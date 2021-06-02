HuffPost Finds

34 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Construction zone plates, adjustable strollers and more things that'll be a big help if you have kids.
By Mallory Mower and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

Parenting definitely comes with its ups and downs: even though you enjoy time with your child, you may have to occasionally deal with picky eating, coloring messes and lost homework assignments, among so much else. Whatever little annoyances may arise, there are amazing products and gadgets that can help you out. From interactive food plates to wall repair kits, here are items you may find useful if you are a proud parent of one (or multiple) kiddos.

1
A closet organizer
Amazon
Save time in the morning and help your child find their favorite clothes in minutes! It comes with five cubby holes that'll keep their wardrobe organized.

Promising review: "I've loved this product. I was looking for something that I could hang in the kids' rooms so they could get ready for school on their own. It's a great color, made with a very sturdy material and overall fits our needs perfectly!!!" — Omi & Tela

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
2
A toilet safety seal
Amazon
Prevent little ones from throwing things down the toilet with this safety seal that'll help keep the lid sealed at all times.

Promising review: "So far I really like these. My toddler likes to put things in the toilet so this works perfect for keeping him out, and isn't a pain to use like some other toilet locks we've tried." — smaldon

Get it from Amazon for $3.99+ (available in three styles).
3
A sensory swing
Rest Nests / Etsy
Help your kiddos develop their motor and balance skills while having fun indoors. It's designed with an extra spring, so it can swing up and down and back and forth.

Get it from Rest Nests on Etsy for $93.50 (available in 10 colors).
4
A drywall repair kit
Amazon
Remember the one time you let the kids play ball in the house? This kit will be there for you when you need to quickly repair small holes in the wall.

Promising review: "This spackle is so handy! Much easier and faster than opening a regular container of spackle, then finding a putty knife to use and sand paper. Everything you need is right there. I filled probably close to 50 small holes and nicks from kids throwing toys, etc. in less than 15 minutes. Would definitely recommend this." — Michelle Smith

 Get it from Amazon for $5.98.
5
And a wood finish stain remover
Amazon
Scratches from roller blades, cleats and other sports equipment will be history, thanks to this marker that'll get to work on damaged hardwood floors.

Promising review: We moved into a new home and as much as I try to baby our brand-new hardwood floors, I have noticed small nicks and scratches caused by our active toddlers. I use this pen and they look good as new! I highly recommend these pens. The trick is to apply the liquid to the mark you want to cover, and then immediately use your finger or a paper towel to go back over the same spot to remove any excess stain. If you do not do this, you will have a visible line where you applied the stain which basically highlights the imperfection." — MPA

Get it from Amazon for $12.32.
6
A sight word Bingo game
Amazon
Make early reading lessons more fun with this Bingo game that'll help them expand their vocabulary and read words out loud.

Promising review: "Our first-grader was feeling really discouraged with her sight words and I've been trying to think of ways to encourage her and get her excited to learn things she doesn't already know. She loved this game! We played with the whole family and her 3-year-old even enjoyed playing (we show her the cards and have her find the word that matches on her bingo card).I think this is a great way to make learning/practicing sight words fun! I am very happy with this purchase and I can see how it would be great for teachers in the classroom as well!!" — Jennie

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
7
A ducky spout cover
Amazon
Place this cute duck on a tub faucet so your kiddo can enjoy baths without bumping their head.

Promising review: "This was super easy to install and I love how it looks in our bathtub along with our daughter’s other duckies! We’ve only had this spout cover a week or so, but so far we're very satisfied." — Audrey N.

Get it from Amazon for $9.36.
8
A pack of corner guards
Amazon
They'll help baby-proof sharp surfaces around the house, including coffee table corners and cabinet corners.

Promising review: "Looks neat. Sticks super well. It will keep my baby safe from sharp furniture corners. Also, she can't peel them off by herself!" — Mura

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $9.99.
9
A squirting spoon
Amazon
It comes with a squeezable silicone pouch, so you can feed your baby pureed meals and not make a mess when you're out and about.

