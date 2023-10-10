ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

Fall Prime Day Deals On Versatile Items For Your Closet You'll Reach For Again And Again

You’d get a great cost per wear on these anyway, and it’ll be even lower thanks to these smart savings.
Kayla Boyd

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.

FYI — deals move *fast*. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout the day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

Note: To get these deals you have to be a Prime member, so if you aren’t already, sign up for a free 30 day trial here.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Up to 62% off a Levi's denim jacket
Because we love a good staple we can throw on over just about any outfit.

Promising review: "I’ve been looking forever for a high-quality denim jacket with just the right amount of authentic fade but at an affordable price. I should have known to check out Levi’s first! This jacket is soft yet structured. The denim has a little personality and fade but still goes with everything. The fit is right on point. Seriously it doesn’t get much better than this!" —FitGirlInFlight

Price:$34.14+ (originally $89.50; available in sizes XS–4X and eight styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
Up to 67% off a fitted square neck bralette
If you want something that looks dang cute with a pair of shorts, jeans, or trousers.

Promising review: "Love it so much! An absolute wardrobe staple. So versatile. Wear it with jeans, dress pants, a skirt, joggers...ANYTHING!! " —Darla

Price:$9.95+ (originally $29.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 12 colors)
20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei
I loveeee this bag! I use it all the time for both special occasions (I was at a wedding in the pics above) and regular days out and about. It's stylish, great quality, and is an easy way to elevate an outfit. Check out our JW Pei handbag review post for more styles we love!

Promising review: "Can’t wait to order more colors! This bag is versatile, can fit essentials and it's the perfect size. I got compliments everywhere I went :)" —Tyra

Price:$63.99+ (originally $79.99+; available in 38 colors/styles)
Up to 59% off select Crocs (including up to 29% off Classic Crocs)
Promising review: "The hype is real! I use to think Crocs are just so ugly! But after seeing so many friends wearing them, I finally had to try and, wow, they are really comfy and versatile. I took them camping and I hiked and went into the lake with them! Just so comfy and so easy to wear. I easily slip them on when needing to walk my dog. I can see why so many people are obsessed with them! Worth a try!" —Denise M.

Get the classic Crocs for$35.45+ (originally $49.99) and shop all the Croc deals here.
Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra
It has a super light underwire to keep you supported without digging in. You'll want to wear this every day! And the mesh panel is a pretty touch.

Promising review: "Best inexpensive bra for the summer. Super breathable and comfortable. It's really soft, which was surprising. Perfect underwire. My boobs do not fall out when I bend over. Just amazing." —Cyndi

Price:$19.94+ (originally $48; available in sizes 34B–42DD and 10 colors)
And up to 42% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
Thish is supportive enough for a low-impact workouts and cute enough to wear out with friends. It's made of moisture-wicking fabric, making it perfect for summertime. But it's also a great layering piece for when the temps cool down.

BTW, this is the LOWEST price it's been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "This is EXACTLY what I’ve been looking for. Made very well with additional lining/shelf bra and thin padding. I got the black and white and the white can be worn on its own, not see-through at all. It’s not a supportive type bra to go run in if you need support, but good for yoga and maybe walking. For reference I am a 32DD in Victoria’s Secret. I got a M." —J. Chancey

Price:$14.99+ (originally $23.99+; available in S–XXL and 20 colors)
Up to 40% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
Promising review: "These are pretty darn awesome. Love how they have the side zipper to put them on easily, in addition to the normal lace up. The heel is a perfect height and they have a solid feel, but not too heavy. The contrasting stitching gives the boot a great look. They are comfortable and true to size. If you are looking for a pair of combat boots at a great price, these are it. Love em!" —Implied Queens

Price:$34.39+ (originally $56.99; available in sizes 5.5–10 and four styles)
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan
Promising review: "The sweater has everything I love in a sweater! Perfectly boxy, but not hugely oversized fit. Well made and thick, non-itchy fabric. It’s perfection in a cardigan." —Midwife Barb

Price:$22.45+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and eight colors)
Up to 27% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings
They have pockets (!!!), they're super soft, they're not see-through, and you'll want to wear them ALL the time.

Promising review: "I LOVE these yoga pants. They feel like they let my skin breathe, unlike some of the others I own....in case you’re wondering they aren’t see through. I did pay attention to another review about washing instructions which I thought might be a deal breaker, but I gave them a shot I have had no issues when washing on gentle and air drying. Now that I’ve given them a few wash-and-wear test runs I need to order more. One pair is not enough." —V. H.

Price:$21.99+ (originally $29.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors)
40% off a Fossil watch
It's also water-resistant up to 330 feet and safe for bathing, swimming, or snorkeling!

