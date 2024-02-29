35 Practical Products Everyone Over 20 Years Old Should Know About Already

Popular items from this list:
A pack of four cactus-shaped dryer balls to help make sure your clothes and bedsheets dry evenly and completely
Promising review:
"These are the only dryer balls I've found that actually made me not need fabric softener sheets. It cuts down on static and I don't find pet fur clinging to my clothes when I pull them out of the dryer." — Tianhui Fan
The Pink Stuff cleaning paste
Promising reviews:
"I have never seen my sink so clean! It removed the limescale with a regular wash cloth and a little scrubbing." — Cndrla
"I need this in bulk!! I have tried so many cleaning solutions to get out hard cooking stains on my stove top and nothing worked! This stuff took it right out without a problem!!" — Micaela Gunderson
A pet hair remover so you'll be able to reclaim your couch from the mob of fur
Promising review:
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
Some deep-reaching, ergonomic "flossing toothbrushes" with dual-layered flossing bristles
Mouthwatchers
is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, specializing in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed for deeper cleans.Here's what writer Emma Lord has to say:
"I love it just after the first few days of use! I use an electric toothbrush usually, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter how much I floss and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively." Promising review:
"I'm amazed at how well this toothbrush cleans my teeth — it definitely gets between the teeth and also more importantly for me, gets in the small, deep crevices in my molars where I always have food stuck and regular toothbrushes couldn't get stuff out.
I brush more often (after meals/snacks) because of how effective it is. As stated, definitely go easy around the gums. The bristles feel soft, but will cause your gums to bleed if you use regular pressure. Nice and easy does the trick, SO WELL!" — Jason A.
Some 6-hour hydrocolloid nose patches designed to target pimples, pores and oil
Promising review:
"It's gross in the most spectacular way.
The amount of disgusting gunk that came out of my face was appalling and I instantly gagged. However, my nose has never felt so clean and smooth for consecutive days
. If you have oily skin I definitely recommend washing your face first and apply it to the nose before moisturizing the rest of your face. If I could give this 10 stars I would.
Everyone is getting this for Christmas...maybe because it's not cheap." — Justina
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner because no one wants to scrub their bathtub clean
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full-time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'What the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing dry, damaged and over-processed hair
Promising review:
"I have used this product three times now and it has changed my hair drastically; it's so soft and glossy looking. I don’t even have to use any leave-in products because it’s so easy to comb through right out of the shower. So inexpensive and better than any hair salon products I’ve used in the past. Works better than K18 or Olaplex." — Alyx Ming
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence with a hydrating and hypoallergenic formula
Promising review:
"I was skeptical because I thought this was just an overhyped item, but within the first two days I saw a noticeable difference in the glow and texture of my face. After a week, even more so. I already have a pretty solid skincare routine so I didn’t think this would make the big impact that it did. I highly recommend and it will definitely be a staple of my routine from now on." — andy
A saline nasal gel formulated with aloe to help soothe irritated and dry noses
Promising review:
"I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." — Catherine
A pack of two flexible dryer vent cleaners because there's likely a bunch of trapped lint causing your clothes to still come out kinda damp
Promising review:
"I clean my dryer vent after every single use. I was shocked to see so much lint and dust come out!It was very simple to use and it really works!
I kept one for myself and gave the other to my daughter." — Shari Schmidt
A pack of K-Cup cleaners if you haven't cleaned your machine in awhile and your coffee hasn't been tasting quite like coffee lately
Promising review:
“I had no idea that cleaning a Keurig was a thing. I bought these because I saw them on TikTok, believe it or not. I wanted to give it a go because my Keurig isn’t that old and I didn’t think it would do anything. IT WORKS SO WELL!
My Keurig wasn’t as nasty as some I’ve seen luckily. I would highly recommend. Keeps everything running correctly and clean
.” — Lauren
A toilet tank cleaner with a citric acid formula
Promising review:
"Wow! First of all, I was shocked when I noticed that my toilet tank was so filthy. I never look in there but there was a reason that my toilet bowl needed to be scrubbed every day. The tank was so nasty I couldn't even see the bottom. I really didn't want to drain the water and scrub the tank, then I saw this. I honestly didn't expect that it would actually work since my tank was so nasty. I dumped this little miracle product in the tank, left it overnight, and the next morning I saw a much cleaner tank. I can actually see in there now. No draining or scrubbing.
Amazing stuff!" — Linda Baker
Some Scrubbing Bubbles cleaning stamps since rings have been forming around the inside of your toilet
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these things! I have five kiddos. These gel stamps keep my toilet cleaner and fresher-smelling for longer, which is a definite plus with four boys. These have an easy, no-mess application. I finally just put them on my Subscribe & Save so I always have them ready.
" — Alyssa M
A long-lasting mascara formulated to give you bold and intense lashes even you will think are falsies
Promising reviews
: "The best I’ve tried so far and I used Dior, Tarte, Too Faced, you name it.
