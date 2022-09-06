Shopping

34 Whimsical Things To Wear To A Wedding That You’ll Want To Immediately Add To Your Cart

"Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping..." –Lady Gaga (talking about you in these dresses, probably)
Amanda Davis
1
www.amazon.com
A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make dancing the night away 10x more fun
Promising reviews: "I got sooo many compliments on this dress and I felt super comfortable and stylish while wearing it! I got the blue one and it's the perfect color for the beach or summer event. The material is lightweight and it moves gracefully while you walk. You can wear off the shoulder or on the shoulder." — Kristy and Norris Hartog

"Love this midi/maxi off the shoulder ruffle dress, it's perfect for spring, summer and vacations! I personally would style it up for summer weddings too! The fit is great [and] the ruffle is definitely trending, highly recommend." — Nikita C.
$37.98+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A floral embroidered tunic dress complete with a comfy cami tank dress to wear underneath
Promising review: "I wore this to a boho themed wedding. It was a hit amongst the crowd getting tons of compliments. It fit well. There was plenty of stretch to the dress. The elastic around the waist cinches you so you don't lose your shape." — Sasha Alba
$50.99 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A tie-neck cocktail dress with a super fun ruffle detailing from the sleeves all the way down to the hem
Promising review: "This is a very beautiful fashion-forward dress. It looks just like the picture states. I wore it to a wedding and received many compliments. Please note, the dress is not a stretchy material. Although I ordered a size up, I would suggest ordering one or two sizes up if you would like the dress to fit loose or fall closer to your knees because it’s very short." — Quinna LaMark-Smith
$35.99+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A bandage fishtail dress designed to have all eyes on you
Promising review: "This dress is PERFECT! I got compliments on the dress all night. I already knew it would be snug, but with the length and fishtail detail, it was very classy for a wedding. The material and zipper are sturdy and thick. I always buy dresses from this seller, and they never disappoint!" — Amazon customer
$42.96+ at Amazon
5
ASOS
A bright and bubbly lemon-colored ruffle dress that will make you look like a celebrity
Available in green and purple.
$95 at ASOS
6
www.amazon.com
A ruffled layer top floor-length gown that's the perfect mix of chic and sweet
Promising review: "I was looking for a dress for engagement pictures and happened to come across this dress. At first I was not sold by the model's picture but after looking through the photo reviews I decided to take a chance on it, and it did NOT disappoint. This dress is flowy, elegant, and the prettiest powder blue color. It would also be a great bridesmaid dress option in my opinion!" — Ashlie
$49.99+ at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A scallop hem party dress you can wear with the sleeves up or off the shoulder
Promising review: "I really love this dress! The color was beautiful, and the shape is [adorable]. I thought it was going to be too short, but it’s not. It actually accentuated my legs! The scalloped hem is very pretty, and I love the off sleeve look. The material is [nice] and polyester stretch like. Date night was a success...I got many compliments on this dress so [I] bought another color!!! Lol The burgundy is super cute too. 😍" — Keeping it real
$15.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A flowy floral romper that looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable
Promising reviews: "I love this dress!...I bought this to wear to a summer wedding. It feels lightweight enough even with the long sleeves! Material is comfortable, and I feel sexy yet classy in this! I usually stray away from rompers due to awkward fits...but this one is the exception!" — Katie

"I wore this romper to a wedding in May. It was perfect. I got sooo many compliments... It was just the right length and not sheer. It was so comfortable, also. I could dance without worrying about my butt showing...I highly recommend this outfit. So much that I ordered another one is a different color for another event." —Amazon customer
$19.99+ at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A gorgeous off-the-shoulder wrap blouse with big puffy sleeves and ruffled hem design
Promising review: "This is such a beautiful top. The material is soft and durable. I was going to wear it to work but realized it was just too sophisticated for work, that I changed my mind. It deserves a more formal atmosphere. I love this top greatly. And the way it fit me was fabulous. Fits just as advertised. The way the sleeves just fall on the arm is unique and stylish. Glad I purchased it. I was concerned because sometimes what you buy is not always how it was shown. This top is a 10/10. I have a wedding to attend soon, and this top is what I will wear, with a pair of slick black pants and pumps. I know I will look great with this top. If you like the style and want to turn heads, then BUY THIS TOP!" — Amazon customer
$28.69+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A suuuper lightweight sleeveless maxi number you could easily wear more times than one
Promising review: "Material is silky smooth... Think of how silk feels. It hangs nicely, is the perfect length for me. Simple spaghetti straps with a strap tie in the back. It's full — yes, you will spin. Definitely cuter on...pics don't do it justice." — Marlinj
$27.80+ at Amazon
11
Free People
A frilly bodysuit because it's probably one of the most stylish pieces I've ever seen
Promising reviews: "The style of this top is unlike anything I have found before. The attention to detail is just impeccable when it comes to the way the frills lay and cascade down the chest, and the accents on the straps is so cute and dainty. I also love the way the straps are split at the back, it is just those little things that make this top so gorgeous to look at. The body suit also allows the frills to do the talking so that tucked into a pair of pants it completes the look." —Cheese2

