and and four personalization choices).
18
www.amazon.com
An anti-chafe stick you'll consider to be a holy grail product
I've been using this Chub Rub stick for years and can confirm it does exactly what it's supposed to do. I've put it to the test in New Orleans in June (VERY HOT!) and full days walking around Walt Disney World. I, like many others, am prone to those horrible irritations that form when walking for long periods of time in dresses or shorts and this lil' stick has made a world of difference. I've typically had to re-apply it once or twice during a long day, but it certainly does not disappoint. It's also made with organic ingredients, is gluten-free, and free of aluminum and parabens.

Promising review: "THE BEST STUFF EVER! Purchased this for my wedding and it worked so well. Absolutely no irritation throughout the day and well into the night. Highly recommend!!!" —Christin

Get it from Amazon for $9.09.
19
www.amazon.com
Or sexy lace bands that'll protect your thighs and serve as a garter
Promising review: "I wore these under my wedding dress because I didn't want to wear shorts, but needed to make sure my thighs didn't rub together because that gets really painful. These were PERFECT. They slid down at first, before I had even left my house, but I didn't have them up high enough, so once I pulled them up higher and they were actually where they needed to be, they didn't budge all night through dancing and sweating. I would recommend these to anyone who needs 'shorts' under a dress or skirt but doesn't want to actually wear shorts." —PCB

Get them on Amazon for $18.95+ (available in sizes for thighs from 21"–32" and six colors, some available both in lace or a regular, "solid" fabric).
20
www.amazon.com
Kitsch spiral hair ties, to tie your hair back when you dance the night away
Promising review: "These are amazing! I was nervous when I got the package and saw how small they were but they have so much stretch, in a good way! Fits on my wrist when I'm not using it, like a regular hair tie. Holds my hair better than anything I've ever used before. I have really long hair on the finer side and these don't slip. Doesn't rip hair out! Ahhhh, I'm in love!" —Amazon Customer

Get them from Amazon for $5.35+ (available in four styles).
21
Amazon
A reliable phone charger to ensure you have enough battery
You also might want to add an extra charging block to your cart as well.

Promising review: "I purchased these cables so I can have cables at the office and car. Had an issue with non-Apple brand cables before. These work well and do the job at an affordable price. I especially like the braided nylon wrapping that protects the cable from excessive wear plus the colors add a bit of style that plain white cables do not." —Fire Wolf

Get a pack of two from Amazon for $8.99+ (available in four colors).
22
Amazon
Comfy and foldable Rolly Flats for when you want to kick off those expensive shoes
Promising review: "My fiancé got these for dancing at our wedding. She likes them so far, we have practiced a bit in them and they look great and she says they are very comfortable." —Redline

Get them from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in women's sizes M–L and five colors).
23
Heather Braga
Or stunning ballet flats, in case you want to rule out wearing heels entirely
As a very accident-prone bride, I decided to skip wearing heels altogether on my wedding day. However, I still wanted something dainty and pretty to make the day feel extra special. Enter: these gorgeous shoes. I wore them with the simple leather ankle strap, but the ribbon strap option is just as stunning. I got married in a garden and didn't have to think twice about walking around the grounds for photos all day thanks to these comfortable ballet flats. I've even had the chance to wear them again casually! IMO, they're definitely worth the splurge (it is your wedding day, after all).

The White Ribbon is a small business based in Berlin, Germany that sells beautiful handmade flats and leather Oxford shoes.

Get them from The White Ribbon on Etsy for $145 (available in women's sizes 5.5–7, 8.5–9, and 10.5). Looking for something that matches your outfit a bit better? Check out all of the available colors here!
24
Amazon
Packets of tissues you can whip out when your dad's toast makes everyone cry
Promising review: "Must-have for your wedding, the cutest tissues you will find out there! I loved these and so did the guests. Highly recommend." —Sasha Steele

Get a pack of 24 from Amazon for $13.99.
25
Amazon
Goody Ouchless bobby pins that'll help you tame any rogue flyaways
Promising review: "I recently purchased these for a good friend of mine, who was also a bridesmaid at the same wedding. The bobby pins didn't snag her hair and they matched her brown hair perfectly." —WC2023

Get them from Amazon for $4.99.
26
www.amazon.com
Mentos Clean Breath Mints to ensure you have the freshest breath possible for your first married kiss
Anyone that knows me is fully aware I have a bit of a mint obsession. In addition to providing fresh breath, mints have been my go-to when I'm feeling anxious. Something about the refreshing, bold taste helps distract my brain from intrusive thoughts. Seriously, my sisters even mentioned how I'm forever eating a mint in their joint maid-of-honor speech. Anyways, this set is great because you can keep some stowed away for yourself but also have enough to share with everyone!