I always have a problem with brand-new mascara because they have too much product on the brush, especially first few uses, and my lashes stick together. I didn’t have this problem with this one. I could layer it without any product starting to fall off or my lashes sticking together. And I love that they don’t test on animals." — Detti
An eyeliner stamp so you don't have to trial-and-error your way to the perfect cat-eye
Lovoir Beauty
is a small biz based in New Zealand!Promising review:
"I don’t wear makeup because I pretty much don’t know how to...I thought I’d give this a go because I have no skills and can’t do a cat-eye to save my life. But I was able to do this on the first try!
I really thought it was going to take a while to get the hang of things but it didn’t! Truly amazing and it stays on all day and comes off easily! Love love love!" — Ilana
A mattifying dry shampoo powder whose benzene-free formula is designed to absorb excess sweat, oil and dirt
Promising review:
"I never understood how people could go more than two days without washing their hair, and now I know. This has been a lifesaver! I was looking for an alternative to my spray dry shampoo and this is even better. It literally dries up the oil and makes hair look freshly washed." — Mandy
A pack of Bottle Bright cleaning tablets to take care of the tough stains and persistent odors living in your travel mugs and water bottles
Promising review:
"My tea mug was horrible: 'stainless' steel that was totally brown from tea. It's now shiny and silver again. I used it on my coffee mug and my gym water bottle as well, and they're all like new! Highly recommend and works super fast.
No scent during or after use." —afK2
A pack of Affresh dishwasher cleaner tablets so you don't risk limescale and mineral buildup affecting your dishwasher's performance
Promising reviews:
"I had tried lots of white vinegar for two cycles in my 20-year-old dishwasher for the cloudy and powdery dinginess it had started making and it only helped about 30%. We have very hard water. These tablets zapped the buildup and my glass is clear again and colored plastics no longer have the powder-like coating. So glad I took a chance on this!" — J. Holden
Some Glisten garbage disposal cleaner that'll foam up and scrub your disposal, leaving a fresh scent behind instead of icky drain pipe odors
Promising review:
"Takes away that gross smell... It seems counterintuitive to put a little packet down your garbage disposal to clean it, but this does actually seem to work, at least for getting out weird smells that baking soda and vinegar don't really touch.
I scrub the sink down first, especially around the garbage disposal area, rinse it down, and then just follow the directions on the package. I have used it with single, large-size sinks and with double sinks — only difference is that the double sink will have blue cleaning foam rise up the drain, which you rinse away when the disposal sounds clear again. I have tried the foaming cleaner in a can, but unfortunately it stopped coming out of the can about 10% of the way through. Went back to this tried and true." — KS
A water-based instant carpet spot remover because it'll erase life's little messes in the blink of an eye
Promising reviews:
"The only reason I'm giving the Folex 5 stars is because there's no place to give it 10. My dog, Sweetie, while playing on the tan carpeting in the family room, got hold of a blue Pilot G2 pen and chewed through the outer casing and the ink cartridge, leaving an approximately 6x12-inch area of carpeting splotched with blue ink. It took four or five applications, but following the label instructions to the letter, the spot was totally removed. Way to go Folex. Outstanding!" — Bob
Or a pack of stain removal pads to get rid of those pesky pet stains by simply setting the pad down and stepping on it
Promising review:
“I’m pretty sure there is magic in these. I have spent so many hours scrubbing at different spots on my area rugs (compliments of my dog's sensitive stomach) and there are still spots that just won’t come clean. You literally lay these down, step on them for a few seconds, and walk away. I generally leave it for 24 hours but I’m not sure if that’s really necessary. The next day you can see the stain on the pad and the rug is spotless.” — mmallia
Shower curtain rings with separate hangers for your curtain and liner
Promising review:
"This is one of those items you didn’t know you needed, and once you get it you can’t help but wonder how you ever managed before. I absolutely hate taking the shower curtains off because of the whole open and close for multiple shower curtains. I know you’re like, ‘It’s just shower curtain hooks.’ And it is. But when you have to change out the creepy shower liner that likes to attack you, and you dread doing so, this just adds seconds to your life. No more unsnapping. Simply take out the liner, place the liner on the appropriate hook, and presto." — Nardsbaby
A portable Bissell multi-purpose carpet cleaner that'll take care of those spots and stains on your carpets, couches and more
Promising review
: "Yup, saw it on TikTok and had to buy it. My car's upholstery was so dirty from my dogs and years of NOT getting it deep cleaned. This is a game-changer. I should've taken a before and after because it was awesome. Not to mention how satisfying it is seeing the dirty water get sucked back into the tank. Easy to prep. Easy to use. Easy to clean. I definitely recommend" — Taylor L.
An EcoTools makeup brush cleansing shampoo because the black eyeshadow brushes you've been using used to be white
Promising review:
"I hate washing my brushes. I've always done it by hand and it's always caused the big fluffy powder brushes to feel rougher or become matted no matter how hard I try to reshape them. I got this solution and used it with a makeup brush spinner
, and I couldn't BELIEVE how amazing my brushes were afterwards!
