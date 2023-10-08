Just 35 Gorgeous Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Wanna Take Off This Fall

Popular items from this list:
- A perfectly oversized blazer to effortlessly complete any autumnal outfit
- A glamorous pleated button-down set that one reviewer said made them look like they “walked out of a Gucci magazine”
- A cropped turtleneck with stunning details.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Advertisement
1
A perfectly oversized blazer
2
A crisp pair of linen pants
3
A stunning slip dress
Advertisement
4
A vintage-inspired floral sweatshirt
5
A glamorous pleated button-down set
6
A cozy sweater wrap dress
Advertisement
7
A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress
8
A comfy merino wool cardigan
9
A stylish sheath dress with a tie-waist belt
Advertisement
10
A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit
11
A versatile asymmetric-hem turtleneck
12
A classic fitted turtleneck
Advertisement
13
A cropped turtleneck with stunning details
14
A sleek velvet jacket
15
A show-stopping bodycon gingham dress
Advertisement
16
A timeless button-front plaid wool skirt
17
A casual yet chic oversized sweatshirt and shorts duo
18
A faux leather Levi's jacket
Advertisement
19
A velvet jumpsuit
20
A soft button-down shirt
21
A flow-y pair of palazzo pants
Advertisement
22
An endlessly cool hoodie and joggers set
23
A casual waffle knit set for easygoing fall days
24
A warm plaid button-down shacket
Advertisement
25
A chic shiny pleated A-line skirt
26
A form-fitting jumpsuit
27
A vibrant, '70s-inspired striped top
Advertisement
28
A dreamy, cozy V-neck sweater
29
A fashionable yet comfortable long zip-up hoodie
30
A lightweight windbreaker that'll make any outfit more colorful with its unique designs
Advertisement
31
A colorful striped pullover with just the right amount of slouchy sweater vibes
32
A pretty high-collared button-down
33
A silky long-sleeved dress
Advertisement
34
A pair of chic, breezy denim-colored pants
35
A super soft pullover hoodie dress