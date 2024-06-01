33 Weird Father's Day Gifts Perfect For Your Strange Dad

Have you done your Father’s Day shopping yet? Whew! Glad we caught you in time.
Although there are lots of businesses that think they know your dad better than you do, don’t be manipulated into buying the same old boring ties and tools recommended by those, ugh, normal gift guides.
Chances are, if your dad is like you, he’s a weirdo, and he deserves gifts that reflect his innate nuttiness.
Advertisement
Luckily, HuffPost Weird News has once again taken charge and scoured the world looking for strange gifts that will be perfect for even the most bizarre dad.
You don’t have to thank us. Our reward will come when we see all the fathers wearing pagan breakfast masks this summer.
Pagan Breakfast God Mask
Fish HipFlask
Feathers McGraw Penguin Plush Slippers
Advertisement
Doggie Doo Key Hider
Really Expensive Condom
ZigZag Rolling Papers Limited Edition Orange Velour Tracksuit
Advertisement
Square Enix Plush Doll Neck Pillow Morbol Seedling (Final Fantasy XIV)
Bigfoot Chocolates
Guitar Pick Table
Advertisement
"Italian Gesture" Candles
Sonic The Hedgehog Pizza Cutter
Baseball Cap That Also Treats Hair Loss
Advertisement
Bacon Scarf
Sniper Ghillie Suit
Zombie Chocolate Bunny
Advertisement
Amazing Prediction Putty
Rubber Duckies From Stanley Kubrick Movies
Cane With Built-In Sword
Advertisement
Wearable Neck Air-Conditioner
Suitcase With Built-In Prop
Bert and Ernie Slippers
Advertisement
Portable Pickleball Net
THC Recovery Shot
Gutter Cleaner That Doesn't Require A Ladder
Advertisement
Cannabis-Infused Hydration Drink Mix
Crazy Cart
Advertisement
Yellowstone-Themed Coffee
Pickle Juice
Rodent-Killing Lethal Plunger
Advertisement
Bunk Bed For The Car
Massage Gun That Gets Those Hard-To-Reach Spots
A Bathroom-Oriented Bathroom Book
Advertisement