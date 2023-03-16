30 Products Reviewers In Their 30s Swear By

Popular items from this list:
A pair of ridiculously comfortable pull-on Levi's jeans
Promising review
: "Let me first start out by saying I'm a mom of two, in my mid-30s. Pants and I disagree on far too many levels (AKA, once I found leggings after having children, it's been impossible to go back). Pair that with working from home (ahem, never having motivation to wear actual pants even if I wanted to) and you have a full blown 'this woman is going to spend the rest of her life in yoga pants' situation. Enter these jeggings.
I am not even apologizing for using the silly term of 'jeggings'. These could nearly pass for a legging-feel situation. ON TOP OF THAT, they look like real jeans. DONE. TAKE MY MONEY."
— Sara W.Another promising review:
"I ordered these in a size 6 and found them to be a bit snug to pull over my hips (maybe because they are pull on style), but once they are on that fit great! I had to order these in two colors after they got so many recommendations from other moms in their 30s like me
." — JEB
A bottle of tea tree essential oil to cover a whole bunch of your bases
Promising review:
"I am trying to use more natural products on my face and body now that I am over 30. I've had this rough, red patch of skin on my right cheek for a few months now that came out of nowhere and nothing was helping.
I tried creams, toners, masks, scrubbing, and nothing was working. I decided to try some tea tree oil due to its antimicrobial properties and use for inflammation and redness. I have been using this for a month now (every few days — not daily) and it's awesome!
I mix a drop into my regular night cream and the rough spot is completely gone and no longer red and irritated looking
. I'm soo happy I bought this product — it definitely worked beyond my expectations! :)" — haley
A bottle of Drop It, a natural wine sulfate and tannin remover that works its magic on your glass
It's also a lot more cost-effective and environmentally-friendly than wine wands or other competitors — a single bottle of this can be used to treat up to 55 glasses of wine
, as opposed to wands that can only do a few glasses each before they get tossed. Drop It recommends 1-2 drops for each glass of white wine, 2-3 for a glass of red, and 7-9 if you're treating the whole bottle at once
. Once it's in the glass, swirl lightly for 20 seconds, and you should be raring to go! Promising review:
"I became really sensitive to wine in my 30s and through a lot of trial and painful error, I thought I might have to give up on wine altogether.
Then I found out about the preservatives being a possible cause and decided to give this product a shot. So glad I did!! I'm still pretty sensitive to reds but this helps tremendously so that I can have a glass with dinner without a headache immediately settling in.
Whites cause me no problem what so ever! I love that it takes so little product to make a difference to a whole bottle. Just a few drops, a few minutes and we are good to go." — CastawayIrons
A pair of internet-beloved Adidas Cloudfoam workout sneakers with a memory foam sock liner
These are also slip-on and slip-off for easy access! Promising review:
"I have these shoes in both gray and pale blue. Although I agree 'cloudfoam' makes it sound like you’re stepping onto a memory foam mattress and it's enveloping and caressing your tired feet... it has much less padding than anticipated. However, these are THE most comfortable shoes I have owned in quite some time
. I have several pairs of Nike Free which are also comfy in their own right but I am finding my feet are getting slightly wider as I age (yay) I am in my 30s if that helps any reader
. The huge plus in these are that the raised and padded heel makes it so I never ever get blisters there. And I always get blisters there. The only thing I don't love is the tongue portion. The top of it hits the same area of my foot so I can’t sport ankle socks. It’s OK for me since I am always wearing them in scrubs under long pants. I’ve worn my gray pair on four hour hikes, eight hours in an amusement park.
The price for a big name brand is really reasonable at $55. I typically expect to spend $100+." — Jadoreamazon
A shampoo scalp massager you can use in the shower to massage and exfoliate your scalp
I started using one of these and WOWZA, it really helps you get extra mileage out of your shampoo
. I have a whole lot of hair on my head so sometimes it's a struggle to feel like I've soaped up my whole scalp thorough, but this was a very effective way to spread out the suds and really get them to the roots. I was worried it might tangle in my hair, but it was totally fine on that front, too. I've noticed that my hair has been a little less greasy at the roots since I started using it
. And I'm echoing a ton of reviewers here when I say it just feels reeeeeally, really nice. Promising review:
"I’ve suffered from dry skin and a dry scalp ever since I turned 30.
