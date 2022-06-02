35 Products To Help Make Traveling To A Wedding Easier

Popular items from this list:
A rechargeable lighted mirror so you can easily apply your makeup anywhere.
A super-cool duffel bag that actually starts out as a garment bag, so you can pack your fancy clothes, wrinkle-free.
A set of super-affordable matte lipsticks about to put every other lipstick you’ve ever tried to shame.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Heel protectors to make sure you can safely (and comfortably) wear heels outside
These are available in women's sizes 2XS–M.
Promising review:
"I just tried these last weekend at an outdoor wedding with an indoor reception. They were amazing! I kept them on all night. First, I walked outside in thick grass, and the wedding photos were taken in a 'mushy' grassy area. I didn't sink even a little bit. It was fantastic.
My heels were fabulous. I then decided to leave them on for the rest of the night since they made my heels more stable and comfortable. So glad I tried them. I was showing them off to the other ladies. Plus, everyone loved the look of them. " — J L D
A lace garter built specifically to hold up to 2 pounds
Reviewers also say this works great to hold insulin pumps
while wearing dresses! Available in women's sizes S–L and in seven colors.
This was created by a woman-run small business started by a celebrity stylist.Promising review:
"This was the BEST! I had an outdoor party. All through setup and the party I got to keep my phone and various other things with me without having to do that hand phone/drink/etc. juggling thing. I kept receipts and cash safe in the lock flap pocket. It didn't budge through the hot sweaty setup and party! This thing is awesome!
I followed the instruction videos and never had to mess with it again. I can't wait to take this thing running, to do Black Friday shopping, to a game. So many problems solved!" — pineypalm
A Béis suitcase with a built in weight sensor
See founder Shay Mitchell showing how the weight indicator works
. Available in four colors.Promising review:
"I love this bag so so much. It has an amazing amount of storage that is well thought out and spacious. The bag's color is also the perfect color of beige and did not pick up too many scuffs while traveling. The sections inside of the bag were also thought out well and helped me utilize the space as best as possible
." — Hannah Z.
Or a digital luggage scale
This is available in three colors and as a two-pack.
Promising review:
"This luggage scale is so handy and is great for weighing your luggage. I was a little concerned before I got it because I wasn't sure how accurate it would be. When I used it when I went on vacation, it was dead-on to what the airport said, so I highly recommend this. Plus, it’s easy to pack in your bags." — Teresa Daniels
A bottle of NYX setting spray you can spritz on after doing your makeup
Promising review:
"This is an excellent product. I was in a wedding party and had my makeup done at 9 a.m. My makeup stayed perfectly fresh all day and night until I took it off at 3 a.m. the next morning
. It never looked dried out or caked. I even got a little teary eyed during the ceremony, and makeup did not run at all." — PC24
An eight-compartment pill organizer
Promising review:
"I originally purchased these for vacation. I used it to carry in my backpack during the day while traveling. I don't take any prescription medication, but I always carry several OTC medicines while on vacation. Pain relievers, antacids, vitamins, supplements — everything fit in one little case. Made it so much easier than carrying several bottles.
Plus, these are waterproof! It was so handy; I now keep one in my purse for everyday use." — Wendy B
A pair of anti-chafing bands
This is available in women's sizes S–3X and in 17 colors.
Promising review:
"I took a trip to Paris and decided to buy these after being on the fence because I knew we'd be walking around the city a ton. I've struggled with red thighs when I walk long distances, and the various powders/lotions I've tried hadn't been doing it for me. I bought these, and WOW do they work! My thighs were comfy and secure, and I walked MILES in these.
