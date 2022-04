A jewelry cleaning pen to revive your engagement ring

This seemingly average little cleaning pen is filled with a high-performance formula that cleans jewelry like nothing I've ever experienced. It contains micro-fine cleansers, polishing agents, and a polymer that will make your gems so shiny they'll nearly blind you. I've used it on my diamond rings, but it also works wonders on my cubic zirconia earrings. My best friend actually introduced it to me on *her* wedding day when she used it to ensure her ring was perfectly sparkly before her ceremony."The center stone of my ring (an oval white sapphire) has been cloudy since shortly after I got it. I have to use a lot of hand sanitizer at work, which gets under the stone. This product was easy to use. The little brush gets under the stone really well (much better than a toothbrush). My ring looks like new." — FintanCat Check out my full review of the Connoisseurs 1050 Diamond Dazzle Stick