The only thing that helps me is exfoliating. I was initially concerned that the product would be too rough and damage my sensitive scalp or too soft and ineffective. However, this brush is perfect for me. It does not tangle my long hair, it is easy to use and just firm enough to get the job done. My scalp no longer itches and the icky buildup is gone. I can’t believe something so affordable has made such a difference in the health of my scalp.
I’ve used expensive shampoos and conditioners to no end with barely a difference. I wish I discovered this product much sooner!" — AH
Essence's Lash Princess mascara for instant length
Hello, that is my face above, because I bought into the hype of all the rave reviews and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings.
It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put ALL the live long day (I've spent two ridiculously hot summers wearing it now, so I can speak to that), and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic, or continue applying for longer lashes each time. Promising review
: "I am a 30-year-old who has been wearing mascara since I was probably 15-16 and this is by far the best mascara ever. This beats Dior's almost-$40 mascara. A few times I made make up purchases based off of what reviewers and make up influencers hyped up and was disappointed, this surely wasn’t a disappointment." — Mary
A set of itty bitty dermaplaning razors you can use to take care of those lil' unibrow hairs
This tool also helps soften skin by gently exfoliating as you use it! Promising review:
"I am 30 and haven't given much thought to the hair on my face since I was a teenager, but I stopped plucking my eyebrows during quarantine and I thought this would help me keep them shaped
. It does, and I ended up using it on the peach fuzz on my cheeks and chin, earlobes, upper lip hair, and baby hairs on my hairline. I swear it makes my face look fresher and makeup looks smoother
." — Brich0328
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer, an inexpensive lightweight concealer
I started using this myself awhile back (although this is former BuzzFeed editor Kayla Suazo's lovely human face above), and I am mad that I wasted time with other concealers for so long. I am a deeply impatient person who likes to look good and does not like to put in effort in any way, shape, or form
, and Maybelline created this so that people like me could gracelessly slap it on in the morning and be like "OKAY, REFLECTION, YOU GOT THIS" before being on their merry way. It never cakes, I look way more awake than I have any right to, and I never struggle to blend it the way I do with other concealers.
11/10 subscribe. Promising review:
"This was an amazing purchase. I bought it because I wanted to try a new concealer for my dark circles.
This product hides better than any other concealer AND it's easier to apply. I like how I don't even need to get my finger messy. It also doesn't look cakey and blends in easily.
BUT, the very unexpected BEST thing about this product, is that it has diminished the fine lines under my eye. I am in my mid-30s, and have been using various under eye creams for a few years. I am currently using one that works great. So I didn't expect this to make a difference, but after a couple weeks of use, I noticed my eyes look even better. I really don't get how this made more of a difference than all the expensive eye creams I've tried, but it has.
" — R. Weaver
Glossier's Cloud Paint blush for a noticeable glow
Promising review:
"I'm in my 30s but appear younger naturally, well this magical blush takes me all the way to baby glow!!! It's very lightweight, blends in like a dream (impossible to overdo)
stays on unless you are a face-toucher, I look like I'm glowing with beam and dusk gives more dimension to the face without looking like a blush. I will definitely be purchasing the rest of the shades to complete my collection
and I HIGHLY recommend this to anyone who wants to look effortlessly fresh and youthful!!!!!!!" — Mashutka
A weekly pill organizer designed with push-through silicone lids to easily organize your pills
Sagely is a family-owned small business founded by husband-and-wife team Ellie Glazer and Ivor Miskulin, who spent three years designing the ideal, stress-free pill storage solution. The silicone lids are super secure, but also designed for gentle and easy opening and closing to account for users with dexterity issues.Promising review
: "Love this thing!!! I'm only 30 and didn't want an old lady pill box... and this one was modern and cool.
The little slots to push in pills is fantastic and the containers are very large. It keeps my huge vitamin pills on either side and could fit over 10 large ones if needed. Love this thing. Worth the price and looks like it'll last forever. I
do wish the magnets were stronger. They just keep them in place but will slide off if bumped. I assume this is helpful for people with arthritis. It's an easy fix. I take down one days worth of pills, set it on my counter and now I'm not to lazy to take my pills!" — Chicken McNugget
A set of bed bands to lock your fitted sheets neatly into place once and for all
Promising review:
"I hate myself. I'm thirty years old. Why didn't I buy these sooner? If you are sick of sleeping on wrinkled or pulled up top sheets these will change your life.
