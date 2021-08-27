HuffPost Finds

34 Things To Control The Everyday Chaos Swirling Around Your Home

From shoe cubes to pan racks, these organizational goods will help get your messy living space in order.
Austin Williams, John Mihaly and Genevieve Scarano, BuzzFeed Shopping

If your home is the definition of mess, you’re probably ready to give it a deep clean with some organizational essentials. Here are shoe cubes, pan racks, tool towers and other products that’ll help you tame all the clutter around your living space.

1
A 15-cube shoe storage rack
Boots, flats, sneakers and even heels can be neatly stored in this modular storage solution you can customize to your liking. It'll work great for a closet or entryway.

Promising review: "This was super simple to put together and holds a lot of shoes. We are a family of five and had shoes everywhere. This organizes them perfectly. We usually double up the pairs and have two pairs in each slot for our kids' shoes. We LOVE this! Super easy to assemble and very sturdy." — Samantha

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in five colors).
2
A set of decal labels
Get your measuring cups and teaspoons in order with these decals that'll let you know which ones to grab for baking and cooking.

Promising review: "These are great! I purchased the white labels and they are so easy to read and use. I stained a couple of paint sticks from the paint store and screwed them to the door and then used Command hooks to hang the cups." — Jennifer Blalock

Get them from Latigo Lace on Etsy for $1.50+ (available in four sizes and two colors).
3
A compact key holder
This baby can keep 14 standard-sized keys organized at a time. No more searching for your lost car keys and house keys when you're in a rush.

Promising review: "I hate a big ring of keys jingling around in my purse or stabbing me in the leg while in my pocket so this seemed like the perfect solution. I read some reviews that talked about it being hard to assemble or the screws coming loose over time. I didn't have a bit of trouble assembling this key holder. I have six keys on mine and it took me under three minutes to assemble. I've used this key holder every single day for two months and the screws haven't loosened at all. The finish is still holding up well and I have no complaints. I purchased a second one for my husband and another for my brother and they love them as well." — Melonie Larew

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four colors).
4
A "To-Do" planner notepad
Stay productive (and crush your to-do list!) with this planner notepad that'll let you organize and check-off tasks throughout the day.

Effie's Paper is a Black woman-owned Etsy shop based in New York that sells pretty mugs, makeup bags and stationery.

Get it from Effie's Paper on Etsy for $16.
5
Or a magnetic dry erase board
Attach it to your fridge so you and anyone else at home can easily check grocery lists or appointment reminders.

Promising review: "This flexible board magnetically clings very well to the fridge but peels off easily for changes. It’s a good size to track dog feeding and walks, or what’s open in the fridge with expiration dates. Comes with four pens in different colors and each one has a magnet so it attaches to the fridge and a little eraser on the tip so you can erase just one word easily. There is also a larger eraser with a magnet that makes it quick to erase everything. We have had it for several months now and no complaints." — CL

Get it from Amazon for $9.99+ (available in three sizes).
6
A five-tier pants hanger
Fold pants and place them on this hanging organizer, so you can color coordinate outfits and not pile them up in a dresser.

Promising review: "Literally obsessed with these hangers! Completely exceeded my expectations and by far. Not only are they super sleek and clean looking, they are 1000% FUNCTIONAL too. I love how clothes don't slip off, and each level is easily accessible without destroying the ones above or below it, oh, and THE PRICE. Can't beat it. Came back to order another three more for myself since the first three were for the hubby." — Kips44

Get it from Target for $7.
7
A pack of cord and cable clips
Tame wire clutter around your WFH space with these clips that'll keep tech chords tightly wrapped up and not all over the place.

Promising review: "I love these things. My husband also has a lot of audio equipment and cords going everywhere so he uses them to bunch several cords together and they come apart so easily. I also use them to hold my earbuds together so they aren't bunched up in my purse. I can even use them on the refrigerator." — Jean S.

Get a 5-pack from Amazon for $10.99.
8
A plastic lid organizer
Neatly place plastic lids in this organizer, so you don't have to dig through a cabinet to find the right-sized one when you're putting food away.

Promising review: "This product does exactly what it is supposed to and does it well. In under 15 minutes, I took my nightmare lid drawer and turned it into a functional, convenient storage space. The dividers were simple to install and provided flexibility. Slowly but surely I am getting my tiny, chaotic kitchen under control and this got me a huge leap closer." — S. Hawthorn

Get it from Amazon for $15.99+ (available in five sizes).
9
Or a set of nesting food storage containers
You'll love the fact you don't have to play a game of Jenga every time you stack these nesting containers in a pantry closet.

