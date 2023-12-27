35 Products That Have Over 10,000 5-Star Reviews For A Reason

Popular items from this list:
An incredibly popular repairing hair treatment that only requires eight seconds to address damage
It has over 31,000 reviews — and the results photos really speak for themselves.
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c-type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair.
This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A Maybelline Dark Circles Treatment Concealer for when you've been pulling a few too many late nights
If you're skeptical about it working, just scroll through the 71,000 rave reviews from Amazon customers.Promising review:
"I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling. When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on.
Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" — Kayla Suazo
A liquid lipstick that lasts for a whopping 24 hours without caking or flaking
The 19,000+ reviewers agree that it delivers the highly pigmented color of a lipstick, glides on like a gloss, and moisturizes like a balm. No more touching up your lipstick every five minutes!
Promising review:
"This goes on and stays on! I love this lipstick line and plan on buying several more colors. The Blush On is a perfect mix of red and pink in my opinion and does favor the pink side of the color spectrum which I absolutely love. Apply the lipstick, wait two minutes (if you put your lips together after a min before the moisturizer, they can stick together and ruin your look), apply the moisturizer, and you are good to go. I typically only have to apply the moisturizer one or two times throughout the day depending on how much I eat or drink. Love this line!" — BestlaRose
A broom for pet and human hair you can use to bring up strands from the carpet fiber abyss
Even though it's ideal to use on carpets, it can also be used on any floor type. Not to mention, the other end works as a squeegee to take care of any liquid spills! You know you'll love it because it's earned over 63,000 5-star reviews.
Promising review:
"I have two dogs — a terrier mix and a short-hair dachshund mix. I have a navy woven couch that LOVES my dachshund's fur. I have tried pretty much everything to get the fur out — traditional lint roller, those blue fuzzy lint rollers, special vacuum attachments, etc.
The terrier's fur comes out great with all of those options. The dachshund's fur, much like the dachshund herself, remains stubbornly on my couch. I got this product as the new 'let's see if it works' item of the month with low expectations. THE FUR ACTUALLY CAME OUT GUYS. It acts like a broom for my couch — sweeping the fur (with some elbow grease) basically onto the floor where I vacuum it up!
Give this a try if my story sounds pretty similar to yours!" — JT
A fast-acting spray with 26,000 perfect reviews that will break down stubborn mold and mildew stains
Just give the area a few sprays, leave it on for about 15 seconds, then wipe away to reveal the clean shower you deserve.
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand new.
I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A tub of TikTok-famous The Pink Stuff
It's gone super-duper extra viral with over 138,000 5-star reviews, and you need something that pretty much works on everything, from stains on the wall to grime, soap scum, and overall filth.
Promising review:
"Oh my gosh — this stuff is a life changer! Used it to get my fiberglass shower totally clean. Nothing else would get it done and this stuff brought my shower back to near new in one use. We’ve since cleaned a weird chalky film off our garage door, removed wall markings, and cleaned my storm door. We’ll never be without a jar (or three) of this stuff." —Nancy F.
A fast-acting ChomChom pet hair remover roller with over 116,000 5-star reviews
It's designed to trap hair inside of the barrel, allowing you to easily discard it without making a mess. This is a great way to keep your rugs and furniture looking presentable.
Promising review:
"I was cautiously optimistic, but this tool is as effective as everyone is saying. My couches, and especially my recliner, look brand new. It takes little to no effort to use. Just use it in a 'scrubbing' type motion and it catches and traps the fur (and other small debris, such as crumbs...) in the little compartment. Pop it open, empty it out. Done." — Ian K.
A bottle of Folex Instant carpet stain remover, a water-based cleaning spray that has rightfully earned over 49,000 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"It’s a miracle in a bottle. My German shepherd mix decided to pull a black fountain pen out of my purse and chew it to pieces on my beige carpet while I was sleeping — this cleaner lifted the stain and now it’s like the devastation my dog caused never happened!
As soon as I saw it lifting the ink, I got back on Amazon and bought more bottles. I will never let myself run out of this. I use it in my Bissell carpet cleaner
for some crazy good cleaning power. I’ve become that weird lady who goes around singing the praises of a cleaning product. No regrets." — L. Logan
A pack of thin velvet hangers that are excellent for keeping your sweaters and tees bump-free
If you're tired of your tops slipping off the hanger, then do what over 151,000 reviewers have done and add to cart!