For 13 bucks. Buy it." — Bonus Joe
O'Keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream, an affordable concentrated moisturizer for dry, cracked, or bleeding hands
Psst — a lot of reviewers also swear by this for relieving eczema! Promising review:
"I bought this a year ago and never reviewed it. I felt obligated to come back and give it the praise it deserves. I have used countless hand creams. I keep cream in my hand bag, in my car, in my coat pocket and in nearly every room in the house. Since moving to Chicago my hands have been suffering severely from dry cracked skin to the point of bleeding.
I'm in my 30s with the hands of an 80-year-old! THIS HAND CREAM IS THE BEST I HAVE EVER USED AND THE ONLY HAND CREAM ANYONE NEEDS FOR THE REST OF THEIR LIFE!!! One application alone gives tremendous relief, two applications and you forget your hands were ever dry.
A small amount goes a long way. It absorbs immediately, it's light and non greasy. I don't know what else you can need, it's so effective my hands look and feel great again. In fact, just recently my face started to get really dry too and I've been moisturizing twice a day all my life. Nothing helped. Last night I decided to put this hand cream on my face, figured it does wonders for my hands, why not?
I woke up this morning. Dry skin has all but gone!" — RS
A foot file to remove calluses and hard or cracked skin from your feet with some gentle, pain-free rubbing
Promising review:
"Oh. My. GOODNESS. Literally buy this right now. Like right now. I don’t have cracked feet. I’m a 30-year-old, my heels and feet just get really dry from time to time.
I had a file that I bought at Target, and it snapped while using it. I went online and read the reviews, purchased it and got it today. This thing is a GAME-CHANGER. It literally shreds the dead skin off effortlessly and I had to sweep my floor because there was so much dead skin that came off. I can’t stop touching my feet
. I love this thing. You also can use it when your feet are dry if you want to, which is what I did. I’m so excited to use this product whenever I need it now. You won’t regret it!!!!" — jmatthews
A five-pack of wedgie-proof cotton underwear with a wide, stretchy waistband
I own these, which is why I can very confidently vouch for the "wedgie-proofness" of them. They are snug and comfy and truly don't budge, even though I am a very sqiurm-y and change positions on the couch every eight minutes. These are also phenomenal for running and workouts
, if you're looking for undies that will stay in place for those, too! The lining is thin enough that you can barely see them under leggings. Promising review:
"First pair of underwear that I have ever owned in my 30 years of existing on this planet that are comfortable!
I do yoga, jog, and just lounge around a lot, so let me tell you I put comfort before all! Moveable, breathable, does not give you a wedgie after taking five steps, covers my lower stomach without sliding down AND does not show a panty line.
Finally something any shape and size can be comfy in! The only thing at this point to make these underwear better (like all women’s clothes need) are pockets!" — Hannah Hernandez
A memory foam seat cushion for your tushy that a lot of reviewers swear by to reduce pressure on their tailbone
Promising review:
"In March I was sent out of the office to work from home for the first time. Not having a proper setup yet I sat at the kitchen table and began working 10+ hour days. After a week I noticed pelvic and lower back pain, radiating down my left leg
. I was sure something was seriously wrong with me. After a clear ultrasound we determined it was sciatica from sitting on a hard wood dining chair! This cushion has literally cured me
. I am now more conscious to take breaks throughout the day and walk the dog longer on my lunches as well. But I really believe the cushion is what has made the biggest difference. I'm 30! Never thought I could be hurt by poor seating." — Amazon customer
Maybelline's Total Temptation Eyebrow Definer Pencil, an easy-to-use, subtle eyebrow filler
The tool comes with two ends, one a small eyebrow brush and the other a specially edged eyebrow pencil. Promising review:
"This is by far my favorite brow pencil. I am pale and have medium brunette hair but darker body hair/brows, and medium brunette shade of pencil fits perfectly. Also, it is so budget-friendly! My brows are incredibly sparse...I'd say I have 60% original brow hair on my left brow and 25% on my right.
I HAVE to fill them in or I look ridiculous, especially because I'm so pale and my remaining random brow hairs are so dark. My brows unfortunately were overplucked as a teen and young adult years, and now that I'm in my late 30s I'm paying the price for it. I've tried probably 10 or 15 brow pencils over the past few years, of varying prices and brands...I wish I would have found this one sooner! So easy to use, looks natural, and stays put.
