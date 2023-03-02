33 Excellent Products That Honestly Each Deserve A Trophy

Popular items from this list:
A Sauberkugel
Promising review:
"This little ball is genius!! Rolls around in my purse; which I live out of. It picks up a lot lint, debris, or even crumbs. Easy to find with the bright pink. Just remove and wash, and it’s ready to go again. The price was great and something I can use for years. If you live out of your purse this a must-have!!" —dj3biggs
A roll of peel and stick fake marble to jazz up all your dull surfaces
Promising review:
"Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price.
I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen
A jewelry cleaning pen that you can count on to add new shine to your gems
Promising review:
"I have a 2.5 carat wedding ring and have a hard time really finding anything that gets that 'first day' sparkle back. With the Dazzle Stick, it shines again. Thank you so much!" —C.Skinner
A pair of LED stained glass bulbs to bathe your home in a kaleidoscope of colors
Promising review:
"I love these bulbs. They make any room all warm and cozy. Also a fantastic night-light for the little ones. :) Get you some!" —Amazon Customer
Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining to look at
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free. Promising review:
"WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product!
Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal.
Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl
An eyeliner with a wing-shaped stamp
You get two dual-sided pens: one each with the left and right wings. The other sides have straight eyeliner. Promising review:
"I've tried the taping method, tried normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! So when I saw this I thought, meh, why not give it a shot... It's not like my hopes were high since nothing else has been efficient or worked as it should. But to my surprise I put the left cat eye on first and it was perfect aside from needing to connect it to my current liner. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES...LET ALONE THE 2 MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There was no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line." —LadyMeow
A pair of genius hands-free sneakers
Why not just buy slip-ons? Because laced shoes are cute and adjustable!
A budget-friendly waterproof eyebrow wax to give your brows a little love
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this and am amazed at how fuller my brows look! Application is also super easy and quick! I took three pictures. Top picture is before I applied it. Middle picture is after application. Third picture is after I've drawn a line under my brow to clean up the look and filled in some sparse areas." —P.A.
A pack of Miracle-Gro water storing crystals that'll prevent both under and over-watering
Promising review
: "I have deck rail flower boxes and they get full sun most of the day. I filled in the drain holes to hold more water and added these to the soil. Both made a huge difference in the quality of life for the plants. They were and still are gorgeous even if I couldn't water every day.
I do have to admit I used more per planter than the recommended amount." —Pattijwr
A three-blade blinds cleaner with five removable, reusable microfiber sleeves
Promising review:
"These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.
A satin-lined Hairbrella to keep your hair protected from rain, humidity and anything else
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather. Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going Read more about review stating Love it!!to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." —Gina C.
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.
A mini claw machine that won't eat all your quarters in one go
Promising review:
"Impulse buy after laughing hysterically at the video of this going around on TikTok. This thing is cute and fun and very entertaining! Be forewarned: The clear top dome part does not attach firmly." —Szibarita
A food tracker to make sure your pet isn't over or underfed
Promising review:
"Awesome product! There are four of us that were working together to feed the dogs. It simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone had fed them every morning. Now I just to see if it's green and if it's not, I feed them and indicate it.
We all love it so much!" —Toni Deegan
A keychain car escape tool that's able to both cut your seat belt and break your car window in emergency situations
Promising review:
"Thankfully I haven't needed to use this item BUT.. if I ever do, I have it in my car, in the pocket of the driver side door. I live in Florida where we are surrounded by water and there are lakes, canals, drainage ditches, flood control ditches and many bridges.
There are constantly stories on the news about vehicles losing control and heading into the waters. One of the last news stories showed using this little tool.
I immediately purchased several of them and gave them out to family and all of my neighbors."—pete33
Youthforia's BYO Blush Oil that boasts a unique color-changing formula that reacts to your skin’s natural pH level
It's also packed with 20 plant-based antioxidant-dense oils so you don't have to worry if you fall asleep wearing it! It's suitable for all skin types, fragrance free, vegan, and cruelty free.
Youthforia is an Asian- and woman-owned small business that aims to make makeup that's so good for your skin you can sleep in it. The founder, Fiona Co Chan, even tested the blush by sleeping in it for two months. They are passionate about being environmentally friendly and not using fossil fuels or gross toxins in their products.Promising review:
"Dewy and glowy. I tried it over makeup and it appeared as a strong pink shade but settled to a flushed, glowy color. I had my little sister try it too because I wanted to see the color change again and it lasted a really long time on her. The texture was smooth and it was easy to rub in and blend out." —Summer
A giant one pound bag of marshmallows for anyone who picks the boring cereal out of Lucky Charms
Promising review:
"Buying these charms was one of the best decisions of my life. The bag is twice the size of my head. The marshmallows are aesthetically pleasing and delicious. It's everything I ever wanted in a snack." —Amazon Customer
A magazine rack that'll be a sleek way to display magazines, letters and clutter.
Promising review:
"I just got this magazine holder today, and I can't tell you enough about the quality of this product. It's beautiful, just like the picture, and it's efficient...I put it alongside my TV stand and no longer have to clutter up the stand ;)" —N.M.P118
A set of thick velvet slip covers to instantly transform your drab couch into something new and fabulous
This set even comes with nonslip straps to ensure your new seats stay in place. See more colors here
. Promising review:
"I have never been so excited about a slipcover. Total transformation of our couch and loveseat. I was worried about it not working on our leather couch, but it stays on really well due to the straps and the separate cushion covers. LOVE." —Brian/Liz
A set of special stickers that tell you when it’s time to reapply sunscreen
Promising review:
"Just used this product on a recent trip to Florida. I made sure to wash my skin before application and it lasted about two days on my skin without coming off. When out of the sun or behind UV glass, like in a car, the spot turns clear. As soon as you step into the sun it turns purple. If you use sunblock it starts to become clear or semi-clear. After being on the beach and having gone into the water a few times the spot started seeing purple and I applied sunblock again. In a minute the spot was clear again. So this is very effective In alerting me when to reapply." —RGTorque
The Wand — a mini handheld filter that could possibly reduce your wine-induced headaches
Promising review:
"OMG!!!! This works. I love wine, but have terrible allergies to the histamines, sulfites, and preservatives in wine. I actually use one wand for two glasses of wine. I was very skeptical, but it works like a dream!