Promising review:
"The difference in my closet because of the hangers alone is striking. I can finally shift clothes to the side to actually see what I have. While some may think that saving their money and dealing with a tight closet is worth it, I am completely sold on making the change. So happy I pulled the trigger. I've purchased 100 more just now so that I can do the same for my boyfriend's closet." — ChristineSD
A brow pencil in 12 shades so you can fill in and shape your eyebrows to perfection
Use the micro-precise tip to draw or shade, and use the spoolie to even out the color and shape your hairs. Once you try it, I'm sure you'll be adding yourself to the 42,000 people who left a 5-star review.
Promising review:
"This is a really great product that you might think is like every other brow pencil...but it isn't. The color crayon isn't a classic round pencil — it is a flat crayon. So every time you twist the pencil to bring up more crayon it stays flat. This is great for making thin lines and feathered lines. Hard to explain, but it doesn't wear down like round pencils, which lose their point. This crayon never loses it shape. I'll never use another brand!" — MauiSunny
A pack of six cleaning K-Cups with 36,000 5-star reviews
Promising review:
"I bought this product because the needle in my Keurig 2.0 keeps clogging, causing inconsistent brew and taste. These cleaning cups fixed both of my issues and I especially liked that it was really quick and easy to use… I put the cleaning pod in and ran one cycle, then took the pod out and ran a rinse cycle to clean out any leftover grinds. FAST, EASY, and GREAT results…VERY HAPPY!!" — Corey West
A jar of super-moisturizing cream that has healed the dry and cracked hands of over 50,000 reviewers
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime.Promising review:
My hands have become severely dry (sore, cracked & bleeding!). I use the cream overnight only and after the first use my hands the next day felt like it had moisture locked in (softer). I was able to move my fingers without any pain (knuckles were cracked and bleeding). I am on day 3 and the dry cracks have healed and they feel smoother! I've never ever found a hand moisturizer that has worked so fast and so well!" —MN
A six-pack of cleaning tablets formulated to remove limescale and mineral buildup
These tablets also clean your dishwasher's tub, racks, pump and valve, drain and recirculation hoses. After all, your dishes can't truly be clean if your dishwasher isn't clean. Just look at the 104,000 5-star reviews.
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500.
I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new.
Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A detangling brush specifically designed to remove knots and tangles
The cone-shaped plastic bristles work well for all hair types, and massage the scalp and increase circulation. It's helped over 54,000 reviewers tackle their tangle troubles, so I'm sure it can help you too.Promising Review:
"I'm a single dad of a 6-year-old girl and combing her hair is the hardest part of taking care of her. She gets really bad knots in her hair. This brush is the only thing that has ever worked. Thank you so much. She even likes to comb her own hair now." — Eric Phan
A bestselling garlic press with over15,000 perfect ratings for anyone who is tired of taking forever to mince garlic by hand
Promising review:
"I have had it for over a year with no problems. No sticking of the handles, no rust, easy to clean. I use it daily if not multiple times a day as I cook meals for two other households as well, so honestly at times it gets used 15x a day when cooking up monthly meals." — Cymbeline
This wildly popular anti-dandruff shampoo made with 1% ketoconazole to remove dandruff and relieve red, itchy scalps
Promising review:
"This stuff is absolutely amazing. I was one step away from going to the dermatologist. I had severe dandruff that was so bad, I could shake my head and it would come off. With just a few uses per week, I got rid of all my flakes. My scalp also stopped burning from dryness. My hair has never been healthier.
" — Moo Moo
A TubShroom if you're disgusted with the water building up in your tub when you shower
Just like the over 86,000 Amazon reviewers, you'll be surprised to see how much hair could've clogged up your drain.Promising review
: "I can't say enough good things about this product. I have a family of four, and would frequently have to snake our shower drain. It appears I won't be having that problem ever again. I even give my dog baths, and this collects the hair. You don't know how much hair you wash down your drain until you use this!" — Aaron Morlock
A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment, which might be the reason why there are 31,000 5-star reviews
The blend of ceramides, collagen and soy protein extracts will make your hair feel super smooth and have a healthy shine! Just give it five minutes to work its magic, and you'll be on your way to repaired, nourished hair.Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." — sgt
A truly "epic" liquid eyeliner by NYX with over 63,000 5-star reviews and an applicator that draws on so smooth
Promising review: "
It basically fits all of the requirements I would want in my perfect eyeliner. It's affordable, extremely black, opaque, easy to use, waterproof, stays on for a long time, and the tip is quite thin so you can get wings as sharp as a sword." — Caiti
A silicon scalp massager that not only increases blood flow to your scalp and easily eliminates any product buildup, but also feels good — just ask the 109,000 people that have left a 5-star review.
