Just 35 Gorgeous Pieces Of Clothing You Won't Wanna Take Off This Fall

No one would blame you for wearing these pieces several times per week.
Courtney Lynch and Brittany Ross
These fall clothes are perfect for the new season.
Amazon
These fall clothes are perfect for the new season.

Popular items from this list:

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
www.amazon.com
A perfectly oversized blazer
It'll effortlessly complete any autumnal outfit. The best part? It also happens to be way more affordable than it looks. It's available in sizes XXS–5X and 13 colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Just fabulous! Looks much more expensive. Good quality and fit! Just the right weight for fall into winter for sure!!!!" — karen Conner
$74.90 at Amazon
2
Magic Linen
A crisp pair of linen pants
They have an elasticated waist, zipper closure and front pockets. The pants are available in sizes XS–XL and four colors.

Magic Linen is a family-owned small biz based in Lithuania that, in addition to clothing, makes dreamy linens for the kitchen, bath, and home.

Promising review: "Pants are always tricky to buy online and I was hesitant, but did anyway…glad I did! Fits great, comfortable, love the elastic waist." — Jacqueline V.
$73.60 at Magic Linen (originally $92)
3
www.amazon.com
A stunning slip dress
It's a versatile piece that you can dress up or down depending on the occasion. Lace-up boots or strappy heels? You decide. It's available in sizes XXS–5X and 25 colors.mPrime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "Effortless, beautiful dress. This dress looks silky and high quality, and can pair well with any jacket. It still looks great after machine wash and machine dry." — Kelley Cramson
$54.90+ at Amazon
4
Tee Atelier / Etsy
A vintage-inspired floral sweatshirt
It's a no-brainer for anyone who naturally takes up residence in their fave sweatshirt for the entire fall season. It's available in sizes S–3XL and five colors.

Tee Atelier is a small biz, and anyone who appreciates fun clothing will be sure to love their designs, which range from Matisse to David Bowie.

Promising review: "Wonderful sweatshirt! Vivid colors, beautiful design, super soft, and really fast shipping. Thank you!" — Stacey
$31.88 at Etsy (originally $$37.52)
5
www.amazon.com
A glamorous pleated button-down set
It's light enough to wear while it's still warm out, but is also great for layering when it starts getting nippy. One reviewer even said they looked like they "walked out of a Gucci magazine" while wearing it. It's available in sizes S–XL, in shorts or pants, and 35 colors.

Promising review: "I don’t normally leave reviews but this set is so much more beautiful in person! I didn’t stop getting compliments on how cute it is and where I got it from. Super comfortable and lightweight. Don’t hesitate and just get it! Perfect for day to nighttime." — Natalie
$25.99+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A cozy sweater wrap dress
It's available in sizes S-XL and 22 colors.

Promising review: "Okay, I am totally in love with this dress. I am always skeptical buying clothes online, especially dresses, when I can’t try them on. But WOW. This dress is so beautiful. It fits like a dream and the material is such wonderful quality. I have already bought it in two colors. I love the tight fit and that it’s not too tight, but just tight enough. This dress keeps me incredibly warm as well so I can totally wear it during wintertime! I love that the tie is a separate piece because you can make it just how you want. It’s a perfect fit! I have nothing bad to say about this dress, and I can’t wait to buy more!! :)" — Katie
$45.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved turtleneck dress
You can wear it with over-the-knee boots or opt for leggings and heels. Plus, it has pockets! It's available in sizes S–3XL and 43 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I love this sweater dress! I bought it in two colors. I live in Wyoming, and it is very cold here during the winter months. I wear this dress with a pair of fleece-lined leggings, and I stay very warm. I have received many compliments from coworkers. This sweater dress is loose, but I think that makes it comfortable. I love the pockets. I was even called a VSCO girl because of this sweater lol." — Amazon Customer
$35.69+ at Amazon
8
Goodful
A comfy merino wool cardigan
It has a loose fit, dropped shoulders and a cropped hem. It's available in sizes S–L.
$249 at Goodful
9
www.amazon.com
A stylish sheath dress with a tie-waist belt
It's available in sizes S–XL and 23 colors and prints.