I've been able to go two to three days without touching them up, and I shower daily. I do typically touch them up daily, however. This pencil is a legit miracle for me." — Mel83
A conditioning and healing castor oil full of vitamins and fatty-acids to strengthen weak hair
FWIW, it also helps condition and strengthen eyelashes, eyebrows, and skin, so it really just shows up for you no matter what the task. Promising review
: "My story started one year and six months ago when I got so many stressful problems in my life and also I got a problem with my thyroid which was destroying my hair. My hair became very weak and I lost too much hair every time I washed it or even brushed it.
The forehead sides became almost empty of hair while I am still 30 years old. I tried to take vitamins every day with my thyroid medication but it also didn’t work at all. So the doctor advised me to start curing my hair from outside using castor oil. I searched on Amazon and found this castor oil and a biotin shampoo. I used it three times per week on the roots and left it overnight, then I washed it with the biotin shampoo in the morning.
Now I have a surprise after four weeks I started to get so many baby hair in the empty spots, but to be honest I am still losing hair but not like before." — gena
A glare-free Kindle Paperwhite that not only can hold thousands of books
Promising review:
"There's not much to say. This is an excellent e-reader! It has really changed my reading habits. Now that I'm stranded in the USA I have nothing to do but read, and doing so on my big bright phone screen was so painful. I'm only 30 years old but my eyes get tired easily, which is why I couldn't do much reading any more
. Also, reading a normal book is so uncomfortable for me because I have to read on my side and holding a book is hard, plus I have to keep my lights on the whole time. My kindle Paperwhite has changed all of that. I can read for hours at a time and I don't get tired. I love it.
Total game changer when it comes to reading. Oh, and I can finally read on my side comfortably. Loooove it." — Patricia U.
A "Thirty, Flirty, And Thriving" T-shirt that preeeetty much everyone in their 30s is legally required to own
MxM
is a Texas-based Etsy shop established in 2020 that specializes in custom screen printed clothes. Promising review
: "This shirt was so soft!! And I'm glad to say it fit :) Got myself this shirt for my 30th birthday on Sunday; and plan to get my cousin one for her birthday in June." — Megan Warren
A plush memory foam mattress topper to quickly transform any old spring mattress into an oasis
Promising review:
"This saved me from buying a new mattress. After waking up daily with a backache (I'm only 30 and have no injuries or logical reason other than a bad mattress), I knew I needed to do something.
This was a last-ditch effort to save myself from spending hundreds on a completely new mattress. So far, so good! It's a tad warm at times, yes, but I actually appreciate that because I tend to be cold when I'm falling asleep. At best, I have a comfy place to sleep. At worst, I throw off the extra blanket halfway through the night because I'm too hot. I'd recommend this to anyone but sleepers who already get too hot at night. If that's you, look into one with ventilation holes (this is one solid piece) and cooling properties." — Leandra
A jar of Aztec healing clay masks for acne that essentially suck the gunk out of your pores
People in the reviews are also singing its praises for reducing the size of their pores
! Many of them advise mixing the mask with apple cider vinegar
for best results. Promising review:
"I have had cystic acne since I was a teen. I am in my 30s and still get some every now and then. I regularly use this product as an all over mask but on days where I have one large pimple I simply mix a small amount of apple cider vinegar and the mask and use it as a spot treatment. No product will ever completely vanish a pimple overnight but I promise overnight using this product your blemish will visibly look better and for cystic acne not hurt as much." — Felicia Romero
Or a pack of the internet-beloved Mighty Match Pimple Spot Treatment, a hydrocolloid sticker
Promising review:
"Wow! I’m just simply amazed by this product. I have had acne since I was a teenager and I am now in my 30s and still have it. I’ve tried so many products over the years I can’t even tell you. I’m not saying this product helps prevent them but helps with the ones you have! It sucks everything out and leaves the pimple flat at the surface, I love it
." — C&N
A Squatty Potty, one of those internet-famous stools you can put at the base of your toilet to prop your feet up on while you go
Psst — a lot of reviewers with chronic constipation and other gastrointestinal issues that get them backed up
swear by this! Promising review:
"Let me be as blunt as I can be here. I have no idea how I will ever go back to normal pooping. I'm in my 30s and I pooped just fine thank you very much
. I got this for two family members who were older and ended up with a three pack. I literally left the third one in the extra room for a month then thought 'ah heck let's put it by the toilet.' Well, let me tell you, the only bad things about this is I don't have time to play on my phone any more in the bathroom. I basically assume the position and I'm done in 20 seconds
. No waiting for the body to get ready or rocking back and forth. I know this is a stupid idea in some ways. Except... except... it actually really works. And heck, why can't we talk about pooping! Especially here where in the Amazon chat window! Smooth nice simple poops with no stress. Get yourself one.