Promising review:
"I am pleasantly surprised. I was definitely a little skeptical that this thing would help me, versus hurt me. I have scalp psoriasis and was worried that the 'soft' bristles wouldn’t be soft enough, or not sturdy enough to comb out the flakiness. It doesn’t hurt my psoriasis at ALL, and actually feels great. My scalp feels cleaner than ever, I’m going to use this every time I wash my hair!" — Mallory Caforia
A three-chamber product dispenser with compartments for your shampoo, conditioner and body wash
You deserve to feel like your home is a nice hotel, and the18,000 5-star reviews might just convince you to upgrade your shower.Promising review:
"These pumps are easy to install, easy to clean, easy to set up, and attractive. We’ve run all sorts of types of liquid through them, and it hasn’t skipped a beat. MAKE SURE you prime the pumps before using, otherwise you’ll probably think they’re nonfunctional or broken. Instructions to prime are inside the lid of each pump. It’s very easy." — Droubs
A pack of washing machine cleaner tablets if you can't understand why your washer smells kinda... off
You've probably tried airing it out, but it still smells moldy. What gives? Throw a tablet in the washing drum, and (just like 159,000+ reviewers) you'll be left with a fresh and residue-free washing machine.
Promising review:
"I never knew how tough it would be to clean my high-efficiency washer. It is a never-ending battle. Life is a little easier now that I can toss in a tab and have it do most of the work for me.
" — Maggie Dennis
A bottle of EcoTools makeup brush shampoo (which is approved by BuzzFeed staff and more than 40,000 people!)
It'll drastically remove layers of caked-on foundation. Give your brushes a thorough cleaning with non-irritating, plant-based ingredients so you won't irritate your skin when you blend your makeup.Promising review:
"Best, most affordable brush and sponge shampoo on the market! No joke, I have tried everything; even homemade hacks like dish detergent mixed with olive oil. Nothing works like this brush shampoo.
Don't waste your money on the Beauty Blender soap and other big-name brands." — Lily
An avocado slicer and pit remover because you just want an easier way to make guac
The 27,000 5-star reviews will make you want to ditch your weak butter knife for this multi-tool.Promising review: "
Avocado? Yes, please! This tool is awesome. Easy to cut open the fruit. Pit remover works well, just push onto the pit and give it a twist, and the pit pops right out. The best part is the slicer. Makes beautiful slices for a great presentation." — NPR Man
The one and only Mike's Hot Honey, which goes surprisingly well with anything imaginable
You can put it on pizza, wings, veggies, dumplings and salad, and in cocktails and your mom's famous pot roast. According to some of the over 27,000 rave reviews, it even tastes good on ice cream. Don't knock it until you try it!Promising review:
"This is now a staple for my kitchen. How I cooked without it before, I'll never know. Makes the best vinaigrette ever, quick pan sauces for pork, unexpected zip in dozens of dishes. Does it come in gallons? Have given it as hostess gifts several times and everyone gets hooked." — Martha Ronemus
A reusable squishy universal cleaning putty that has impressed over 39,000 reviewers
Promising review:
"WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc. and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface.
I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter, and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." — Jenna75
A Levoit air purifier with a three-stage filtration system that also traps allergens like pet hair, dander, smoke, mold, odor and large dust particles
It also has over 34,000 5-star reviews, might I add.Promising review:
"This air purifier is great! I bought it because there was a lot of pollen and cat dander in my house which was making my asthma flare-up. Since I’ve got this air purifier, the cat odor has decreased and I don’t need to use my inhaler as much.
The noise is very quiet and not interruptive for me. Overall, I love this item and totally recommend it." — Dana
This jewelry-cleaning stick that'll take your jewels from dull to dazzling
By simply brushing over your stones, you can remove months' worth of cloudy buildup. Its compact size makes it easily portable, and it's impressed over 40,000 reviewers. Why wouldn't you keep this in your bag at all times?Promising review:
"This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler. It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray
This cruelty-free lengthening mascara, because you don't need to spend more than $5 for a great sweat-proof mascara
It's got a whopping 239,000 5-star Amazon reviews. In a couple of swipes, you can go from itty bitty baby lashes to having everyone ask you, "Are those your real lashes?"Promising review:
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on.