Promising review: "I tried these mints and they pack quite a punch! They keep your breath fresh even long after the mint is gone. The packaging on these is a slim design so it's super easy to carry around in your pocket without being bulky." —izzy5ze

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $17 (available in peppermint or winter green).
27
Bride Tribe / Etsy
A fancy robe with a hint of lace trim that'll keep you comfortable while getting ready
It seems like these days every bride and her bridesmaid are wearing these to get ready — and for good reason. They're comfortable, ensure none of you will have to think about what to wear while getting ready for the day, and look fantastic in photos. Win-win. Bride Tribes is a small business based in Melbourne, Australia that sells bridal robes.

Promising review: "These were such great quality and surprisingly warm! They were a hit come wedding morning! Thank you for such a lovely keepsake" —Jess Saunders

Get it from Bride Tribes on Etsy for $38+ (available in 3 sizes and 12 colors).
28
Garnier USA
A travel-sized Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water to remove even the most stubborn waterproof makeup
I personally use this micellar water and have nothing but good things to say about it. I'm by no means a professional at applying my own makeup and often need to dab a little bit of this on a cotton pad to fix any overdone lipstick or runaway mascara — it does the trick!

Promising review: "This is my go-to micellar water for double cleansing! I wear sunscreen every day so I need to double-cleanse at night to ensure I am removing all my sunscreen, and this does the job! I have dry and sensitive skin if you were wondering, and this doesn’t irritate my skin at all! I love it, and I will continue rebuying once mine runs out." —M

Get the Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water from Amazon for $3.44. You can also check out the versions for sensitive skin and all-in-one brightening.
29
Mane Club
Mane Club One Hit Wonder Leave-in-Spray, for hair hydration, heat protection and frizz-control
My friends and I all recently shared a bottle of this when getting ready for a wedding — everyone was a big fan! It kept all of our various hair types looking fabulous despite the rainy, humid weather that was present that day. I personally love every product I've tried thus far from Mane Club, who is a small business based in California that sells cruelty-free, vegan haircare products.

Additionally, BuzzFeed editor Elizabeth Lilly has tried and loved this 10-in-1 spray! You can read her full review as well (#33).

Promising review: "This stuff is like liquid gold for your hair. It also smells amazing! I've been through several bottles at this point. I tried switching to a similar product the last time I ran out but nothing compares to this. I spray it on wet or damp hair to detangle, de-frizz, and provide heat protectant but I also use it on dry hair. Love that it's vegan and affordable too!" —Jessica M.

Get it from Mane Club for $10 or a two-pack from Amazon for $18.95.
30
Old Navy
Classic Old Navy flip-flops that have definitely become a staple at wedding receptions
Old Navy's updated version of these flip-flops are made of a plant-based material!

Promising review: "Love to have something convenient and comfortable to wear in or out the house, these are perfect and inexpensive." —Anonymous

Get them from Old Navy for $3.00+ (available in women's sizes 5–11 and nine colors).
31
www.amazon.com
Or soft faux-fur slippers you can count on to look darling in photos
Promising review: "I love these!! They are so cute and really fluffy. I was worried my feet wouldn’t feel secure in them, but they are just snug enough to keep me from falling out of them. The best part is the thick rubber sole. I can wear these to walk outside and they don’t get worn out on the bottom. I typically wear a 9–9.5 and I bought a 9. They fit like a glove." —Marty

Get them from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in women's sizes S–XL and 10 colors).
32
Instax
And a Fujifilm Instax Mini 40 Instant Camera to capture sweet moments
This Instax bundle comes with two packs of film and the camera itself. At my wedding we placed disposable cameras on each table for guests to snap photos as they pleased, but they were *very* expensive to get printed. This version looks classy and will provide photos immediately.

Promising review: "Bought it as a birthday gift to myself this year for a bit of nostalgia. It doesn’t disappoint and even the selfie mode is great! I have several refill packs to choose from so I will have lots of pics! Just need to get a little photo album now." —TattedBeauty

Get it from Amazon for $129.95.