Promising review: "I was going to get the Michael Kors rose gold watch, but decided to go with this one due to the great price and my familiarity with Fossil watches and how great they are made. I was not disappointed. The crystal dial is just enough to make it look really expensive and add a touch a bling! I totally recommend it." —Tina Beanie

Price: $90.20 (originally $150)
20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings
Promising review: "As someone who doesn't wear a lot of jewelry, I love these earrings! They're very lightweight and don't weigh down my ears so I feel like I'm not even wearing anything. Really cute, recommend!" —brittany

Price:$13.58 for six pairs (originally $16.97; also available in silver)
Up to 40% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
Promising review: "Love these sunglasses. Lightweight, stylish, versatile for every season, and comfortable." —Amazon Customer

Price:$132.60+ (originally $221; available in three sizes and 25 styles)
Or up to 36% off oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes with UV 400 protection
Promising review: "Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century. They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." —Kam

Price: $12.79+ (originally $18.99+; available in 13 colors).
Up to 30% off a pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles
They're one of those clothing items that we all need — and have likely been holding on to our old, ripped, stained ones for way too long. Layer these under shirts or sweaters, sleep in them, wear them on their own... they're a must-have.

Promising review: "When they said Amazon essential, they were definitely not lying. Genuinely my favorite camisoles. They’re perfect for wearing under your clothes or even on their own with a flannel or cardigan on top. They don’t feel cheap and the white isn’t as see-through as other white items I own (but still does show color). I love that the straps are adjustable, it makes it so that I can have a higher neckline... Genuinely one of my best purchases, I wear them practically all the time." —Lina

Price:$17.40+ (originally $24.90; available in sizes XS–XXL and 26 style/color varieties)
Up to 48% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
Some reviewers found that they didn't even need a bra with this!

Promising review: "Okay this is so good. I had the Zara bodysuit identical to this but it quickly got stretched out so I tried this one out. It is 10 times better than that one. The fit is perfect, it hugs you just right and is supportive enough that I won’t wear a bra. Also, not see through at all! Amazing. Need in all the colors." —Dawn E.

Price: $18.89+ (originally $36; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 24 colors).
Up to 26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover
My BuzzFeed Shopping colleague Emma Lord (that's her above on the left) says: "I own this in the Aqua Green and the Pink and could NOT be more obsessed with them. I don't think I took them off for the entirety of winter, fall, and spring — I either wore them under my jackets or to work out in the cold. They're so snuggly, soft, and well-made. My favorite thing though is probably all the fun, readily available colors they have in addition to the neutrals. Also, not to be a traitor because I LOVE Lululemon, but once this goes through the wash the fabric of this is so much cozier than their version."

Promising review:"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon." —ahnjloo

Price: $31.99(originally $39.99+; available in women's sizes S–XXL and 15 colors).
Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress
Promising review: "Um okay this is my new favorite dress. I just got it and I already wore it for date night and it was so cute and comfy all night. The skirt of the dress has an extra layer of lining underneath so it’s not see-through at all, and the top part of the dress has elastic on the back so it’s nice and fitted without being uncomfortable. Definitely recommend!" —Kaitlin

Price:$27.29+ (originally $45.99+; available in sizes women's XS–XXL and 17 styles)
Up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
Because the viral Aerie version is *impossible* to avoid if you spend time on TikTok, but don't feel peer-pressured into that pair if you're on the fence. These are buttery soft, stretchy, and super lightweight — the ultimate WFH pants or loungewear.

Promising review: "These are beyond soft and so dang cute. I love how these have the little cuts in the front. Super great spinoff of the Aerie Crossover. They fit shorter but honestly, they still look so cute. I kinda wish I would have sized up. I think I woulda been happier in them if I did, BUT still love them." —Sarah Elizabeth Zimmerman

Price: $16.49+ (originally $21.99+; available in women's sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors).
30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
Promising review: "These are seriously the best flats I've ever owned (and believe me, I've tried a lot of them). These were super comfortable the first day I wore them, and NO blisters! Great shoes for work or casual attire. I will be purchasing these in every color!" —Casey

Price:$17.40 (originally $24.90; available in sizes 5–15, including wide sizes, and 26 colors)
Up to 76% off a seriously stunning slip dress
Promising review: "Love this dress so much. It’s like wearing a satin nightgown but out in public. I pair a tank top over it and sneakers for a casual look. The slits are sexy without being overtly sexy and the material just hugs my curves with enough room to still move about." —Jordan

Price:$13.40+ (originally $54.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 21 colors)
Up to 74% off a long blazer
Promising review: "This is one of my favorite blazers. The fit is perfect! It’s lightweight, a long fit — just as I wanted, and can be dressed up or down." —Tisa

Price:$19.31+ (originally $74.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors)
Up to 20% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
Promising review: "I bought several of these purses in a variety of colors and absolutely love them. They are lightweight, vibrant colors that match everything I wear, and have several zippered and non-zippered pockets inside and outside of the purse. The main pocket is tall and wide so you can fit a larger phone and wallet in it, and the chevron stitching really elevates the look of the purse, making it feel more expensive than it really is. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the colors of this purse but this teal color is my favorite one." —Erica

Price:$17.95 (originally $27.50; available in 25 colors)
Up to 30% off a variety of highly-rated jeans
Promising review: "Y’all! These are my new favorite pair of jeans. I am very apprehensive about buying jeans online because I need to try them on first. I went ahead and went for it because worst case they don’t fit and I return them. The size seems to be accurate. They have exceeded expectations! They’re stretchy and comfy. Mine hit right under my belly button, but I have a very short torso. I’ll be singing the praises of these jeans for awhile." —BrittanyDuBroc

Price:$31.99+ (originally $39.99+; available in sizes 0–26, including select petite sizes, and 28 styles — not all styles available in all sizes)
Up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
I have these slides and they feel like you're walking on marshmallows! I like sliding them on real quick them when I'm checking my mail and grabbing packages, but they also make great pool/beach slides! FYI: many reviewers suggest sizing down.