Promising review: "This product is amazing! I now have kids in sports/activities and I am always on the go. I put my baby's food in one of these and take it to go in my diaper bag. It comes with a spoon cover that is hard plastic that covers the hole where the food comes out. The body of the spoon is a soft silicone that you gently squeeze to get the pureed food out. The spoon itself is a hard plastic but we had no issues. It is easy to clean and comes apart in two pieces. Seriously, this is the best gadget ever!" — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $8.48.
10
A pack of dresser labels
Made by Moores / Etsy
Keep your kid's clothes organized with these labels that'll easily stick to dresser drawers.

Get them from Made by Moores on Etsy for $2.50+ (available in 15 sizes and 22 fonts).
11
A pack of wart bandages
Amazon
They're formulated with salicylic acid that'll help remove stubborn warts on fingers, feet and toes. Plus, they're waterproof and self-adhesive, so they'll actually stay on and not fall off easily.

Promising review: "These bandages have decreased the wart by half. It's still there but we just purchased our second pack in hopes to finish the job. It was really big to start with. We first used the freeze stuff and it did nothing. Hopefully with the second pack it will be gone. My daughter really likes that the wart/medicine is camouflaged as a regular Band-Aid so she can wear shorts and that it's painless. Edit: After three packs of these the warts are GONE!" — Robin H

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
12
A three-stage silicone cup
Amazon
It's designed to adapt with your growing toddler, so when they're ready for a "big kid cup," you can seamlessly switch it from a sippy cup.

Promising review: "This cup is fantastic for my toddler. I love that the straw is built in. It’s super easy to clean. The material is great, easy to hold and my toddler is able to grip onto it well. We have had a couple drops and the liquid did not spill. I also love the neutral colors. I will be buying more products!" — Jordana

Get it from Amazon for $17.99 (available in four colors).
13
A pack of toy strips
Amazon
Prevent your mini me from tossing pacifiers and small toys from their stroller, thanks to these gems that'll keep them attached to handles.

Promising review: "This is a simple concept, but something that you would not normally think you need. After losing a few toys off the side of the stroller, I felt there had to be a way to keep toys and bottles from falling over the edge. I found these and took a shot at ordering them. I have not lost a toy since getting these nor has a bottle fallen on the ground. The strap dries out easily when she may have some excess 'droolage.' I think I might start giving these as a shower gift." — Kay

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in 11 colors).
14
An anti-blister balm
Amazon
If you and the kiddos love the great outdoors, this balm will be handy for preventing blisters on hikes. Apply this gentle formula to their heels, toes and other areas prone to chafing.

Promising review: "I can not say enough good things about this product. Let me tell you, this little purple bottle is a lifesaver. I have a couple pairs of shoes that I haven’t been able to wear because they cause blisters. But with one swipe of this, no more blisters. I can now wear my cute shoes again!" — Jennifer Gomez

 Get it from Amazon for $8.
15
A pack of portable vomit bags
Amazon
Motion sickness isn't fun and these bags will be there if your little one gets sick while riding an airplane, bus or car. They have a twist and seal structure that'll help prevent vomit from leaking out and they easily fit in a backpack, diaper bag or purse.

Promising review: "I ordered these again at a stop light after I handed my child the last of my initial stash. They are a lifesaver to have in the car. They have saved many a car seat and hours of cleaning. And they've saved us from that dreaded smell. Oh, ​that smell. Get them, stash them everywhere, and save yourself from that smell!" — Emily Sullivan

Get a pack of 45 from Amazon for $16.99.
16
And a car-friendly trash bag
Amazon
This trash bag will keep lollypop sticks, snack wrappers and other sticky items off car seats.

Promising review: "This is the most useful little item I have EVER placed in my car for litter management. It's easy to use, easy to empty AND it doubles as a spare cup holder when needed. I've ordered more for our other cars. The kids have really improved their management of basic tidiness in the car with this in our family vehicle. My husband has managed to keep the passenger seat easy for me to join him in his car, and now our teens will enjoy an uncluttered life in the 'teen mobile.'" — DW

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
17
A 2-in-1 booster seat and diaper bag
Ashley Homestore
Give your kiddo a pop-up seat anywhere and safely carry baby essentials with this 2-in-1 gem that'll make traveling a breeze.

Get it on sale from Ashley Homestore for $41.99 (originally $84.99).
18
A four-pack of finger pinch guards
Amazon
Attach to any part of a door (top or side) to keep it open and prevent your little one from hurting their fingers.