Ladies, if you experience painful thigh chafing, then these are for you!" — Shelby Smith
Or some anti-chafe balm you can use on any part of your body
Promising reviews:
"I brought a stick of this to my sister's wedding in the PNW in June, and revealed the miracle of how my thighs weren't chafing lightning bolts under my dress. I LOVE this stuff. I use it all summer long if I'm wearing shorts, skirts, whatever. It is also great for chafing ANYWHERE else. No scent, no dyes. My sensitive skin loves to break out from everything, and I have no reaction to this
. It works way better than deodorant." — Kim Possible
A super-cool duffel bag that actually starts out as a garment bag
Plus, the bag is water-resistant and has two exterior zip pockets, two interior shoe pockets, and a padded handle wrap. Yes, this one bag really can do it all. Promising review:
"My husband and I had to fly halfway across the country for a wedding. He rarely wears suits and never has to travel with a suit, so I was worried about getting there without it looking all wrinkled and crushed. This bag worked perfectly. We were able to fit his suit, shoes, tie, dress belt, plus my dress and shoes and some other things.
The bag fit under the seat on the plane (flew Delta). When we got to the hotel, I used a portable steamer to freshen everything up, but even if I didn't have the steamer, the suit still would have looked fine. You can definitely use this bag as a regular carry-on travel bag. I also like the fact that it collapses down and stores in the closet very easily." — EastCoastGirl
A pack of DressWeights for an added touch of security
Dress Strong
is a small, woman-owned business based in New York City. The weights are reusable, and the adhesive on the back should last for about six uses (with proper care). Promising review:
"What an amazing invention! I had my bridesmaids use these for my destination wedding. I got married outside by a very windy gazebo, and they worked like a charm. Highly recommend!" — kimberlyo143
Alleyoop's pen pal 4-in-1 makeup tool
Promising review:
"This pen is amazing. I travel a lot for work, and it's so nice to just have to grab this rather than four different pieces of makeup. The less things I have to remember, the better!" — Rachel B.
Or a Lay-n-Go cosmetic bag
This is available in four sizes and 27 colors and patterns.
Promising review:
"I was tired of fumbling around in my cosmetics case and saw this. I was skeptical, but...WOW! On my recent two-week trip to Europe, with constant laying out and packing up, this item was wonderful. I could find what I wanted quickly, right away
. Packing up was just a matter of pulling the drawstring. At first I wasn’t sure about changing to this bag, but now I could not do without it.
" — mojosharkey
A pair of roll-up flats actually designed to roll up small enough to fit in a clutch
These are available in women's sizes S–XL and in 30 colors.
Promising review:
"I recently went to a wedding and wore heels. I knew by the end of the night my feet would be killing me. I brought these in my small handbag (fit perfectly in my medium-size clutch), and when my feet started to hurt, I switched out my heels for these! Perfect!
They are lightweight, like a light ballet slipper, so they don’t have a ton of support/padding on the bottom." — Stephanie
A portable door lock, useful for giving you some extra peace of mind
Promising review:
"I bought this for a recent trip to Atlanta, where I was staying in an Airbnb. This made me feel extremely safe and secure while I slept
. It is very easy to use and durable." — jaybee
A contact lens kit small enough to fit in the palm of your hand
Promising review:
"When I travel, I worry about misplacing my contacts, so this will hep me keep them in a safe place, easy to find."— Tamara G.
A set of clip-in hair extensions reviewer are obsessed
This is available in six lengths and 53 colors.
Promising review:
"Excellent is an understatement! I bought to wear at a wedding. Better than I had hoped for!!! No one suspected, and it blended perfectly.
First, I curled my own hair with ringlets. Then, I parted my hair about midway around my head. Lastly, I clipped this in, ear to ear. Instant gorgeous hair in 10 minutes or less!!!
I’ve worn it several times since!!! PS: I washed it (gently) and left it outside in the sun to dry. It still looks exactly as it did when I bought it!" — Amazon customer
Expandable hangers so you have a way to hang up your dress (or suit)
Promising review:
"I bought these to take on a cruise since there are never enough hangers in the cabin for our clothes. These are very lightweight and come in a nice drawstring bag. Despite being lightweight, they are very sturdy — strong enough to hold my husband's suit coat without any problem.