Promising review: "I never lose any lids and now can keep everything completely together and stored in one large container. It is an awesome concept with lids and containers that are color-coded and fit nicely into my small cabinet space. No more opening the cabinet door and being attacked by flying lids that just pile up in a corner next to containers that they no longer fit. This product is great and I don't have any problems keep it clean or microwaving food. I treat these containers with great care and I think they will last for a bit. Great and well-made product! Worth the price!" — Linda Lou

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $28.49.
10
A "big bone" dog toy bin
Stash your doggo's playthings in this pawfect bin that'll keep all their balls and chew toys out of sight.

Promising review: "We absolutely love this. Our dogs can't get the toys out unless it's opened up for play. It prevents a huge mess and it's a cute decoration. There is a lot of room for several toys and at such an affordable cost." — Rosalie

Get it from Amazon for $44.95.
11
And a toy storage basket
It'll do the same thing for the small humans in your home who love to leave a trail of Legos on the floor. It also doubles up as a play mat!

Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but this is the best solution to the mess that little Lego lovers make on a daily basis. There were constantly Legos everywhere in my living room. Not anymore. And, the kids can actually see all of the pieces without sitting through bins. A pricey but great solution." — GCP

Get it from Amazon for $54.99+ (available in four colors).
12
A car trunk organizer
Prevent stuff in your trunk from rolling over, thanks to this foldable organizer that'll securely hold cleaning supplies and shopping bags in place.

Promising review: "It was just what I needed for my messy and unorganized truck! I wanted something not too bulky, but just the right size to help me reorganize my trunk. This product did that for me. I was also concerned that it’ll move when I drove but luckily there is Velcro on the bottom that secures it in place while you drive, and sure enough it did just that! This product does not take up a lot of space and gives you the right amount of measure to place other things like groceries and a suitcase. I am completely satisfied and content with this product! I wish I had it all along!" — Sheneese

Get it from Amazon for $17.66.
13
A set of coffee mug organizers
These adjustable organizers will help you effectively stack cups, glasses and mugs that are prone to falling out of your cabinet.

Promising review: "I have a problem with coffee cups. I absolutely love them and can't stop buying them! But I'm running out of room to store them. Then I learned about this wonderful gadget watching a review on YouTube and I had to have them. And I have to say, it has not let me down. These things are amazing! The biggest problem is that I need more! I will say I have found this system is most stable when using two cups that are the same but I wanted to use it with my big cups to maximize my space. That did work but I just made sure to put the bigger cup on the bottom and it's stable." — Amanda Wyatt

Get a 6-pack Amazon for $24.99 (available in three colors).
14
A sectioned laundry hamper
Sort laundry ahead of time, so you can easily pop in the right load and not mix different pieces of clothing together.

Promising review: "This product is everything it is described as being. The canvas bags are heavy-duty, the frame is well constructed and the clips provided to hang the bags onto the framework very well. I now separate my dirty stuff between colors, whites, and permanent press. And when ready to do a wash, unclip the bag from the metal frame and place the contents in the washer. And when I have a towel to dry before placing it in a bag, I lay it across the top of the frame of the hamper. It is so convenient." — Dibash Chimoriya

Get it from Amazon for $29.99+ (available in four colors).
15
A 300-page, gridded notebook
Write down to-do lists, reminders and notes on the go with this gridded notebook that'll easily fit in a backpack or purse.

Greer is a Black-owned stationery brand featuring work from small and large designers.

Get it from Greer for $10.50 (available in three colors).
16
A Bucket Boss tool organizer
It has a deep interior compartment and slots for screwdrivers, wrenches, hammers and basically every other house tool you keep on hand.

Promising review: "Great way to organize your tools and keep them protected when taking them to the job site. Lots of pockets of varying sizes. Seems well made and the seams are sewn with heavy-duty thread. The pockets are reinforced and have stood up to sharp chisels, knives and scrapers. There are loops to hold hammers and long items. The bucket handle swings freely so it is easy to carry. Easy to remove so you can empty the bucket and then reinstall. Way better than just dumping your tools in a bucket." — Jim McCoy

Get it from Amazon for $16.68.
17
Or a pegboard tool organizer
Hang this up above your workbench, so you'll have all the tools you need within arm's reach.