Promising review: "I bought this dress for a fall wedding. It was absolutely PERFECT. I’m not one who likes to wear dresses, as I am more a 'leggings and T-shirt' person but this dress I would wear every week! I 100% recommend." — Kelsey Ellis
$35.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A lovely off-shoulder jumpsuit
It's available in sizes S–XL and 17 colors.

Promising review: "If you want to feel like you’re wearing your favorite comfy PJs but look like a million bucks while you go shopping or to dinner, then buy it. I loved this, my boyfriend loved this, random strangers loved this. Material is soft, stretchy, and looks expensive." — Kristen Bogue
$36.99 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
A versatile asymmetric-hem turtleneck
You can wear it with leggings or your go-to pair of jeans. It's available in sizes XS–XL and 32 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite sweater I own!! Dress it up or wear with leggings for a cozy day. It’s absolutely comfortable in every way. Worth every penny!" — TUV
$38.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A classic fitted turtleneck
It's available in sizes XS–6X and 21 colors and patterns. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "I love this sweater! It washes well and hasn’t faded, even though I’m not careful about how I wash it. I have already ordered it in other colors. It’s a great value for the money." — MolB
$28.50 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A cropped turtleneck with stunning details
It's available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!! Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." — Amy M
$17.70+ at Amazon (originally $44.90)
14
www.amazon.com
A sleek velvet jacket
It's available in sizes S-XL and 12 colors

Promising review: "The jacket is super cute on, and it is very comfortable. It's very dramatic and works with skinny jeans, leggings, and can even accessorize a dressier outfit. As others suggested, it could use a button to pull it together, and if you sew, that is an easy DIY fix. I'm going to buy a frog closure to sew on." — Joan V
$33.99 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A show-stopping bodycon gingham dress
You can finish the look with a cardigan or blazer and your favorite pair of heels or boots. It's available in sizes XS–5XL and 12 prints (not all styles are available in all sizes).

Promising review: "This dress was very well-made, I did not find any flaws, the quality seemed very good. One thing I was surprised about, was the way the pattern matched in the seam work, you seldom find that anymore in clothing. I was quite impressed to find a reasonably priced dress, with top quality material matching. I would have expected this quality to be at an upscale boutique." — M
$34.99 at Amazon
16
Linennaive / Etsy
A timeless button-front plaid wool skirt
You can pair it with a collared top, a cardigan and some flats. It's available in sizes XS–3XL.

Linennaive is a China-based small business that specializes in stunning garments that'll transport you to another era, like ruffled blouses and cloaks.

Promising review: "Good quality wool fabric. Well made. Comfortable style looks great on. Love it." — Susan Mclaughlin
$99 at Etsy
17
www.amazon.com
A casual yet chic oversized sweatshirt and shorts duo
It's available in sizes S–XL and 20 colors.

Promising review: "Most comfortable outfit everrrrr! Bought for my travel outfit for my bachelorette trip and now wear it alllll the time because it’s so comfy and GREAT quality! Plan to order in other colors!" — Adrianna B.
$45.99 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A faux leather Levi's jacket
It's available in sizes XS–4X and 43 colors and patterns (not all styles are available in all sizes).

Promising review: "I absolutely love this jacket! I wear it all the time and it’s perfect for all seasons and most all occasions. It was definitely a splurge on my end but it was so worth it. Yes it’s stiff at first but more use of it makes it mold to your body. Highly recommend this!" — Kelley
$63.96+ at Amazon
19
YouGa / Etsy
A velvet jumpsuit
It's available in sizes S–6XL or a custom size and nine colors. It's hand-wash only and ships for free.

YouGa is based in China and specializes in made-to-order dresses, coats, pants, and skirts.