Promising review: "These door guards are excellent! They are thick and sturdy. I'm able to put them on my inside doors with ease and they stay in place. My 16-month-old can not pull them off. The doors DO NOT shut with these on. You can put them on any side of the door. I have one door where my little one could pinch his fingers in the hinges. I'm able to insert the guard on the side with the hinge! The door barely moves open/closed and does prevent fingers from pinching. I highly recommend these." — HTHONLINE

Get them from Amazon for $8.95.
19
A magnetic dry erase board
Amazon
Great for making to-do lists or math homework, this dry erase board will be used (and appreciated) by everyone in the fam.

Promising review: "My 4-year-old is learning to write, which is how my husband came up with the idea of purchasing a white board (for the ease of writing and basic learning). The white board came with a dry erase pen and four hook and loop stickers. It's light weight, very handy and easy to carry. Oftentimes, my daughter keeps the board in her lap while writing or drawing. The dry erase pen accompanied with the board has a tiny duster/eraser on top. I'm glad we bought this product." — AAR.

Get it from Amazon for $7.49+ (available in ten sizes).
20
A bottle of dry shampoo
Amazon
Keep kids' hair fresh with this powder-based formula that'll help minimize grease and leave strands soft.

Promising review: "I’ve tried too many dry shampoos to count and this is the only one that has worked in my hair. All of the others made my hair feel stringy (sprays) or chalky (powders). I only need to use a few small shakes on my hand which I then tousle into my hair/scalp. It feels super light, blends in easily after brushing and I can go days without shampooing now. I can even wear my long hair down on day four without it looking like a greasy, flat mop like it used to. With a toddler at home and baby on the way it’s been an absolute lifesaver!" — Elise C.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
21
A bug bite suction tool
Amazon
It suctions onto insect bites from chiggers, mosquitos and flies, plus it helps minimize itchiness, redness and swelling. No more applying anti-itch cream when your little one gets bit by annoying bugs.

Promising review: "I found this on a random ad and though 'there's no way this will work.' Boy was I wrong! How has no one thought of this before? I've used it on bites immediately after the bite and days later. It works every time. The itching is gone after one use, and it doesn't involve using chemicals. And overtime, it saves you money instead of buying itch cream every summer!" — clp4916

Get it from Amazon for $9.95.
22
A dirty diaper sack dispenser
Amazon
It comes with 24 bags you can toss dirty diapers in, so you don't have to waste time searching for a trash if there isn't one nearby.

Promising review: "Holy moly! Having the knob on the side that allows you to retract the bag into the container makes this tiny contraption SO amazing. I've never seen that for other ones on the market. I use these for dirty diapers and my toddler used to LOVE pulling them out way far! It used to be a pain stuffing the bags back inside.This eliminates those annoying moments! Woohoo!" — Kyle Perez

Get it from Amazon for $4.99.
23
A disposable urinal
Amazon
If there isn't a bathroom stall nearby, these leak-proof bags will be there if you (or your kiddo) needs to pee. They're also portable and great to take on car trips and camping trips.

Promising review: "These are a life saver when camping with a large group if you are afraid of the woods at night, like me! I'm female and have had absolutely no issues with leaking or overfilling. These things are awesome! Definitely a staple for me now on summer camping trips. I also have a few in the car for my kids for road emergencies." — Alex Bogherie

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $17.99.
24
A collapsible cooler
Amazon
Chill snacks and drinks when you're going for a picnic, road trip or hiking adventure with the fam. It's very roomy and comes with multiple compartments for everything you need.

Promising review: "This is the perfect lunch bag to take on a picnic or road trip. It is big and roomy and can hold items for the whole family. I can pack all of my kids' snacks in one bag. The design is sleek and looks nice." — TAmazon

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in two sizes and colors).
25
A password book
Amazon
Keep track of internet passwords, school assignment passwords and basically every other password with this logbook that comes with plenty of writing space.

Promising review: "While I understand that if this falls into the wrong hands I'm SOL, I do love this for me. I try to keep a variety of passwords, so I'm constantly forgetting them. I have them saved for my phone and computer but periodically, they are lost or wiped for one reason or another and this has been a lifesaver! Right now, I just keep it in a drawer in my office or bedroom but I will probably upgrade to a safe in the near future." — Layla West

Get it from Amazon for $7.95.
26
A "taco truck"
Amazon
When it's taco night, this little storage container will help keep their meal upright and prevent shells, lettuce, cheese and salsa from spilling over.

