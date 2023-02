33 Comfy WFH Clothing Items You Won't Be Ashamed To Show On A Video Call

A pair of cuffed sweatpants with an elastic waist, pockets and a stretchy material

"I have bought several of these pants because they are the most comfortable things I've ever owned. I'm not a fashionista, but I'm aware that wearing sweatpants out of the house is not universally accepted, despite the majority of us doing it. However, I feel confident wearing these with a T-shirt or tank top whilst going out and about and looking put together. I also got these because I have a tough time finding pants that don't push on my bladder too heavily like the jeans or slacks that I wear to work. I have interstitial cystitis and these pants are soft and fit well enough that I need not worry about any issues arising in that department. I'm not the biggest fan of all of the designs, but I'm sure there's a design out there for everyone. Or you can get the plain ones. Whichever works for you." — Featherpin