Promising review: "This is a great tool system. Far better than a regular pegboard, stronger, more adaptable and easier to use for a larger variety of tools. The galvanized steel is rolled on the sides, so you can screw through it on a flat surface and not have a row of useless pegs like traditional pegboard. Also, all you have to do is make sure you hang the first piece perfectly level and the ones after it, you just line up with no measuring necessary." — Scott

Get it from Amazon for $71.08+ (available in six colors).
18
A plastic bag dispenser
Simplify your messy pile of plastic bags with this dispenser that'll neatly stash them and let you grab one at a time.

Promising review: "This fits perfectly under my kitchen sink to control the disastrous mess that was the pile of plastic grocery bags we never seem to remember to recycle. It attached easily and serves its purpose well." — Jo

Get it from Amazon for $13.99.
19
An over-the-door cap organizer
Instead of stacking baseball hats on a closet shelf, place them on this sturdy, over-the-door organizer that'll line them up and display them behind a door.

Promising review: "Easy and quick to install. Works by tension on the door leaving no marks and no drilling. Holds onto caps very well without them dropping or marking them. I decided to get this after getting tired of my husband's caps lying all over the house in a state of chaos. Works perfectly and he loves it." — Morgan

Get it from Amazon for $10.95.
20
A wall-mounted towel rack
Roll up bathroom towels in this sturdy rack that'll look great next to a sink and keep them all together in a convenient, mess-free spot.

Promising review: "Love this invention. My bathroom is pretty small and we have a closet but with the shelves are shallow and our towels just take up too much space and with six people in our family we have a lot of other things we could store on those shelves so I appreciate this so much." — KZambranny

Get it from Amazon for $24.99 (available in nine colors).
21
A clear cosmetics organizer
When you're putting on makeup, you'll finally be able to see where your brushes, foundations and other cosmetics are located. It even has mini drawers below for other small keepsakes, including jewelry.

Promising review: "So convenient and it keeps my makeup so much more organized. This product is definitely worth it! I’ve had multiple make up bags and whenever I’d complete my makeup and look around my bathroom it was a mess from me leaving everything around. With this makeup organizer, I'm confident that when I take things out I will now put them right back in their place. Oh, but one thing to keep in mind if you have large eyeshadow pallets, etc. they will not fit." — phyliciamorgan

Get it from Amazon for $15.99.
22
A Rubbermaid Deluxe tool tower
It'll hold up to 40 pieces of yard equipment, so you can keep your garage organized and free from clutter.

Promising review: "Used to be that my tools were a tangled pile of a mess, and it was hard to find anything. Now they are all neat and orderly in this rack, which, by the way, was really easy to put together. I've stored five types of shovels, two leaf rakes, a garden rake, a garden fork, a weed whacker, a boat hook, another boat implement, a push broom, a long-handled cultivator, electric hedge trimmer, hand hedge trimmer, scoop, ax, mattock, garden stakes and probably more that I can't recall at the moment. I can't believe how much this rack held!" — Hallie Davis

Get it from Amazon for $80.81.
23
And a five-tier utility shelf
Store away anything from paint to garden hoses to potting mix in this five-tier shelf that'll fit in an unused garage corner.

Promising review: "We have a very small kitchen and no food pantry. I bought two of these so I could put the shelves closer together. Built it in the closet closest to the kitchen. It is working great!" — Lowe's Customer

Get it from Lowe's for $99.98+ (available in two sizes).
24
A wrapping paper organizer
Bows, gift wrap and tape will be out of sight (and neatly organized), thanks to this zippered hub you can use during the holiday season and beyond.

Promising review: "I will admit I have an OCD when seeing gift wrap rolls lying around in corners, slowly opening up with time. It would drive me nuts. Thanks to this storage bag I now have all my rolls tucked away neatly. Another issue it solves it when I would want to wrap gifts in a hurry, I would always be looking for tape and decorations. The extra storage pocket on top lets me have all packing accessories always next to me and not in a corner of my kid's room. I absolutely recommend you to go for this." — Faisal Durrani

Get it from Amazon for $14.98.
25
A pack of cable management sleeves
If you can't stand the sight of your messy computer wires, these sleeves will help keep them together (and off the floor) by your desk.

