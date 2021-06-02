34 Genius Parenting Products And Gadgets

Parenting definitely comes with its ups and downs: even though you enjoy time with your child, you may have to occasionally deal with picky eating, coloring messes and lost homework assignments, among so much else. Whatever little annoyances may arise, there are amazing products and gadgets that can help you out. From interactive food plates to wall repair kits, here are items you may find useful if you are a proud parent of one (or multiple) kiddos.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A closet organizer
2
A toilet safety seal
3
A sensory swing
4
A drywall repair kit
5
And a wood finish stain remover
6
A sight word Bingo game
7
A ducky spout cover
8
A pack of corner guards
9
A squirting spoon
10
A pack of dresser labels
11
A pack of wart bandages
12
A three-stage silicone cup
13
A pack of toy strips
14
An anti-blister balm
15
A pack of portable vomit bags
16
And a car-friendly trash bag
17
A 2-in-1 booster seat and diaper bag
18
A four-pack of finger pinch guards
19
A magnetic dry erase board
20
A bottle of dry shampoo
21
A bug bite suction tool
22
A dirty diaper sack dispenser
23
A disposable urinal
24
A collapsible cooler
25
A password book
26
A "taco truck"
27
An interactive food tray
28
Or a construction zone plate
29
A machine-washable coloring tablecloth
30
A diaper cream applicator
31
A travel-friendly pain relief spray
32
A pack of self-closing outlets
33
An adjustable baby carriage
34
And a teaching alarm clock