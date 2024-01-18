34 Clever TikTok Gadgets And Gizmos You Probably Haven't Heard Of Yet

Popular items from this list:
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
"I use this product to charge my IPhone 13, AirPods, and Apple Watch. Prior to this 3-in-1 compact purchase, I have purchased three different kinds of 3-in-1 chargers — I frequently travel between school and home with carry-on bags on airlines and all of the previous stand version chargers doesn't fit well in my bags or I am always worried I would break. This is compact and folds so well that I can fit in my carry-on or in any zipper pockets without having to worry about breaking anything.
Charger works really well and it is the best compact one you can find in market. Love it and been using it for two months now and no issues!!" — SBREDDY
A SwitchBot Smart Switch Button Pusher to turn virtually any device with a press-able "on/off" switch into smart tech
Reviewers love this because it doesn't require you to "smart enable" other parts of your home. It's also a great way to turn on your kettle or coffee brewer from the other room so it's ready for you when you get out of bed! Promising review:
"This is exactly what I was looking for and had no idea it existed until I saw someone mention it on TikTok! Our front walkway gets pretty dark at night, and I was frustrated with trying to remember to turn on the light every evening and off every morning.
I looked into those light sensors you can plug in, but our front porch light is under an awning with enough shade that it would have kept the light on 24/7. This little Switchbot solved the problem
. I applied it to the indoor light switch and set the time on my phone. It has worked perfectly ever since." — Alecia McLochlin
A rechargeable magnetic phone charger/hand warmer set
It has four warmth settings, so you can pick one that's perfect for the conditions too!
I have been using these for two winters now, and once it hits November I simply never leave the house without them. They heat up instantly, and unlike bulkier hand warmers, slide easily and subtly into any of my jacket pockets.
They fit neatly in the palm of my hand, and the warmth radiates and genuinely makes a difference in regulating my entire body (I am a big BIG baby about the cold).
The heat settings are super easy to change, they recharge efficiently within an hour, and I always feel like a handy little wizard when I can pull them out in a pinch if a friend's phone is dying and they need some extra charge to keep it alive. I cannot recommend them enough!
A rapid cold brew maker that makes a whopping 40 ounces of ice-cold goodness in under nine minutes
"I like cold brew year-round, which may be my favorite method/machine yet! It’s so easy to assemble, use, and clean. In about 15 minutes, I was impressed with how rich and bold the brew was, with no grounds like others I’ve tried.
It looks great on my kitchen counter. It’s lightweight and stable with the base suction cups. It makes a little noise but much less than I expected (and less than my Nespresso machine)." — Liz
A bagless, touchless stationary vacuum to suck the gunk on your floors right up
EyeVac
is a small business that specializes in vacuums for home and commercial use. Promising review:
"Saw it on TikTok and knew I had to have one. I hate cleaning but get annoyed with the clumps of dog hair and bits of things on my kitchen floor. I usually just vacuum my tile with the vacuum which is a pain. This thing is so easy to just sweet things into and it sucks them right up.
Sure, it's more expensive than my actual vacuum, but I've only had it three days and have used it two times." — Amazon customer
A desk-friendly HappyLight sunlamp that will be both a literal and metaphorical light of your life
"I work from home at night. I never see the light of day during the winter. This light has been a joy to have and gives great light at my desk to work with with the benefit of mimicking sun exposure.
It’s very easy to use and to replace bulbs." — Amazon customer
An undetectable mouse jiggler for folks working at home who need to stay active on Gchat, Teams or Slack
"Like everyone else, I stumbled upon this product because of a TikTok I saw. Setup was extremely easy and I'm pleased to say that my Teams green light is on all the time now. Workers of the world, unite." — Amazon customer
A cult-favorite portable blender
Yes, I did it. I bought the TikTok blender and don't regret it one bit. I can create any smoothie I want, from healthy to dessert shakes for the kids. So easy to use, charge and clean. It's a must buy!!!" — Debby from Warren
A slim magnetic stove shelf
"There was no setup...Take it out of the box and place it on the stove. The magnets are very strong keeping the shelf fixed in place.
