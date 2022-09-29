Promising items from this list:
- A pair of warm wireless sleep headphones perfect for keeping your ears warm on cold-weather walks.
- A portable paw cleaner with soft silicone bristles to help gently remove mud and dirt from your doggo’s paws.
- An EasyWring microfiber spin mop, aka the MVP of CleanTok and the greatest weapon in your cleaning arsenal in muddy seasons.
: "I saw these on TikTok and since I have so much trouble finding quality headphones I decided to try it. I’m very happy with the sound quality and comfort of these.
I’m able to fall asleep to my music or podcast without having to limit myself to sleeping on my back or losing an ear bud in my bed in the middle of the night. It makes working out easier as well. The value is worth the quality.
I would recommend." — Thunder Muffin
A jar of internet-beloved The Pink Stuff to instantly tackle all your miscellaneous fall stains
A lot of people compare it to the Magic Eraser in paste form, so even your weirdest, most stubborn stains will meet their match.Promising review:
"I always see people using this on TikTok, but the videos don’t even do it justice. The Pink Stuff made everything spotless. Counters, stoves, sinks, literally everything. Best cleaning product in the world and I will literally never use any other brand again." — Hailey Peters
A pair of lightweight legging-style joggers
: "These are literally the best leggings/joggers I have ever owned and I plan to eventually buy every single color.
I originally saw these on TikTok and heard they were like the Lululemon ones but cheaper. I've never owned Lululemon leggings but if they feel anything like these then I have clearly been missing out. These are soft and absolutely perfect. I love the pockets and jogger style but that they fit like leggings and can be worn to the gym or dressed up with a cute outfit.
I need to buy every color of these before they're gone!" — Courtney
A portable paw cleaner with soft silicone bristles
Psst — lots of reviewers mention that their dogs seem to really like the feeling of the silicone bristles! Promising review:
"I love this product — saw it on a TikTok and had to have it. Works great on my three French Bulldogs! Cleans them after coming in the house with muddy paws!" — Janice lalla marcus
An insulated tumbler that tens of thousands of reviewers swear by
"Another 'TikTok made me do it' purchase. I love this tumbler. This is the most gorgeous simple tumbler you could get. It comes with two different lids, one for straws, and one for sipping. It also comes with two plastic straws but you can use stainless steel ones instead if desired. The cup keeps your drinks cold or hot and is fairly durable.
Although the straw lid is not 'spill proof' it is fairly resistant. My 2-year-old loves to carry it around and use the straw, it usually doesn't leak if it's knocked over! Overall the wait for this particular color is well worth it and I plan to buy more!" — Sinaxis
La Roche-Posay face moisturizer
"I fell for a TikTok star’s recommendation and I’m happy I did. This is the most I’ve ever spent on a moisturizer but I will never go back! This stuff is amazing. Keeps your skin hydrated. It’s thick but doesn’t feel like it once you put it on. Worth it!" — Shealen
An air purifier for anyone whose fall allergies are just waiting to play jump rope with their sinuses
Psst — this even has a smart filter that lets you know when it's time for a replacement!
Check out a TikTok of the air purifier
in action. . Promising review:
"I live on the Wasatch front in Utah, known for its poor air quality during the winter inversions and summer wildfires. I’ve had my Levoit air purifier in my bedroom for over three years and can attest to how great it works. I feel a noticeable difference in how my respiratory system feels during the inversions, wildfires (smoky air), and allergy season—if I don’t run the air purifier at night, I almost always notice an uptick in nasal congestion and respiratory irritation.
The filters are very reasonably priced and the device is not too loud—it provides a nice amount of white noise as a backdrop for sleeping. And the LED light feature is easily turned off for unobtrusive use. I highly recommend it!" — Elizabeth V
Dr Teal's Sleep Spray with melatonin to help wind you down for the night
Check out a TikTok of the melatonin spray
in action. Promising review:
"A coworker suggested this product because I have a tough time falling asleep and do not want to take sleep meds. This smells incredible and, for me, has really worked. It’s a little shocking actually as I didn’t have big expectations for it.
