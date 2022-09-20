30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

Popular items from this list:
- A wireless keyboard and mouse set I’ve spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups.
- And a charging station that’ll be a one-stop shop for organizing your devices.
- Or a simple LED light, also perfect for small desks.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A wireless keyboard and mouse set I've spotted in the background of countless TikTok desk setups
2
Or a higher-end Razer Huntsman Mini keyboard paired with white phantom keycaps
3
A six-outlet wall charger and surge protector, which doubles as a night-light
Advertisement
4
A cable cord-concealing box to finally address that ugly monster that is the power strip
5
And a charging station that'll be a one-stop shop for organizing your devices
6
An Apple Pencil stand to hold your stylus at your desk when you're not using it
Advertisement
7
A colorful desk mat that's waterproof so your desk will be protected
8
An ultra-thin webcam blocker you can stick on your laptop's camera for quick, seamless privacy
9
A USB-powered BenQ Screenbar Halo that provides cozy, dimmable lighting for your desk area
Advertisement
10
Or a simple LED light, also perfect for small desks
11
A precious little mushroom lamp
12
Or a color-changing moon lamp
Advertisement
13
A compact under-desk electric treadmill made for the multi-tasking mavens
14
A 3D digital clock perfect for adding some ambient light to your home office or bedroom
15
Or a rotating digital clock packing a lot of functionality without taking up much space
Advertisement
16
A sunset lamp so popular, it even spawned a TikTok filter
17
Custom keycaps to incorporate literal art into your keyboard
18
A mini desktop vacuum
Advertisement
19
A desktop whiteboard that fits in that lil' space between your monitor and keyboard for writing quick notes
20
A lighted makeup mirror if your desk doubles as a vanity
21
A cute Bluetooth speaker that'll remind you of the computer your family owned in the '90s
Advertisement
22
A stunning Pokemon terrarium
23
A sturdy laptop stand to elevate your setup
24
And an adjustable tablet stand
Advertisement
25
Prismatic window film to cover the windows by your desk
26
An LED touch lamp you can just gently tap
27
Or a crystal table lamp that's elegance on a budget
Advertisement
28
A galaxy light so you can project the starry night sky onto your ceilings and walls
29
A glass essential oil diffuser that puts on a gorgeous light show
30
A productivity cube for that big project you've been putting off
Advertisement