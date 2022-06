35 Products To Help Make Traveling To A Wedding Easier

An Alleyoop portable razor

"I found out about this razor on TikTok, and I’m officially obsessed! I’ve been using it for the last week, so here’s my honest opinion., and I can see this being great for camping trips. The razor is not meant for full shaves or to replace your regular shower shaving routine; it’s very obviously for when you just need a quick touch-up here or there.The product is super compact for everything that it holds. If you’re considering buying this to replace your regular shower razor — don’t. But if you’re looking for a smart, convenient solution for a quick shave or touch-up, or something more convenient to travel with, then this is your new go-to travel razor!! I think everyone should have one of these in their car, purse, gym bag, travel bag, etc. Honestly can’t go wrong with it; it’s a 10/10 for me!!" — Helen Mantilla