I’m on my second bottle however and both my boyfriend and I really enjoy it." — Amazon customer
An EasyWring microfiber spin mop
"I had had it with my broken basic mop and bucket. I tried to just get a dollar store Swiffer to get us by, but that wasn't cutting it at all. With three boys and a dog who makes his rounds on all the furniture and every exposed corner, I had to do something. After seeing a TikTok where a woman demonstrated this mop to clean her walls, and hearing my boss raving about it, I decided to click the Amazon button.
Let me tell you, I HATE cleaning, I HATE mopping, but I LOVE for things to be clean. I was able to mop the entire house TWICE (Because it was that dirty. Please don't judge.) within an hour.
A few days later I mopped the entire house again within 10 minutes because they weren't quite as dirty. On another positive note, my boys love the spinner and think it’s a toy! So, every time I get the bucket out my 10-year-old and 4-year-old ask to mop the house because they think it’s fun.
MAJOR BONUS!" — Molly
A delightfully versatile matcha-infused moisture stick
Check out a TikTok of the matcha stick
in action. Cocokind is a San Francisco-based, woman-founded small business that specializes in botanical-forward skincare with an emphasis on both physical and mental health. Promising review:
"This is my first time using the MyMatcha stick and I looovvveee it! I have it on me pretty much all the time so I can dab a little bit on my dry spots as I need to. It softens up my dry areas and even decreases the swelling of my acne! I've used it as a moisture stick, an acne anti-inflammatory, and even a fly-away tamer
. It's a great multitasking product." — alizza d.
A fabric defuzzer to revitalize all your favorite fall knits and cardigans
"I have watched TikTok after TikTok before buying this, and it has saved many of my clothes that I considered not wearing anymore. For example, sweatpants after a few months of wear and washing get extremely linty. This has saved them and they look almost new.
" — Sasha
An affordable sunrise alarm clock so you can trick your brain into thinking it's light out
This can be programmed with seven different light settings, seven different calming "wake up" noises, and to start gradually lighting up at 30, 20, or 10 minutes before you wake. Promising review:
"I got this recommendation from TikTok and it really has helped especially with Oregon winters where the sun is not out by the time the alarm rings. It has several peaceful alarm settings and even has night music to put you to sleep.
The sunrise with the alarm piano is what I play to wake me up every morning and it is a way better way than to wake up to an annoying phone alarm." — Amazon customer
A set of affordable, highly popular wireless Bluetooth earbuds that make excellent AirPod dupes
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 14 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Best decision! These are the greatest headphones ever! I saw them on TikTok months ago and added them to my wishlist. I got a new phone that doesn't have the headphone port so I decided it was time to finally buy them. They are amazing and I probably won't ever take them out of my ears! 😂" — Katlyn D Arnold
A cult-favorite Carhartt beanie, because if you know, you KNOW
"Saw this hat on TikTok and decided to place my order! It can get very cold where I live, especially during morning time when I’m walking my dog. I need to keep my ears warm! The material is so soft and there are many color options." — MHF
A Bissell multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner
Each cleaner comes with a trial size of Bissell's Spot & Stain Formula
, which is also available on Amazon for $12.99
Promising review
: "Yep! TikTok made me buy it and I loved it.
Looked for it online, and on Walmart they were about $150 for some reason?? Got it here, and I am LOVING IT. Things definitely look cleaner. Spots on my carpet are gone, and my car seats look brand new for the first time since I bought it!
Directions are easy. Just a heads up, MAKE SURE TO USE WARM WATER. if you leave water in it and it gets cold, it's not as effective, so just follow instructions and it should be wonderful!" — Carlos
A rose gold rechargeable electric lighter you can use to replace all your old gas ones
This also comes in other pretty colors, but I am especially partial to this one because I bought it for my parents (their kitchen is entirely pink and one of my favorite places on Earth), and this was SO EASY to use — not to mention super safe!