The magnets are raised allowing air flow underneath preventing the shelf from heating up. Sizing was perfect. I love it!" — Amazon customer
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Perilogics
is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on-the-go. Promising review:
"I got it, because like most of us, I saw it on TikTok. Wasn't sure if this will be worth the hype, but omg it is so awesome. It will not only be extremely useful on the plane, but when recording content almost anywhere,
so now we can carry this little light holder instead of entire tripod. Great purchase. Worth the hype." — Maja
An egg bite maker so you can flex on Starbucks and Costco and all the other places where you're paying top dollar for fresh or frozen egg bites
Psst — a lot of folks also use these for pancake and protein pancake bites! Promising review:
"I bought this in hopes to make egg bites similar to Starbucks and I have not been disappointed. I chose this one after reading reviews on the smaller four-bite size. I have used it multiple times and have had excellent results each time.
I followed the recipe in the booklet and used a tip from another reviewer that suggested to triple the cottage cheese amount. It’s very easy to use and clean." — April124
A belted portable cordless vibrating heating pad to ease your cramps and pains
in action. Reviewers note you should definitely wear it over your clothes! Promising review
: "Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains. It breaks up all the little bubbles and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
A set of rechargeable emergency LED bulbs for anyone whose power grid sees a storm and immediately PEACES out
"These little guys are so bright!! Got these on a whim after seeing it on a TikTok. These are super bright and charge when the light is turned on. These are worth the price." — Reid524
A Kindle/iPad remote control page turner to let you lay back in bed or the tub and read to your heart's content
Psst — a lot of reviewers like to pair this with a gooseneck tablet holder
so it'll stay upright in front of them without having to hold it! Promising review
: "This product makes reading so damn convenient. It’s so easy to hold, you can strap it onto your wrist so you don’t misplace it when using it.
So far the battery life has been spectacular. I just mirror my iPad screen to my TV and make the font size hysterically large and get under my covers and just click away. I don’t have to move a muscle. I don’t know why I didn’t buy this sooner. I’m so obsessed.
This is a must have for anyone who reads from a Kindle or iPad. Just cocoon yourself under your blankets and enjoy your book without having to stick a hand out into the cold to turn the page
. It sounds lazy but trust me once you have a clicker, you won’t know what to do without one." — Jessica
An adorable little car diffuser you can tuck right into the drink holder
: "Fits perfectly in the cupholder of my Prius C. This has lasted over an hour of driving
. There are times I have to shut it off because it's so powerful and my car is so small. I purchased the black one to match my interior. The lights transition effortlessly and look great. It's very intuitive and easy to use.
I'm so glad I bought this one (the cord doesn't bother me) instead of paying over $70 for a cordless one. It looks sleek, works great, seals well, and the cord it comes with is long.
I highly recommend it." — Jennifer Mandeville
A six-outlet wall charger designed specifically for larger chargers that also comes equipped with two USB fast-charging ports and a night-light
"Better than any strip! Saw this on TikTok and it’s everything. Love the auto night-light feature. So versatile and compact. Worth every penny. Will be ordering more." — Kelly
A digital luggage scale perfect for anyone who likes to play chicken with the weight limits
Check out BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly'sTikTok of the digital luggage scale
"This scale works and was accurate on four flights. First flight was a test at 46 pounds and Delta scales said it was 46 pounds. The next two flights were at 49 pounds and both United and Delta found it to be 49 pounds. The bag on the fourth flight weighed 49 but the United scale found it to be 48 pounds. Four different airports and scales proved that this scale is a good, low-cost, must-have item for air travel." — Robert
A Petcube, which is basically a Furbo without all the extra bells and whistles
in action. Petcube
is a California-based small business established in 2012 that specializes in interactive HD pet camera products.