Promising review: "Absolutely amazing jumpsuit! It's beautifully made and fits perfectly. I wore it to my friend's wedding and received many compliments. Delivery was quick, too." — Ned Karam
$64.35+ at Etsy (originally $71.50+)
20
www.amazon.com
A soft button-down shirt
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 41 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Love this shirt! Definitely getting in the other colors. I’ve washed it once so far and no complaints." — Jenna Lauren
$24.99 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A flow-y pair of palazzo pants
They're available in sizes XS–2X and 32 styles.

Promising review: "I ended up buying five pairs in different colors and talked a friend into one. (She loves them). These are top quality. Tailored like fine trousers. Extremely comfortable, soft, flowing material. I can wear year round. Fit is perfect. Washed with no problem. I pressed a little because I like a polished look. They do not wrinkle with wearing. Bonus was they are such a good price!!!" — Chris
$33.99+ at Amazon
22
Art Care Shop / Etsy
An endlessly cool hoodie and joggers set
They're available in sizes XS–XL and seven colors.

Art Care Shop is an Ann Arbor, Michigan-based small business making stylish and comfy "basics" that are actually anything but. I love that they call the pants in this set the "Jasmine Joggers" because they were designed to fit like Jasmine's pants in "Aladdin!"

Promising review: "Sooo, I’m obsessed with this. I have it in blue lavender and charcoal now, and both are perfect! The material is so soft and plush and warm (like, impressively high quality), and I love the high waisted pants! I don’t remember how I found this shop, but I’m so glad I did. Also — I ended up exchanging sizes, and it was the easiest exchange of my life! And shipping is always super quick!" — Caroline Morris
$120 at Etsy
23
Amazon
A casual waffle knit set for easygoing fall days
It's available in sizes L–4X and two colors.

Promising review: "[Perfect] for the fall/winter. This set is cute but warm, not for the summer. I love the cut of the top and stretch." — TooRooLoo00
$39.99 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
A warm plaid button-down shacket
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 12 colors.

Promising review: "I absolutely love this!! Fits perfectly! It's long and a little big. How I want it. Quality is amazing! Very thick fabric. Will keep you warm with style!! Looks much better in person! I've received so many compliments!! I'm definitely ordering more in different colors. 😍" — Tonya Green
$29.99 at Amazon
25
www.amazon.com
A chic shiny pleated A-line skirt
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and 26 colors.

Promising review: "This is a beautiful skirt; it looks just like in the product photos. The fabric actually feels very luxurious, not thin as you might expect from the price. It was a tremendous bargain at the price I paid. I absolutely love it!" — Doctor G.
$35.99 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A form-fitting jumpsuit
It's available in sizes S–XXL and 17 designs. Just note that you might want to choose your undergarments wisely, as reviewers say it's made of a thinner material.

Promising review: "I love this one-piece! It’s comfortable enough to just throw on and go, yet cute enough to dress up for a night out. I ordered black and it fits like a glove. ☺️ It has a lot of stretch to it. I will be ordering more colors." — Quadirah
$17.49+ at Amazon (originally $24.99)
27
www.amazon.com
A vibrant, '70s-inspired striped top
It's available in sizes XS–3XL and nine styles.

Promising review: "Great striped top with retro flair. I absolutely love this shirt! I've already worn it several times since it arrived in the mail a few weeks ago. It fits true to size, is very comfortable, and easy to style. Definitely a new wardrobe favorite." — Tori Radday
$16.99+ at Amazon (originally $26.99)
28
Amazon
A dreamy, cozy V-neck sweater
It's available in sizes XXS–3X and five colors. Prime members: You can try before you buy!

Promising review: "This sweater is sooo soft. Love the detailing on the sleeves. Beautiful shade of blue. Perfect paired with a pair of jeans. Would look great with a skirt as well. Cannot stress how soft it is. So glad I purchased." — Tracy
$17+ at Amazon (originally $49.90)
29
Amazon
A fashionable yet comfortable long zip-up hoodie
It's available in sizes S–3XL and 17 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "This has become one of my all-time favorite wardrobe additions. I wear it as a robe, a swimsuit cover-up, a dress, and as a long hoodie. It goes everywhere with me. It's incredibly comfortable. I love that it's not your typical sweatshirt material. Instead of being fleece-lined on the inside it's a smooth, thin cotton, so it's lightweight which expands the seasons I can wear it in. Definitely worth the purchase price. I want more colors!!!" — Lisa Whiting
$45.99 at Amazon
30
Diop
A lightweight windbreaker that'll make any outfit more colorful with its unique designs
It's available in sizes S–XXL and four prints.

