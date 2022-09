30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

And a charging station that'll be a one-stop shop for organizing your devices

This doc comes with six cords for Apple devices, but is still compatible with other charger types. If you have Android devices, pick up a set of short USB-C cords. You can charge phones, tablets, smart watches, and even a Nintendo Switch in this thing.Get a closer look in this TikTok from @orcashopco "This is a great device to organize all your mobile devices and charge them as well. I did not understand the LED function, but when you turn it on, each slot that is actively charging has slight blue glow to the divider.I like this.I also love the fact that all my devices are now organized in one place with nice short codes for charging.I am using it for both iOS & Android devices. The device only came with lightning cables, so I purchased some 6-inch USB-C cables for my Android devices. Everything is working great and looks great too. Also the device has a nice long power cord so it easily reaches to the wall plug for power." — Amazon customer