It's also app enabled and can send you instant notifications, sync with Amazon Alexa, and even access a vet on demand if you notice any weird behaviors. Promising review
: "Unbeatable for the money. I needed a way to keep an eye on a new 4-month-old puppy who keeps digging holes in my yard. I didn't expect a lot for $39 but I was pleasantly surprised. The video is quick to get started and very clear, zoom is quick, and the night vision actually works
. I haven't used any of the other features yet but these alone make this a great value! Far exceeding what I expected." — Rick Grisham
A keyless fingerprint doorknob
in action. It also comes with an emergency key to unlock it, if the code is forgotten! Promising review:
"I’ve had this lock for a couple of months now and honestly I love it. So convenient. I don’t have to worry about my room being unlocked anymore. Also just a genuinely great product." — Alyssa
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper that'll have you feeling like a golden god in your kitchen
Fullstar
is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.
"Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more.
We used to have a Prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container.
" — Amazon customer
A flexible power strip complete with three outlets, two USB ports and a five-foot extension cable
iJoy
is a small business that specializes in headphones and tech accessories. Promising review
: "I saw this on Tiktok, so I ordered one. I absolutely love it. Everyone needs one in their life." —Dani Jo Stengsar
"I rarely write a review (this is the second in the past few years). One of the best purchases in a long time. Nice design and very practical. It solves all of my problems as it can go any direction. It's worth every penny.
I turned around and bought two more. I am about to buy my fourt one. Love this!" — Pond P.
An emergency car jump starter that also works as an air compressor for tires
"I would 1000% recommend this for anyone and everyone. My dad bought me one for Christmas and it has got me out of bad situations a couple of times
. I have since bought one for everyone in the family and have recommended to the rest of the extended family. It comes in handy and can help avoid being in an unsafe situation where you are stranded
and someone taking advantage of the situation. Not only does it charge your car battery but you can use it to emergency charge your phone or to plug in something during a trip. This one airs up tires. Just perfect." — SA Sunshine
A portable Bluetooth retro-style keyboard to instantly fashion your tablet into a chic mini laptop
"I've been seeing retro-style typewriter keyboards on TikTok for a while now. I aways thought, 'That looks pretty cool!' Decided to look on here and found this one. I just got it today and so far has been working great! I had no problems connecting the keyboard via Bluetooth, and the clicking of the keys is really nice, one of the reasons why I wanted to get this
." — dee
An AirFly, a handy gadget you can use to connect your wireless headphones to the headphone jacks on flights
Here's what BuzzFeeder Chelsea Stuart has to say about them:
"Last year I splurged on some AirPod Maxes
and for the amount of money I threw down on them, I was determined to get as much use out of them as possible and that included on plane rides. With the AirFly Pro, I can connect my headphones via Bluetooth and use the seat-back screen without having to fiddle with the free wired headphones they hand
out that 1.) have horrible sound quality and 2.) don't fit my ears in the slightest. (I swear my ear canals are tiny or something??)"Promising review
: "I saw this on TikTok and bought it instantly for an upcoming trip. I wish I knew about this sooner so I could enjoy inflight entertainment without needed additional headphones.
This allows for that, which is great. It works so well, my husband bought one as well. Highly recommend." — Amazon customer
An identity-guarding roller stamp as an alternative to paper shredders
Promising review
: "I had no idea about these until I saw them on TikTok — changed my life. I don't have to shred anymore,
no more picking up tiny shreds of paper on the floor after emptying my shredder, not to mention having an ugly shredder in my home office or the expense of a shredder when they eventually fail!!" — Dave
An outlet timer with clearly marked time increments for the "Wait, did I remember to ... ?" crowd
in action. Promising review
: "I was looking for a better countdown timer to turn off corded entertainment devices after I fall asleep.
The one I've been using has small buttons and a LCD display. Although any countdown time can be set on it, the display is hard to see in low lighting. This BN-LINK has larger buttons and knowing their order allows me to select a preset time in the dark.