"This top reminds me of something a Sex and the City character would wear in the '90s or even on the new show, or Emily in Paris. Looks like it is off the Paris Runway. " — Lmrojas
$68 at Free People
12
Boohoo
A lace-tiered midi style fit for tea with the Queen of England
Also available in pink and white.
$50 at Boohoo
13
www.amazon.com
A bold bow-tied shoulder strap dress because it will definitely be in heavy rotation
Promising review: "This dress was beautiful. Wore it for my baby shower and was extremely comfortable. Straps are adjustable and the top has perfect stretch. The bottom is not stretchy but has plenty of material." — Megan
$28.99+ at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A pleated skirt that 's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during multiple seasons
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just the right place below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" — Amazon customer
$23.99+ at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A deep V maxi gown that'll be easy to style with the hairstyle, the shoes and the makeup you have in mind
Promising review: "This dress is so gorgeous, well-made, and very comfortable! I purchased it to wear to a Military Ball. There is nothing about this dress that's ill-fitting, rough/scratchy, or uncomfortable. The outer layer is very light and flowy. The inner layer is still lightweight, but more silky. The cups are also lined in this same silky material. I don't know that I'd be able to wear a bra with it, as it does show a bit of side boob. But, the cups feel somewhat supportive...Great dress --- BUY IT! It would be awesome for bridesmaids or for [someone] to wear as a wedding guest, prom, bridal shower, etc." — ALC123
$54.99+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A mesh sleeve body con dress featuring an absolutely stunning embellishment detail on each side
Promising review: "I wore this dress to a wedding and received so many compliments. It fit like a glove...The sleeves are beautiful with the flower appliqués - some of the flowers have gold on the edges of the petals. The gold was subtle yet added a little something extra. The fabric is thick and has some stretch to it. People actually asked me what designer the dress was (it was a very very nice wedding in The Hamptons). Shein A La Amazon lololol." — Heather R.
$29.99+ at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A backless dress with a high slit that'll have you strutting like its New York Fashion Week
Promising review: "if you're curvy-chested like me you will for sure need a silicone bra... but my God, this dress is gorgeous. I was NOT expecting it to be this nice. The slits in the underskirt make your legs look SEXY while still looking elegant because the sheer overlay gives you some modesty. I LOVE that I can wear a full-length gown and still show off my thigh tattoo! I'm wearing this for a bridesmaid dress. Just get the dress, I promise you will love it." — M. Zhukov
$30.99+ at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A pretty floral button-up maxi dress so bright and flowy, it'll put you in a good mood
Promising review: "I bought this dress on a whim and was a little skeptical about it. I have never received so many compliments on a dress before. I wore it on a trip to the Biltmore Estate with my husband and in-laws and we honestly couldn't get through the day without someone stopping me every few minutes to ask where I got my dress or to tell me how gorgeous it was. It flowed beautifully on that windy day. I'm obsessed with it, I even bought two more in different colors. I highly recommend!!!" — Amazon customer
$35.99+ at Amazon
19
Amazon
A velvet V-neck maxi dress in a trendy, faux wrap style
Promising reviews: "I'm beyond obsessed with this dress! Ordered it for a wedding I'm attending and it fits perfect. It touches the ground perfectly. The color is gorgeous and it's not too thin or too thick." — Kristen

"The quality of this dress is impressive!! It's so soft, the style was extremely [cute], and color is absolutely beautiful!! (I ordered the color burgundy) I took the time to read quite a few reviews myself before buying it, and a lot of them said it ran small, and to order the next size up, SOOO GLAD I DID BOTH!!...As an added bonus, the dress is machine washable, in cold water on delicate setting, on its own, lay flat to dry! So very pleased with this purchase!! It’s the best one I’ve made on Amazon yet! lol." — Gregory Durkee
$49.99 at Amazon
20
Reformation
A two-piece full skirt set because its basically the epitome of 'Garden Wedding attire'
Also available in gray.
$278 at Reformation
21
www.amazon.com
A cocktail dress with a stunning mermaid-style ruffled hem
Promising reviews: "I got this as a bridesmaid dress and it did not disappoint! Thick fabric makes it super [cute]! Packable and comfortable enough to dance the night away! At this price point why say no?!?" — Sara Hardin

