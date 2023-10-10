Fall Prime Day Deals On Versatile Items For Your Closet You'll Reach For Again And Again

We waded through the mountains of bargains for you and found some of the best deals in every category.
1
Up to 62% off a Levi's denim jacket
2
Up to 67% off a fitted square neck bralette
3
Kayla Boyd / BuzzFeed
20% off a trendy, yet versatile ruched handbag by JW Pei
4
Up to 59% off select Crocs (including up to 29% off Classic Crocs)
5
Up to 58% off a highly-rated T-shirt bra
6
And up to 42% off a Lemedy padded sports bra tank
7
Up to 40% off a pair of lace-up combat boots
8
Up to 59% off a chunky ribbed cardigan
9
Up to 27% off a highly-rated pair of high-waisted leggings
10
40% off a Fossil watch
11
20% off a six-pack of gold-plated earrings
12
Up to 40% off a timeless pair of Ray-Ban aviators
13
Or up to 36% off oversized square sunnies exuding high-end vibes with UV 400 protection
14
Up to 30% off a pack of Amazon Essentials camisoles
15
Up to 48% off a sleeveless halter bodysuit that looks like something from Zara or Skims
16
Emma Lord / BuzzFeed
Up to 26% off a slightly cropped half-zip pullover
17
Up to 41% off a lovely puff-sleeve mini dress
18
Up to 43% off a pair of flared high-waisted crossover leggings
19
30% off a bestselling pair of ballet flats
20
Up to 76% off a seriously stunning slip dress
21
Amazon
Up to 74% off a long blazer
22
Up to 20% off a sleek crossbody bag you'll want in every gorgeous color it comes in
23
Up to 30% off a variety of highly-rated jeans
24
Up to 49% off a pair of soft and squishy slide-on slippers
25
Up to 80% off a sleek slitted sweater dress
26
26% off a pair of faux-leather leggings reviewers say are very similar to the ones by Spanx
27
Up to 48% off a pair of stretchy workout shorts
28
Up to 53% off a pair of Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers
29
Up to 60% off a mini hoodie dress
30
Up to 59% off a short-sleeved T-shirt bodysuit that demands to be tucked into everything
31
Up to 50% off a super cozy shacket
32
Up to 28% off a stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit
33
Up to 45% off a faux leather belt that'll have you going, "Gucci who?"
34
Amazon
Up to 30% off a cropped puffer vest that features a high collar and a drawstring hem