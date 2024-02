Just 35 Excellent Products We Found On TikTok Lately, Making Our Endless Scrolling Actually Useful

A luxe Medicube facial device if you're ready to take your skincare game to the next level

This high-tech K-beauty tool (which is used by Hailey Bieber!) is said to stimulate your skin to create electro-passageways so your skincare penetrates more deeply, leaving it plumper and brighter. The reviewer whose before/after is shown above said she used the device once a day for almost two months, and is wearing no makeup in either pic.I also highly recommend watching this TikTok , where the creator's 45-year-old mom is using this device along with her other skincare products to help them soak in for maximum effect!: "I’ve never used any kind of device like this before but decided to give it a try.It’s easy to use and works with your current skincare products. It only tingles a tiny bit once you start to use level 4 and 5, but you quickly get used to it. I’ve had it for over a month now and still haven’t needed to recharge it. After a five-minute session with this device my skin is so soft and hydrated and stays that way for hours later, and the sessions I do before bed keep me super hydrated through the whole night. I wake up with soft, plum, hydrated glowing skin.You won’t be disappointed." — Serina Jones