Promising review: "The cable sleeves are exactly what I needed to free up space on my desk and bring order out of chaos! Four sleeves come in the package but I only had to use two of them to hide cables from three speakers, a wired keyboard, monitor, computer tower and printer leaving me two sleeves for cables from the television, DVR and satellite box. It only takes a few minutes and your work area becomes more organized." — VickyNC

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in two colors).
26
Or a smaller cable organizer
Wrap up smaller cords and place them inside one of these colorful, portable organizers.

Promising review: "These are great. They're exactly as pictured and does exactly what I need them to do — keep my cords together and keep everything neat! I was surprised to find that the seller even threw a couple in for free! I really appreciate it because I wound up being able to use the extras. Would highly recommend this to everyone!"— Shawna

Get it from Darrell Standing on Etsy for $3.90+ (available in multiple colors and quantities).
27
A rolling three-tier cart
It'll make a great side table, kitchen spice station or sturdy spot for your growing plant collection.

Promising review: "I spent quite some time looking for a storage cart for my towels and etc. in the bathroom. I came across this product and decided to give it a shot. The installation process was much quicker than I anticipated. No tool was needed throughout the entire process, and I assembled this product within minutes. Overall, this is a great product if you are looking for a storage cart that is sturdy, light, and inexpensive. Definitely recommend it!" — Aleexleung

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in four colors).
28
A kitchen cabinet pan holder
Grab the pots, pans and skillets you need without sifting through a kitchen cabinet to find the right cookware and matching lids.

Promising review: "We have old cupboards, without the drawers that pull out to make access easier. Before we got this rack, our pots and pans were a jumble in a cupboard beneath the cook top. We have so much more space now that the skillets are stacked on this rack. A side benefit is that the nonstick pans don't get scratched because they aren't stacked inside one another. We love it." — Susan E.

Get it from Amazon for $15.97+ (available in two colors).
29
An accordion file folder
If you have lots of documents cluttering your desk, this folder will be a great storage hub for them and keep them organized. It also comes with tabs that'll make finding files a breeze.

Promising review: "This has finally helped me organize years of various documents that have been haphazardly filed. I now have everything in one compact, well-organized place. It expands and expands and keeps expanding to hold everything imaginable." — AW

Get it from Amazon for $13.98.
30
A set of 16 interlocking trays
Tame your junk drawer with these interlocking bins that'll hold everything from markers to glue to coupons.

Promising review: "I used to hate having to go into my kitchen utility drawer because I would spend a long time searching for something. Typically I couldn't find it because it was a mess and I would just give up. Now that I've organized everything using this product, it's so easy to find what I'm looking for. I used to look everywhere to try and find a pen. Well, I actually found eight pens, 10 pencils and eight mechanical pencils hidden in my drawer. Now they're organized and easy to get to." — James DaRoot

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two colors).
31
An under-sink organizer
If you're trying to clean up your kitchen, place this sturdy shelf under your sink. It will fit around clunky pipes and give you spare room for cookware and utensils.

Promising review: "This thing is amazing! I honestly didn't have very high expectations for it, but it blew my mind away! I have limited space in my kitchen so this worked beautifully! It fits so much that I emptied a cabinet and a half! Super easy to put together and clean. If you have limited space, just do it! You won't regret it." — Sean + Brooklyn

Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
32
A pack of car headrest hooks
They'll hold up grocery totes, purses and backpacks, so you don't have to deal with rolling bags every time you turn your car.

Promising review: "I am loving these headrest hooks for my big tote. I usually have a couple of ladies with me and they have also used these hooks. I tend to really load up my tote bag and I place it on one hook. Super easy to install, takes seconds! No issues with the hooks coming off when removing bags. I am in and out of the car all day and have been loving them! My passengers are also relieved to not have to move or hold my bag anymore!" — KC, Naples, FL

Get a 4-pack from Amazon for $11.97.
33
A hanging purse organizer
Your crossbody bags, totes and baguette bags will have designated spots in your closet that's not an overflowing closet shelf.

Promising review: "I’m very organized and this item really helps. I find my purse when I’m in a rush without making a mess. It even looks nice when I open my closet. It really helps to save space and keep your bags in good condition." — Crishui

Get it from Amazon for $19.75.
34
And a pull-out drawer
Perfect for a kitchen cabinet, this pull-out drawer will store wine bottles, cans and snacks in a neat arrangement.

Get it from Wayfair for $74.50.

Some reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.
