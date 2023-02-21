33 Comfy WFH Clothing Items You Won't Be Ashamed To Show On A Video Call

Popular items from this list:
A thick 'n' warm sweater lounge set
Promising review:
"Sweater set HEAVEN! As a self-proclaimed sweater set lover, this set is perfection at FP’s BEST! I put it on the minute it was delivered. This set will look beautiful on every body!" —ccoco414
A warm, oversized waffle knit cardigan great for layering in the winter
Promising review:
"I have these cardigans in three different colors, need I say more
? They are thick and heavy
, which I like because I bought them for winter, but since it’s cotton, I feel like they will be comfortable in spring and fall too. They keep their shape and quality after washing
. For sizing comparison, I have them in S, and I usually wear US S in tops." —Anonimous
An overall jumpsuit to take a casual T-shirt to the next level
Promising review:
"These are so cute and comfortable! I wore it to Disneyland on a hot sunny day. It kept me cool while waiting in line for rides. The front pocket was perfect to hold my phone and shades." —Heidi
Some sweater pants because they're the literal opposite of uncomfortable and constricting
Promising review
: "SO COMFY. These pants are literally so amazing and such and awesome material...It’s a nice comfy brunch outfit or lounge outfit...they’re my favorite pair to wear right now." –Kyrene Galanis
A versatile oversized sweater vest with the option to wear it solo in the warm or over a turtleneck in the cold
Promising reviews:
"This was totally oversized! It looks so cute on! The quality feels nice
and washed nice too! Will buy again!" —Ashley Joseph
"This sweater is beautiful and classy.
I wore this for a virtual interview and it was warm and cute with a bright white button down blouse underneath. This sweater is so chic, you can wear it so many ways. I love it!" —Tania
A sweatshirt hoodie dress, because there's nothing more comfortable than that
Promising review:
"Absolutely love this dress! I expected it not to fit. I WAS SO WRONG. Not only does it fit but it's the perfect length, hitting right above the knee. I got so many compliments on this dress!
It shows off my curves without being uncomfortably tight. It's warm without making me too hot/sweaty. Cannot say enough good things!" —Erica Baldwin
A satin button-up that you'll be able to wear for any occasion (including work meetings)
Promising reviews:
"I am obsessed with this top. The color is beautiful and it fits great.
I wore it to go out and I got so many compliments! I have huge boobs so I got a XXL and it was a bit oversized which I love. Definitely recommend this." —C-money
"I originally bought the black and white and I ended up getting so many compliments that I went back and bought the dark red and yellow for my friend! Its super lightweight which I love for when I'm at work, and also for when the weather is a little warmer. I wear it at work and when I'm going out so it's very versatile.
" —megan thomas
A graphic tee great for when you want to throw on a casual outfit
Promising review:
"This is my new favorite T-shirt. First time wearing it out, I received so many compliments.
When ordering, I really didn’t know what to expect from the sizing, but after reading the reviews I decided to choose an extra large due to everyone saying it was kind of crop-toppy, which is very true." —Sarah DaVitte
A fun checkered knit cardigan to stay cozy and trendy despite the cold weather outside
Promising reviews:
"Beautiful and colorful warm sweater that fits perfectly. I love how this sweater feels against my skin.
" —Vaughnie c
"LOVE THE COLORS. I just bought this sweater and I must say that it's very nice and soft
and more of a cropped length. It's very soft and warm
, bright colors. I recommend this sweater, I'm using it as a cardigan over a shirt." —IminGtown
A matching set with details that'll make you swoon
Promising review:
"Got this set to sleep in for the winter. The material is very comfortable and soft on the skin and not irritating at all. The stitches were flawless and looks exactly like the picture. I actually wore the sweats outside with another top and I was feeling fine the whole day." —Kesha Follz
A plain shirtdress
Promising review:
"I got this when we were working from home. It feels like you are wearing your pajamas but looks great! It's a great value for money." —ina
A cropped turtleneck you can wear to the office and to happy hour
Promising review:
! Promising review:
"This cropped turtleneck sweater is soo soft and comfy!!