You can extend them to larger for adult clothes or leave them smaller for tank tops/lingerie!" — Gail
A 6-piece set of matte lipsticks
Promising review:
"Seriously, this stuff is awesome. And it stays on! I literally just got a root canal, and my lipstick had not a smudge out of place!
I was amazed. Honestly, I was like why on earth did I wear lipstick while going for a root canal? Habit, I guess. And when they were done, I fully expected my lipstick to be all over my face or wiped off, but no! It still looked like perfection. Highly recommend." — Sasha Wallace
A portable white-noise machine
Promising review:
"I was skeptical at first about how well this little noise machine would work in my hotel room (I am a frequent business traveler). However, skepticism gave way to satisfaction. This little sound machine blocked out hotel noises very well and helped me sleep through the night.
For a little machine, it provides very good volume and different noise options. I highly recommend this product!" — Amazon customer
A bottle of Drop It made to remove the sulfates and tannins
It's more cost-effective and environmentally friendly than other competitors because one bottle can be used up to 55 times. To use, add one to two drops in each glass of white wine, two to three for each glass of red, or seven to nine to a whole bottle. Swirl it for 20 seconds after you put it in, and the glass is ready to drink. Promising review:
"This ish works! I was kinda scared to try it. If you struggle with getting headaches from drinking wine, try this. I use it every time I drink wine. I travel with it, it's easy to store, and it works. I don’t get headaches while drinking wine if I use this." — Capri Enjoli
A retractable lint roller
Promising review:
"What an awesome tool to have with you when you travel, are at work, or even at home!! The Flint Retractable Lint Roller works like a charm. It picks up loose hairs, fur, lint, and you don't have to worry about the actual roller getting stuck to other objects in your drawer or bag.
Easy to use! I'll definitely keep using this for a long time to come." — Morgan Sill
An Alleyoop portable razor
Promising review:
"I found out about this razor on TikTok, and I’m officially obsessed! I’ve been using it for the last week, so here’s my honest opinion. It’s perfect for missed spots or touch-ups, your gym bag, vacations
, and I can see this being great for camping trips. The razor is not meant for full shaves or to replace your regular shower shaving routine; it’s very obviously for when you just need a quick touch-up here or there.I love that it has everything you need for a close shave — the refillable water spray bottle, a shea butter moisturizing bar that doubles as a pre-shave lotion and an after-shave moisturizer, and two 3-blade razors.
The product is super compact for everything that it holds. If you’re considering buying this to replace your regular shower razor — don’t. But if you’re looking for a smart, convenient solution for a quick shave or touch-up, or something more convenient to travel with, then this is your new go-to travel razor!! I think everyone should have one of these in their car, purse, gym bag, travel bag, etc. Honestly can’t go wrong with it; it’s a 10/10 for me!!" — Helen Mantilla
A set of three petals you stick to the insoles of your shoes for some extra support
Promising review:
"I used this for some high heels that I bought to use at a wedding. I was able to walk around comfortably the whole night. My foot didn't move around either; I recommend them and will be buying more." — Araceli S. Flores
A rechargeable lighted mirror
Promising review:
"This mirror was perfect for my recent traveling to a wedding in NYC. I always have issues sharing the bathroom space with my husband when we're trying to get ready in hotels. I had a family wedding to go to, and it was an Indian wedding, so there were multiple events over the span of a few days. Needless to say, I needed to be able to just sit down and get my makeup and stuff done quickly at different times of the day.
The size of this one I purchased is about the size of a Macbook Pro laptop. It flip folds over easily, and the brightness is good for the job. I used it all three days and never had to charge it.
" — T8rtot
A volcanic stone face roller
Promising review:
"I am so extremely oily. Have been dealing with my oily skin since I was in high school and still dealing with my oily skin in my mid-30s. The roller worked better than I could have expected and exceeded my expectations. This is life changing for me!
