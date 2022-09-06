34 Whimsical Things To Wear To A Wedding That You’ll Want To Immediately Add To Your Cart

Popular items from this list:
1
A breathable chiffon pleated off-the-shoulder dress that'll make dancing the night away 10x more fun
2
A floral embroidered tunic dress complete with a comfy cami tank dress to wear underneath
3
A tie-neck cocktail dress with a super fun ruffle detailing from the sleeves all the way down to the hem
4
A bandage fishtail dress designed to have all eyes on you
5
A bright and bubbly lemon-colored ruffle dress that will make you look like a celebrity
6
A ruffled layer top floor-length gown that's the perfect mix of chic and sweet
7
A scallop hem party dress you can wear with the sleeves up or off the shoulder
8
A flowy floral romper that looks like a mini dress from afar, but is way more comfortable
9
A gorgeous off-the-shoulder wrap blouse with big puffy sleeves and ruffled hem design
10
A suuuper lightweight sleeveless maxi number you could easily wear more times than one
11
A frilly bodysuit because it's probably one of the most stylish pieces I've ever seen
12
A lace-tiered midi style fit for tea with the Queen of England
13
A bold bow-tied shoulder strap dress because it will definitely be in heavy rotation
14
A pleated skirt that 's lightweight, flowy, long, and a piece that can be worn during multiple seasons
15
A deep V maxi gown that'll be easy to style with the hairstyle, the shoes and the makeup you have in mind
16
A mesh sleeve body con dress featuring an absolutely stunning embellishment detail on each side
17
A backless dress with a high slit that'll have you strutting like its New York Fashion Week
18
A pretty floral button-up maxi dress so bright and flowy, it'll put you in a good mood
19
A velvet V-neck maxi dress in a trendy, faux wrap style
20
A two-piece full skirt set because its basically the epitome of 'Garden Wedding attire'
21
A cocktail dress with a stunning mermaid-style ruffled hem
22
An A-line swing dress because you'll never swing and miss in this beautiful number
23
A bright n' cheery halter skater dress that features pockets, stretchy material and a gorgeously designed neckline
24
A smocked midi dress that screams "daytime wedding" from the rooftops
25
A puff-sleeve lace dress so adorable, you'll want to wear it for every fancy occasion
26
A flowy evening gown with a chiffon shoulder train that'll make anyone feel like a goddess
27
A fun and flirty ruffled wrap dress because it comes in both short and long sleeve options
28
An angel sleeve tiered maxi dress that's giving major ethereal vibes
29
A beautiful embroidered flounce midi dress because just look at all the detail!
30
A key-hole maxi dress if you're looking for coverage and high fashion in one gorgeous gown
31
A pleated swing dress because it just *looks* romantic, doesn't it!?
32
A halter jumpsuit that you may be getting as a wedding outfit, but you'll be wearing for every big occasion to follow
33
A Starry Night-inspired gown for anybody who wants to walk around wearing literal art
34
A pilgrim-style midi dress that would look stunning as part of a farmhouse wedding