This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely.
You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping.
I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!
" — Very Satisfied!!
The outrageously popular Differin gel, a once-daily topical gel that has retinoids to treat acne-prone skin
It also has a water-based formula that is oil-free, alcohol-free, fragrance-free, and noncomedogenic. When you try it, you might be just as compelled as the other 55,000 Amazon reviewers to leave a review as glowing as your skin.Promising review:
"I don't have too much of an issue with acne, however I do have hormonally based pimples once a month, with a few pimples that break through every now and then. I really purchased because it is a retinoid that you don't have to go to the doctor for and I wanted it to help with some sun damage on my face and fine lines. I've only been using this for a month, but I can honestly say that within the first week I could see a change in my skin. I have absolutely had not one breakout of any kind and my skin is so smooth. I sincerely believe that the discoloration and hyperpigmentation on my skin is beginning to fade.
" — Catattack
A bottle of facial toner with over 94,000 5-star reviews
This powerful concoction uses a blend of witch hazel, aloe leaf juice and grapefruit extract to soothe, tone, hydrate and balance the pH level of skin.Promising review:
"I've been using this every day for about nine months as a toner in my skincare routine and I've seen a tremendous difference. My dark marks and acne have gone away tremendously. I also dealt with fine bumps and textured skin and it greatly reduced that as well. My skin is almost clear. I'm almost on my third bottle of this. I'm never letting this go. I also use it after I shave my legs and 'down there' (not inside of it just pat it on the perimeter) and it prevents any bumps or irritation that may occur. No complaints whatsoever. If you want an all-natural, multipurpose, affordable toner product this is for you." — Sue Craig
A bottle of Bio-Oil multi-use skincare oil to help reduce the appearance of stubborn scars and marks thanks to a special blend of vitamin A, chamomile, sunflower, lavender and vitamin E oils
It's a staple in many households and has over 74,000 reviewers singing its praises.Promising review:
"I swear by this product. Very effective on discolored skin due to scarring. I had shingles on my face brought about by stress because we were moving. It ravaged the lower right side of my face and I was pretty sure it was going to leave hideous scarring. I bought this and started applying it when I started scabbing and still haven't stopped using it until now. I had my shingles in April and it's August now. Check the 'before' and 'after' pics. It works." — twitch
A gross but oh-so-satisfying exfoliating foot mask that has left over 33,000 reviewers in love with their baby-soft feet
Promising review:
"My feet used to be horribly dry, itchy and cracked with thick calluses. I started using Baby Foot every couple of months a year ago and my feet are now soft and smooth. Make sure to soak your feet before using and then again at least once a few days later. I leave the booties on for longer than the instructions, usually around two hours. It doesn’t burn or irritate my skin. A few days later the top layer of skin starts peeling all over. It’s REALLY gross-looking so make sure you don’t need to show your feet for about two weeks! The results are amazing so it’s totally worth it! Calluses improve dramatically with one treatment but bad calluses may need a couple of treatments to go away.
Make sure to wait at least two weeks before using again. I’ve recommended to all my friends and family. Seems to work for all skin types." — Mostly Maven
A bottle of CND Essentials nail and cuticle oil to condition dry and damaged cuticles, nails and surrounding skin
It has deep penetrating properties and is made with jojoba oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E oil. Just paint a coat over your nails and cuticles, especially after a manicure. It's become a must-have for over 20,000 Amazon reviewers.Promising review:
"I had peeling, weak nails for years. Tried everything. I bought this in February. This-size bottle lasted a bit more than a month religiously applying it two to three times a day. I was really seeing great improvement, so I bought another bottle in late March. By May, all the peeling had grown out and my nails were getting stronger every day
. I then bought the big 4-ounce refill bottle because I never want to run out of it again! Cannot recommend this stuff enough!" — Diana
And a disposable cleaning wand that's made scrubbing the toilet bowl feel like less of a chore for over 94,000 reviewers
The kit comes with six disposable refill heads, so you can stop using your old bacteria-filled toilet brush.Promising review:
"So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semiregular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session!
Before and after pics attached (above)." — Whitney