29 Things You’ll Get Plenty Of Use Out Of

Popular items from this list:
A handy duster that’ll keep your window blinds, air conditioner blinds, and car vents dust-free.
A battery-operated vibrating mattress pad you just place beneath a fussy baby to help them fall asleep.
A compact air purifier to get rid of any pollen, smoke, odors, dust, mites, or mold hanging around.
A portable multi-purpose carpet cleaner
Promising review
: “Wow! Bought this little steamer and am really impressed. I did one go on my brothers’ couches and look at the difference. It could use one more go to get to the ‘looking like brand new’ but this is amazing!!! When you watch the video in the product description there is something oddly satisfying about watching the dirty water get suctioned in after spraying the surface you are cleaning, but I must admit I didn’t believe it would work that well. Well it does!! Just like advertised! I am so impressed.
If you are considering this cleaner get it, you will not be disappointed.” — edina bajraktarevic
A sleek and foldable garment steamer
Promising review
: “It's easy to use and heats up super quick. You can even iron with it like a normal iron because it has the no spill feature. It’s small and great for travel. I was able to steam my hats and it worked great! Comes with its own little bag.” — Amazon customer
A spin mop made from machine-washable microfiber
Promising review
: “In a market of sub-par household cleaning devices, this thing ROCKS! I love this mop so much, I mopped my whole house twice in a row. This mop picks up everything off the floor. Even pebbles that can be left on the floor in corners and pet hair. This mop picks up everything! LOVE LOVE LOVE! Please buy this mop!” — Dillon B.
Dimmable stick-on lights for under your cabinets
Includes a remote that can adjust the brightness. Promising review
"This is a wonderful product; just what I wanted. Super easy to install and I love that it breaks off into sections so you don’t have any hanging over to hide. The remote is awesome and there are lots of brightness settings. I’m going to use these everywhere!" — Queen Halloween
A stainless-steel TubShroom
Promising review:
"Myself and my two daughters all have long hair so our shower drain was always a problem before TubShroom! This little guy seems to catch all the hair that was previously going down the drain and clogging the pipes! Just remember to clean it after each shower or you will end up with a huge hair ball wrapped around it and no water will move down the drain." — Jessica T
A cute detangling brush that'll glide through wet or dry hair
Promising review
: “I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to brush her own hair now.” — Nguyen P.
A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch
Promising reviews:
"The ChomChom Roller really works. I have two German Shepherds who shed SO much, so this was necessary. The ChomChom Roller picked up SO much fur the vacuum couldn’t." — Ezra Gordon
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." —Meowser
A compact air purifier
Promising review
: “This thing is a game changer. Ever since moving to Texas, I suffer from terrible seasonal allergies. I never have in my life until now (turns out I'm allergic to a handful of trees that are native around here). For the past few weeks my mornings have had me waking up congested and unable to breathe, blowing wads of snot out of my nose (sorry!), and with an itchy/scratchy sore throat. Then I found this little guy. I woke up this morning with NO allergy symptoms. None. No congestion, absolutely clear nasal passages, and NO sore throat at all! I'm blown away.” — JJ
A drain snake for removing clogs
Promising review:
"I’m so excited to finally have a bathroom sink that drains!! Since moving into my apartment, my bathroom sink and bathtub took forever to drain. I bought multiple de-clogging solutions but they didn’t assist or help much with the problem. When my bathtub was taking over an hour to drain I decided it was time to try these out! After receiving it I went to work. Within minutes it pulled out so much hair in both drains. It’s disturbing/disgusting yet weirdly satisfying because now my sinks drain!!" — DebSd
An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home
Promising review:
"These mitts have LITERALLY changed my life. They've completely, TOTALLY changed my skin! After having used every cream, lotion, loofah and exfoliating gloves for 15+ years, I am SHOCKED at how efficacious these mitts are!!! You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!