Thank you PureWine. This is really a breakthrough for me." —Penny Froh
A pack of punch hole reinforcement stickers that look like doughnuts
Promising review:
"These are not the boring white reinforcers of my school days! My daughter especially likes the ones with “sprinkles.” They stick well and do the job." —Phyllis Davis
Jumbo divider sticky notes so you can jot down some summary notes on each section in your notebook
Promising review:
"These sticky notes are excellent. They come in a booklet, with a clear cover over and a cardlike paper with a blue mandala pattern at the back, which is really neat and beautiful. The colors are quite neon and bright and look exactly as the picture shows. The tabs are neat and noticeable at any angle, and are 2.4 cm, or about 0.8 inches, in length. The paper note itself is 14.8 cm, or 5.8 inches, in length. They came in neatly and safely packaged, with no dirt or paper-creasing in sight." —Malik
A pair of mop slippers that'll take care of dirty floors while you shuffle around looking for a clean coffee mug in the morning
Promising review:
"I buy mopping slippers. Yup, that's right. This isn't my first pair. So why do I like mopping slippers? I have a 2-year-old, and they're great for mopping up little splashes. Drops of water from doing dishes and the extra padding is nice. No paper towels wasted and it's immediate. Plus these are cute. You have to have a sense of whimsy for this functional novelty item. My last pair did not have this detachable mopping bottom. I enjoy washing both parts because I think it's cleaner but it's a nice feature." —G. Kim
A spiral notebook with a surprise inside — highly pigmented eyeshadow!
The Crayon Case is a Black woman-owned business that sells beauty products that look like stationery. Promising review:
"Very nice! I used it for the color under my eyes in the pic. Very potent and colorful. I got the red collection. Great buy compared to a $32 eyeshadow palette by Huda in Ruby Obsession
. You get the same colors for a fraction of the cost." —P. Armstrong
A Homer Simpson sponge holder that recreates everyone's favorite reaction gif
Promising review:
"Looks just like the photo, and I love the drainage feature. Definitely a unique item, and fits my dad to a T." — Jen Spencer
A pack of anti-slip glasses sleeves
Promising review:
"Both my husband with metal frames and my mother with plastic frames love these! My husband had a spot on his glasses with some numbers engraved that irritated the top of his ear. We thought this product would solve that problem and it did along with the slipping down his nose. They were instantly comfortable to wear. I decided to try them on my mother's glasses for the slipping problem and she was thrilled, too. No problems with catching on hair for either. Great idea that works!" —Nancy A.
Stain remover possibly created by the gods of white couches
It's marketed for wine, but it also works with tough stains like coffee, blood, and ink. It's free of bleach or phosphates, and smells like citrus. Promising review:
"Lo and behold! I completely cleaned the window sills, the window shades, the baseboards, the walls and the carpeting! You cannot even tell it happened. No stains or color change to the carpet or the walls or the white painted surfaces. Before you try or use anything, buy this. It cannot be beat! I was afraid I might have to hire a professional to clean the carpet and that I might have to completely repaint walls, but no." —Sharon Hamilton
A pair of deodorizing pouches hungry for all your worst smells
Promising review:
"I have a pair of black leather flats that stank so badly my husband would yell at me if I took them off anywhere near him. But I love the shoes! So I had to find something to make the stench go away without leaving me with an allergic reaction. Mini Moso was the answer. I honestly couldn’t believe it. A few days after placing them in my prized off shoes, I took a whiff from about a foot away. Nothing. I got closer. Nothing. I stuck my nose practically in the shoe. OK, maybe that’s pushing things, but I’ve got to tell you that 95% of the broken-in leather grossness was gone. So happy!" —Erin
A shoe stretcher so you can avoid the horrible breaking-in period
Promising review:
"I’m an adult with a tiny foot. Shoes sized 3–5 will fit in length generally, but are often too narrow. This device has made comfort possible without distorting the shape of my shoes. This also makes it possible to get to the broken-in stage quicker." —nmpayne
A set of popular wickaway sweatbands to keep your sweat at bay
Promising review:
"Amazing quality! These are super soft and keep your head cool when working out! I couldn’t believe how well they work at wicking away moisture and staying cool!
They came in a super nice box that will help me to not lose them — like I’m prone to. The colors are cute and the headbands aren’t too tight at all! They have nice stretch to them if you have a larger head.
This is one of the best purchases I’ve ever made on Amazon! I’m so glad I bought these!" —Gypsigirl213
An ice tray that fully seals, so you can turn that thing sideways and shove it in the freezer
Promising review:
"I absolutely LOVE ice cubes in my drinks, and it's so annoying to have ice cube problems. I really researched ice cube trays and read a lot of reviews until I found these trays. It's so nice not to have to worry about spilling water just trying to get them in there. Also, they come out of the tray so easily! No more fighting to get the cubes out.
These just kind of pop out when you press down on one side." —Kalisa
And a crown-shaped cushion to turn your office chair into a throne
Also in the listing: paw, rose, and square shapes!Promising review:
"I love crowns so when I saw this, I had to have it. Bought it for the looks and love it now for the comfort. And off course it's pink, my favorite color." —Dixie