"This dress was better than I expected. I was a bridesmaid in my brother-in-law's wedding. I went with this one because I couldn't beat the price and it had many amazing reviews. I got so many compliments on this dress. Everyone wanted a picture of the back of it. It showed off all my curves!...I ended up falling in love with this dress!" — Cari
$58.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
An A-line swing dress because you'll never swing and miss in this beautiful number
Promising review: "I bought this to wear to a wedding, and it was so comfortable. I was able to dance all night in it. It was a little short for my taste when I moved, but nothing Spanx can't fix." — laura
$34.99+ at Amazon
23
Torrid
A bright n' cheery halter skater dress that features pockets, stretchy material and a gorgeously designed neckline
Also available in black.
$55.60 at Torrid
24
Abercrombie & Fitch
A smocked midi dress that screams "daytime wedding" from the rooftops
Promising review: "This dress is adorable, and it fits as expected. It’s very form fitting and the sleeves are gorgeous. I can’t wait to wear this when the weather gets warmer " – Allie
$50.99 at Abercrombie
25
Eloquii
A puff-sleeve lace dress so adorable, you'll want to wear it for every fancy occasion
Promising reviews: "This dress is absolutely gorgeous. The pictures don’t do this dress justice. The fabric is top quality...This dress is elegant and sophisticated yet stylish. I just love it! " — Cassie
$149.95 at Eloquii
26
www.amazon.com
A flowy evening gown with a chiffon shoulder train that'll make anyone feel like a goddess
Promising reviews: "I rarely leave reviews but just had to praise this dress. I needed a last minute dress for a formal ball and this dress was perfect! Beautiful color and perfect length...I kept getting compliments I looked like a Greek goddess. I loved wearing it!" — Rachel

"I bought this dress and four others for the inaugural balls. This one fit like a dream! I had it hemmed but otherwise, it fit well and I had compliments all evening. The dress is so classy and elegant. I can't wait to get a different color and have it on hand for other events. Definitely a go-to option for black tie affairs! I got the size based on the bust and it fit great!" — Destiny Decker
$64.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A fun and flirty ruffled wrap dress because it comes in both short and long sleeve options
Promising review: "Loved the dress was a little scared it would be too short but it was good because it’s a little longer on the back and front. Wore it to a wedding and was perfect. I got a medium and I am 5’6" and 160 lbs. The material is stretchy and not too sheer, nothing shows so you don’t have to wear items underneath." – Erick
$37.99+ at Amazon
28
Boohoo
An angel sleeve tiered maxi dress that's giving major ethereal vibes
Also available in pink and navy.
$38 at Boohoo
29
www.amazon.com
A beautiful embroidered flounce midi dress because just look at all the detail!
Promising review: "This is my first purchase from Lai Meng and I’m officially obsessed with their clothing. I can’t believe how freaking cute this is for the price! It fits perfectly, the quality is great, no weird smells, nothing is scratchy, I’m so happy with this purchase...If you’re on the fence because you aren’t sure you’re going to get what’s pictured, you’re going to be pleasantly surprised. Do it!" — Heather T
$38.98+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A key-hole maxi dress if you're looking for coverage and high fashion in one gorgeous gown
Promising review: "Ladies, I know you may be contemplating......but buy the damn dress!!! It’s ABSOLUTELY STUNNING!! I wore it to a wedding and got so many compliments. I typically wear a size 12/14 and was nervous about the 1x, but it fit great. It was a little on the long side, but I managed." — Amazon customer
$39.99+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
A pleated swing dress because it just *looks* romantic, doesn't it!?
Promising review: "Possibly the world's most perfect dress. So many ways to wear this beautiful dress! It’s so versatile, you get more than you pay for. It comes with a detached belt of the same fabric so you can make it fitted on the waist, but I love the dress without it. So elegant. The fabric can be dressed up for evening with a glam heel and the right jewelry, or dressed casually for daytime with a leather belt and denim jacket. You can really do anything with it!" — Lacey
$29.99+ at Amazon
32
Nasty Gal
A halter jumpsuit that you may be getting as a wedding outfit, but you'll be wearing for every big occasion to follow
Available in six colors.
$50 at Nasty Gal
33
Mr Water New York / Etsy
A Starry Night-inspired gown for anybody who wants to walk around wearing literal art
This top-rated Etsy shop is called Mr. Water New York! They're a small biz who creates gorgeous, vintage-style dresses — each one colorful and unique in their own way.

Promising review: "So very beautiful and fit was as described. I absolutely love it!" — chipmunchee
$89 at Etsy
34
www.amazon.com
A pilgrim-style midi dress that would look stunning as part of a farmhouse wedding
Promising review: "I love the way this dress fits! It's so comfortable and can be worn in so many occasions. It stretches so well in every area and looks very [awesome] on my curvy body. I also love that you can wear the shoulders in different ways. I get so many compliments on it every time I wear it. I bought two colors and I'm planning to buy more of them the future." — Naxhiely
$36.99 at Amazon