" — isaidso
A compact 8-in-1 air fryer
Promising review
: “We LOVE our new air fryer. We have made fried Twinkies and Oreos, steak, fries, tacos, veggies, bacon, French toast, chicken wings, and so many other things in it. The meat comes out crispy and juicy. Cooking time is cut in half or more. Such a convenient appliance.” — Georgia McBride
And! A pack of two magnetic air fryer cheat sheets
Promising review
: “This chart is easy to read and lists most commonly cooked items. Magnet sticks well to my refrigerator so it can be easily accessible when using my air fryer. I have a 1,500-watt fryer and the temps listed are spot on with the quick temps on my fryer.” — N. Nick
A dishwasher magnet
Promising review:
"A stylish, functional little magnet. Eliminates the need to wonder if that cup looks dirty or is it just hard water. Also just looks cute on the dishwasher. I do not run mine daily as I have a small household and when it does get filled, more often than I'd like to admit, the clean dishes live in the dishwasher, getting picked off as needed. This makes that process much simpler." — Amazon customer
A dog feeding tracker
Promising review
: “Awesome product! There are four of us who are working together to feed the dogs. This simplified everything because I no longer have to text to see if anyone fed them every morning. Now I just check to see if it's green and if not I feed them and indicate it. We all love it so much!” — Toni Deegan
A pack of facial razors for peach fuzz removal and brow shaping
Promising review:
"I'm a hairy gal. My cheeks, neck, forehead, and chin are covered in a fine, ever-growing peach fuzz. I have been shaving for a while with a men's razor, but it just couldn't give me a close enough shave. ENTER SCHICK SILK TOUCH-UP! Holy wow! I've been dry shaving my entire face and some of my neck with these and have experienced no irritation. Plus it is the closest shave I have ever had. No pulling or scraping like other 'mini-razors.' I love this product and hope that they sell it forever. It works on my peach fuzz, mustache, and brows. If I ever get word that they are going to stop making them, I will hoard them all.
" — Dr Eleanor Abernathy
A Revlon hot-air brush because it'll dry, style and add volume
Have coilier hair? The Revlon paddle brush hair dryer
might work better for you!Promising review:
"Buy this air brush! The only person who could tame my curly-straight-to-frizz hair was my hairdresser, but of course, her blowouts would only last a couple of days. I tried every dryer and straightener possible to knock out the frizz. Nothing succeeded until this miracle worker came along." — Mary Diane McCormick
Weatherproof, battery-operated motion sensing night lights
These little lights are AA battery-operated (not included, but you can grab some here
) and can be stuck anywhere (just grab some Command strips
!).Promising review:
"We have a short set of steps from the house into the attached garage that have always been dark and a little hard to see clearly in certain situations. These lights have been a perfect solution. They activate quite well and at a good distance, and put out a really nice amount of light.
They also seem well made. I mounted one with the adhesive strip, and one with the screws (both included) and they are equally secure. They couldn't be easier to install and use right away. My whole family appreciates them." — Driveforce
A set of bed sheet detanglers from Shark Tank
Wad-Free
is a woman-owned small business working to make sure your laundry day isn't in vain.Promising review:
"I was mildly skeptical, but it works exactly as promoted! I've used it five times and each time there's been no twisting of the sheets and no pillowcases balled up and still wet when the dryer goes off. Super helpful that it comes with two units, one for the top sheet and one for the fitted sheet so I don't have to split them into separate loads. I no longer dread washing sheets and plan to buy some of these as gifts. LOVE it!
" — Amazon customer
A pack of four big acrylic hair claws
Promising review
: “I didn't even think they made these clips anymore! I haven't been able to find them in stores and didn't even think about looking online. Then I just happened upon these and I am SOOOO HAPPY!! I can twist my hair up and snap one of these babies on in seconds and BAM! Instant relief from the heat and it keeps my hair out of my face. All without giving me a tension headache like most clips and ponytail holders do.” — melanie hawkins
An electric egg cooker for perfect eggs
It comes with a measuring cup so you pour the perfect amount of water for the style of eggs you want.Promising review:
"This product is truly a life-changing product, and the eggs are SO GOOD. I can't believe I have lived this long without one
, I feel like a fool." — Amazon customer
A microfiber hair towel
Promising review:
"I love this hair towel! Every girl should have this. It’s so easy to use and my hair dries so much faster than it does with normal air drying. I haven’t touched my blow-dryer since I got this. It’s cute, easy to use, and super soft.