I also have sensitive skin and most any soap I put on a brush will cause me to breakout when I use it later, no matter how well I typically rinse it. But I really think that this cleaner + the brush spinner worked great and I haven't had any sensitive bumps on my skin since using them!" — Chelsea
A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum and exfoliate your pores
Promising review:
"I have combination skin (usually oily with dry patches) and am forever picking at my pores. My nose especially gets super fun blackheads. NOT ANYMORE! And if anything does pop up, removal is a breeze because my skin is so much healthier and it lifts right out and I can apply some toner or tea tree oil. This was completely an impulse purchase but now it's a staple in my weekly skincare routine." — Andrea
A Revlon hot air brush for drying, styling AND adding volume
Have coilier hair? This paddle brush
might work better for you!Promising review:
"I have a headful of thick, wavy shoulder-length hair. I sometimes wear it curly, but when I want it smooth, this tool is a huge time saver. I used to have to section my hair and spend a half hour or more flat ironing it. I still section it a little, but I can go from a big mop of mess to a sleek flip in very little time. I just spritz my hair and go to work. I have arthritis and it is a big bonus also that the handle is big so I don't have to use a pinch grip to hold it. I also have shoulder pain and the less time I can spend with my arms over my head, the better. This tool is worth every penny." — Anonymous
A versatile chopping device that'll dice and grate veggies to your heart's content
Promising review:
"Such a great product! I used to spend anywhere from 5 to 15 minutes cutting veggies, and now it literally takes seconds! Cuts down on my prep time significantly and doesn’t make cooking a chore anymore!" — Britney
A grout and sealant stain remover because your tiles deserve to gleam against a clean background
Promising review:
"Buy it!!! You need to buy this product!!! This gel starts working almost immediately after applying it.
I’m renting an apartment that previous renters didn’t take really good care of. Unfortunately, bathroom caulking is something landlords don’t replace often. So I’ve been battling moldy caulking ever since I started to live here. I have bought every product in the shelves to get rid of the mold, but they don’t work. Finally I stumbled upon this product recommendation and I decided that I’ll give it a try before replacing the caulk myself. And WOW! It actually worked!!!" — Damaris Nieves
A Shark Tank-famous grocery bag carrier designed to distribute the weight of heavy objects
Click & Carry
is a small business that specializes in easy carry accessories. Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy it. This is great when you have a few bags and a box — for example, if you balance the bags, you can throw it over your shoulder and walk inside and have two free hands to carry the box, which is great. Product seems well-built and is comfortable on your shoulder or hand because of the padding." — Hung
A belted cordless vibrating heating pad for those days when period cramps are a lot to handle
Promising review:
"Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
An exfoliating glove that'll help you bring the spa experience home
Promising review:
"These exfoliating gloves have been a game-changer in my body care routine! The gloves are not abrasive so they do not leave your skin feeling raw and tender. They get all the dead skin off and even deodorant residue. It’s amazing to see all the dead skin roll off of your body when you use it! I use it about twice to three times a week and I will never look back. My skin has never felt or looked this good!" — Ranyah
The Nori Press
Nori
is a woman-owned small business based in Connecticut hoping to make your life easier with this all-in-one travel iron and steamer.Promising review:
“I am not an iron girl, but this product sold me. It is so easy to use.
The Nori is portable, so I take it with me everywhere. It has helped me to look sharp at weddings and weekends away. At home, I can refresh my dresses and shirts before starting work and going out. I would highly recommend this product to everyone who might be thinking of a change. No more heavy irons and dry-cleaning for me.
Thank you, Nori!” — Elizabeth M
A powerful warm mist steamer to gently open your pores so you can more effectively clean them out
Promising review:
"This gadget is amazing. It does not take up any space, easy to use, and easy to clean. When you are done steaming your face, it feels incredible. Your pores are opened up and your skin feels soft and clean; it's ready for what products you like to use. It has made a huge difference in my skin in just the few times that I have used it so far." — missusms
An orthopedic knee pillow for all you side sleepers out there
Read more about the best sleeping positions for pain at Cleveland Clinic
. Promising review:
“I'm a side sleeper and have had hip pain that kept me from sleeping all night for a long time. I used a regular pillow between my knees, but it didn't cut it. So, I decided to just try this pillow. It has made all the difference in my sleep. Hip pain no longer disrupts my sleep.” — C. Bingham
A luxuriously minimalist Tushy spa bidet that'll allow you to adjust the water temperature for optimal tushy cleaning and comfort
Promising review:
"I always see reviews for these with people stating that they wish they'd have made the switch to a bidet MUCH sooner. I seriously hate using other bathrooms that are not equipped with a bidet. Wishing I had made this purchase long ago and joined the clean butt club!" — Klint