Perfect for my high-waisted jeans! So cute and the button detail gives it an extra flair. LOVE." —Amy M
Everlane's top-rated cropped pants for a clean look and comfortable feel
Promising reviews:
"SO COMFY. Love love love these pants. They are extremely comfortable and are easily dressed up or dressed as casual as you want them" —kattt
"I love these pants. I’ve got a bit of a booty and I’ve found that this style of pant works well for us bigger-bottomed gals. I’m also so pleased at how perfectly they fit. Usually pants that fit in the rear they’re too big in the waist. However these are the Goldilocks of pants.
I’m ordering more immediately." —Emily Lucille
A polka-dotted maxi dress that's delightfully flowy and amazingly comfortable
Promising reviews:
so you can give it a trial run if you're a member!Promising reviews:
"This dress is gorgeous. I received so many compliments on it.
It’s true-to-size and is very comfortable. I’m so happy with my purchase!!" —MK
"[This dress] is BEAUTIFUL! The material is extremely comfortable and not see through at all, so you won’t need a cami or anything underneath. The length hit on me as if it was tailored to my height, which is a difficult find for me. The belt gives it a perfect tie to be a bit more elegant. I received SO many compliments when I wore this, and I can’t wait to wear it again!
Oh and the bust was already seamed together, I didn’t need a pin or clip or anything...100/10 would recommend this dress
and I can’t wait to order the other colors!" —Eman Elshalakany
A pair of ultra-stretchy denim leggings to make it look like you're wearing jeans
Promising review:
"Other users suggested sizing down, saying these run big, and they were right! They're comfortable and soft — and a bit long, but for me that's fine because I'm pretty tall and will enjoy rolling these up on warmer days to wear as capris. They look very much like denim and for the price, they are a bargain. Much more comfortable than your average skinny jean. All in all, I would recommend these!" —AgentM87
A cozy striped pullover sweater sure to always fit your mood
Promising review:
"I was absolutely shocked on how well made this sweater is! It’s a lot thicker than I expect which is a big plus.
It’s exactly as shown. I ordered a medium it’s slightly over sized but fits exactly the way I wanted it. Not to tight not to baggy. It’s also one of the softest sweaters that I have in my closet.
Very comfortable and easy to layer under a jacket!" —Katie Cominsky
A glamorous open collar top and matching shorts
This set goes up to a 16 but because it has an oversized fit, it can work for additional body sizes depending on the fit you're looking for!
Or a cozier (but still ridiculously cute) fuchsia hoodie and sweatpants to brighten up your closet
Rebdolls
is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in Harlem, NY that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
A long floral chiffon cardigan perfect for when your WFH view becomes WFB (work from the beach!)
Promising review:
"LOVE! The colors are vibrant and light enough to be cool during the summer and heavy enough to where it doesn't feel cheap.
I love the slit it has in the side because it gives it a different look. I am 5'9 and it is right above my knees. For the price I am shocked as to how beautiful they are. I agree with everyone else to buy a size up. The length will not change but can be a bit tighter in the shoulder area." —Andrea
A pair of cuffed sweatpants with an elastic waist, pockets and a stretchy material
Promising review:
"I have bought several of these pants because they are the most comfortable things I've ever owned. I'm not a fashionista, but I'm aware that wearing sweatpants out of the house is not universally accepted, despite the majority of us doing it. However, I feel confident wearing these with a T-shirt or tank top whilst going out and about and looking put together. I also got these because I have a tough time finding pants that don't push on my bladder too heavily like the jeans or slacks that I wear to work. I have interstitial cystitis and these pants are soft and fit well enough that I need not worry about any issues arising in that department. I'm not the biggest fan of all of the designs, but I'm sure there's a design out there for everyone. Or you can get the plain ones. Whichever works for you." —Featherpin
A V-neck mesh blouse that'll look great with the yoga pants that no one can see on screen
Promising review:
"OMG guys! I LOVE THIS TOP!! it is PERFECT FOR WORK or to down dress it for everyday!!..I feel comfortable, and I NEVER feel comfy in my clothes
! Must buy! Considering getting more colors!" —Karla Monique
A super cozy flannel button-down perfect to throw on top of your completed look for an extra layer
Promising review:
"This is such a cute shacket! The fabric is thick but still very soft. The fit is loose and boxy, as you would expect a jacket to fit. I wear it layered over a graphic tee with jeans." —Michelle Roetman
A surpringly comfortable three-in-one tie top you can wear in multiple ways
Whimsy + Row
is a woman-owned small biz based in Los Angeles. Since 2014, they've had a focus on creating quality, eco-conscious fashion and do so by locally sourcing and upcycling materials that are later handmade into their limited batch clothing.