I'm a big weenie about fire (LOL, self-preservation) so I've always stuck to extended-arm gas lighters, but this is much better for the environment (plus cuter), so I feel a lot better about using it. You can read my full review of the Leejie electric lighter for more deets!Promising review:
"Works like a charm. I saw this on a TikTok. Knew immediately that I needed it. I love candles and this is so much better than a match or lighter. It’s kept a charge for months. I use it several times a month." — dwhite3012
A set of 15 vacuum compression storage bags for all the summer clothes you won't need
Each set comes with one hand pump and and 15 bags — two extra jumbo, five jumbo, four large, and four medium. Promising review
: "Saw this on TikTok and when the guy did a follow up it sold me. I have bought these type of bags in the past. Yeah, they work and all, but the seal always leaks after a short amount of time. Well, it has been six months and so far they have kept the seal. I am very pleased with this purchase." — DoxieMama
Plus a pack of Elephant Trax Labels to save you a whole lot of trouble unpacking your stored items
Check out a TikTok of the labels
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this product on TikTok and IMMEDIATELY bought it. I have A LOT of decorations and clothes that I threw into U-Haul and Amazon boxes three years ago when I moved in with my boyfriend. They've been sitting in our barn since. I dreaded going through everything because my squirrel brain gets overwhelmed very easily and the thought of trying to keep all my 'treasures' organized sent me rushing for a paper bag to hyperventilate. These stickers now give me hope. :)" — Tess Brady
A Java Sok, aka a reusable iced coffee cup insulator you can use to keep your drink cold
Promising review:
"Bought this for my girlfriend and she uses it all the time! She originally showed me a video of the product on TikTok and I was skeptical as most coffee sleeves like this haven't worked for me in the past but I of course still bought it for her. Boy was I wrong. This thing is super high quality especially for the price and keeps coffee cold for hours
! She's a slow coffee drinker so this is a total game changer for her. Highly recommend! Love the design as well." — Zac McDonald
A shampoo scalp massager to counteract dryness and flakiness
Promising review:
"I saw this little thing all over TikTok and everyone swore by it. To be honest, they’re right, and I now swear by it. It’s perfectly soft and sturdy to massage the scalp. Works shampoo into roots, helps with dry skin and such.
I absolutely love it and I use it every time I wash my hair. I most definitely would recommend to anyone. Don’t hesitate." — Z
A ridiculously popular set of breathable, cooling bedsheets you'll especially love in this transitional fall weather
Sets come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases (with only one pillowcase included in the Twin size). Promising review
: "These are the real deal!! I found them from a TikTok and my husband actually said after the first night, 'Let’s just replace all of our sheets with these, they’re so comfortable!'
It’s a beautiful blue and white pattern. They wash well and breathe at night — I am always hot but these stayed cool.
Definitely buying more!" — Julia Monroe
Stephanie Hope / BuzzFeed
A portable car vacuum
Here's what BuzzFeeder Stephanie Hope has to say about it:
"When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction."Promising review:
"So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course i bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully. The cord is super long — I drive an '08 Prius and I still had cord left after I swept in the trunk!
The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener! I love this product, it works very well
." — Ken
A wireless, motion-sensing rechargeable light perfect for dim closets and pantries
Check out a TikTok of the motion-sensing light
in action. Promising review:
"Game changer! We have a closet under our stairs to which the builders added no lighting. I saw this light on TikTok, and it is perfect! I forgot my husband had installed it and was pleasantly surprised when there was light in there this morning!" — LMart
A set of heat-safe microwave bowl holders for all your fall soups and stews
Check out a TikTok of the microwave bowl holders
in action.
Bonus — the insulation of these also keeps cold food like ice cream colder for longer (and helps prevent your fingers from freezing!). Promising review
: "Buy these for yourself and everyone you know. They are soft and fit a variety of sizes of bowls to put under them in the microwave and eat from.
My kids love them. We bought some to gift to other people too, and I will get some for my son to use at college. Made of a heavy terry cloth that can be thrown right in the washer when needed. We used towels before under our bowls, but these cradle the bowls so are easier to hold.
We bought some bigger plate sizes too." — Heidi J.
Cloning paste to help encourage your houseplants
Note that this works on plants with nodes like orchids, ficus, aroids, and more. Southside Plants
is a small business specializing in plant care and plant accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the cloning paste
in action. Promising review:
"I saw this product a couple of months back on TikTok, and I save the video in hopes to order it later. I have a few golden pothos and I can’t stand the site of bare vines, after a move and a temperamental winter we lost quite a few leaves leaving some fairly bare vines.