Diop is a small, Black-owned business that was founded in Detroit in 2018 and makes gorgeous apparel and accessories inspired by the African Diaspora.

Promising review: "Spoiler alert: I'm OBSESSED with this jacket, and it's gotten me tons of compliments. After an excruciatingly hot summer, I'm so ready for layering weather and this one's perfect for those in-between-temperature days fall is notorious for. When I first got it last year, I wore it outside on a wet, drizzly day, and was pleasantly surprised to find it kept me completely dry! The adjustable hood stayed put, even when things got a little windy, meaning my hair — which usually frizzes up just at the sight of water — looked exactly the way it did when I left the house. Oh, and don't get me started on those gorgeous prints — I'm tempted to move to the rainy Pacific Northwest just so I can justify getting another one. Note that it's a little oversized, so I'd consider sizing down if you're in between!" — Brittany
$69 at Diop (originally $79)
31
www.amazon.com
A colorful striped pullover with just the right amount of slouchy sweater vibes
It's available in sizes S–XL and 18 designs.

Promising reviews: "This sweater is adorable! I love the unique color combo, I got the orange and navy striped and it is a staple in my wardrobe. You can dress it up or dress it down, it is not itchy, it is not too thick or too thin. It looks great with jeans and boots, you could wear it in the fall or in the winter! I love it as a front-tuck option for my high-waisted jeans. I’ve washed it several times on cold and hang it to dry and it still looks great! Excellent value for the super reasonable price point." — Ashley Mancione

"Love love love this sweater! Warm and cozy and the colors are exactly as the pictures show. Great with jeans or leggings." — Diane
$37.89+ at Amazon
32
Amazon
A pretty high-collared button-down
It has darling details perfect for fall, like pearl buttons, lacy embroidery and ruffles. It's available in sizes 2–20, in five colors and styles, and is hand-wash only.

Promising review: "JUST GET IT! I had this blouse in my cart for a while and finally decided to purchase. I LOVE IT! It's gorgeous and I can't wait to wear it. I think it's so unique because it has a vintage look but also has a lot of versatility. It could be paired with high-waisted jeans, trousers, or skirts. I hope you love it too!!!" — ChristineMarie
$35.99 at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A silky long-sleeved dress
It's perfect for all the cocktail parties and other formal events you'll attend this season, plus you can throw on some tights with it when things get chilly. Prime members: You can try before you buy! It's available in sizes XXS–5X and five colors.

Promising review: "A must-have! This dress is everything!!! I purchased the green color and it’s absolutely beautiful! I think it’s my new favorite dress! The fit and length were perfect!" — Jennifer Caldorera
$29.95 at Amazon
34
Chic Soul
A pair of chic, breezy denim-colored pants
They're available in sizes 1X–3X.

Chic Soul is a small business based in Auburn, Alabama, that's focused on ensuring more underrepresented bodies in fashion have access to fun and stylish clothing.

Promising review: "I'm in love! These are perfect for my beach trip. They are light and flow, love the dolphin hem, and it has pockets!! Chic Soul never disappoints!" — Courtney
$54 at Chic Soul
35
www.amazon.com
A super soft pullover hoodie dress
It's long enough to wear by itself or you can pair it with leggings when it's cold. It's available in sizes S–3XL and 14 colors.

Promising review: "I love this thing! This was my second one and I sized down even more on this one. The other was a bit on the larger size. This one fit perfectly but still a little oversized. I always get compliments when I wear this and it is so comfy. I typically wear it with jeans and sneakers for an athleisure look. It definitely runs large, though." — RJackson
$43.99 at Amazon

