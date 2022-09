A portable car vacuum

"When I tell you that I use this product often, I mean it. It's so easy to plug in, vacuum dirt from the floor or seat, and put it away. It comes with three different attachments and an extra filter! My tip is to use the brush attachment for everything as it will kick dirt off the carpet fibers, making it easier to suction.""So I saw this product recommended by a TikTok user, so of course i bought it! This car vacuum works wonderfully.The vacuum has a bristle suction piece, a long narrow one, and a hose like a regular sweeper would have. It comes with one filter inside the vacuum and an additional one with a small brush to help clean it. It also came with the bag which everything fits in and a nice car air freshener!." — Ken