" — Matt T.
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil that you simply brush on your nail beds once a day to condition and strengthen all those brittle spots
Promising review:
"I don't write a lot of reviews because I typically have researched my purchase for quite some time before hand and knew what I was getting into. I went to the nail salon some time back and purchased a very small bottle for at home use. I have been diligent at 34 years old about keeping my life hydrated. Anyhoo, in my field I have had to invest in manicures to keep my cuticles short and nails also mostly because they were breaking so easily and my cuticles looked horrendous. Just yesterday I looked at my nails in pure SHOCK!! They were so lovely and strong. Right before my eyes this oil has made my nails look strong and healthy and my cuticles look like new.
I had been mindlessly applying the oil at night along with a hand cream. My nails are all growing at the same pace and they just look so happy! I have known about this oil for years and never had a bottle myself. I am going to purchase an entire bottle and continue to take care of my nails and hands. This stuff is pure gold!!!
" — Lana
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed
A Foreo Luna 2 silicone facial cleanser for a truly spa-level face washing experience
Promising review:
"I'm in my late 30s and am still dealing with cystic (hormonal) acne. I needed three to four products to hide the suckers, but after a couple days of using the mini, my skin looked better. A few months later and my skin looks and feels more amazing.
It's soft and smooth. I still get breakouts, but they're smaller and heal within a day or two. I've got a whole cabinet full of skin products and makeup that I just don't need anymore. Yes, I agree that it's pricey, but think of how much you'll save on other skincare products that you won't need anymore!" — M Gannon
A set of Sea Bands, which target an acupuncture point on your wrists meant to help reduce nausea
Promising review:
"So I get car sick, sea sick, air sick, 3D movie sick. I get motion sickness at a drop of a hat. Being in my mid-30s, I would have thought I'd grown out of it by now, but no such luck.
When I decided to go on a second cruise, I bought these thinking they wouldn't do anything and that I would return them once I got home. I was pleasantly surprised and found that these helped me tremendously.
I wore them all the time over the course of my five-day cruise and was never sick during my vacation. I was stunned. My first cruise I got so sea sick the first day and ended up in a foggy haze the rest of the trip since I took so much Dramamine. Considering how cheap these were compared to popping pills, I should have bought them a long time ago.
Great little product and I can't believe how well they worked. I bought a second pair for the car, so if I ever feel sick, I can just put these on. I would highly recommend, even for the skeptical." — KristinaK
A set of blue-light–blocking glasses ideal for anyone whose WFH setup involves a lot of time in front of their computer
Promising review:
"At 36 years old with historically 20/20 vision, I thought my eyes were aging and I needed reading glasses. Then my mom pointed out that I was squinting at my computer specifically. Turns out, I just can’t handle the blue light at night. Got these glasses, and BAM! Problem solved.
Now my whole face can relax when I use my computer at night. My other devices have a nighttime setting that changed everything to a yellow light, but my computer doesn’t have that option, and these glasses are perfect." — Sarahshmara
A memory foam gel pad for your wrists, which might relieve some of the cramping and wrist pain
It comes in two pieces — one you can prop in front of your keyboard, and the other in front of your mouse. Promising review
: "I am a computer artist so I spend a lot of time maneuvering my wrist and I have arthritis at 30 years old. So I really loved having these because they’re really squishy and soft and they make my wrist and hand not want to be chopped off by me a hour into working." — Love Laizure
An ultra-cooling bamboo fabric sleep set
Promising review:
"I will never buy another pair of warm weather PJs again other than these. I am a 30-something post-baby lady, and with my hormones paired with living in Arizona, I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable
. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves
when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough.
I literally never leave reviews but felt compelled to preach to others the good word of Latuza's PJs." — Margery