Yes, not infinitely flexible, but 15 and 30 minutes, plus 1, 2, 4 and 6 hours is close enough for my needs." — Picky Consumer 01
A self-stirring mug reviewers love for perfectly blending their sugars and creamers
in action. Promising review
: "I'm a huge fan of coffee and I need it in daily life. Absolutely loving this new cup! Easy and quick to mix your coffee and milk, pretty handy! Cleaning the cup couldn't be easier with the self stirring function
, just put a little dab of soap, fill the mug half way with water, turn it on and let it do its own thing." — Lina
A Yonanas fruit soft serve maker that magics any frozen fruit into an ice cream or sorbet texture
"I saw one of these in action at a friend's house like five years ago and thought it was just a made up memory, because making ice cream out of solely frozen fruit seems wild. But when I saw a TikTok about it I immediately went to Amazon and bought it. Literally this was the BEST decision of my life.
I cannot believe still how amazing this thing is! It makes the creamiest, best tasting fruit ice cream ever.
It’s easy to take apart and clean, and super easy to use." — DMCKAY
A set of motion-activated bed lights to really stick it to the monster hiding under there
The lights have an auto-shutoff feature you can adjust between 30 seconds and six minutes, and also easily install under stairs, cabinets, and mirrors
.
"My husband wanted a nightlight in the room but I didn’t. I attached these under his side of the bed and put the sensor at the foot of our bed. The sensor 'sees' us coming in from the hall, from the bathroom, or him from out of the bed. We keep them at 10% and that’s enough light for him, but doesn’t wake me up. They are perfect
!" — Lisa Hummel
A portable car vacuum that lets you explore the great outdoors or enjoy a particularly messy snack without sitting in the evidence
"This was the perfect solution for a busy mom as myself. I have three little ones and every day there is a mess of some sort in the backseat. It saves time and money to not have to go to a carwash place and keep feeding the machine
. It’s simple to use and a great size. Wish the suction was a little better but for the price and quality I can’t complain. It’s a must!" — Amazon customer
"TikTok made me buy it. I NEVER leave reviews buttt I was surprised at how well and powerful this vacuum was! And it wasn’t loud. 10 out of 10 recommended. Go buy it and try it for yourself." — Jessica D. Williams
A laser hair removal system with cooling technology that makes for the ultimate money-saving hack
in action. Promising review:
"I bought this specifically for my bikini area. I have only used this product on that area. I am now in my eighth week, and there is hardly any hair left. I am honestly shocked. I was, of course, hoping it would work when I bought it, but honestly was pretty skeptical. It did take twice a week for all of eight weeks but it did work. The hair in your bikini area is the most coarse and therefore, I thought it would take longer but it has gotten rid of almost all the hair. I
can’t imagine how well it will work in other areas where the hair isn’t as thick or course. Would definitely purchase again and recommend." — strawn
A light up rain cloud essential oil diffuser that looks like it was pulled out of your dizziest daydreams
in action.Promising review
: "Loves it! It’s so super cute! We call it our shroomcloud. It's peaceful and the mood changing colors are the best! I love hearing the subtle sound of water. Ahhh, zen! Works great as a diffuser with a few drops of your favorite essential oils, too." — Krissy
A slim profile ink-free Bluetooth printer you can boss around from your computer, phone or tablet
in action. This requires thermal paper to operate — grab 100 sheets on Amazon for $21.99! Promising review
: "This specific printer is lightweight but very sturdy. The app is super easy to use
; it's got a media library that has layouts and other clipart styles. The printer is also relatively quiet and I have not had any issues with loading the paper straight,
you just have to be dedicated to inserting the paper. Do not be super gentle with the paper or it will print on the paper crooked. Customer support is awesome and the quality if nice and worth the price, in my opinion. The paper, as stated in other reviews, is costly however I think not paying for ink evens it out." — Kapizanami
A fancy pants portable water dispenser for your bedside table or desk
in action. Promising review
: "I love the convenience of having water in my room at all times during the day and night. The unit is quiet and I love that you can specify the desire water level in your cup.
Honestly, this is by far my best Amazon order. I absolutely love it!!!" — Ricki