Promising review: "This was larger than expected. It washes well in the dishwasher. My grandkids love to have their food served this way." — Terrie, Charleston-SC

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
27
An interactive food tray
Amazon
Picky eaters will love this mat that'll let them play with food and eat delicious meals at the same time.

Promising review: "Unbelievable! I'm so extremely thrilled with these plates. My granddaughter is four and she's been a very, very picky eater since she was two. We've tried every trick in the book to get her to eat her veggies (something other than chicken nuggets, spaghetti mac and cheese). This plate changed that — now she asks for second helpings of broccoli! I was so thrilled I ordered all varieties of these plates." — Lisa Sernick

Get it from Amazon for $20 (available in six styles).
28
Or a construction zone plate
Amazon
Load up this interactive plate with fruit, veggies or cereal and watch your kiddo enjoy a meal with construction-themed utensils.

Promising review: "My toddler is really into construction vehicles and when I served his breakfast in here he was so excited and couldn't wait to eat by himself. Great quality too! I'm very happy with my purchase. My 30-month-old toddler likes to eat now!" — Ks

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in four colors).
29
A machine-washable coloring tablecloth
Coloring Table / Etsy
If your child easily gets bored during meals, this tablecloth will let them color their heart out while you all sit together.

Get it from Coloring Table on Etsy for $29.99+ (available in three sizes).
30
A diaper cream applicator
Amazon
When your mini me needs a diaper change, this flexible tool will help you apply diaper cream without getting your fingers greasy.

Promising review: "I strongly suggest you get this if you don't want greasy fingers; that is the main idea. The bottom piece has a suction so you can place it anywhere at an upright position. It is easy to pick up diaper creams from a circular angle. This was a good investment overall." — HappyWife=HappyLife

Get it from Amazon for $5.95 (available in three colors).
31
A travel-friendly pain relief spray
Amazon
You'll be glad to have this if your kiddo gets a boo-boo while you're running errands: Just spray on a cut to help minimize irritation and pain.

Promising review: "This is the perfect travel item to throw in my diaper bag. With a rambunctious toddler, I can always use some Neosporin on the go!" — Kelsey Marciano

Get it from Amazon for $4.97.
32
A pack of self-closing outlets
Amazon
If your little one loves to explore off-limits things at home (looking at you, outlets), these child-proof covers will prevent them from doing so.

Promising review: "We have been behind the curve on baby-proofing and bought a big pack of the plastic two-prong outlet covers. My kiddo is determined to stick anything and everything he can into outlets and wants so badly to peel the individual outlet covers off. I bought a four-pack of these covers and they are AMAZING! They're easy to install (just don't forget the little plastic spacer between the actual bare outlet and the back of the cover) and SO MUCH BETTER than the cheap plastic covers." — Katie Ackerman

Get a four-pack from Amazon for $10.99.
33
An adjustable baby carriage
Amazon
Go for a stroll with this adjustable carriage that'll literally grow with your child: it's roomy enough for newborns, babies and toddlers.

Promising review: "I am very happy with the purchase of this stroller. It's very easy to assemble. This comes with a bassinet for a baby and a chair for a toddler and a rain/mosquito cover." — Maria

Get it from Amazon for $489.
34
And a teaching alarm clock
Amazon
It'll glow and let the kiddos know when it's time to wake up, so you can get a little more rest before you start your morning routine.

Promising review: "We've had this clock for four years and it's still going strong. You can adjust the amount of time the green light stays on. You MUST wait until the green light comes on to enter the room or it won't work! If your child comes out before it's on, take them back to bed and walk out. We get them used to it (now with child #3, 9 months old) by telling them before closing the door at night 'Wait for your green alien to wake up!' It's a good last minute reminder. The only thing I'd change is that the dimmest light setting is still a bit bright for my light sleepers, so I have to lay a burp rag or something over the back to make it dimmer. I'm considering buying a second so the older kids can have theirs back!" — Lauren

Get it from Amazon for $32.99.