My instinct was just a cut them off and let new growth come in, but it took me years to get my plant to the size that it is. So, I bought this and figured it was worth a shot to try before giving the plant a haircut! About three weeks after applying the paste to bare nodes I started to see a small amount of growth,
I reapplied to any nodes that didn’t seem to react and about two and a half months later I finally have a little leaves sprouting! This is such a savior, because now I don’t have to trim any vines!
It’s definitely worth it, I wish I could apply it to everything!" — Taylor & Holly
A set of exfoliating gloves for the bath or shower you can use to deep clean all over your body
These also come in three different textures — light, moderate, and heavy — so you can get one to best match your skin sensitivity. Promising review
: "This is one of my favorite purchases. Not gonna lie, TikTok made me buy this. So I buy it and I’m still a little nervous because it’s literally a glove. But nah, I used it with liquid body soap and I’ve never felt so clean in my whole life. I got out of the shower feeling like a freshly birthed baby.
My skin had never felt so clean and I questioned how I went 32 years without this." — Brittney
A bottle of nail and cuticle repair oil
Promising review:
"Found it on TikTok and I’m so pleased with the results. My nails are getting stronger and growing. And the best of all, not chipping. Love it." — sidna saavedra
A satin-lined Hairbrella that's got your back (and head) all autumn long
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business established in 2016 that specializes in hats combining fashion and function to protect against all types of weather.
Check out a TikTok of the Hairbrella
in action. Promising review
: "I never carry an umbrella cause they’re too bulky, so when I saw the Hairbrella I was so excited. It keeps my hair dry and my curls nicely quaffed
, rather than me looking like I stuck my fingers I a light socket. I’m telling everyone I know about it, it’s an amazing alternative to those wide-brimmed hats or a briefcase LOL!
Truly it’s never going to leave my side from now on! I definitely recommend it." — Gina C.
An easy-to-use corer for all your apple picking adventures
Check out a TikTok of the corer
in action. Promising review:
"This thing is great. Very sturdy. Works amazingly well. I bought this because I had 1 1/2 bushels of apples I needed to core to make apple butter. Did the job in no time at all with this gadget. Much less waste than cutting around the core and in 99+% of the apples it removed the entire core and seeds without me having to do touch-ups with a paring knife
. I highly recommend this tool and will be buying more of them to give as gifts for friends who enjoy the culinary arts." — James Miller
A tiny milk frother that makes rich, creamy froths in seconds
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — Denise
A corn prep peeler
Check out a TikTok of the corn peeler in action. Promising review:
"Quick, easy, fast! My mom used it for canning and freezing, and said it was the best tool ever! It really cut down on the time it takes. I just use it to get it off the cob after cooked fresh to eat. Works great!" — Beebopinaround
Rebecca O'Connell / BuzzFeed
A delightful little tool called the "Bug Bite Thing" that suctions on all kinds of bug bites
This works on mosquitoes, bees, wasps, biting flies, sea lice, and more (although TBH, if this list of bugs gets any longer I may just stay indoors forever!!). Promising review:
"I bought this because I saw it on TikTok, and have been having issues with mosquito bites. Used it a few times to relieve itchiness and I am convinced it works! Have been recommending it to my family and friends.
Read the directions and follow them carefully. Don't use this on your face or neck, or other sensitive areas. Don't do a lot of suction, just a little bit. And do it a few times if needed. Great invention!" — Joe
An LED touch lamp you can tap tap tap between dimness levels
Check out a TikTok of the touch lamp
in action. Promising review:
"I loooooooove this little light. It’s small, but it charges my phone and watch well. It also puts off some pretty bright light for something so small! Love it! Definitely recommend." — Tara
A blister-preventing balm that basically magics an extra layer between your skin and your shoe
Promising review:
"Saw this product on a TikTok review and thought to give it a go. I definitely say it causes new shoes to be less painful, however if you apply a lot it can be a little transferable on shoes. Overall though I think this product is definitely worth it and it does make a difference with new shoes!" — Mich Elle