" — Wow
A compact jewelry case with the perfect amount of space to keep
Promising review:
"This is the perfect-size jewelry box for travel. It holds several rings, necklaces, bracelets, as well as earrings. It's small enough to pack discretely in your luggage, yet big enough that you can take an array of jewelry on your trip." — Melissa Licon
A MakeUp Eraser useful for helping you remove your makeup
The towel is double sided — one that only needs water to remove your makeup, and the other exfoliates your skin. And when you're done using it, you can simply hang it to dry until you need it again.Promising review:
"Good quality and sewing/finishing. Gets every trace of makeup off without any stress. Love these! I love taking them on trips so I don't ruin other people's towels and such with removing my makeup.
These wash up fresh and beautiful all the time. Got the black ones, so they look as fresh as the day I bought them." — HeartofAvalon
A Béis weekender duffle bag
This is available in four colors.
Promising review:
"I love everything about this bag!!!! Best bag I have ever owned. I love the opening of the bag and how wide it is. I love the bottom zipper part for shoes. Plenty of pockets for storage. I love the color. Like I said, I just love everything about it. Great quality. Can’t wait to add more Béis products to my travel plans." — Angela S.
A compact portable charger that works without a pesky cord
It's able to charge an iPhone 8 1.5 times and a iPhone X one full time on a full charge. Also, you can charge the dock while it charges your phone!Promising review:
"The holy grail of portable chargers!!! I was traveling to Disney for vacation, and knowing me I would drain my battery with just taking pictures alone. I wanted a portable battery but didn’t want to carry a cord either, so I was excited when I found this little baby! It does exactly as described, pretty color, and I get one full charge of battery for my phone.
Get it — you will not be disappointed!" — Meghan Doble
A USB-chargeable fan you'll be so grateful to have
Promising review:
"This is a great fan! I bought it specifically to use when drying my setting spray (makeup), but it came in handy at a wedding this past weekend! I get very hot, very easily, so I brought the fan just in case. I was able to quietly use the fan while sitting outside for the ceremony, and I propped it on the table to cool off during the reception.
It folds and sits up nicely and different angles. It lasted MUCH longer than I expected it to. I kept waiting for it to die, but it didn’t! I used it around six hours, almost constantly, on the highest setting. I definitely recommend!" — Brittany Lecates
A mini steam iron
Promising reviews:
"I needed an iron to take with me to the Bahamas for my daughter's wedding. I ordered this one because it was mid-ranged priced, and I liked the ergonomic design. The men in the wedding party had linen pants, and my daughter carried her wedding gown with her for a full day of travel, so I knew I would need something powerful, yet small to take with us. The iron was much more than I expected. It worked perfectly in steam and ironing modes
. I highly recommend it for travel." — Robin A. Thorngren
Or a travel-size wrinkle release spray
This spray can be used on cotton, linen, silk, woolens, and blends, as well as other home fabrics. Promising review:
"This is a great product I always keep in my house and car, and use when traveling.
Of course it doesn't take the place of an iron, but it works well enough in a pinch. The scent is nice too." — lilacjr1
Some reusable heel inserts
You get two nude, one black, and one clear insert sets.Promising review:
"I bought some adorable flats online for a great price. Boy, did they rub my heels raw the first time I wore them. I tried to break them in by stretching them, etc. Still rubbed my heels raw. I thought I’d give these a go before giving up on the shoes altogether. Amazing! I wore my flats for several hours today. No pain. No raw skin.
" — Kip Karter
Or some anti-blister balm you can put on all different parts of your feet
Promising reviews:
"After reading the reviews, I ordered the BodyGlide blister block. My brother is a marathon runner and swears by the regular BodyGlide. Im so glad I did not hesitate to buy this! I used it for an out of town wedding and for two different sets of brand new heels! NO BLISTERS and NO soreness whatsoever!
One of the pairs of heels had a clear strap over over the toes, so I was a little concerned there would be a milky look on that, but NOPE! This is was perfect and my new go to!" — LP
A zipper puller great to have on hand
Promising review:
"This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product.
I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." — Foxyang