I highly recommend this!" — kathryn
A battery-operated vibrating mattress pad for fussy babies
Promising reviews:
"Ummmm this thing is MAGIC! My 2-month-old was able to sleep through the night in her Rock 'n' Play but did NOT like her crib for some reason. So I got this just to see if it would work. And oh did it work! I put it under her crib mattress and not only did she NOT cry when I left the room, but she fell asleep in five minutes.
No paci either!" — Lauren
"This is honestly one of our most used baby items. We keep it in the car seat but also use it when traveling to soothe baby to rest.
People are always asking what it is and I gladly show them and recommend it. It gets daily use at our house." — J. Behnke
A Vitamix Explorian blender with 10 speeds
Reviewers have made smoothies, soups, from-scratch dips and salsas, nut milks and butters, and more with this blender!Promising review:
"The Holy Grail blender, y'all. I grew up with a Vitamix (big, tall, classic model), and since being on my own I have really missed it. I tried food processors (because they're cheaper), less expensive blenders, immersion blenders, etc. Nothing came close to what a Vitamix can do. If you're wondering if it's worth the price, I would give a resounding YES. And it's super easy to use AND clean." — lovespuppies
A handheld milk frother
Promising review:
“OK. Where do I begin? This frother is a MUST if you are a coffee, iced coffee, or tea lover. I am all of the above, so I needed a frother in my life. It is super lightweight, has a great amount of speed, is so easy to clean, makes the milk or cream froth up beautifully, and mixes my coffee seamlessly. I love this thing!!! If you are unsure about whether you want to buy it and are still pondering, ponder no more! BUY IT!” — Elizabeth de Melero
A dog paw cleaning device
Promising review:
"Best. Thing. Ever. This product works like a charm. It gets the sand from between their pads, and is gentle enough that even my most stubborn pup tolerates it!
I have a terrier/schnauzer that likes to dig, a mini goldendoodle that is prissy about her paws and a standard labradoodle puppy that is still very fuzzy. We have a farm where it is extremely sandy and we stay in a travel trailer. The amount of sand they were tracking in to the camper was ridiculous. It takes me three minutes to clean and dry off all of their paws. Seriously the best purchase I have made!" — Rachel
A handy duster for blinds and vents
This duster comes with five washable microfiber sleeves.Promising review:
We built in a new community and the construction dust is a constant battle. I've been using the Swiffer Duster on my blinds, but it just didn't seem to do that great of a job. You would not believe the dust and dirt this got off my blinds! It takes a little longer to do the blinds, but they are much cleaner. I also like that I'm not adding to the landfill when I use this product. — Chris K
A stainless-steel foot file and callus remover
Promising review:
"I suffered from the most severely painful cracked feet for over 30 years. Like many that suffer from this condition, I've tried every dang option: every medical and homeopathic do-it-yourself conjuring I could think of. All of which ended up not working, and it seemed I would be doomed to live out the rest of my life dealing severely painful cracked feet. That is until I found and tried the Colossal Foot Rasp from Rikans. Not only did it work, but it REALLY worked! I could not believe how much this foot file does its job in getting through the dry, dead and callused skin." — My Comment
A six-outlet wall charger
Promising review:
"Love this. I have many items to plug in now that I have to office at home.
There’s plenty of room to plug in two laptops, a computer, a monitor and my Alexa safely. It’s a little bulkier than I was expecting but that is due to the room your items will need." — Jennifer
A versatile chopping device
Promising review:
"Such a great product! I used to spend anywhere from 5–15 minutes cutting veggies and now it literally takes seconds! Cuts down on my prep time significantly and doesn’t make cooking a chore anymore!" — Britney