Promising review: "These slides are—and I mean this in the best way—marshmallows that mold to your individual feet. They are SOOOO comfortable. I’ve been working from home since the start of the pandemic, and I ordered them to wear in my house after I read that walking around barefoot long-term isn’t great for your feet. I wanted something with a little support but that would be comfortable. The reviews for these looked good so I ordered a pair, and now I never want to take them off. The material in every part is molded and squishy so there are no unexpected parts that dig into your skin or chafe. But they’re structured enough to provide some support for your arches. 10/10 highly recommend!" —Carrie B

Price:$14.44+ (originally $16.99+; available in sizes 4–16 and 17 colors)
Up to 80% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
Promising review: "I liked everything about this dress! It fit so well, very stylish and liked the material. Received a compliment the first time I wore it. Love the pink color and already ordered another color." —Susi G.

Price:$10+ (originally $49.90; available in sizes XXS–5X and 11 colors)
26% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx
This is the lowest price they've been in at least 30 days!

Promising review: "Omg!! Literally the best! Sizing was perfect, I’m 5’2 165 lbs and ordered a medium and it’s true to size. Thick, not see through, it’s EXACTLY like spanx. I had a pair of the spanx one and lost it, don’t know where it is and ordered these last minute for my vacation and i was shocked at the quality for the price. Buy it! You will not regret it!" —Boca Doce Baking

Price:$58.91 (originally $79.99; available in sizes XS–4XL and four colors)
Up to 48% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts
Promising review: "High-waisted, nice pockets, and very comfy! Will order more colors! Fits great! Good quality! TikTok made me buy lol!" —Amazon Customer

Price:$13.99+ (originally $26.99; available in sizes XS–3XL and 29 colors — not all colors available in all sizes)
Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
Some reviewers say they run a bit small, so you may want to size up.

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE these shoes. They're not supportive enough for running, but for everything else, they're comfortable, light, and easy to slip on. I had a knee sprain and am recovering and these shoes are perfect to get around in. They're not clunky AT ALL...almost like slippers. I love them and for the price, will buy more. They do run small tho." —Desen Fulmer

Price:$34.97+ (originally $75; available in sizes 5–11 and 38 colors/styles)
Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress
Promising review: "This is really nice. It looks good, very soft, looks great with leggings. Sometimes I wear it as a cover up over my swimsuit when leaving the pool." —Kindle Customer

Price:$15.95+ (originally $39.90; available in sizes XXS–5XL and 14 colors)
Up to 59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything
Promising review: "TikTok did not steer me wrong! Ordering this again in another color and size!" —Jesse"I bought this in black and I love it. The material is soft and stretchy and super comfortable. Not see through at all. Doesn’t crotch you like other body suits. Snaps are super easy." —Reagan Knarr

Price: $14.51+ (originally $35; available in women's sizes S–XXL and dozens of colors) Psst — you can score deals on a ton of other bodysuit styles, including tank tops, halters, and square necks!
Up to 50% off a super cozy shacket
Promising review: "I have been seeing this shacket all over TikTok and it did not disappoint. It’s so soft and comfortable. It’s perfectly oversized." —April Campbell

Price:$25.19+ (originally $49.99; available in sizes XS—XXL and in 23 colors)
Up to 28% off a stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising review: "Saw this on TikTok and decided to give it a try. The material is super stretchy and soft.... oh so comfy. I could have gone down a size but then it wouldn't hang off the shoulder. It has a faux tie waist...Love love love this romper!" —Trisha Lynn

Price:$25.98+ (originally $35.99+; available in sizes S–3X and in 36 colors)
Up to 45% off a faux leather belt that'll have you going, "Gucci who?"
Promising review: "This belt is great and super stylish! Another one of those TikTok made me buy it and I’m not mad!" —Ashley DeHoff

Price:$11.99+ (originally $14.99+; available in sizes XS–XL and 11 colors)
Up to 30% off a cropped puffer vest that features a high collar and a drawstring hem
Psst: Reviewers say to throw it in the dryer before wearing to get it looking really puffy!

Promising review: "I saw a girl on TikTok with this, and I have been looking for a cute brown vest. Shipping took a little longer than normal, but other than that great. It’s on the more cropped side because I purchased a smaller size wanting it that way. I get so many compliments on it!" —JB

Price:$25.88+ (originally $36.97; available in sizes XS–XXL and 16 colors).