A versatile knit pullover and shorts set with a balloon-sleeve top
Promising review:
"I adore this Set! I brought two and I need more. It's the perfect lounge wear set for the cooler months. Plus, you get to look cute around the house." —IamMckenzieRose
A cozy pullover sweater with pearl accents you can wear to the office, to happy hour and to all the parties you've got lined up
Promising review:
"This looks like like a very expensive designer sweater! Great quality. The pearls are very sturdy. It’s super warm and soft.
Every time I wear this I get multiple comments. People don’t believe me when I say I got it on Amazon." —Nicole Walach
An off-the-shoulder jumpsuit you can easily wear chilling at home or out on the town
Promising reviews:
"[This is] a jumpsuit for all seasons.
You can wear it in the summer with sandals or espadrilles. In the winter, you can wear it with a light jacket or cardigan. I have worn it at work recently, with heels...And yes, it is fitted enough that it works for both formal and casual settings...A great buy for the price! " —Nina Cates
"This feels like a comfy pair of jammies but can be dressed up
with a belt and heels. ... The waistband is elastic and the material is a medium weight stretchy material... Surprisingly nice quality piece for the price. —Marthastoo
A flowy tank dress made from a super soft and lightweight material
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this dress! It’s loose, lightweight but not sheer, and great for summer. I wanted something very comfortable for chasing around the kids I babysit in NYC humidity. The slits on both sides make it really easy to move around in without being too risqué. I also love the adjustable straps." —Kat Y.
A comfy casual T-shirt because basic tees are still very essential in any wardrobe
Promising review:
"Can I tell you how much I HATE wearing an undershirt on a hot day?! It’s so frustrating to look to look for shirts in the store and have them all be translucent, too tight, too baggy, or have words on them. I saw these and figured I could send them back if I hated them. Well, I LOVE THEM. They are soft, they aren’t see through, and they fit amazingly well. I get complimented on them every time I wear them. Can’t beat the price either. I can even wear the white ones without an undershirt. I have several colors and will buy more." —KH
OR a ruffled-sleeve tee that makes a plain cotton T-shirt look high fashion
Promising review
: "I saw this top on someone and scoured the internet until I found it on Amazon! Love the sleeves, and I like that it’s not too loose and not too fitted
. It is a tad on the long side so I will probably wear it tucked. Looks cute with shorts or jeans and statement earrings." —anchor12
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants which look super classy and professional
Promising review:
"These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off!
They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." —Nash
A tie-front T-shirt dress with a twist — literally
Promising review:
"[This dress is] like wearing pajamas out and about, yet looking very EFFORTLESSLY put together.
I bought one in blush, grey, blue AND green. I love this dress. Accentuate your CURVES with this dress. I cannot stress it more. It has a modest neckline and shows JUST enough leg. You can tie the belt waist as tightly as you want to show off your waist. Tie it loose after a buffet. Tie it tight when you're feeling fabulous. It's fantastic. I really bought this in as many colors as I could." —Amy
A button-down blouse because you can wear it on its own, a cover-up or as a light layer
Promising review
: "Perfect everyday shirt. I love this shirt, it's light and can be worn in or out, or tight in a knot. Dress up or dress down, the material is not see-through. I'm considering buying it in a different color." —Tatiana
A lace-trimmed tunic for an effortlessly stylish outfit you can wear over and over again
Promising review:
"I love this shirt for the cooler months ahead! It's lightweight, flowy and super cozy! I would order a size down if you're wanting it to fit like a shirt. Since it's a tunic, it will lay past your hips. The lace detail on the bottom is the perfect touch to a casual long-sleeve shirt!" —Anonymous